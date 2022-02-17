Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) shares have fallen a whopping 42.7% over the past 5 years and are down 7.4% for the YTD. Granted, the dividend is a substantial 3.95%, but even the total returns are negative for the past 1-, 3-, and 5-years (-0.38%, -10.1%, and -7.6% annualized returns, respectively).

Seeking Alpha

5-Year price history and basic statistics for WBA (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In recent years, WBA has been increasingly proactive in keeping up with healthcare trends. The company’s vision is to become the “neighborhood health destination”, while also ramping up ecommerce. FY Q1 digital sales were up 88% vs. last year (see slide 6). The company launched an improved Walgreens consumer app in November and is conducting a telemedicine kiosk pilot program. Walgreens is also building out a network of primary care clinics.

WBA has beaten analyst expectations for EPS for the past 3 quarters, most recently with FY Q1 2022 EPS, reported on January 6th, that was 26% above expectations. These recent strong results are a short-term COVID vaccine bump rather than indicating sustainable growth. The consensus estimate for annualized EPS growth for the next 3-5 years is 3.3% per year.

ETrade

Trailing 4 quarters and estimated future quarterly EPS. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) consensus expectations (Source: ETrade)

WBA has a forward dividend yield of 3.95%. The 3-, 5-, and 10-year annualized dividend growth rates are 4%, 5.2%, and 9%, respectively. The declining dividend growth rates are consistent with the longer-term outlook for muted earnings growth.

At the start of 2021, I was bearish on WBA but I revised my position to neutral / hold in my most recent analysis on September 2, 2021. Over the 5 ½ months since that rating, WBA shares have fallen 7.1% and the total return is -6.2%.

Seeking Alpha

Performance of WBA vs. S&P 500 since my last analysis on September 2, 2021 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The key considerations in my September rating were (1) the muted growth outlook, (2) Wall Street consensus rating was neutral, and (3) slightly bearish consensus outlook from the options market (the market-implied outlook). Related to all 3 of these, the consensus 12-month price target at that time was simply too low to justify the expected risk level for the stock. The Wall Street consensus price target, combined with the dividend, implied expected total 12-month return of 5%-9%. The expected annualized volatility calculated from options (a version of implied volatility) was 30%. As a rule of thumb for an attractive risk / return profile for a stock, I want to see expected total return that is at least ½ the expected volatility. WBA fell far below this threshold.

While most readers will be familiar with the Wall Street analyst consensus outlook, many will not have encountered the idea that it is possible to extract a consensus view from the options market. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the market prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price outlook that reconciles the options prices. This is called the market-implied outlook and represents the implicit consensus view from across the options market. For a more detailed discussion of this approach, see the resources from the Minneapolis Fed and this excellent monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated updated market-implied outlooks for WBA and compared these with the Wall Street consensus outlook, as in my previous analysis.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for WBA

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook by combining the views of 8 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets for WBA within the past 90 days. The consensus rating for WBA is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target is $55, 14.8% above the current share price. For my analysis in September, the 12-month price target was $54.11, so the price target is very similar but the share price has declined since September, resulting in a higher expected price appreciation today. It is also worth noting that the lowest of the individual analysts’ 12-month price targets is slightly above the current price.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WBA (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus is calculated using ratings and price targets from 21 analysts who have updated their views over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target is $54.63, very close to the ETrade value (14.1% above the current share price).

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WBA (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Having a consensus rating of neutral and an expected 12-month total return of more than 18% seems somewhat strange. My best interpretation is that the analysts believe that the shares are oversold (the share price has fallen 12% from highs in mid-January), so that the shares have some upside despite the muted longer-term growth outlook.

Market-Implied Outlook for WBA

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for WBA for the 4-month period from now until June 17, 2022 and for the 11.1-month period from now until January 20, 2023 using options that expire on these dates. I selected these two expiration dates to provide a view to the middle of 2022 and through the year.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 4-month period from now until June 17, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook to June 17th is generally symmetric, although the peak probability outcomes are slightly tilted to favor negative price returns. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -3%. The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 31.5%, very close to the 30% expected volatility that I calculated in September.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of negative and positive returns of the same magnitude, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 4-month period from now until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view highlights the small but persistent elevated probabilities of negative returns relative to positive returns of the same size (the red dashed line is consistently above the solid blue line). Theory predicts that the market-implied outlook should have a negative bias because risk-averse investors tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no robust way to verify that such a bias exists for any given stock or index. Considering this potential bias, however, means that the best interpretation for a slight negative tilt in the market-implied outlook is that the view is neutral.

Looking out 11.1 months to January 20, 2023, the market-implied outlook is very similar, albeit with a slightly more pronounced tilt favoring negative price returns. The peak probability corresponds to a price return of -5.5% and the expected (annualized) volatility is 31.4%. There is subjective judgment as to when the negative tilt starts to look bearish. I interpret this outlook as neutral to slightly bearish.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 11.1-month period from now until January 20, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The 4-month and 11.1-month market-implied outlooks tell a consistent story. The view to the middle of 2022 is neutral, shifting to very slightly bearish for the full year. The expected volatility is about 31.5%.

Summary

WBA is in a challenging transition period as the company tries to keep pace with changes across the healthcare industry. The market judges the company as being in decline, with the market cap declining 40% over the past 5 years. The earnings growth outlook is not very encouraging. At the current price, the shares look quite cheap, but the market has not been favoring companies with low-growth outlooks. WBA will continue to get some attention from income investors because of the 4% yield and Walgreens is a Dividend Aristocrat, with a long history of maintaining and raising its dividend. The Wall Street consensus rating on WBA is neutral, with a consensus price target that implies an 18% total return over the next year. This expected return is greater than ½ the expected annualized volatility (31.5%), which suggests a generally favorable risk-return tradeoff. The market-implied outlook is neutral to mid-2022 and neutral to slightly bearish for the full year. I am maintaining my neutral rating on WBA, although a covered call strategy can general substantial income between the dividend yield and the call option premium.