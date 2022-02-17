D3Damon/iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to the energy industry, perhaps no niche is more controversial than the nuclear space. But controversial or not, it is an important part of the energy production and consumption market across the globe. But that's not where nuclear ends. It is only where it begins. Because in addition to the nuclear power market, there's also an entirely separate niche dedicated to the fleet of nuclear naval vessels on the market today. And between these two categories lies some significant overlap. Naturally, it stands to reason that companies would sprout up around these markets in order to provide necessary products and services to them. And one interesting player in this space is a company called BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). In recent years, financial performance by the company on both its top and bottom lines has been generally positive. Management continues to grow the company at a nice clip and the firm remains consistently cash flow positive. What's more, while shares of the business are not incredibly cheap, they do look to be affordable at this time. And because of this, investors should take this firm into consideration if they believe that this market is here to stay.

Understanding a nuclear player

At this point in time, BWX Technologies describes itself as a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components. It also operates as a developer of various nuclear technologies and it provides services around this market. Currently, the company has three key operating segments. The first of these is called its Nuclear Operations Group. Through the segment, the company engineers, designs, and manufactures nuclear components dedicated to the naval space. This includes reactors and nuclear fuel that it sells to the US Department of Energy and to the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The company also performs fabrication activities for the missile launch tubes that are used in US Navy submarines. As of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, this particular segment accounted for 76.4% of the company's overall revenue. It was also responsible for 80.6% of its operating income.

The next segment owned by BWX Technologies is called its Nuclear Power Group. This particular segment designs and manufacturers commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and more. It also acts as a leading supplier of nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, and related products. Through this segment, the company provides engineering and in-plant services for the nuclear power utilities customers that it works for. According to management, this particular segment was responsible for 17.2% of the company's revenue and 12.9% of its operating profit in its 2020 fiscal year.

And lastly, we have the Nuclear Services Group. This is the smallest of the company's three segments, accounting for only 6.4% of revenue and 6.5% of operating profit. This particular segment offers services to the U.S. government that involve nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration and management, and more. It also develops technologies for advanced nuclear power sources and offers design and engineering services for new, advanced nuclear reactors.

Although this market may not seem like a rapidly growing one, management has done well to grow the top line of the firm in recent years. Revenue back in 2016 totaled just $1.55 billion. By 2020, sales had increased to $2.12 billion. Net income over this time frame has grown fairly consistently, rising from $183.06 million to $278.67 million. Operating cash flow has been much more volatile, jumping between a range of $169.29 million and $279.37 million. Last year's reading was $196.44 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, performance has been much more consistent, with operating cash flow climbing from $250.66 million in 2016 to $371.21 million in 2020. Following this trajectory has been EBITDA. According to management, this metric has grown from $303.40 million in 2016 to $427 million in 2020.

For the most part, this current fiscal year has been mixed for the firm, which is a bit surprising given the relative stability of the company's past. Revenue decreased modestly in the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, falling from $1.57 billion to $1.53 billion. Net income declined from $212.93 million to $189.01 million. Operating cash flow, on the other hand, did rise, increasing from $148.09 million to $225.58 million. But if you're just for changes in working capital, it would have fallen from $270 million to $260.54 million. And EBITDA has declined from $322.2 million to $294.9 million.

Although financial performance for the company has been mixed so far this year, it seems as though the fourth quarter should be particularly positive. Management's current guidance, stressing the low end of the range, calls for net income of about $288.23 million. If we apply the same kind of year-over-year growth rate experienced here to the other cash flow metrics, then investors should anticipate operating cash flow of about $383.9 million and EBITDA of around $441.6 million. Applying these figures, we are looking at a forward price to earnings multiple for the company of 14.3, a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 10.8, and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 12.

To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five comparable firms. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 20.8 to a high of 60.6. This means that our prospect was the cheapest of the group. I then did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow multiple, ending up with a range of 9.2 to 23.3. In this case, only one company was cheaper than our target. And finally, I performed this same analysis using the EV to EBITDA approach. This gave me a range of 11.8 to 15.5. Here, only one company is cheaper than BWX Technologies.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA BWX Technologies 14.3 10.8 12.0 Parsons Corp (PSN) 60.6 12.3 13.5 Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 36.6 20.1 15.2 Elbit Systems (ESLT) 22.9 23.3 15.5 Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) 23.2 13.8 12.7 Textron (TXT) 20.8 9.2 11.8

Takeaway

While it is looking like the current fiscal year will not be a blowout year for growth, it should still represent a fairly stable period for the company. This is good news, plus there is the fact that this company operates in an industry for which demand will always exist given the state of nuclear power used today. Add on to all of this the fact that shares look cheap on a relative basis and look quite affordable on an absolute basis, and I cannot help but to think that this makes for a solid prospect for long term, value-oriented investors.