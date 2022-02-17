Northrim BanCorp: Topline Growth To Counter Mortgage Refinancing Normalization
Summary
- The recently attracted new customers and currently elevated oil prices will likely boost loan growth this year.
- NRIM is well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest-rate environment due to its excess cash position, adjusted-rate loans, and demand deposits.
- Mortgage banking income will likely remain at a normal level this year, which will result in a sharp plunge from last year's elevated level.
- The December 2022 target price suggests a modest upside from the current market price. Further, NRIM is offering a decent dividend yield.
After a phenomenal year, earnings of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:NRIM) will likely decline this year because of the reduction in mortgage banking income amid a rising interest-rate environment. On the other hand, low-single-digit loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Further, the excess cash position, fluid loan yields, and sticky deposit costs will help lift the top line when the interest rates start increasing. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.64 per share in 2022, down 23% year-over-year. Despite the decline, the earnings for this year will likely be much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a buy rating on Northrim BanCorp.
Loan Growth to Turn Positive but Remain Low
Northrim BanCorp’s loan portfolio declined by 1.5% in 2021 mostly because of the large reduction in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) portfolio. According to details given in the earnings release, PPP loans declined from $310.5 million at the end of December 2020 to $122.7 million at the end of December 2021. The remaining PPP balance still makes up a whopping 9% of total loans. Therefore, their forgiveness this year will result in considerable downward pressure on the total loan portfolio size.
Further, new loan origination may be subdued as actual economic metrics show that the Alaskan economy is trailing the rest of the country. Alaska’s GDP growth rate was reported at only 0.4% in the third quarter of 2021, behind the national average, according to official sources. Further, Alaska's unemployment rate was reported at 5.7% for December 2021, which was much higher than the national unemployment rate.
However, the recent uptick in oil prices bodes well for both the Alaskan economy in general and Northrim's portfolio in particular. The trend in the Alaska North Slope price is shown below.
The high Alaska North Slope price bodes well for asset quality and short-term credit demand. However, my longer-term outlook on oil prices, and consequently the oil industry, remains negative in light of the green energy push.
A positive point that may boost loan growth this year is the success of Northrim’s PPP program, through which the company was able to attract new customers. As mentioned in the earnings release, PPP resulted in $62.8 million non-PPP loans and $119.0 million in new deposit balances. This is quite impressive considering $62.8 million made up 4.4% of total loans at 2021-end.
Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan growth to be subdued this year at around 2%. Meanwhile, deposits will likely grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.
|FY17
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22E
|Financial Position
|Net Loans
|933
|965
|1,024
|1,423
|1,402
|1,430
|Growth of Net Loans
|(2.3)%
|3.4%
|6.2%
|38.9%
|(1.5)%
|2.0%
|Other Earning Assets
|353
|365
|429
|506
|1,157
|1,180
|Deposits
|1,258
|1,228
|1,372
|1,825
|2,422
|2,470
|Borrowings and Sub-Debt
|45
|52
|19
|25
|36
|37
|Common equity
|193
|206
|207
|222
|238
|257
|Book Value Per Share ($)
|27.6
|29.5
|30.4
|35.0
|38.5
|41.2
|Tang. Book Value Per Share ($)
|25.3
|27.2
|28.1
|32.5
|35.9
|38.6
|
Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates
(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
Balance Sheet Positioning Likely to Boost the Topline
The remaining net deferred PPP fee income totaled $4.5 million at the end of December 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release. Northrim books all unaccrued fees at the time of the loan forgiveness. Therefore, the net interest margin will remain elevated at the time of forgiveness in early 2022. Following the forgiveness, however, the net interest income will dip as the deployment of the funds released through PPP forgiveness will require some time.
Partly due to the PPP forgiveness, cash and cash equivalents got piled up on Northrim’s books throughout 2021. In fact, interest-bearing deposits in other banks made up a hefty 23% of total assets by the end of December 2021. The following chart shows the trend of interest-bearing deposits in other banks.
While the excess cash position troubled Northrim BanCorp last year, it will bear fruit this year amid a rising interest-rate environment. The excess cash position can reprice immediately upon any rate increase.
Further, around 74% of the total loan portfolio is based on adjusting rates, as mentioned in the earnings release. Therefore, the loan mix will ensure that the average portfolio yield shifts upwards soon after a rate hike. Additionally, non-interest-bearing demand deposits made up a sizable 37% of total deposits at the end of December 2021, which will make the average deposit cost upwards sticky in a rising interest-rate environment.
Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to remain stable in the first half of 2022 and then increase by 10 basis points in the second half of the year.
Normalization of Mortgage Income to Drag Earnings
Northrim BanCorp's earnings surged in the last two years because of the interest rate decline in late 2019 and early 2020 that triggered mortgage refinancing activity. Income from mortgage banking made up 32% of total revenues in 2021 and 39% of total revenues in 2020, up from a normal level of 24% in 2019.
The mortgage banking income missed my expectation in the last quarter of 2021. Going forward, I'm expecting mortgage banking income to stabilize at the fourth quarter's level as the current interest-rate environment will not encourage any out-of-the-ordinary mortgage refinancing. As a result, I'm now revising down my 2022 estimate for non-interest income to $39 million from my previous estimate of $52 million given in my last report on Northrim BanCorp.
Expecting 2022 Earnings to Dip to $4.64 per Share
The lower non-interest income will likely drive a dip in earnings this year. Moreover, I'm not expecting any further releases of loan loss reserves this year, unlike last year. The allowance level is now quite close to the level of non-performing loans in the portfolio; therefore, further provisioning reversals are unlikely. Allowances made up 0.83% of total loans, while non-performing loans made up 0.75% of total loans at the end of December 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release.
On the other hand, low-single-digit loan growth and substantial margin expansion will likely support the bottom line this year. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.64 per share in 2022, down 23% year-over-year. Despite the decline, the earnings will most probably remain higher than the pre-pandemic level. The following table shows my income statement estimates.
|FY17
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22E
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|58
|61
|64
|71
|81
|93
|Provision for loan losses
|3
|(1)
|(1)
|2
|(4)
|0
|Non-interest income
|40
|32
|37
|63
|52
|39
|Non-interest expense
|71
|70
|77
|89
|89
|94
|Net income - Common Sh.
|13
|20
|21
|33
|38
|29
|EPS - Diluted ($)
|1.88
|2.87
|3.04
|5.11
|6.00
|4.64
|
Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates
(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
The earnings estimate given above is slightly lower than my previous estimate given in my last report on Northrim BanCorp. I have revised down my earnings estimate because I’m now expecting lower mortgage banking income than before.
Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike.
Adopting a Buy Rating Due to a Moderately-High Total Expected Return
Northrim is offering a dividend yield of 3.5% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.38 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 33% for 2022, which is in line with the five-year average of 35%. Therefore, I don’t think the earnings outlook poses any threat of a dividend cut.
I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Northrim BanCorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.19 in the past, as shown below.
|FY17
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|Average
|T. Book Value per Share ($)
|25.3
|27.2
|28.1
|32.5
|35.9
|Average Market Price ($)
|31.3
|37.8
|36.5
|28.5
|41.9
|Historical P/TB
|1.24x
|1.39x
|1.30x
|0.88x
|1.17x
|1.19x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $38.6 gives a target price of $46.1 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 6.1% upside from the February 16 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.
|P/TB Multiple
|1.09x
|1.14x
|1.19x
|1.24x
|1.29x
|TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($)
|38.6
|38.6
|38.6
|38.6
|38.6
|Target Price ($)
|42.3
|44.2
|46.1
|48.1
|50.0
|Market Price ($)
|43.5
|43.5
|43.5
|43.5
|43.5
|Upside/(Downside)
|(2.8)%
|1.6%
|6.1%
|10.5%
|14.9%
|Source: Author's Estimates
The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 10.9x in the past, as shown below.
|FY17
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|Average
|Earnings per Share ($)
|1.88
|2.87
|3.04
|5.11
|6.00
|Average Market Price ($)
|31.3
|37.8
|36.5
|28.5
|41.9
|Historical P/E
|16.6x
|13.2x
|12.0x
|5.6x
|7.0x
|10.9x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.64 gives a target price of $50.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 16% upside from the February 16 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.
|P/E Multiple
|8.9x
|9.9x
|10.9x
|11.9x
|12.9x
|EPS 2022 ($)
|4.64
|4.64
|4.64
|4.64
|4.64
|Target Price ($)
|41.2
|45.8
|50.5
|55.1
|59.7
|Market Price ($)
|43.5
|43.5
|43.5
|43.5
|43.5
|Upside/(Downside)
|(5.3)%
|5.3%
|16.0%
|26.6%
|37.3%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $48.3, which implies an 11.0% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 14.5%. Hence, I’m adopting a Buy rating on Northrim BanCorp.
