vandervelden/E+ via Getty Images

Background and Overview

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) specializes in BDC and corporate debt. Along with providing their public investment vehicles, Oaktree gives institutions access to various financial instruments. Oaktree has products ranging from mortgage-backed fixed income to equities. This variety offers Oaktree a strong backdrop and an extensive investor base to pool assets from. As the market continues to correct, Oaktree's shares will continue to decrease; this is only causing further price-to-earnings compression and allows income and value investors to pick up shares cheaply.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Investor Presentation 2021

Source: (Oaktree Specialty Lending Investor Presentation 2021)

Oaktree classifies itself as an asset manager. The company fields investments from across the world to invest in various asset classes. This could vary from private equity and real estate to credit and listed equities. These industries have been doing very well recently as money continues to flow out of passive management; Oaktree could see AUM rise. The increased investor payouts and further yields from their credit securitization portfolio will bolster growth.

Operational Execution and Intelligence

Overall, Oaktree has performed very well. AUM has naturally grown with the customer base, and as long as the company can continue to convince pension funds and endowments to make the switch, their margin will continue to increase. Clients want more hands-on experience with their money, especially in interest rate hikes and hawkish fed trends, which may crush the overall market. Oaktree is somewhat insulated from these pressures because of its unique ability to diversify across asset classes with private and public market exposure.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Investor Presentation 2021

Source: (Oaktree Specialty Lending Investor Presentation 2021)

There have been a variety of developments throughout 2021. The investment portfolio has been growing through the array of 140 companies and the type of debt offerings. Packaging together these high-grade corporate debts gives equity investors a substantial income opportunity to benefit from payouts. The revolving credit facilities allow Oaktree to manipulate the payouts of these bonds for their payouts. The income distribution from owning Oaktree has increased and was up 33% from a year ago. This is an excellent opportunity to pick up shares in a growing dividend distributor with share price appreciation.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Investor Presentation 2021

Source: (Oaktree Specialty Lending Investor Presentation 2021)

The diversity among various industries ensures that the credit portfolio will always remain strong. When one sector is in thought, the other will be at the high point of this cycle. The increased exposure to technology and biotech will be substantial because these are growing companies that often operate on revolving credit facilities regarding their equity. The equity-backed credit revolving facilities are vetted well by Oaktree, put into these debt tranches, and sold off as products that enable Oaktree to offer the yields they do. Overall the business model is innovative and has a strong level of diversity.

The Business Model that Benefits from Rate Changes

Various macro changes will affect the industry's overall health. While the company is setting up to benefit from increasing rate hikes, debt will naturally have higher yields. It will be easier for Oaktree to find sustainable yields for debt investors to bolster their dividend payouts. Keep in mind that during 2021, rates were held near zero, and there was continuous stimulus into the company. Now the pendulum is shifting back another way. Because there has been rampant high inflation, the Fed knows it needs to act soon, and the overall debt picture will look stronger because of the stimulus being cut off from the Fed.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Earnings Presentation 2021

Source: (Oaktree Specialty Lending Earnings Presentation 2021)

The rate changes will have a fundamental impact on the liquidity and performance of Oaktree. The Federal rate hikes will increase the Federal fund's interest rates, enabling Oaktree to charge its customers higher private credit interest rates. The cash pile the company has established with its strong liquidity position will be material in future earnings because of its continued payouts and growth.

Risks are Low Because of the Strong Rate Outlook

There are low risks because the macro picture supports shares so well. When rates rise, debt will fundamentally be more expensive to take out, and Oaktree will be able to market these trends with the cash position and deals they can make in a higher rate environment. Especially with the opportunities of technology and biotech sectors in the coming quarters and years. Oaktree has few sector risks due to the relatively few distribution income provisions. Eagle Point Credit (ECC) is a company somewhat similar to Oaktree. The two companies differ in the types of debt they specialize in but have the same fundamental goal; to provide investors with stable income from a public investment vehicle. Eagle Point is a CLO, and while CLOs are strong as an asset class, they are relatively undercovered, and BDCs have been the go-to asset class for income investors other than the traditional REIT and dividend stocks. Overall, rate hikes will be material in the deal volume and overall income from Oaktree's operations. This will leave shares in a strong position for 2022, and I will continue to acquire shares at these levels.

Valuation is Low Due to the Impending Macro Tailwinds

With the impending macro tailwinds, there will be a material increase in the valuation of shares. Oaktree is in a great position along with Eagle Point to succeed from these trends. I used Sixth Street Speciality Lending (TSLX) a BDC that primarily invests in corporate debt. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) also operates as corporate investment-grade debt BDC.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Seeking Alpha Price Return Peer Comparison

Source: (Oaktree Specialty Lending Seeking Alpha Price Return Peers)

Both of these companies have performed well. However, Oaktree has been the clear winner. They lead their sector in their growth rate and distribution payout. With a 33% percent quarterly distribution growth rate YoY and the clear winner in price return, I don't see why investors would invest in any other BDC moving forward.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Seeking Alpha Price Return Peer Comparison

Source: (Oaktree Specialty Lending Seeking Alpha EV/EBIT Peers)

Oaktree has recently outperformed its peers, and earnings trends can benefit from various macro trends. While both of the competing BDCs have performed very well, the industry as a whole has massive growth potential in 2022. I believe all of Oaktree's peers will perform well. Oaktree has shown that its management has the history to back up its price performance.

Conclusion and Rating

Oaktree is a strong buy of mine, and I highly recommend investors pick up shares. The convergence of macro rate trends will have a material impact on earnings and only support the business's bottom line. In the future, I look forward to covering more BDCs and income investments that can provide investors with suitable yields.