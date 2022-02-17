thamerpic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After having recently analysed Glencore (OTCPK:OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), which our readers can take a look at here, we have decided to jump back in after the recent publication of the 2021 preliminary results.

We remain positive thanks to its well positioned commodity mix, including coal exposure and energy transition metals. Aside from the positive news, Glencore announced the provision of $1.5 billion to cover any potential costs and fines linked to bribery and corruption investigations in the UK, US and Brazil. The company expects to close these cases this year. We find positives in amongst this bad news as a previously uncertain matter has now been priced in. CEO Gary Nagle was quick to comment "We are changing the culture. We want to complete these investigations, put a line under that and move forward."

2021 Preliminary Results comment

Glencore came in with a very strong set of numbers that reinforce our view. More in details, the preliminary data shows a whopping great $203.7 billion in revenue, up 43% from the previous 12 months. Concerning profitability, group adjusted EBITDA was up 84% to $21.3 billion, and net income came in at $4.97 billion compared to a loss the previous year of $1.9 billion. The Company, which in the past has always had the weight of its financial position on its shoulders, is undergoing deleveraging. The group has reduced the net debt from almost $16 billion in 2020 to $6 billion, posting a variation of -62%. The Company has capped the net debt at $10 billion, allowing for the $4 billion return of capital to shareholders via the dividend and share buyback policy. The company is not only focussed on shareholder remuneration but also meeting net zero targets. "Looking forward, we remain focused on our strategy to enable and deliver decarbonisation and meet the increasing demand for everyday metals, while responsibly meeting the energy needs of today." Nagle further commented.

Glencore 2021 preliminary results (Glencore)

Source: 2021 preliminary results

Conclusion and main risks

We would like to draw our readers' attention to the 2022 distribution timetable published by the group yesterday (15/02/2022) where the board set out its plans for the $0.26 dividend and $550 million share buyback plan.

Based on our internal models using commodity prices forecasts and taking into consideration the provision for costs and fines, we have slightly increased our target price to £4.65 per share based on a 50%/50% blend of EV/EBITDA and NPV analysis.

A potential risk to the stock is the revelation that activist fund Bluebell Capital is attempting to put pressure on the group to spin off its coal business. According to the Financial Times, the London based hedge fund wrote to the Group, setting out a demerger plan which includes the creation of a separate coal entity. Another risk which we consider is the potential for the Company to pursue aggressive M&A in this current macro environment, we would view such a strategy as a negative catalyst.

