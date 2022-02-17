Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of January, I provided predictions for 19 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the first half of February. In this article I'll look at another 14 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in the second half of February.

In addition to the companies for which I gave predictions, several other companies announced annual increases:

- Chip company Analog Devices (ADI) capped off 20 years of dividend growth with a 10.1% increase to $3.04. The company has a forward yield of 1.88%

- Utility Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) announced a 5.9% increase to $2.16, giving the company a forward yield of 3.35%. This is Public Service's 11th year of dividend growth.

- Waste Management (WM) announced its 19th year of dividend growth with a 13.0% increase to $2.60, resulting in a forward yield of 1.82%.

- Finally, specialty machinery company ITT (ITT) finished its first decade of dividend growth with a 20.0% increase to $1.06, giving the company a forward yield of 1.20%

Here are the results from my last article (the original predictions are available here), followed by my predictions for the dividend increases that I'm expecting to be announced in the second half of February:

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Tuesday, February 15th.)

Results for Dividend Increase Announcements from the First Half of February

Allegion plc (ALLE) - 9 years of dividend increases

Prediction: 6.9 - 11.1% increase to $1.54 - $1.60

Actual: 13.9% increase to $1.64

Forward yield: 1.40%

The security company's dividend growth rate accelerated from last year's 12.5% boost.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) - 41 years

Prediction: 10.0 - 11.3% increase to $6.60 - $6.68

Actual: 8.0% increase to $6.48

Forward yield: 2.61%

The specialty chemical company begins its 5th decade of dividend growth.

Avista Corporation (AVA) - 20 years

Prediction: 4.1 - 5.3% increase to $1.76 - $1.78

Actual: 4.1% increase to $1.76

Forward yield: 4.09%

The utility company's increase this year is consistent with the company's long term dividend growth rate.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - 12 years

Prediction: 2.7 - 5.4% increase to $1.52 - $1.56

Actual: Deferred to second half of February

Investors will have to wait for the networking company's next dividend increase.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) - 12 years

Prediction: 14.5 - 17.7% increase to $2.84 - $2.92

Actual: 6.5% increase to $2.64

Forward yield: 2.01%

The health care testing company may be anticipating the end of the pandemic, as this year's increase is below the company's average growth rate.

Eversource Energy (ES) - 24 years

Prediction: 3.7 - 5.4% increase to $2.50 - $2.54

Actual: 5.8% increase to $2.55

Forward yield: 3.10%

Utility company Eversource outperformed my expectations with a nearly 6% increase.

Exponent (EXPO) - 10 years

Prediction: 12.5 - 17.5% increase to $0.90 - $0.94

Actual: 20.0% increase to $0.96

Forward yield: 1.08%

With no debt and 33% EPS growth, this engineering consulting company rewarded investors with a 20% boost.

Corning (GLW) - 12 years

Prediction: 12.5 - 18.8% increase to $1.08 - $1.14

Actual: 12.5% increase to $1.08

Forward yield: 2.57%

Powered by double-digit sales growth across all its business segments, Corning continued its outstanding dividend growth record.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - 66 years

Prediction: 4.9 - 8.0% increase to $3.42 - $3.52

Actual: 9.8% increase to $3.58

Forward yield: 2.77%

With the supply chain issues driving higher prices for cars, Genuine Parts's adjusted EPS growth of 25% this year drove a good dividend increase.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) - 32 years

Prediction: 6.5 - 10.9% increase to $1.96 - $2.04

Actual: 6.5% increase to $1.96

Forward yield: 1.16%

This year's dividend increase for this financial services technology company was right in line with the company's EPS growth.

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 13 years

Prediction: 15.3 - 18.5% increase to $2.86 - $2.94

Actual: 12.9% increase to $2.80

Forward yield: 0.85%

Although less than I expected, Moody's increase this year is higher than last year.

3M Company (MMM) - 64 years

Prediction: 4.7 - 6.8% increase to $6.20 - $6.32

Actual: 0.7% increase to $5.96

Forward yield: 3.79%

This is the 2nd consecutive year of sub-1% dividend growth from 3M.

NextEra Energy (NEE) - 28 years

Prediction: 9.1 - 11.7% increase to $1.68 - $1.72

Actual: Deferred to second half of February

The parent of Florida Power & Light should announce its annual increase before the President's Day holiday.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) - 18 years

Prediction: 1.6 - 3.2% increase to $2.52 - $2.56

Actual: 1.6% increase to $2.52

Forward yield: 4.36%

Rising electricity prices on the open market is hitting utility NorthWestern's earnings.

PepsiCo (PEP) - 50 years

Prediction: 4.7 - 5.8% increase to $4.50 - $4.55

Actual: 7.0% increase to $4.60

Forward yield: 2.77%

The latest dividend increase from the beverage and snack company is close to its long-term growth rate of 8%.

Prudential Financial (PRU) - 14 years

Prediction: 10.4 - 13.0% increase to $5.08 - $5.20

Actual: 4.3% increase to $4.80

Forward yield: 4.07%

Despite good EPS growth, the insurance company's latest increase was well below historical rates.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) - 44 years

Prediction: 7.3 - 10.0% increase to $2.36 - $2.42

Actual: Deferred to second half of February

The paint company should announce a dividend increase next week.

T. Rowe Price (TROW) - 36 years

Prediction: 19.4 - 21.3% increase to $5.16 - $5.24

Actual: 11.1% increase to $4.80

Forward yield: 3.27%

While still a good boost, the investment company decided to slow its dividend growth from last year's 20% increase.

United Parcel Services (UPS) - 13 years

Prediction: 6.9 - 8.3% increase to $4.36 - $4.42

Actual: 49.0% increase to $6.08

Forward yield: 2.80%

It was an absolute blowout increase from the shipping and logistics company.

Xylem (XYL) - 10 years

Prediction: 8.9 - 12.5% increase to $1.22 - $1.26

Actual: 7.1% increase to $1.20

Forward yield: 1.32%

The technology company ends its first decade of dividend growth with a modest increase.

Predictions for Dividend Increases for the Second Half of February

Here are my predictions for the 14 dividend increases I expect in the second half of February:

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) - 27 years

Chemical company Albemarle specializes in lithium, bromine and catalysts. The company's products are used in a variety of industries including petroleum, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and food safety. After quickly growing earnings and its payout, Albemarle's growth slowed down. Last year, Albemarle's EPS fell 32% and the company is looking at another 3% drop in 2021. With these EPS numbers, Albemarle will likely increase its dividend by a minimal amount, just like last year.

Prediction: 1.3 - 2.6% increase to $1.58 - $1.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.65 - 0.66%

Best Buy (BBY) - 18 years

The electronics retailer has benefitted from the transition to work-from-home during the pandemic and, as the pandemic recedes, is also benefitting from the economic recovery. Best Buy has rewarded investors with large payout increases, compounding the dividend by 13% over the last decade, punctuated by a 27% boost last year. After EPS growth of 19% last year, 2021 EPS are 64% ahead of last year's period, which means that investors can look forward to another good year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 17.1 - 21.4% increase to $3.28 - $3.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.21 - 3.33%

Chubb Limited (CB) - 28 years

The specialty insurance company knocked it out of the park in 2021. Driven by double-digit premium increases and improved operations, Chubb saw core operating income per share grow by 71%. But while this would normally lead me to predict a double-digit increase in the company's dividend, Chubb has a history of modest payout increases. Over 6 of the last 7 years, the company boosted its annual payout by 8 cents and even in that 7th year, the increase was only 12 cents a share. The company has a consistent dividend growth record and I expect Chubb to be conservative with its finances and limit the dividend increase, although I do expect the annual increase to be more than 8 cents.

Prediction: 3.8 - 5.0% increase to $3.32 - $3.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.63 - 1.65%

Essex Property Trust (ESS) - 27 years

Essex Property invests in and develops apartment complexes in major West Coast urban markets like Los Angeles and San Francisco. The company has a total of 62,000 apartments across 250 communities. While Essex has a record of decent dividend increases, with a 10-year growth average of more than 7%, the company's boost last year was a tiny 0.6%. It looks like investors will see another year of slow growth. If not for a legal settlement and unrealized gains in some technology investments, the company would show a drop in core funds from operations (FFO - a measure of profitability that takes tax laws for REITs into account) of nearly 3%. Despite FFO growth when adjusting for these items, it'll be another year of sub-par dividend growth.

Prediction: 0.6 - 1.7% increase to $8.41 - $8.50

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.64 - 2.67%

The Home Depot (HD) - 12 years

The Home Depot continues to hit it out of the park, with double-digit revenue growth in 2020 and through the first 9 months of 2021. With growth in revenues outpacing slower growth in operating expenses, EPS continues to grow very quickly. EPS in 2020 were up 16%, followed by a more than 30% growth in EPS in the first 3 quarters of 2021. This will power more dividend increases that investors have gotten accustomed to - Home Depot has a 10-year growth average of more than 20%. Last year's 10% increase was small by historical comparison, but it looks like the company will reward investors with a larger increase this year.

Prediction: 13.6 - 15.2% increase to $7.50 - $7.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.12 - 2.15%

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) - 59 years

After a pullback in earnings in 2019 led to a token increase in the Coca-Cola's dividend, sales and earnings growth are driving expectations to faster dividend growth for the beverage company. Sales growth is up in all geographic regions and in all business sectors, with the biggest income growth in North and Latin America. Overall, adjusted EPS is up 19% in 2021 and the company is expecting another 5 - 6% growth in 2022. With the return of EPS growth, investors can look forward to a dividend boost closer to Coca-Cola's 10-year growth average of 6%.

Prediction: 4.8 - 7.1% increase to $1.76 - $1.80

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.89 - 2.96%

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) - 29 years

Although revenues were up 4% in the first 9 months of 2021, operating expenses outpaced the revenue growth, leading to a 14% drop in EPS for the business-to-business rental company that specializes in modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and tanks for storing fluids. 2021's drop follows a small 6% EPS growth in 2020. Although 6% growth should support a mid-single digit increase, with this year's expected drop in earnings, I expect a dividend boost like last year's 4% increase.

Prediction: 2.3 - 4.6% increase to $1.78 - $1.82

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.34 - 2.39%

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) - 10 years

The Newark-based electric and gas utility company serves residents and businesses in northern New Jersey and on Long Island. The company is focusing on adjusted EPS, which removes the effect of the loss that the company took on the sale of its fossil fuel assets. PSEG grew adjusted EPS by 4.6% in 2020 and is expecting another 5% adjusted EPS growth in 2021. These levels of growth are consistent with the company's 4% growth rate since beginning its record of dividend boosts. In fact, PSEG has grown its annual dividend by 8 cents over each of the last 7 years, and I think that investors can expect an 8th year of this payout growth.

Prediction: 3.9% increase to $2.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.29%

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) - 17 years

Silgan is a manufacturer of metal containers and specialty closures for a variety of applications, including the food and beverage, home and garden, health care, agricultural, and automotive industries. The company has a good record of dividend growth, with a 10-year growth average of more than 9%. Last year, however, Silgan surpassed its average growth rate with a payout boost of nearly 17%. It looks like investors can look forward to another good year. Year-over-year EPS growth in 2021 was 17%, powered by record sales and cash flow. The company expects another 15% EPS growth in 2022. With record earnings expected to continue, I expect Silgan to announce another year of dividend growth in the mid-to-upper teens.

Prediction: 14.3 - 17.8% increase to $0.64 - $0.66

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.50 - 1.55%

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) - 11 years

After record sales and profits in 2020, inflation is starting to bite at this food distributor. SpartanNash supplies supermarkets, including military commissaries worldwide. It should be a good year for investors - the company's adjusted EPS more than doubled last year, and although the EPS is expected to fall this year, the two-year growth rate will still support a good increase this year, especially after the company's small 4% increase last year.

Prediction: 7.5 - 12.5% increase to $0.86 - $0.90

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.12 - 3.27%

Sempra Energy (SRE) - 17 years

Based in San Diego, Sempra provides electric and natural gas service to more than 36 million customers through its subsidiaries San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Gas and Oncor Electric Delivery Company. The company has provided adjusted EPS guidance for 2021 and 2022. The company is expecting adjusted EPS growth of between 1 and 3% for this year and next. Although dividend growth has slowed recently, last year the company boosted its payout by 5% driven by 18% EPS growth, more than double the average dividend growth rate over the last 5 years. In anticipation of slowing growth, expect Sempra's dividend growth to retreat to historical levels.

Prediction: 1.4 - 2.3% increase to $4.46 - $4.50

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.31 - 3.34%

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) - 15 years

Las Vegas-based Southwest Gas provides natural gas services and infrastructure services to 2 million customers in Nevada and California. The company's 6.7% average growth rate over the last 5 years is relatively high for a utility, but dividend growth has started to slow. Last year the company saw EPS growth of 5%, which drove 4.4% dividend growth. This year, EPS growth is expected to slow to 4%, meaning investors can expect a smaller boost this year.

Prediction: 3.4 - 4.2% increase to $2.46 - $2.48

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.77 - 3.80%

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) - 47 years

Telephone and Data Systems provides cellular and internet service through its two subsidiaries, US Cellular and TDS Telecom. While the company has improved its cash flow position by redeeming higher yielding debt and replacing it with lower yielding debt, the company's EPS tends to be very steady. Even 2020's EPS surge of 87% is being followed by a drop in EPS of 51%, resulting in minimal EPS growth from 2019 to 2021. Given a lack of EPS growth and a payout yield around 70%, expect another dividend boost similar to last year's 3% increase.

Prediction: 1.4 - 4.3% increase to $0.71 - $0.73

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.40 - 3.49%

Walmart (WMT) - 48 years

Predicting the annual dividend increase for the mega-retailer has gotten easier over the last several years as growth has slowed, driving the company to announce annual boosts of 4 cents a share in each of the last 8 years. The company has also dedicated some of its free cash flow to buy back shares and reduced its outstanding shares by 10% over the last 5 years. Will this be the year that things change? Possibly, as the company grew adjusted EPS by 11% in fiscal 2021 and is expecting another 16% adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2022, which ended January 31, 2022. With these types of numbers, I think there's a good chance that Walmart will break its streak of 4 cent increases, and I also think the company will continue to focus on share buybacks. Expect an increase in the company's share buyback program when the company reports earnings in February.

Prediction: 1.8 - 3.6% increase to $2.24 - $2.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.67 - 1.70%

Summary

With at least 23 companies announcing in the first half of the month and then another 14 companies announcing in the latter half of the month, February is one of the busiest months for dividend increases. Notable increases in the first two weeks of February came from Exponent, Moody's, Corning, and T. Rowe Price. But the top story was a massive surprise from UPS - a 49% dividend increase.

The latter half of the month brings some modest boosts from some popular companies - Coca-Cola and Walmart come to mind - while some other companies are likely to announce some good-sized increases. I'm expecting double-digit increases from Best Buy and Home Depot, as well as the lesser-known Silgan. Most other increases in the second half of the month will be in the low-to-mid single digits.