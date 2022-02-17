AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reported a quarter which in my opinion was misunderstood by Wall Street. The stock plunged nearly 20% as Wall Street focused on the forecasted growth deceleration, and this latest decline comes after the stock had already fallen 50%. SHOP offers arguably one of the highest quality growth stories in the market today and for that reason has historically traded at nosebleed valuations. Investors now have an incredible opportunity to buy into a long-term growth story at more than reasonable valuations. I rate SHOP a strong buy and am accumulating a large position.

After the recent plunge after earnings, SHOP is trading only 40% higher than it did before the pandemic.

Over those two years, SHOP has grown its yearly revenue base by 192% while becoming a dominant e-commerce provider. This price is offering a wonderful buying opportunity in one of the strongest secular growth stories around, potentially even stronger than that of Amazon (AMZN). This is the time to buy the stock hand over fist, while the market remains afraid.

What is Shopify?

SHOP is the No. 2 e-commerce operator behind AMZN, with 10.3% market share of U.S. e-commerce sales in 2021.

Unlike AMZN, SHOP enables its customers to sell on multiple channels, from AMZN to Facebook (FB) to their own storefront.

Behind the scenes, SHOP helps manage the whole process from inventory and fulfillment to order management.

Quite notably, whereas AMZN charges an average seller fee of 15%, SHOP charges around 2.9%. I have sometimes referred to SHOP as an “anti-Amazon” kind of platform, which still is a reasonable assessment.

Shopify Earnings

SHOP stock fell hard after earnings, but it was mainly due to outlook and not due to the realized results. Revenue of $1.38 billion comfortably beat consensus estimates of $1.34 billion. Non-GAAP income of $1.36 per share also beat consensus estimates of $1.31 per share.

SHOP saw increasing adoption of its seller products such as Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital.

As stated in their annual 20-F filing, two-thirds of their merchants are using Shopify Payments. SHOP was able to grow gross profits by 60% to $2.5 billion in 2021. I use gross profits in valuing the stock because gross margins are low at 54%.

SHOP ended the quarter with $7.8 billion of cash and $4 billion of equity investments (primarily their investments in Affirm (AFRM) and Global-e (GLBE)) vs. $910 million in 0.125% convertible notes (convertible at a price of $1440.09 per share). Incredibly, the high cash balance was helped in part by SHOP's sale of $1.55 billion of common stock at a price of $1,315 per share in early 2021.

Shopify Stock Outlook

SHOP gave 2022 guidance which disappointed investors but was arguably to be expected. Revenue growth is expected to be slower than the 57% growth in 2021 but outpace overall e-commerce growth. SHOP expects growth to accelerate throughout the year. With regard to profits, SHOP stated the following in its earnings release:

Shopify intends to reinvest back into our business aggressively throughout 2022, deploying all of our gross profit dollars back into the business. In research and development, we expect to hire more engineers than in 2021, despite an exceptionally competitive market for top talent. In sales and marketing, we are accelerating hiring in sales, initiating a new offline performance marketing program and stepping up marketing efforts internationally.

While some may see the projected margin contraction (elimination might be a better word) as being a negative, I see it as being highly bullish. SHOP has a strong track record of elite capital allocation, so the fact that it has identified so many investment opportunities to account for all of gross profits may be a prelude to a big payoff later on. AMZN is a great example of how shareholders can be rewarded when the company holds back profitability as long as possible. We can see below that net income hovered near $0 for two decades before exploding higher in recent years.

Sure, investors won’t have access to any earnings yield along the way, but that omission is negligible in comparison to the high compounded growth over the long term. For high growth stocks like SHOP, the most important thing is the pot of gold at the end of the road, not the tiny nuggets along the way.

Is SHOP Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SHOP is trading at 116x 2021 adjusted earnings, or 195x earnings if you want to account for equity-based compensation. That earnings multiple does not scream cheap, but SHOP is growing very rapidly, inherently depressing its profit margins. Due to operating leverage, earnings can grow very rapidly, making it more prudent to value SHOP on the basis of revenues or gross profits. At recent prices, SHOP is trading at 15x next year’s consensus revenue estimates.

We can estimate the projected returns based on consensus estimates and some assumptions. I assume gross margins do not expand from the 54% level today, that SHOP eventually realizes 70% net margins based on gross profits, and that SHOP trades at a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ("PEG ratio") in 2030. That places SHOP at 11.3x sales in 2030, representing a stock price of $3,631. That represents a compounded annual return rate of 19% over the next nine years, a fabulous potential proposition considering the low risk growth story. Unlike AMZN, which may face the risk of its sellers trying to sell more direct to consumer, SHOP does not face such risk because direct-to-consumer means selling through Shopify itself. The main risk is if a competing e-commerce provider can steal clients from Shopify, perhaps through aggressive price competition. SHOP will likely have to invest heavily in building out a fulfillment network to reduce switching costs - meaning that its bottom line and free cash flow may be negligible for many years. In the absence of earnings and shareholder yield, the stock is likely to be very volatile, which is arguably the biggest risk here. I rate the stock a strong buy as I can see it materially outperforming the market over very long time horizons.