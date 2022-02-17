ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The recent surge in inflation to a rate of 7.5% has put Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in a very advantageous position. That’s because most of its debt is locked-in for long periods at a rate of 4.4% and the firm has the ability to pass on inflationary price increases to customers through the inflation escalation clauses in most of its contracts. The surge in energy prices also means that EPD’s customers can pay the increased prices without straining their finances.

This scenario means that Enterprise Products' income will be indexed to inflation while its debt obligations are not. Couple this with management’s commitment to maintaining the distribution in real inflation-adjusted terms while pursuing several promising growth opportunities and EPD’s shares begin to look like an attractive investment proposition.

Enterprise Products Partners is a midstream transporter of hydrocarbons and refined products which is structured as a Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”). The firm owns over 50,000 miles of pipelines, 260 million barrels of liquids and 14 billion cubic feet of natgas storage capacity, numerous natural gas processing plants, NGL and propylene fractionators, as well as several import/export terminals. And while the company has a lot of infrastructure on the Gulf Coast, its operations stretch throughout the central and eastern US. An overview of its operations can be seen on the slide below.

As was touched upon in a previous article discussing Enbridge Inc. (ENB), an important reason for which investors look to the midstream sector are the high yield levels relative to many other industries, this is especially true for MLPs given their tax advantages. And while midstream investors will benefit to a certain extent from a rise in hydrocarbon prices, the extensive use of fixed-fee volume-based agreements and other forms of take-or-pay contracts means that investors will not be exposed to short-term volatility in prices of the underlying commodities. That’s because the contracts require EPD’s customers to pay a volume-based fee that’s dependent on how much they transport through EPD’s infrastructure.

While Enterprise Products’ exposure to commodity prices has increased slightly over recent years, the slide below demonstrates how the bulk of the partnership’s Gross Operating Margins still flow from fee-based revenue sources.

Inflation

But while fee-based contracts may insulate Enterprise Products against energy price fluctuations, it may lead potential investors to question how these multi-year contracts would be impacted by rising rates of inflation. This was discussed during the company’s Q3 earnings call when Randy Fowler, EPD’s Co-CEO, said:

On inflation, I want to say over 90% of our revenues have some sort of escalation mechanism in there, which are benchmarked to various indices.

He would then go on to add that:

As far as how we think about the distribution, we said -- really what we're trying to achieve is trying to keep to, what is it, purchase power parity. And so, we would like to come in. And with the increased inflation, have an increase in the distribution growth rate compared to what you've seen over the last 3 or 4 years.

From Fowler’s comments, it’s clear that the company will be able to pass on inflationary costs to customers and is focused on maintaining the distribution in real terms. That means that the distribution growth rate experienced over the last 3 to 4 years should be maintained after it has been increased to adjust for inflation. That’s good news for shareholders given that the distribution paid on February 10th of $0.465/share was almost 9.5% larger than the $0.425/share paid in February 2018.

Granted, EPD is not the only firm in the industry to have escalation clauses in its contracts, but the subject has received surprisingly little attention given the surging rates of inflation. The fact that management would come out publicly and state its commitment to index the distribution to inflation, “purchase power parity”, should go some way into reassuring shareholders that the distribution’s value will not be eaten away by inflation.

Interest Rates

Another risk brought about by changes in the broader economic environment is the projected rise in interest rates. It’s widely accepted that the Federal Reserve will soon initiate a cycle of rising rates and this will have knock-on effects on most companies as they seek to roll over maturing debt.

Enterprise Products, which boasts a BBB+ investment-grade bond rating, has wisely been lengthening the weighted average term to maturity of its outstanding debt for several years. The slide below is from Q3 as this breakdown was not provided in Q4. It has been included to illustrate the firm’s lengthening average repayment period over the years.

By the end of Q4, the firm’s total debt outstanding stood largely unchanged from the previous quarter at $29.8 billion with an average life of 20.7 years and an effective interest rate at 4.4%. Having over 84% of its debt maturing after 2025 has allowed the firm to lock-in relatively low interest payments and ride out a period of rising rates.

Growth

In addition to its adept management of the risks listed above, EPD is also supported by solid operational performance. In fiscal year 2021, it generated $6.6 billion in Distributable Cash Flow, that is the cash generated through ordinary operations that’s available for distribution to limited partners. The DCF covered the distribution 1.7 times over, which is well in excess of the 1.2 times that analysts generally look for. Its leverage ratio of 3.1 is also well below the company’s self-imposed target of 3.5.

Enterprise Products continues to pursue organic growth through a series of infrastructure projects currently under construction and budgeted at $2.2 billion. Most of these are expected to come online within the next two years.

But in addition to organic growth, the company has proven willing to make opportunistic acquisitions on occasion. This was the case in January when EPD announced the acquisition of Navitas Midstream for $3.25 billion, a company focused on the Midland Basin with over 1,750 miles of natural gas pipelines. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, is expected to add between $0.18-0.22/unit to DCF by 2023, the first full year of ownership. The acquisition will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and using already existing bank credit facilities.

Risk

While the company has been fortifying its operations against numerous potential risks, it is still susceptible to a deep and prolonged decline in the price of hydrocarbons. That’s because such a fall would put pressure on suppliers and, as can be seen on the slide below, 19% of the company’s customers issue non-Investment Grade debt. So, a steep and prolonged price decline could lead to several customer bankruptcies which would, in turn, negatively impact EPD’s financials and share price.

Conclusion

Yield-seeking investors looking to initiate a position in the sector may want to consider Enterprise Products, a firm whose management has been able to grow the business while simultaneously reducing the long-term risks to distribution payments.