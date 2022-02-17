PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:Z) provided 4Q 2021 results that came with fireworks. The fireworks were not from the results themselves which were better than expected but from the bold 2025 forecast Rich Barton and the Zillow team made. At the highest level, this forecast projects revenue of $5 billion with a 45% EBITDA margin in 2025. This surely caught the market's eye as Zillow's common stock has been bid up more than 30% over the few days since the announcement. This gain is extreme but it absolutely makes sense if you believe that Zillow will achieve this target. In fact the stock is still a bargain if you believe the 2025 forecast.

Just for some quick math, $5 billion in revenue with a 45% EBITDA margin would mean $2.25 billion in EBITDA in 2025. Using even a conservative 12x EV/EBITDA multiple (compressed from today's multiple of 16x) on that would lead to a $22.5 billion enterprise value. Using that EV target for 2025, an investment today would bring an IRR of 12.3%. However using today's 16x multiple, Zillow's 2025 EV would be $33.75 billion for an IRR of 24.34%. Any IRR in that range would be very respectable. And prior to the massive gain in its stock price over the past few days, the potential returns over the next 4 years looked downright silly.

Zillow's 2025 Financial Forecast (Zillow Investor Strategy Presentation (February 2022))

That's if you believe the forecast. Zillow's recent track record with iBuying makes it difficult to trust these numbers. On top of that, I'm personally not generally a fan of these types of very specific forecasts. No one really knows what's going to happen 4 years from now, let alone 1 year (there's a reason Buffett doesn't make forecasts regarding Berkshire). I prefer when members of the management team put their heads down and perform without trying to appease the myopic vision of wall street. This forecast also reminds me of those seen in the many SPAC slide decks of 2020/2021 that fell far short of achieving the projected results and were frankly embarrassing.

With that said I think that even if Zillow falls short of the 2025 forecast, there is value. I will sort through a few scenarios below to show that even with a very conservative view of the 2025 forecast, the stock could appreciate over the years. Of course the available value was much greater at the time I started writing this, before the recent 30%+ gain in the stock price. Nonetheless it is worth taking a look at the business and the stock today.

Some Notes Before Diving In

I have an interest in real estate businesses because there is so much money in the industry. For full disclosure, I am long shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI). This is my preferred way to have a hand in this industry. I know that Americans and people around the world (eXp operates internationally) will continue to buy more and more homes over the years and I like the idea of owning a business that has a hand in those transactions. I am also somewhat skeptical that the residential real estate transaction process will change drastically anytime soon. This is an industry in which the basic premise of its operation has not changed for the past 100 years. However this does not mean that there is no room for newer real estate tech businesses like Zillow or Redfin to start taking market share. Even if Zillow is able to grab a small portion of residential real estate transactions and the ancillary services that go along with those transactions, the business will do quite well.

I will also say that I am not very interested in investing in Zillow. I prefer to only buy businesses that I am confident I will be happy holding for a long time. I'm not confident that would be the case with Zillow. I don't feel knowledgeable enough to know what these newer real estate tech companies will look like in the future and I don't trust the management team that whiffed majorly on iBuying (which cost shareholders quite a bit) and made this type of forecast to please wall street. I also don't like buying a business based only on crunching EBITDA numbers from management's forecast. However I'm interested in the industry in general so I enjoy keeping up with and writing about businesses like Zillow.

Background on Zillow's Financials

Zillow Financial Growth Trends From 2018 to 2021 (Zillow Investor Strategy Presentation (February 2022))

Regarding the 2025 forecast, the $5 billion in revenue will not include the Homes segment which exists now as they wind down the iBuying business. The $5 billion will come from the IMT and Mortgages segment so it is worth taking a look at how those segments have grown over the past few years. Below is a breakdown of 2018 IMT and Mortgages sales.

The figures below are in thousands.

Premier Agent Rentals Other* Mortgage Total $898,332 $134,587 $168,224 $80,046 $1,281,189

Source: Zillow 2019 10-K

*= Other includes revenue generated by new construction and display advertising, as well as revenue from the sale of various other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals, including dotloop

Below is a breakdown of 2021 IMT and Mortgages sales.

The figures below are in thousands.

Premier Agent Other** Mortgages Total $1,395,723 $490,059 $245,816 $2,131,598

Source: Zillow 2021 10-K

***= Other includes revenue generated by rentals, new construction and display advertising, as well as revenue from the sale of various other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals, including dotloop and ShowingTime

Zillow currently breaks down IMT revenue as the sum of Premier Agent revenue plus other revenue. Rentals is currently a part of Other revenue but it was broken out in the 2018 financials, which is why I broke it out in the 2018 chart above. For the remainder of the article I will only refer to IMT revenue, consisting of Premier Agent and other revenue, and Mortgage revenue.

2025 Forecasts

From 2018 to 2021, IMT revenue CAGR was 16% and Mortgages revenue CAGR was 45%. If we were simply to extrapolate these growth rates to 2025 we would assume that Zillow would have $3.4 billion of IMT revenue and $1.1 billion of mortgage revenue or total revenue of $4.5 billion in 2025. This is short of management's $5 billion goal. However EBITDA margin has expanded from 20% to 40% in this time. This historical margin expansion plus the tailwind down of shutting down iBuying which should allow Zillow to cut expenses leads me to believe that the 45% EBITDA margin will be doable.

So in the scenario where the business maintains its growth rate, in 2025 Zillow will have $4.5 billion in revenue and $2.03 billion in EBITDA (45% EBITDA margin). Using the 12x EV/EBITDA multiple from before 4Q earnings (I prefer using conservative earnings multiples because picking multiples in future years is essentially a shot in the dark), 2025 EV would be $24.4 billion for an IRR of 14.7% (as of 2/15/22).

What if growth slows? The past 2 years have seen historic levels of residential real estate transactions so it isn't unreasonable to think this may slow at some point in the next 4 years. If IMT growth slows in the subsequent years to 15%, 12.5%, 10% and 8.5% in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively, total IMT revenue in 2025 would be $2.9 billion. If the mortgage segment growth slows to 45%, 40%, 35% and 30% in the same years, mortgage segment revenue in 2025 would be $876 million. This would put total revenue at $3.8 billion and with a 45% EBITDA margin and a 12x EV/EBITDA multiple, Zillow would sport an enterprise value of $20.5 billion. This would provide an IRR of 9.8% (as of 2/15/22).

Obviously with the stock up over 30% in the past few days these IRR's have shrunk massively since earnings. Congrats to those that scooped up shares after earnings. I'm assuming that institutions were also doing this EBITDA multiple math to find that even if management missed the mark on its forecast and the multiple was compressed, the return on investment could be solid. At this point however it would take the most optimistic forecast with a generous multiple to provide very solid returns. It seems as though the margin of safety is gone.

Final Thoughts

Rich Barton and the Zillow management team provided wall street with a very bold 2025 financial forecast. If Zillow is able to achieve the target of $5 billion in revenue with a 45% EBITDA margin then even after the recent 30% gain in the stock price, an investment today should provide solid returns. However the 30% bump takes away most of the margin of safety that existed after earnings. At this point if the business misses the mark on the forecast, an investment in Zillow could be dead money for the next few years.

While the numbers do make some sense, I'm generally not a fan of management teams that make these aggressive forecasts to please wall street. I also have no edge in determining whether or not Zillow will be able to take market share at a rapid rate going forward. I am inclined to believe that the residential real estate process won't change much and if it does change, I think it will likely do so gradually. If Zillow were to double its market share in the next 4 years this change would need to come rather quickly and I can't say definitively that I think that will happen. This being the case, I personally wouldn't consider investing in Zillow unless the share price dropped significantly. Without confidence in the story or the management team, and now without much of a margin of safety, I would not have the conviction to hold the stock through drawdowns.