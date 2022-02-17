John Pennell/iStock via Getty Images

After a phenomenal year, earnings of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:NRIM) will likely decline this year because of the reduction in mortgage banking income amid a rising interest-rate environment. On the other hand, low-single-digit loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Further, the excess cash position, fluid loan yields, and sticky deposit costs will help lift the top line when the interest rates start increasing. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.64 per share in 2022, down 23% year-over-year. Despite the decline, the earnings for this year will likely be much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a buy rating on Northrim BanCorp.

Loan Growth to Turn Positive but Remain Low

Northrim BanCorp’s loan portfolio declined by 1.5% in 2021 mostly because of the large reduction in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) portfolio. According to details given in the earnings release, PPP loans declined from $310.5 million at the end of December 2020 to $122.7 million at the end of December 2021. The remaining PPP balance still makes up a whopping 9% of total loans. Therefore, their forgiveness this year will result in considerable downward pressure on the total loan portfolio size.

Further, new loan origination may be subdued as actual economic metrics show that the Alaskan economy is trailing the rest of the country. Alaska’s GDP growth rate was reported at only 0.4% in the third quarter of 2021, behind the national average, according to official sources. Further, Alaska's unemployment rate was reported at 5.7% for December 2021, which was much higher than the national unemployment rate.

However, the recent uptick in oil prices bodes well for both the Alaskan economy in general and Northrim's portfolio in particular. The trend in the Alaska North Slope price is shown below.

Data by YCharts

The high Alaska North Slope price bodes well for asset quality and short-term credit demand. However, my longer-term outlook on oil prices, and consequently the oil industry, remains negative in light of the green energy push.

A positive point that may boost loan growth this year is the success of Northrim’s PPP program, through which the company was able to attract new customers. As mentioned in the earnings release, PPP resulted in $62.8 million non-PPP loans and $119.0 million in new deposit balances. This is quite impressive considering $62.8 million made up 4.4% of total loans at 2021-end.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan growth to be subdued this year at around 2%. Meanwhile, deposits will likely grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 933 965 1,024 1,423 1,402 1,430 Growth of Net Loans (2.3)% 3.4% 6.2% 38.9% (1.5)% 2.0% Other Earning Assets 353 365 429 506 1,157 1,180 Deposits 1,258 1,228 1,372 1,825 2,422 2,470 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 45 52 19 25 36 37 Common equity 193 206 207 222 238 257 Book Value Per Share ($) 27.6 29.5 30.4 35.0 38.5 41.2 Tang. Book Value Per Share ($) 25.3 27.2 28.1 32.5 35.9 38.6 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Balance Sheet Positioning Likely to Boost the Topline

The remaining net deferred PPP fee income totaled $4.5 million at the end of December 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release. Northrim books all unaccrued fees at the time of the loan forgiveness. Therefore, the net interest margin will remain elevated at the time of forgiveness in early 2022. Following the forgiveness, however, the net interest income will dip as the deployment of the funds released through PPP forgiveness will require some time.

Partly due to the PPP forgiveness, cash and cash equivalents got piled up on Northrim’s books throughout 2021. In fact, interest-bearing deposits in other banks made up a hefty 23% of total assets by the end of December 2021. The following chart shows the trend of interest-bearing deposits in other banks.

SEC Filings

While the excess cash position troubled Northrim BanCorp last year, it will bear fruit this year amid a rising interest-rate environment. The excess cash position can reprice immediately upon any rate increase.

Further, around 74% of the total loan portfolio is based on adjusting rates, as mentioned in the earnings release. Therefore, the loan mix will ensure that the average portfolio yield shifts upwards soon after a rate hike. Additionally, non-interest-bearing demand deposits made up a sizable 37% of total deposits at the end of December 2021, which will make the average deposit cost upwards sticky in a rising interest-rate environment.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to remain stable in the first half of 2022 and then increase by 10 basis points in the second half of the year.

Normalization of Mortgage Income to Drag Earnings

Northrim BanCorp's earnings surged in the last two years because of the interest rate decline in late 2019 and early 2020 that triggered mortgage refinancing activity. Income from mortgage banking made up 32% of total revenues in 2021 and 39% of total revenues in 2020, up from a normal level of 24% in 2019.

The mortgage banking income missed my expectation in the last quarter of 2021. Going forward, I'm expecting mortgage banking income to stabilize at the fourth quarter's level as the current interest-rate environment will not encourage any out-of-the-ordinary mortgage refinancing. As a result, I'm now revising down my 2022 estimate for non-interest income to $39 million from my previous estimate of $52 million given in my last report on Northrim BanCorp.

Expecting 2022 Earnings to Dip to $4.64 per Share

The lower non-interest income will likely drive a dip in earnings this year. Moreover, I'm not expecting any further releases of loan loss reserves this year, unlike last year. The allowance level is now quite close to the level of non-performing loans in the portfolio; therefore, further provisioning reversals are unlikely. Allowances made up 0.83% of total loans, while non-performing loans made up 0.75% of total loans at the end of December 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release.

On the other hand, low-single-digit loan growth and substantial margin expansion will likely support the bottom line this year. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.64 per share in 2022, down 23% year-over-year. Despite the decline, the earnings will most probably remain higher than the pre-pandemic level. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 58 61 64 71 81 93 Provision for loan losses 3 (1) (1) 2 (4) 0 Non-interest income 40 32 37 63 52 39 Non-interest expense 71 70 77 89 89 94 Net income - Common Sh. 13 20 21 33 38 29 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.88 2.87 3.04 5.11 6.00 4.64 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

The earnings estimate given above is slightly lower than my previous estimate given in my last report on Northrim BanCorp. I have revised down my earnings estimate because I’m now expecting lower mortgage banking income than before.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike.

Adopting a Buy Rating Due to a Moderately-High Total Expected Return

Northrim is offering a dividend yield of 3.5% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.38 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 33% for 2022, which is in line with the five-year average of 35%. Therefore, I don’t think the earnings outlook poses any threat of a dividend cut.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Northrim BanCorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.19 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 25.3 27.2 28.1 32.5 35.9 Average Market Price ($) 31.3 37.8 36.5 28.5 41.9 Historical P/TB 1.24x 1.39x 1.30x 0.88x 1.17x 1.19x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $38.6 gives a target price of $46.1 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 6.1% upside from the February 16 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.09x 1.14x 1.19x 1.24x 1.29x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 38.6 38.6 38.6 38.6 38.6 Target Price ($) 42.3 44.2 46.1 48.1 50.0 Market Price ($) 43.5 43.5 43.5 43.5 43.5 Upside/(Downside) (2.8)% 1.6% 6.1% 10.5% 14.9% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 10.9x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.88 2.87 3.04 5.11 6.00 Average Market Price ($) 31.3 37.8 36.5 28.5 41.9 Historical P/E 16.6x 13.2x 12.0x 5.6x 7.0x 10.9x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.64 gives a target price of $50.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 16% upside from the February 16 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 8.9x 9.9x 10.9x 11.9x 12.9x EPS 2022 ($) 4.64 4.64 4.64 4.64 4.64 Target Price ($) 41.2 45.8 50.5 55.1 59.7 Market Price ($) 43.5 43.5 43.5 43.5 43.5 Upside/(Downside) (5.3)% 5.3% 16.0% 26.6% 37.3% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $48.3, which implies an 11.0% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 14.5%. Hence, I’m adopting a Buy rating on Northrim BanCorp.