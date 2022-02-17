insagostudio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) around the middle of 2021, they had not long surprised the market with a dividend reduction as their parent company forced their hand with new focus on growth investments, as my previous article discussed. This article provides a refreshed analysis that reviews their 2021 financial results and more importantly, their guidance for 2022 and its resulting outlook for their dividends that despite their high 9% yield, still fails to make me a fan.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

Despite seeing a solid start to 2021, as discussed within my previously linked article, their cash flow performance ultimately ended the year rather lackluster with their operating cash flow of $709.8m representing a decrease of 5.79% year-on-year versus their result of $753.4m during 2020. Whilst not a large decrease per se, it nevertheless is lackluster considering that their accrual-based adjusted EBITDA of $876m during 2021 was an increase of 3.06% year-on-year versus their previous result of $850m during 2020, as per their respective fourth quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020 results announcements. Unlike other situations, this cannot simply be blamed upon their temporary working capital movements with both years only seeing very low and thus immaterial movements within their operating cash flow.

When looking ahead, their guidance for 2022 forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $870m at the midpoint, as per their previously linked fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement. Since this sits broadly flat versus 2021, it thereby indicates that their operating cash flow should also remain broadly flat year-on-year at slightly over $700m given their positive correlations. Meanwhile, their guidance also states that capital expenditure during 2022 should be around $287.5m at the midpoint, thereby indicating an estimated free cash flow of circa $420m. Disappointingly, this would not quite adequately cover their dividend payments, which given their latest outstanding share count of 477,682,750, should cost $430m per annum at their current quarterly rate of $0.225 per share.

Whilst this already sees their dividend coverage weak at slightly less than 100% with a circa $10m relying upon debt funding, there remains one final caveat to consider. The capital expenditure for 2021 as stated in the graph above is $234.9m, although management states that their capital expenditure was $27m higher at $261.9m during 2021, as per their previously linked fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement. The difference stems from the latter being accrual-based, whereas similar to my hundreds of comparative analyses, the former is sourced from their cash flow statement and thus is cash-based. Regardless of this accounting difference, it indicates that on a cash basis that is the focus of this analysis, their capital expenditure during 2022 could be higher than forecast due to this timing delay between when their capital expenditure was accrued and paid, thereby lining up the potential for some of the 2021 accrued capital expenditure to be paid during 2022. When added to their already estimated $10m shortfall to cover their dividend payments, it stands to see a total cash shortfall at upwards of circa $40m, give or take at least $10m depending on their exact operating cash flow.

Author

Following their cash inflows and outflows almost matching during 2021, it was not surprising to see that their net debt was barely unchanged with its level of $3.123b only being a relatively small increase versus its level of $3.091b at the end of 2020. When looking ahead, it appears likely to once again edge higher by circa $40m during 2022 given their previously discussed cash flow estimations, which thankfully only represents another relatively small change versus the end of 2021.

Author

Even though their net debt barely increased during 2021, their net debt-to-EBITDA still increased to 4.09 versus its previous result of 3.76 at the end of 2020 as their EBITDA slipped lower by 7.14% year-on-year, as per the calculation noted beneath the graph included above. Even if an investor wishes to disregard their accrual-based net debt-to-EBITDA, their cash-based net debt-to-operating cash flow still tells the same tale with its result of 4.40 increasing versus its previous result of 4.10 at the end of 2020, which similarly to their net debt-to-EBITDA sits firmly within the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00.

When looking ahead, their leverage should see another increase during 2022 but thankfully it should only be small given the estimated relatively small circa $40m increase to their net debt and broadly flat adjusted EBITDA guidance versus 2021. If looking further ahead, they have previously guided for $500m of aggregated excess free cash flow after dividend payments during 2021-2025, as per my previously linked article, which obviously has not been forthcoming during 2021 nor appears likely during 2022 but hopefully will begin during 2023. Since this should see their net debt and thus leverage materially decrease during subsequent years, it stands to boost their medium to long-term dividend prospects but at the same time, it does not help in the short term and it should be remembered that the future can always change.

Author

When moving onto their liquidity, their current ratio slipped from 1.00 at the end of 2020 to now sit at only 0.74 and whilst this remains adequate, it nevertheless would have been preferable to see the opposite given their non-existent cash balance and resulting cash ratio of only 0.00. Whilst the $703m remaining available under their credit facility helps bolster their liquidity, it was refinanced during 2021 and as a result, saw its maximum commitment shaved down to $1.25b versus its earlier commitment of $2.13b. At least they also refinanced their 5.375% senior notes that were due to mature during 2024, thereby providing additional breathing room with no debt maturities until 2026 when their new credit facility and 7.875% senior notes mature, as the table included below displays.

Antero Midstream 2021 10-K

Conclusion

Whilst their dividends do not necessarily appear to be within danger of being reduced, since they are not adequately covered by free cash flow during 2022 and their leverage is firmly within the high territory, it leaves them rather vulnerable to any unforeseen events. Hopefully this improves in the future as they enter 2023 but in the meantime, their lackluster cash flow performance during 2021 and broadly flat guidance for 2022 means that I am once again not a fan of their otherwise appealing high dividend yield and thus, I believe that maintaining my hold rating to be appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Antero Midstream’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.