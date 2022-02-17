Fotomek/iStock via Getty Images

Lately, safe and consistent M&A has become unpredictable and scary. Here are a few recent headlines:

Lockheed Martin (LMT) terminates $4.4B agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

Change Healthcare (CHNG) falls on report DOJ preparing suit to block United Healthcare deal

Nvidia-Arm (NVDA) deal collapses

Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) plunges after terminating sale to Great Outdoors

Zynga (ZNGA) may see extended antitrust review of planned sale to Take-Two (TTWO)

While some deals are breaking and others are teetering, there are still some stable ones offering nice returns. One of those is Nuance Communications (NUAN). Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in the process of buying Nuance for almost $20 billion, which works out to $56 per share in cash. The merger was announced in April last year. Microsoft wants Nuance for their AI and cloud-based transcription intelligence for healthcare providers. Nuance serves more than 3/4 of U.S. hospitals.

"AI is technology's most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application-Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

Regulatory Timeline

In June, the HSR waiting period expired. And in December, EU signed off on the tie-up.

So what is left? The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority is investigating whether the combo would hamper competition in the UK. The deadline for the CMA to announce its decision whether to refer the Merger for a Phase 2 investigation is March 9. While the UK is becoming more active on the regulatory front, it seems very unlikely to me that they will attempt to block the merger. Even extending to a Phase 2 would be surprising to me.

What does Nuance say?

We expect the merger to close by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2022.

Stock Price

As of this writing, Nuance is trading at $55.27 per share, 73 cents shy of the offer price. While the 1.3% return doesn't seem like much at first glance, assuming closing is at the end of March, the annualized return would be a solid 10.7%. And by selling out of the money calls against the stock position, the IRR could be as high as 15.2% depending on how far one is willing to go out on the options chain. The stock traded in the mid-$46's before deal announcement and since then technology stocks have advanced about 7% suggesting even if this merger didn't get completed Nuance's stock would have somewhat limited downside.

Hedge Funds/Arb Funds

I track 30 Hedge Funds that specialize in M&A each quarter, and for two consecutive quarters, Nuance was the top stock, appearing in 24 of the 30 funds (each fund had at least 1% of their portfolios in Nuance).

Conclusion

It has been more than 10 months since Microsoft and Nuance agreed to merge. The toughest regulatory approvals, the US and EU, have been attained. All that remains is the UK and while anything is possible, it seems a longshot that they would stand in the way. There is a double-digit annualized gain available at the moment and by selling out of the money calls against the position the returns would be even greater.