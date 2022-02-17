vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a shocking move, Evercore ISI raised the price target on Macy's (NYSE:M) to $50. Similar to recent moves in Kohl's (KSS), the department store retailer is a major play on improving retail sales and a massive undervalued real estate play. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on Macy's as the company quits donating market share in the retail sector and can now focus on monetizing valuable real estate.

Real Estate Value

For years now, investors have long clamored over the value of the real estate assets of Macy's. The mall focused department store operator owns a large real estate portfolio focused on A & B mall locations where real estate values have remained strong.

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad jumped into the debate turning bullish on Macy's with a $50 price target when the stock was only trading at $25. The analyst suggests the department store retailer has the potential to generate $15 to $20 of EPS long-term while the P/E multiple should trade closer to 10x.

The consensus estimates are for Macy's to generate a nearly $5 EPS in 2021, hence the $50 price target. A major focus on the bullish view of boosting EPS estimates to $15+ is the monetizing of real estate the analyst suggests is worth $7 billion. The current stock valuation is only slightly below $8 billion.

Going back to Starboard Value years ago, the real estate had a value estimated at up to $21 billion. The company has sold and closed a lot of stores over the years, but a lot of the real estate valuation hasn't changed much despite COVID-19.

Source: Starboard Value presentation

At the time, Macy's is listed at operating 730 stores under the Macy's brand and 37 under Bloomingdale's. The company now lists 576 various Macy's stores with 35 Bloomingdale's department stores.

Source: Macy's Q3'21 presentation

The analyst playbook is similar to the current one promoted for Kohl's leading to multiple funds bidding up to $65 to acquire the off-mall retailer. For a lot of department store investors, the playbook is far too close to the one that Eddit Lampert used to run Sears Holdings into the ground over the years.

The key differentiation here is the plans from Macy's and Kohl's to invest in the business and avoid making the same mistakes as Sears Holdings. Macy's now has 33% of net sales from digital avenues and the retailer fulfills 24% of digital sales by stores.

Due in a large part to necessity from COVID-19 lockdowns, the retailers are focused much more on innovating and delivering goods to customers where the demand exists. These retailers are no longer stodgy companies stuck in the past.

Macy's entered 2020 after reporting a rather dismal 2019 EPS of $2.91, down from the $4.18 earned in 2018. After years of trying to turn around the business, the department store retailer reported negative comp sales in 2019 while having an easy 2% comp sales hurdle from the prior year.

The guidance was just as dismal with another negative comp forecast for 2020 prior to covid shutdowns. The 2020 EPS targets of $2.30 were just as dismal sending the stock down below $15.

Macy's interestingly announced the Polaris Strategy on February 4 setting the retailer in the right mindset heading into virus shutdowns. The strategy focused on the following 5 components: Strengthen Customer Relationships, Curate Quality Fashion, Accelerate Digital Growth, Optimize the Store Portfolio and Reset Cost Base.

The company came out of COVID-19 with 2021 EPS forecasts at $4.67 while the consensus EPS target is up at $4.86. Macy's reports before the market opens on February 22, but the numbers probably won't stray too much from expectations. The difference now is that analysts are much more positive on the company beating targets, while the stock market still isn't convinced the recovery is sustainable.

Cheap Stock

An investor only needs to look at a basket of retailers once in apparent terminal decline that now has a promising future to see Macy's is being shafted by the stock market. Best Buy (BBY), Kohl's and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) all trade closer to 10x forward EPS targets.

Data by YCharts

Macy's is quickly becoming an off-mall business with Bluemercury and Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores. The two store concepts now count for 181 of the 794 open stores. In addition, the retailer is being creative with small format Macy's stores and Backstage concepts to further grow the reach of the business without being reliant on mall-based department stores.

The key here is the executive team making decisions to test new concepts and to expand and grow the business in whatever avenue drives the best returns versus being trapped in the past. An investor will definitely want to focus on the 2022 guidance provided along with the earnings report next week.

The stock only trades at 6.5x the expected guidance for EPS to normalize this year around $4. All of the retailers will have to speak to how business will stabilize after some EPS boosts over the last few years. Any signs Macy's is on a path to long-term growth, the stock will jump with the real estate value now a bonus.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the real estate portfolio is only a bonus for the stock now. Macy's will rally based on EPS growth and as long as the retailer focuses on boosting the profits from the business, the stock has substantial upside. Once the retailer combines higher income while monetizing assets to reduce share counts at this cheap valuation, the stock has a massive upside.

Investors should use the current stock price to build a position in the stock worth $50 based on trading at 10x 2021 EPS targets.