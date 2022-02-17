nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the last few months, I have been pointing growth investors to Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) as a tech turnaround story that has all the signs of succeeding. While not the fastest growing company, Alteryx is a >90% gross margin company with a best-of-breed product operating in a growing market (while also investing to become a cloud/SaaS company).

Despite these characteristics, Alteryx has been revalued to just less than 5x P/S. However, Alteryx has managed to re-accelerate ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth to 30%, and is now also finally forecasting this growth to flow through to revenue. Hence, I reiterate my thesis for Alteryx being a strong buy.

On another note, although I recently called Pinterest (PINS) my top stock for 2022, I would argue Alteryx might be just as strong a candidate, especially since Pinterest is dealing with a growth slowdown, while for Alteryx the path for revenue growth acceleration is wide open. (At least for folks that never bothered to look at Alteryx' ARR trend, otherwise Alteryx' growth has actually been very steady.)

Analysis: summary

For those who haven't followed Alteryx as closely, the gist of the investment thesis argument is as follows.

As a growth company, Alteryx has little (if any) profits and hence has to be valued on its future potential on the basis of growth. However, with growth collapsing in the wake of COVID-19, this has led to a rerating of the stock.

Nevertheless, the crucial thing to observe is that as software company, Alteryx has to recognize a substantial portion of revenue upfront, which inflates the actual underlying growth during growth acceleration, and conversely also deflated the slowdown. Another big issue in 2020-2021 was that Alteryx moved to shorter duration contracts, further deflating the growth rate.

Hence, Alteryx has been transitioning the last few years to manage the business based on ARR (annual recurring revenue), all while the company had to incur comments from investors about its low amount of growth. Here, the numbers are actually much more compelling. Although ARR growth did decline to 27% a year ago, Alteryx' new CEO has successfully executed on the 2021 plan to re-accelerate ARR growth to 30%.

Indeed, with Alteryx entering 2022 on the back of this reaccelerated ARR growth rate as well as several major acquisitions to accelerate its transition/expansion to the cloud, Alteryx now seems exceptionally well positioned for (perhaps substantial) alpha in the coming years.

In short, the market is still valuing the company based on its (misleading) revenue results, while flagrantly ignoring what actually happening on the ARR side.

Q4 results

Revenue increased 8%. But as mentioned, revenue is completely irrelevant, since the increase in underlying growth of the company is being "absorbed" by the push to shorter contract duration, due to the revenue accounting mechanics.

The only sensible metric for this company is ARR, which gives a completely different view, as this came in at $638M at 30% growth. This is slightly above the guidance Alteryx had provided a full year ago, which at the time clearly was quite an ambitious target to re-accelerate the growth.

Customer count increased 12% to 8k, and net retention remained strong at 119%. In addition, as detailed last month, Alteryx has closed the Trifecta acquisitioned, its latest to propel its expansion to the cloud, and this product has now also reached GA (general availability) in AWS (AMZN). In fact, Alteryx launched two products with Designer Cloud and Alteryx Machine Learning.

Guidance

So far, Alteryx results were as usual: strong ARR but downside revenue. But obviously, this can't continue forever since at some point revenue has to catch up with ARR. This is indeed what Alteryx is forecasting starting in Q1 and seemingly accelerating throughout the year.

At the high-end of the range, Q1 guidance calls for $147M revenue for 24% growth. ARR is expected to grow 32%. For the full year, Alteryx expects revenue of up to $720M for 34% growth. Note that this is a full $100M above consensus estimates, which indicates that analysts have been completely wrong about the stock. In my view, this sounds like revenue acceleration.

With regards to ARR, the high-end of the range calls for 28% growth at $815M, which implies Alteryx is actually expecting revenue to overshoot ARR growth. Although this may be viewed a slight deceleration, assuming management has been responsible in its guidance, then ARR may remain fairly constant around the 30% mark for the next year. Obviously, this would then be a second consecutive year of (nearly) 30% ARR growth, which proves that Alteryx is indeed the reliable growth company that bulls have argued it is.

Valuation

As proved in previous section, analysts have been completely wrong about the company. Similarly, I would argue the stock market is also wrong about Alteryx. With a market cap of $3.5B (at the close of the market going into earnings), Alteryx is now valued at less than 5x forward P/S. This seems like a very, very substantial discount for a 30% growth cohort company.

Note that due to the strong revenue guidance, going into the report Alteryx was valued at 6x P/S instead. Effectively, Alteryx has pulled in the analyst estimates for 2023 revenue ($740M) by one year to its 2022 guidance ($720M).

Lastly, by using what I argued is the only sensible metric for Alteryx, it is valued at just over 4x forward (Q4 2022) ARR.

Price target

Given Alteryx' steady continued growth, the company has a clear path to $1B ARR. Assigning a 10x multiple to this would yield a $10B market cap or a share price of ~$150, a nearly 3x increase compared to its last closing price of $52.

Risks

The main, obvious risk is a slowdown in ARR growth. The guidance for 28% ARR growth is 1 point lower than the 2021 guidance, despite a $20M contribution from the Trifecta acquisition. It would also point to a slight deceleration in the second half given the 32% guidance for Q1.

Obviously, companies should be prudent with their guidance, and 28% growth is both solid guidance and in-line with how the company has been growing over the last few years, but obviously bulls would expect Alteryx to (have left some room to) beat-and-raise through the year.

Longer-term, the CEO has repeatedly made it clear he sees a very big market opportunity ($110B) and is investing for multi-year growth.

Customer feedback

Some more skeptical investors could question whether the product is really as good at is sometimes portrayed to be, which could be an issue given the quite large competition in the analytics space. Although many reviews and reports may be found online, here's one that was posted on Seeking Alpha recently:

many of team members in my company use this tool daily base. There is nothing like Alteryx developer and designer. I am in big hope that soon this company will reach $10B Mark cap or some one like SNOW, Oracle, Salesforce or Microsoft will buy this undervalued company. And I don't follow SA Quant rating for this particular stock as I know very well on how much value is bringing to company's. Again I am telling this. There is second to none in terms of data analysis tools business.

Earnings notes

I am so proud of the entire Alteryx organization for executing such change, while delighting customers and exceeding our forecast for the year. It's wonderful to see the impact on many of our initiatives show up in our results. Growing ARR by 30% year-on-year to finish 2021 at $638 million was job number one for us. We added $145 million in net new ARR during the year and delivered a record $59 million in Q4. This gives me the kind of confidence and momentum that every CEO wants going into a new fiscal year. (…) Customers tell me this focus helps them do more and do it faster. That confidence shows up in our 30% growth in year-over-year ARR results. Other proof points include: we closed 17 deals with more than $1 million in ACV in the quarter, nearly double what we closed in Q4 2020. We ended the year with 90 customers with over $1 million in ARR, representing a 45% year-over-year growth. We realized our highest renewal rate since 2018 and we saw sales productivity continue to increase across the board.

Explanation of contract duration impact on revenue:

Our Q4 GAAP revenue was $174 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Our strategic shift to focus our go-to-market on ACV to strengthen ongoing pricing is working. Average contract duration was approximately 1.5 in 2021 compared to approximately 2 years in 2020 and 2019. The resulting accounting treatment from the lower contract duration cost us approximately 10 percentage points of revenue growth in 2021. We believe this was a nonrecurring impact for 2021. I am pleased to report that as a result of our strategic focus on ACV, we are seeing improved pricing, and this sets us up well going into 2022 where we have a large population of renewals. (…) The impact of increasing our upfront revenue recognition percentage from approximately 40% to approximately 50% adds roughly $45 million in [2022] revenue, which we have included in our guidance.

Investor Takeaway

The takeaway is fairly straightforward: the stock is utterly cheap despite there being absolutely no reason for it to be that cheap.

Alteryx is a healthy, nicely growing company (which for the time being is reinvesting in growth before profits). Also note that Alteryx is already posting these results driven by its "legacy" on-prem product suite, before any possible tailwinds from its cloud expansion which starts this quarter, as well as product expansion ("more personas to sell to") from the three quite recent acquisitions.