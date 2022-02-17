Macy's Is Easily Worth $50
Summary
- Macy's got a surprise analyst price target of $50, 100% above the previous stock price.
- The department store retailer has long had valuable real estate with the latest estimate at $7 billion, an amount nearly matching the current stock valuation.
- The stock is easily worth $50 based on just 10x EPS targets.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
In a shocking move, Evercore ISI raised the price target on Macy's (NYSE:M) to $50. Similar to recent moves in Kohl's (KSS), the department store retailer is a major play on improving retail sales and a massive undervalued real estate play. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on Macy's as the company quits donating market share in the retail sector and can now focus on monetizing valuable real estate.
Real Estate Value
For years now, investors have long clamored over the value of the real estate assets of Macy's. The mall focused department store operator owns a large real estate portfolio focused on A & B mall locations where real estate values have remained strong.
Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad jumped into the debate turning bullish on Macy's with a $50 price target when the stock was only trading at $25. The analyst suggests the department store retailer has the potential to generate $15 to $20 of EPS long-term while the P/E multiple should trade closer to 10x.
The consensus estimates are for Macy's to generate a nearly $5 EPS in 2021, hence the $50 price target. A major focus on the bullish view of boosting EPS estimates to $15+ is the monetizing of real estate the analyst suggests is worth $7 billion. The current stock valuation is only slightly below $8 billion.
Going back to Starboard Value years ago, the real estate had a value estimated at up to $21 billion. The company has sold and closed a lot of stores over the years, but a lot of the real estate valuation hasn't changed much despite COVID-19.
At the time, Macy's is listed at operating 730 stores under the Macy's brand and 37 under Bloomingdale's. The company now lists 576 various Macy's stores with 35 Bloomingdale's department stores.
The analyst playbook is similar to the current one promoted for Kohl's leading to multiple funds bidding up to $65 to acquire the off-mall retailer. For a lot of department store investors, the playbook is far too close to the one that Eddit Lampert used to run Sears Holdings into the ground over the years.
The key differentiation here is the plans from Macy's and Kohl's to invest in the business and avoid making the same mistakes as Sears Holdings. Macy's now has 33% of net sales from digital avenues and the retailer fulfills 24% of digital sales by stores.
Due in a large part to necessity from COVID-19 lockdowns, the retailers are focused much more on innovating and delivering goods to customers where the demand exists. These retailers are no longer stodgy companies stuck in the past.
Macy's entered 2020 after reporting a rather dismal 2019 EPS of $2.91, down from the $4.18 earned in 2018. After years of trying to turn around the business, the department store retailer reported negative comp sales in 2019 while having an easy 2% comp sales hurdle from the prior year.
The guidance was just as dismal with another negative comp forecast for 2020 prior to covid shutdowns. The 2020 EPS targets of $2.30 were just as dismal sending the stock down below $15.
Macy's interestingly announced the Polaris Strategy on February 4 setting the retailer in the right mindset heading into virus shutdowns. The strategy focused on the following 5 components: Strengthen Customer Relationships, Curate Quality Fashion, Accelerate Digital Growth, Optimize the Store Portfolio and Reset Cost Base.
The company came out of COVID-19 with 2021 EPS forecasts at $4.67 while the consensus EPS target is up at $4.86. Macy's reports before the market opens on February 22, but the numbers probably won't stray too much from expectations. The difference now is that analysts are much more positive on the company beating targets, while the stock market still isn't convinced the recovery is sustainable.
Cheap Stock
An investor only needs to look at a basket of retailers once in apparent terminal decline that now has a promising future to see Macy's is being shafted by the stock market. Best Buy (BBY), Kohl's and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) all trade closer to 10x forward EPS targets.
Macy's is quickly becoming an off-mall business with Bluemercury and Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores. The two store concepts now count for 181 of the 794 open stores. In addition, the retailer is being creative with small format Macy's stores and Backstage concepts to further grow the reach of the business without being reliant on mall-based department stores.
The key here is the executive team making decisions to test new concepts and to expand and grow the business in whatever avenue drives the best returns versus being trapped in the past. An investor will definitely want to focus on the 2022 guidance provided along with the earnings report next week.
The stock only trades at 6.5x the expected guidance for EPS to normalize this year around $4. All of the retailers will have to speak to how business will stabilize after some EPS boosts over the last few years. Any signs Macy's is on a path to long-term growth, the stock will jump with the real estate value now a bonus.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that the real estate portfolio is only a bonus for the stock now. Macy's will rally based on EPS growth and as long as the retailer focuses on boosting the profits from the business, the stock has substantial upside. Once the retailer combines higher income while monetizing assets to reduce share counts at this cheap valuation, the stock has a massive upside.
Investors should use the current stock price to build a position in the stock worth $50 based on trading at 10x 2021 EPS targets.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market during 2021, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of M, KSS, BBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.