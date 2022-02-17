Castellum AB (publ) (CWQXF) CEO Rutger Arnhult on FY 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCPK:CWQXF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 3:00 AM ET

Rutger Arnhult - CEO

Ylva Sarby Westman - Deputy CEO and CFO

Anna Trane - Head of Corporate Communications, Kungsleden

Anna Trane

Welcome to our live webcast of the Castellum’s year-end report for 2021. With me here, I have CEO Rutger Arnhult and Deputy CEO and CFO Ylva Sarby Westman, who will comment and present the results for 2021. I'm Anna Trane and I will moderate the Q&A session right after the presentation. But first, Rutger Arnhult, you have some pretty impressive numbers to present for us.

Rutger Arnhult

I do have. Thank you for listening. The results from the last year 2021, is amazing. We delivered the best results ever in the company's history, the history of about 25 years. We delivered almost SEK12 billion in result. So that's quite impressive. Also giving the tough markets we have had in the world and in Sweden and in every market, as you know.

We've done a lot, we have done some single asset sell offs and acquisitions. But the main thing last year was the acquisition of Kungsleden and that is now successfully completed. This acquisition really strengthens our position in Sweden. It actually doubles -- not doubles, it adds 50% of our volume in Sweden. So that's a pretty big acquisition.

The Nordic platform is our focus. And we have also done some steps forward in that sense, since we tried to buy Entra in the beginning of the year. We didn't succeed with that but we ended up with only one-third. So we today own 33.33% of the company and that gives us a indirect position in Norway. That's the only positions we have in Norway. And we're really happy with that.

And then as you know, we have a position in Denmark and Finland. We have in there also done quite large acquisition in Helsinki. So now we have more of a Nordic platform. These acquisitions improves our earnings capacity, going forward. So we look forward to deliver good figures in 2022 as well.

The outcome is also a very strong financial situation, we have a solid balance sheet. We have an LTV of 39% coming out of this, which is very healthy for the company, gives us strength to deliver continued growth in acquisitions and in projects. The underlying market is strong. And I believe it will even become stronger now when everybody comes back to their offices, which we experience at the moment. Yesterday driving into work, I -- for a long time, first time I experienced queues. So it took 10 minutes longer. Also at lunchtime, I had to queue for lunch. So that's a good sign. So that is good.

We also have a very, very strong real estate markets. So the investment market is strong. It's the strongest ever and in every market. So it's very competitive. So it's hard to find new acquisitions at attractive levels but we do what we -- do that as good as we can and hopefully we will succeed.

Going back to Kungsleden, the transaction significantly strengthens our position, mainly in Stockholm, Norway and Vasteras. The overlap between the two real estate portfolios is about 90%. There are some areas where we don't have a position today and we will consider to either keep those also sell those off. That's up for decision, going forward. It also creates some possibilities -- possible synergies on the cost side, operational wise and also financial wise, but it also, in competitive wise; we don't have to compete with Kungsleden, anymore. We are on the same side, so now we don't need to compete about new tenants and existing tenants. That's really, really good.

The integration process is now in full swing. And will hopefully be completed more or less by the time of the summer vacations. And then of course it will take some time to achieve all these savings and so on, going forward, since we have lots of contracts that are running forward, both financial wise and operation wise.

This creates a platform, a Nordic platform, these acquisitions we've done. In Finland, we did the Kielo acquisition that added on about SEK 4 billion to our portfolio. And in Norway, our indirect holding is about SEK 22 billion. And then, so today, Helsinki is about SEK 7 billion, and Copenhagen is about SEK 6 billion. So that's the platform. It's in total, adding in a portion of Entra SEK 176 billion and a size of 6.3 million square meters, quite impressive number. I don't think there is any other, actually any other company, commercial company in the Nordics that are even near that number of square meters, actually.

And then the portfolio, what has it become? It's still focused on office, 58% of the portfolio is office, you can see here in the graph. But then also, the most parts of the public sector properties are of course office. We have a very, very small portion of retail, and then more or less the rest is warehouse, logistics and light industry. So office, logistics, and warehouse logistics, that's the main focus. 80% is today in Sweden, 13% is in Norway, and then 3% and 4% in Denmark and Finland respectively.

We have an ambition to grow these areas a little bit. Copenhagen is a strong market and big market. Helsinki is a strong and big market. We like to become larger there, going forward. So we’ll see what we can find there. Looking at the tenant portfolio, it's a very, very well diversified one. The customer base is amazing. The largest tenant ABB stands for about 2% of the total. The all 10 largest tenants, as you can see in the list, they're all super, super strong solid tenants. In total, they only stand for 14% of the total volume, which is quite amazing. I don't think anyone else actually can show anything like that in our sector.

And this also gives a strong base for us to continue work with the talents and grow with the tenants and create new projects with the tenants. So it gives us a very, very strong competitive position. You can also in this graph see that the public sector is 23%, if we would have -- this only Castellum without Entra. If we would have added in Entra into these figures, it would increase to about 27% of the total.

The rental market, this graph shows how strong the rental market has been. It's more or less top levels in each and every market here. You can see a slight increase of vacancies but it's very, very small numbers. But you can see that in Stockholm and Helsinki. I don't think we will see that continue because there they are more or less hopeless to find a new office in CBD. So I think you will see that one, that level out. I also think that we will see increasing rental levels.

We had a very strong CPI in October last year, which is connected to our yearly indexation in our -- all our rental contracts and more or less all our rental contracts. That was in Sweden 2.8%. In Norway, it was amazing, it was more than 5%. So 5.1%, they use the November index. So we'll see continued growth in rental levels, that's my best guess. And also due to quite low new construction levels, so we see positive rental shares and positive net letting.

And as mentioned, we are -- in the report we have a net letting of SEK 162 million in the full year, strong last quarter with SEK 45 million in net leasing which you can see here. What is also what is also interesting with this net leasing is that you can see that it worked a little bit better in the region or smaller region or cities. This is, actually June 2002 and 2001, we have seen the weakest market for us in the Stockholm region, actually.

I think that's due to subways and public transportation, people has worked from home, and in a larger extent in Stockholm, and in New York and in London, cities where you are more depending on the public transportation than in other cities where you more or less take the bike or the car to work, in the large extent.

So maybe that's [indiscernible] last year to dig into now after the pandemic to see the differences between the Stockholm area and other areas. Because I think if you do analyze Stockholm, you will end up with the wrong conclusions compared to what it looks like in the overall country. So that's interesting.

Values uplifts, strong market, as you know, whenever we have sold anything or we or anyone else, it's often at the new record levels. You can also see in the graph here that the yields have been coming down in every market. You can also note here that the turnover last year on the market was about double the size as the year before. You used to have been around SEK 200 million a year, SEK 2 billion a year. Last year it was about SEK 400 billion, so amazing, amazingly strong market.

Going forward, my belief is that we will see still the same kind of yield levels, but increasing rental levels and increasing returns from operations. And that's where we have to spend our focus to increase the rental levels. I don't think we can benefit going forward from further yield compression. I also believe in increasing rental levels but I don't -- I'm not sure. And I don't think that that will affect in the medium term, the yields because the market is so enormously strong still.

Overall, you can see a value increase in our portfolio last year 3.5%, this year 4.9%. And bear in mind that we got 2.8% indexation. So and then on top of that hard work, some gains from successful projects, better cash flows from the buildings and then yield compression on top of that, which is now in this table called required yield. So that's the total.

Going to projects, we have as you know, a big project portfolio, it's about SEK 8.6 billion in total. More or less half of that is invested in some pretty interesting projects. We are building new, modern, super efficient buildings. Sustainable ones in every sense, lots of glass, low energy cost [even though] that and long leases. You can see in the graph, in the picture here, for example, the new headquarter for E.ON in Malmo. You can see a plant, a project we have actually done the land job in Stockholm to the left here is Sorbonne.

And then also another project in Malmo for the new, what is called, the Swedish National Courts Administration in Malmo. So pretty nice buildings coming out, E.ON and the new Court building comes out in 2023. So next year, more or less fully let. We have some others showing here. That's a new Norfolk building and other court building or public building and in Jonkoping, and also a new logistic building down in Helsingborg. So it varies between office and logistics.

And this is a major focus for us going forward it gives us a slightly higher yields than compared with buying buildings out in the market. So this adds better yield to the portfolio. It adds long leases, it adds modern buildings and it also adds buildings we know from inside out. We know what kind of materials are in them, we know the system and we can also decide what kind of systems we use, which is helpful.

The largest projects are listed here. And this one that's about almost 300,000 square meters. It's a healthy portfolio with really good tenants. It will add about SEK 660 million in rental value going forward, in the next coming years. Most of them are about to be completed. The top one, the largest one is to be completed in 2026, so not all of them are fully let today.

As you can see, the average is -- the occupation level is 61% but that's because some of them are not even started. The largest one at the top, that we haven't even started to try to rent it up because it's too long ahead. You can also note in that picture, that eight out of 10 of them are new construction, and only two of them are reconstructions but we work with both type of projects.

So going over to sustainability, we once again achieve the best -- prize of being the best in the sector in the Nordics. And we are once again the only real estate company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, which is fantastic. We keep on working with sustainability and the ambition is to be carbon neutral by 2030. And we have already reduced our carbon emission by 77%, since we started in 2007. And that's pretty amazing. We will continue this work and the ambition is to reach a level of 50 kilowatts per square meter in consumption. That's in line with these ambitions.

We are in forefront and we are and everywhere trying to use new techniques to improve our buildings and also improve our returns from the buildings, of course. As you know, we're building some solar energy parks. The ambition is to build 100. We managed to reach the level of 55 completed by last year. So we continue that work.

And of course also now with the Kungsleden portfolio on board, we will analyze all these buildings. Some are top notch and some are not. We put a put a large effort to improve these ones as soon as we can.

So I turn over to Ylva to give a view on some of the financial figures here.

Ylva Sarby Westman

Thank you very much Rutger. Yes, as you heard, we delivered the best results ever with a strong performance from all parts of the business. The value of the property portfolio increases with 71% to SEK 176 billion after strategic acquisitions and including our holdings in Entra. Changes in values on properties are plus 4.9%. It's both unrealized and realized value changes. And it's mainly explained by lower yield requirements in the market but also from project gains and gains from building rights.

So 2021 has been a very strong year in the transaction market in the Nordics, as Rutger said, a double volume in Sweden, SEK 400 billion and a very -- a huge interest from investors. So we have seen declining yields. And the average yield in Castellum’s property portfolio at the end of the year is 4.7% compared to 5% at the end of last year. Net income has doubled to SEK 11.8 billion and the increase is mainly explained by positive value changes in the property portfolio and growing income from property management.

Income from property management increased by 4% to SEK 3.5 billion corresponding to SEK 12.45 per share. And in fourth quarter, income from property management increased by 29%. Sorry, [indiscernible] positive net letting landed as we have heard on SEK 162 million and this is the full year figure aggregated for both Castellum and Kungsleden, to give you a picture of how the merged lease stock will develop, going on.

The rental growth in the like-for-like portfolio amounts to 2%. And as Rutger said, we have seen stable rental markets. And we also believe that they will continue to be stable going on. LTV decreased to 39% and the interest coverage ratio increased to 530%. Castellum’s ownership in Entra is now 33.33%. And we report our holdings in Entra as an associated company as of end of August last year. And the reporting is based on Entra’s latest published report, the Q4. And our share of profits in Entra is reported in our income statement that you can see here and corresponds to SEK 880 million distributed as 161 million from income from property management and SEK 935 million from changes in values on properties and from tax.

Property costs in the like-for-like portfolio, the total like-for-like portfolio at the Castellum increased with 6.3% due to higher costs for heating, electricity and snow removal during a colder winter and also from higher energy prices. If we look at the balance sheet, we have already said, we have a strong financial position, a strong balance sheet, and LTV, if we look at that net debt in relation to total assets of 39%.

Our long term asset value the EPRA NRV, increased by 17% to SEK 251, due to positive value changes in the property portfolio, and growing profit from property management. So in summary, we deliver strong results from all parts of our business and a strengthened financial position during the year.

And now I will hand it over to you, Rutger, to present our outlook and the proposed dividends.

Rutger Arnhult

Yes, thank you. Yes, I’ll try give you some kind of outlook. We don't give forecasts but we do have improved earnings capacity as you of course understand. Giving you the outcome of the 2021 for the both company shows that. Bear in mind that the line here with associated companies will of course be larger next year, that's one-third of the Entra result and as you know, Entra will improve their result in their operations since they are growing it off next year with this Oslo Areal acquisition, they just did here in January. So that's something we look forward to, to have a strong contribution from Entra on that line.

And then of course, this is the outcome, we will of course get this income indexed quite a lot, 2.8% in average, I guess more or less all over 100% the index and the contracts. And then renegotiations, I believe will be positive on top of that. So hopefully some increase there. And then we will work with the synergies on the cost side and both operational, central and operational and then also the financials.

As mentioned before, it will take some time before you can see this in the picture but it will it will be there. So the takeaways is strong index that will improve our earnings, strong position that is also, will improve our earnings capacity and earnings possibilities. We will create synergies by buying Kungsleden. And we look forward to a positive and strong contribution from the Entra opening.

The market is stable. Each and every market, we feel is strong and stable. We also experienced a very, very strong transaction market. And going forward, I think that the appetite for acquisitions will be there. I believe we'll see slightly higher interest rates coming. I don't think that will increase the yields a lot. But I think that the focus should be on creating value by improving the returns from the properties. And I do believe that we will be able to increase the rental levels, going forward.

We will maintain our financial or say its discipline, so that we make sure that we will keep our ratings or rating by Moody's. It’s important so that we have the benefit of being able to finance ourselves party from Eurobond market, in a good way. So I think we will be able to increase the profits, going forward. We'll keep our focus on project developments. Some of the projects will be completed over the next coming year that will also create book value as we are also writing out in the report but also cash flows, of course.

And we will continue to focus on sustainability, because it's good for us, good for the planet, and good for our profits and value creation, going forward. So that's the main takeaways. And then to sum up this presentation and before we have Q&A with the proposed increase of the dividend to SEK 7.60 per share, which corresponds to an increase of about 10%. And this is the 24th time in the row, when Castellum increases their dividends. So that's something we are proud of and we'll try -- do our best to continue to keep up this positive, consecutive trend.

Q - Anna Trane

So, now it's time for our Q&A session. [Instructions]. We will start with the telephone conference. But before we do so, I would like to ask you Rutger, if you had to pick out one factor that has been imperative in creating these results that you just presented, what factor is that? And how important will it be going forward for success?

Rutger Arnhult

Well, the most important factor is, I guess, that we managed to get over 90% in Kungsleden, so that we can now fully integrate and create synergies and continue working as one company instead of -- if we would have had to compete, going forward. So that's, I guess, the most important single factor.

Anna Trane

Okay, so, let's start, I hand over with a to our telephone conference to see if we have questions live there.

Thank you. [Operators Instruction] We have several questions coming in. The first one coming from [Alexine] at Carnegie. Your line is now open. The line is open for Frederick Tan at Carnegie.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Frederick here. Yes, a couple of questions from my side. Starting off with your cost of debt, that's 1.8% fully including all costs that’s with debt. Given the balances, do you see any potential to lower it and to what extent and in what time span?

Rutger Arnhult

1.8 is, of course not the level we could actually refinance ourselves. So today it's, we could do that slightly lower but that's included with, as you know, we secure some interest rate levels going forward. So it swap costs and others. But the awesome loans that we will be able to get cheaper, some are some are existing loans in Kungsleden and also some existing loans in Castellum going forward. So there is a potential there. The market right now is quite turbulent, we've seen some yield spreads coming up slightly. So we don't know what it will be, by the time we renegotiate and replace this bounce and secured loans. So we'll see. But hopefully, we will be able to lower the average cost of debt a little bit going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

That's clear. And then my second question relates to Page 12 of the report where we can see the property portfolio. And you also said the rental value for the overall portfolio on that page. But that's based on year-end 2021. So you have to be crystal clear that that does not include any CPI adjustments going into 2022?

Rutger Arnhult

No, no. And that you have to add on that in your assumptions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then thirdly, on the loan-to-value of 39%, do you consider it too high, too low or just about right?

Rutger Arnhult

I think it's just about right. Since we have to play together with Moody's and they do some adjustments on that LTV. For example, they don't value goodwill, and so on. So there are some adjustments. So we need to stay at about 39%, 40%, to be appreciated. So don't expect us to go wild there and increase that a lot. We have to continue to grow hand-in-hand with the profit growth and value changes, going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, then two more questions. One, it's quite technical but really simple. Your hybrid, the first coupon, when will that be paid and I guess it's semi-annual, so will there be two coupons paid in 2022 or just one?

Rutger Arnhult

Technical question Frederick, I don’t know.

Ylva Sarby Westman

We can come back on that, well. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, so, no worries.

Rutger Arnhult

Yeah, I have to come back. I don't actually remember what was said in the prospectus there. Been a lot of things happening, since then.

Unidentified Analyst

I know.

Rutger Arnhult

We have to come back. We have to come back.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, no worries. And then finally --

Rutger Arnhult

I like to get questions I can’t answer but that one is tough, technical.

Unidentified Analyst

And I will try to give you a question that you can’t answer. So that's one certainly. Final question on discount to an RV you're trading at a discount currently. Are you considering buybacks? Or is that too early considering the consolidation of Kungsleden?

Rutger Arnhult

Oh, let’s consider that as a possibility to if there is a discount. With a strong balance sheet, that's an option, of course.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much. Those were all my questions.

Rutger Arnhult

Thank you.

The next questions come from [Marcus Hendrickson] of ABG. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. I have a question first on net leasing. That’s SEK 45 million in several places here in the report but its SEK 69 million if we isolate Q4 in the accumulated figures table, so just what is the net listing in the quarter, to start off?

Ylva Sarby Westman

In the fourth quarter, the net leasing is SEK 45 million, if we look at the aggregated Kungsleden and Castellum for the full fourth quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you. And if we exclude projects, I guess we can't really see exactly since the cumulated figures table is based on Castellum before and now it's merged two companies but it looks to me like it was quite negative, the net leasing, if we exclude projects first, is that correct? And also second one, if we look down on the investment portfolio, it looks like it shows negative figures in Central, West, Oresund and Stockholm. So what do you see in those different sub-markets in Q4 and what do you expect, going forward?

Rutger Arnhult

Central, repeat the markets Marcus?

Unidentified Analyst

Central, West, Oresund and Stockholm.

Rutger Arnhult

That's more or less all the markets. But what we see is sometimes, and we should bear in mind that sometimes we do project that when we do new construction for tenants that we lift, sometimes we lift tenants from a present space to a new one. From an old space to a new one, so that happens sometimes. So we empty one building and fill a new one and then after that we have to refurbish and make the left building more modern. So that sometimes affects the figures. Going forward, we'll see that in a strong market in Malmo for us, we actually need more space to rent out so the acquisition of Kungsleden was very much appreciated by the organization in Malmo. Gothenburg continued to be strong. West, we have had a lot of small new leases coming out in mid. Stockholm has been slower. Stockholm has been significantly slower, actually over the last two years, I would say 2021, Stockholm has shown the weakest performance. And I think that is -- I think that has to do with a larger extent of working from home. I really noticed that in our group, it has been the Stockholm office that has been most empty. And it's been in Stockholm where the parking lots outside the office building has been empty. If you take the car and go to [Linkoping], or Uppsala restaurants, the parking areas are much more filled with cars. So we have stayed home to a larger extent than in other cities. So I think we will see that probably bounce back. And you can also see it in the market, the vacancy figures from the external party and in the report that you’ve seen a small uptick of the vacancies in Stockholm and also in Helsinki, maybe they experienced the same situation.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. You mentioned that the integration is going well in Malmo with the merger. How is it going in Stockholm where Kungsleden was the larger property company with more employees? And how do you foresee how fast the communicated synergies related to the merger will materialize here in the coming years?

Rutger Arnhult

It's depending on what kind of cost savings we do foresee, it takes different time. For example, the Kungsleden's administration of rents, salaries, bookkeeping and invoicing and those things were externally handled. We will bring that home, we will lower the cost or increase the quality but that will take at least a year, since we have to pay for these services for another 12 months, or for the full year, not 12 months now but the full year. Some financial contracts are of course, fixed for certain time period. We have to wait until they expire. So I will say, all-in-all, in like in 18 months, we'll probably have the synergies we can get from some cutting costs, operational wise and financial wise, more or less. And then there is another synergy, which we haven't put the finger on. But that's the competitive situation that we don't need to compete with a large competitor anymore. In some markets, that's important. So since we don't need to compete with Kungsleden anymore, we'll probably be able to increase the rental levels in some markets a little bit and some specific minor markets where we are neighbors. So that's also something that hard to calculate on but it's something that we definitely expect to come up from this.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And a question, how the integration is going, it's going well in Malmo. How is it going in Stockholm, for example?

Rutger Arnhult

Yeah, it's going well, everywhere. So it's different. We have -- we have also, as you know, created a new region. So now Vasteras and Uppsala is one region, instead of Uppsala being a part of Stockholm. So now Stockholm is going to be standing alone and Uppsala is together, with Vasteras. Vasteras -- Kungsleden has a very, very strong position in Vasteras. They do have external property caretaking. So the Castellum people will take care of the Kungsleden properties together with Kungsleden, and the man who was in charge of Vasteras for Kungsleden will be in charge of that region. And our man in Mitt, Per Gawelin will take care of all the Kungsleden properties in his region. And he will turn over the Vasteras portfolio to Kungsleden guy. In Stockholm we have a man from Kungsleden, and he is now starting to integrate that group. We're still working from two different offices. We do have several offices and smaller offices in Stockholm, due to the tough commuting situation. But the main office is divided into, so that integration starts now. It just started now. In Gothenburg, same, integrating the two and as in Malmo, so it's in full swing. And as we mentioned, before the summer vacation, everything will be in place. And from then on, going forward, we will probably see some cost savings. And then of course, some of the cost savings are already here. Management, top management has become slightly fewer. Board, we don't have cost of two boards, we don't produce two annual reports in the same, not same type of quality anyway, for Kungsleden. We don't have to pay for NASDAQ and so on. We don't have to pay for EPRA. And those things are coming in quite fast. So it's a timeline of one to 18 months, I would say.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Last question, you mentioned before the term that you had a few non-core assets. Have you divested all the ones you want or should we expect more divestments going forward?

Rutger Arnhult

You should expect some more some more divestments, going forward. We would like to focus the portfolio slightly more than it is today. We do have some smaller positions in some cities. There are some things single properties in single cities, there is two properties in one city and so on. And that's not the way going forward. We’ll sell those when we get a nice, a good price for them, maybe as portfolio, maybe as single assets. And that will give -- create room for further acquisitions in our more focused markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Rutger Arnhult

Thank you.

The next questions come from [Mr. May] at Barclays. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. It’s Paul here from Barclays? Hi, Rutger. Hi, Ylva.

Ylva Sarby Westman

Hi.

Rutger Arnhult

Hi

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of questions from me and then sort of, I suppose reiterating a little bit from questions earlier. You mentioned around the LTV level, and obviously that being a focus for the rating, but there are other ways to increase leverage, as we all know, from an equity investor point of view, things like the hybrid which doesn't get fully reflected within the LTV and the rating agencies view. Are their sort of thoughts to further increase equity leverage through various means moving forward, whether that's deed shares, pref shares or the hybrids in order to accelerate the growth profile? Or do you feel that the sort of strong balance sheet and strong position that Castellum has worked towards previously will be maintained? And I suppose the issue being that other means of increasing equity leverage obviously come with significantly higher cost than bank financing or bond financing. So just wondered how that kind of tallies with the low interest rate, sorry, the low yield environment, potential for interest rates increasing and how that all sort of works together? And then I've got another question sort of tallied to that afterwards.

Rutger Arnhult

For us, given the situation that we can borrow quite attractively, I believe that the preferred shares and deed shares is not going to be -- is not going to happen. We were very happy with being able to do to do the hybrid at 3.125%. At that point, that one has spread away now, so at the moment, it's not unattractive but there is no need for us to do hybrid. The instrument is there and there are some limitations in regards of rating. But we are not close to the limitations. So we could issue more hybrid within the framework of our rating. So, I would say hybrid going forward, that's a possible way the shares and preferred shares, no. Joint ventures is another way, like the ownership in Entra, we get to resolve but we don't carry the balance sheet. Even though their balance sheet is very strong, and their rating is very strong. But that's another way. We could consider joint ventures like Entra in maybe Helsinki and Copenhagen to become a part of a larger portfolio. There's not been any transactions in that direction on the table, but going forward, maybe we can find volume by institutions who might be able to want to be a part of a company instead of owning it themselves and we can get them as local owners in portfolios like that, you know? And Entra SEK 50 million or something in Copenhagen or Helsinki, and we have one-third, that would be 20 billion and so for us, that would be a way to grow also but we maybe just an idea. We avoid joint ventures, mainly in Sweden, since we are large enough to stand on our own. Like we have one JV in Gothenburg, with the harbor, with a town and that's the only one actually. So that's the way going forward, not changing much. We maintained strong LTV and we have to have a few percent headroom there since compared with the Moody's. Moody's likes to see 4% to 5% at the most, the highest. We need to have a few percent between what we report and what they do because they do this haircuts on the assets.

Unidentified Analyst

Good and thank you. And I mean, on that, it appears that there's not going to be a major change to sort of previous strategy and my view was that the Kungsleden strategy was actually quite similar to the Castellum strategy, hence the merger made a little sense, as you say, it's sort of integrating well and progressing well forwards. What's likely to change in terms of strategy, moving forward? What is it that you feel wasn't being done in the way that you would like it to be done? And do you feel will be accelerated or changed? Is it new acquisitions in new areas? Is it acceleration of the development pipeline? Is it acceleration of the disposals in non-core areas and focus on investments, trying to get -- I suppose going to get a sense, I think, with so many questions we receive on our side is, what is Castellum going to be in the next sort of 12 to 24 to 36 months, relative to where it was previously?

Rutger Arnhult

Yeah, I think you will not see much change in Castellum. There's some change, the Kungsleden didn't have the same focus on -- they did have the focus, but they were not really there yet. But they were just about to become more energy efficient, and so on. So we have a lot of work to do on the real estate level in their portfolio. We have come further, I would say. We also because they don’t have a larger focus on product development, so we'll really go through and see what kind of possibilities that are in the Kungsleden portfolio. But we also look at the other possibilities meanwhile, all the time. Just continued strong, maybe even stronger focus on product development, due to the tough acquisition market, even more stronger, even stronger, focus on that. Even stronger focus on getting a near and close relationship to your tenants. I'm trying to maybe there is one change, more or less the same, but I'm trying to look on the business a little bit opposite. We start with the people, did the guys and girls who are ready renting out the empty square meters and then taking care of the tenants. And they're doing the job but we -- everybody else of us, we're trying to help them. So I’m trying to turn it upside down, the organization a little bit. So we are supporting the ground team. Maybe that's a new view. I don't know, maybe it is, but that's the way I view it. So we are here to support the team that made the talents and then also push them to meet the tenants a little bit more or as often they can. And that's the difference between Kungsleden and Castellum because we would like to have, if there is a maintenance guy coming out to a tenant, it should Castellum on the jacket and not some other company. And if the tenant has a view on something, we need to get that all the way into the organization and help out and respond to any requests. So maybe that's a difference. Try to be a small company.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so not looking to do any sort of major, major acquisitions M&A deals.

Rutger Arnhult

No, no, no.

Unidentified Analyst

Probably that you do elsewhere and then – in [cross-talk]?

Rutger Arnhult

No, way. No, we are always open for a major acquisition also, like Kungsleden. If there is one, you are not allowed to miss it, if it's a good one. That would be very, very bad about. But they don't come that often. But if they come, like Kungsleden and Northport and did a few years ago, then of course, we will do our best to take the opportunity to create something bigger and stronger. And I do believe in larger volume. Even though we are strong in most and every market we operate in, we are still -- it's a huge market. As you know, real estate is the largest asset class in the world, and in every city. And we have a small portion in each city and so we always have lots of competitors. So the stronger we become, the better we can deliver, the better our offer is for the tenants. So the easier it is to help them. So we can definitely become larger in every market compared with today, and save and do have benefit from it. But we need to be small, we need to be local and we need to -- we can't allow ourselves to consider ourselves as a gift from God and so we must be there locally.

Unidentified Analyst

And I’m sorry, just to follow on something, apologies, one last one. So in terms of moving forward you see Castellum as being strong balance sheet, relatively lowly levered compared to peers from an equity leverage point of view and focus on growth, focus on total returns rather than necessarily focused on buying say, high cash flow and financing that with low cost of debt. Is that -- would that be how you'd sort of classify the future so it’s focused on growth, focused on total returns?

Rutger Arnhult

Yeah. It is.

Unidentified Analyst

More than just purely on the spread?

Rutger Arnhult

It's tough to buy high cash flows, rarely see that. So but sometimes we managed to achieve it and put new developments. So try to create good cash flows and new developments. Being smarter and also being able to, as a large player, being able to maybe turn a less attractive area into something more attractive. Like, what Castellum is trying to do in server in Gothenburg, outside Gothenburg, an area quite far out, try to create a business hub with some pulse, create something attractive there, focus on those kind of things. Then you can really create value and cash flow if you succeed. Going forward, continue to become larger in Helsinki really focus on trying to find acquisition possibilities there and the same thing in Copenhagen. Not over all over Finland, not all over Denmark, but mainly focused on Helsinki and Copenhagen. Since this is big markets and we're very small there 3% and 4% of the total value are located there today. Maybe we could reach 50% in Norway 5% in Denmark and 5% in Finland before year end, that would be nice. So we have some 75% in Sweden and 25% outside Sweden. Maybe a short term goal for us, something like that so that we push ourselves to find things. We will say, but that's pretty much the same as before, Nordic platform, stable finance, close to the tenants, focused on developments, focused on sustainability, which is very profitable if you do it right.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Rutger Arnhult

Thank you. Thank you.

We have a question coming [F Lewison]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Yeah, sorry, have something in my throat. Latching on a bit to the last question regarding Helsinki and Copenhagen, are you looking for any anything particular there? Was it just widening in total?

Rutger Arnhult

We look for office and logistics, and nothing else.

Unidentified Analyst

Nothing else? Okay. And the rest of Denmark and Finland, are there any cities there are of interest to you or is it just the capital regions?

Rutger Arnhult

In Denmark, whether this will [scale up]? They're too small, actually. It's very small markets. If you go in there, you cannot go out. And it's the same in Finland, it's maybe it's summer force and may focus on Helsinki but then of course, if we find a portfolio that includes a few other healthy cities, there are some more healthy cities as you know, it will not stop us. But we tried to focus on Helsinki, since we have a small volume, we would like to start with, become larger in that, the major market we are in. So but then going forward, we might be able to in Finland, be more than one time but in which we already are. But in Denmark, we try to, I think we try to avoid it because there the markets are so small compared with Copenhagen. Then it makes more sense, it makes more sense to diversify it to another country, actually, in my view. But we're not there but in the future we’ll most likely go outside the Nordics but that's not on the table today.

Unidentified Analyst

If it were on the table, what countries do you see us most likely that you expand to first?

Rutger Arnhult

That's too early to say, we have to analyze that but we follow it. And we've been following other markets for many years. But it's not on the table for the moment, so but if you find out something interesting for us, please come back.

Unidentified Analyst

I will. Looking at Norway.

Rutger Arnhult

We need management, in that case, we need management onboard because we would like to be local and we are not local today, so if we do an acquisition we will probably most likely in the future it should include local management.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Looking at Norway and the entry position, are you all set of 33%? Or are you still looking to acquire the entire company?

Rutger Arnhult

I think it's quite tough to be able to get [indiscernible] and Boulder to sell their part. They like it as well as we do. They can continue by since they pass the bid level and we can't for the moment. Then we have to go through that quiet, quiet costly, this session. As I mentioned, we are happy with the situation, we have 33% and we also happy with having Boulder on board. It's a good owner. I think we just have to live with the situation and I also happy that we have some other owners on board there. So it's not only us, we have a good relationship with the company. We speak with them frequently and go through strategy and reports and so on and discuss and give our view, so it works well. And in contrast, contrary to Boulder, we don't own any other buildings in Norway and are not even looking after that either. So it's not on the schedule to buy anything on our own in Norway. We're happy with the position and we're not competing with Entra in Norway. So instead we're looking Copenhagen and Helsinki. And if there is any project coming up in all we send it, we send it to Sonja and Entra, so they can dig into it.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Two last questions, more of -- your headquarters, will that -- now that you've merged with Kungsleden, will that be only in Stockholm or we’ll still have the Castellum headquarters in Gothenburg?

Rutger Arnhult

It will be both, it will be both. So we have a divided head office so that we can have people on board at the head office in both Gothenburg and Stockholm. I used to have that as the CEO of Klovern and we had the same with Nykoping and Stockholm that worked really well. So we always kept that. We, for example, have salaries and bookkeeping and invoicing and all of that in Nykoping. We just let it be there.

Unidentified Analyst

And lastly, as Ylva leaves the company later this year, will you have a new Deputy CEO or will you manage without?

Rutger Arnhult

Oh, I’ll take over that role myself. It's great fun to do the bookkeeping and the figures. So I don't know, be happy with that. No, well actually I'm joking. We announced that this morning. So it's out there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Rutger Arnhult

We announced, so we have already.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. But will with a new CFO also take the position as Deputy CEO?

Rutger Arnhult

Oh, no. Okay, sorry, sorry. She will not, she will not. Head of Treasury is Jens Andersson. And he's here beside me, sitting here drink a coffee in a room, talking with the banks all day, all night, already. So Jens Andersson will be in charge of the debts and Treasury. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

And no Deputy CEO?

Rutger Arnhult

No, no.

Unidentified Analyst

No, Deputy CEO, going forward?

Rutger Arnhult

No, no, no.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks so much.

Rutger Arnhult

Thanks. As you notice, Maria comes from Kungsleden. So she's been working with Ylva for how many years is it?

Ylva Sarby Westman

Its six years.

Rutger Arnhult

Six years and used to be an accountant before so she's just –

Ylva Sarby Westman

Superstar.

Rutger Arnhult

She is really a superstar.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Anna Trane

Thank you so much from the telephone conference. I think we need to stop you there. A lot of interesting questions from you, we still have some from on the web. And I will just pick up a few if its okay with you, that we will prolong this a couple of minutes. And the first one, I spot here is from Green Street, Peter Papadakos. And he's actually talking more about synergies and would just like to know, will you give guidance on synergies going forward quarter-to-quarter, so, analysts can practice?

Rutger Arnhult

I doubt we will. It will be tough to track because we can’t change the portfolio and I doubt we will. We have considered it. We haven't decided yet but I doubt we will. But hopefully it will show up in the figures anyway with improving and lowering cost per square meter and so on. So, but I doubt we will report it. It will be too difficult. Some is very easy to report, but some is tough.

Anna Trane

Yes. Then we have a question from Stefan Anderson, SEB. Yield is unchanged quarter-to quarter-but I guess you have some yield compression and the unchanged level is the result of mixed change with acquisitions? Or could you possibly share what the yield compression in the quarter was?

Rutger Arnhult

There are some yield compression in the portfolio, of course, and in the market. I don't have the exact figure. I don't know if you have it Ylva?

Ylva Sarby Westman

Well, the question, how big the yield compression was in the quarter.

Rutger Arnhult

It looks like it’s unchanged, but that's an effect of merging into two components.

Ylva Sarby Westman

Yeah.

Rutger Arnhult

But and I know that there are some yield compression but I don't actually know the exact figure.

Ylva Sarby Westman

No, no, not me either.

Rutger Arnhult

We can come back. We can calculate on that. Of course we do have it somewhere we can figure that -- we can give you that figure later.

Anna Trane

Great. I will share two more questions before we end this session. And one is from Carl Heylett. Can you compare the Stockholm and also office market differences and similarities?

Rutger Arnhult

They're quite similar. You have this hotspots outside the CBD. You do in both cities have a strong real asset moving into CBD. You do see increasing rental levels in CBD in both services. They're quite similar. They're quite similar, I would say.

Anna Trane

Okay, and then the last question that always comes up during this session. So let's take it one more time. And it's both from [David Yuanson] and also from [Jeff Sonal] at Nigella Funds. So going forward, given the geographic overlaps and the importance of scale, would it be reasonable to assume a merger with Corem and when would that happen?

Rutger Arnhult

We are focusing now on the merger with Kungsleden. Going forward, you never know what we do. I got that question so many times regarding Corem and Klovern. Since we bought 10% in Klovern in 2008, I got that question every second month for so many years. They actually merged last year. Maybe we will in the future will merge also, the future will tell. But now I think they have full focus on merging with Klovern and we have full focus on merging with Kungsleden and it is a lot of work to do. So the future will tell. So for now, we are competing full time, and that's maybe healthy also to compete between the companies.

Ylva Sarby Westman

And so before we end, we have an answer regarding the hybrid. The payment will take place once per year, and the first payment of the coupon will be in the beginning of March.

Rutger Arnhult

Perfect. Got that sorted out.

Anna Trane

Great. And I do have some more detailed questions here that we can maybe get back to you on mail because we also dear your time and we want to be pretty much on time anyways. So thank you so much for this great interest and wishing you a great day, going forward.

Rutger Arnhult

Okay, thank you for listening, and just come back, if you have specific questions, just call us.

Ylva Sarby Westman

Thank you very much.

Rutger Arnhult

Thank you.

Ylva Sarby Westman

Bye-bye.