DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD), based in South Africa, specializes in the recovery of gold from mine waste through a process known as mine tailings retreatment. Simply put, the company extracts the precious metal from the by-products of traditional mining which is recognized as environmentally friendly with generally lower costs supporting consistent profitability. Indeed, one of the attractions of the stock is its generous distribution policy which has delivered uninterrupted dividends for the past 15 years. While the company has faced operational setbacks during the pandemic, the outlook remains positive with an expectation of normalizing operations going forward. We believe the recent selloff sets up a buying opportunity, with the company well-positioned to benefit from new momentum in gold prices.

DRD - Financial Background

The company just reported its financial results for the interim fiscal 6-month period ending on December 31st, 2021. The story was a 16% decline in revenue to R2.5 billion "South African Rand" which represents approximately $166 million at an exchange rate of 15 to 1. The lower top line reflects the 13% decline in the average price of gold over the period. There was also a 3% decline in production to 2,886kg or 92,787 ounces of gold based on some lower yields.

Overall, the softer top-line trend along with an 11% increase to the group all-in sustaining unit costs (AISC) to $1,378/oz resulted in headline earnings of R496 million, representing about $33 million, down 48% compared to the period last year. With the U.S. listed ADR representing 10 of the underlying stock, the EPS for this period is approximately $0.39 per share. A key point here is that the company remains profitable with a core business strategy of being unhedged to gold price that can benefit from recovery going forward.

The trends this quarter did end up exceeding company expectations, balancing an 8% decline in the output from the Ergo production facility against an 11% increase from the Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) property. Again, the differences reflected a shift in ore grades between the two operations.

It's worth noting that Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) owns a majority stake in DRDGOLD with a 50.1% interest. The company operates the active gold mine adjacent to the FWGR facility, meaning DRDGOLD plays a critical role in leveraging the full value of the region's asset.

DRDGOLD ended the period with R2,239 million in cash and equivalents (about $149 million) against zero long-term financial debt. The solid balance sheet and liquidity position are strong points in the company's financial profile.

In terms of guidance, management is targeting the production of gold between 160k and 180k ounces which compares to 184k in 2021 and 175k in 2020. There is also an estimate for cash operating cost at R600,000 per kg, which compares to R576,444 this last period. The explanation is higher input costs to key commodities including steel and reagents used in its production.

Nevertheless, the bigger story is the improvements to its key facilities in ERGO and FWGR that are expected to offer production upside over the medium term. The plan is to upgrade the reserve capacity at Ergo this year. At FWGR, the company's "Phase 2" development with an interim phase can potentially double capacity from the current level which is something investors can look forward to.

DRDGOLD as a Dividend Stock

With the financial results, DRD also announced its latest dividend at 20 cents per underlying share as the interim payout for the year. With the ADR conversion along with a standard South Africa 20% tax withholding fee, DRD shareholders on record as of March 11th can expect to receive approximately $0.10 per share with the next payout on March 24th. The lower payout compared to last year reflects the pullback in earnings for the period considering the variable dividend policy.

Assuming another net dividend of $0.10 per share later this year, we can calculate a forward yield on the stock at around 2.4% on a net basis or 3.3% looking at the gross amount. While well below to 6.3% listed yield on a trailing twelve months basis, and not quite the high-yield DRD has been known for, the current payout remains among the highest in the sector across major gold miners. Keep in mind that there is an expectation for the dividend to climb higher long term in line with earnings trends. There is also the possibility of an additional payout depending on market conditions in a scenario where the price of gold runs higher.

DRD Stock Price Forecast

If the latest financial results and the lower dividend amount don't seem too impressive, that's exactly the allure of DRD at its current stock price level. Shares are down by 34% from 2021 highs and nearly 50% from its 2020 peak when the price of gold briefly approached $2,100 oz. The opportunity here is a sense that sentiment towards the stock is weak which has pressured valuation beyond a fair spread to the broader sector. We believe that the softer production trends for this year have already been priced in.

Our takeaway is that the operations and underlying fundamentals are fine with DRDGOLD well-positioned to benefit from the next leg higher and bull market in the price of gold. The good news is that the price of gold appears to be breaking out, gaining momentum above $1850/oz, the highest level since Q2 of last year. Part of the dynamic reflects the record inflation level in the U.S. which is a global theme that has added to the attraction of the precious metal as a store of value. The strength here is especially considering the more recent U.S. Dollar strength and rise in interest rates. Gold is also benefiting from the broader macro uncertainty including geopolitical headlines related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In our view, there is more upside in this rally with a move above $1900/oz opening the door for a retest of the 2020 highs for the metal. DRDGOLD stands out as leveraged to the upside as a proxy on the metal with otherwise steady production over the near term with incremental value on its extensive resource base. On an EV to forward revenue basis, DRDGOLD trading at a 1.8x multiple is among the least expensive gold stocks in the sector by these metrics as another strong point in its outlook.

Final Thoughts

There's a new breath of positive momentum in the gold sector. While it's understood that a "rising tide can lift all boats", we view DRDGOLD as a winner which is supported by overall solid fundamentals and steady production. The company's rock solid balance sheet and relationship with Sibanye Stillwater adds a layer of quality which we believe helps to lower its relative risk. We expect the stock to outperform the price of gold in percentage terms and rates shares of DRD as a buy with a bullish outlook.

Beyond the exposure and risk to the price of gold, it will be important for the company to hit its production targets while keeping costs under control. Updates regarding the Phase 2 asset enhancement development along with cash flow trends this year will be key monitoring points.