Evolving Market Trends: The Effect Of Global Warming On Our Financial System

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Chairman of the Risk Committee and Founding Partner, Kepos Capital Robert "Bob" Litterman explains the lack of appreciation in the diversity of incentives to reduce emissions across the globe. In this discussion, Litterman highlights the importance of placing a price on climate risk on carbon emissions would be a considerable move in the right direction for the US.

Jamie: FTSE Russell is an index provider and research house under the LSEG umbrella. They specialize in convening the best ideas on evolving market trends and helping to develop strategies for global investors. In this series, we look at the evolution of the biggest of today's trends. No one needs reminding of the effect global warming is having on the planet but is enough being done to predict what it will do to our financial system. Prior to being a founding partner at Kepos Capital, Bob Littermen led a US subcommittee that was commissioned to investigate this impact, and I talked to him about the repercussions of his findings.

Jamie: Bob, thank you so much for taking the time to chat with us, and we want to talk specifically about the world of sustainable investing, but just before we do that, let's talk a little bit more about the subcommittee. We were just talking about it earlier. It sounds like it was the first of its kind to be formed and what specifically was the role?

Bob: Yeah, it was kind of unusual because it was under the previous administration and one of the commissioners of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Russ Banham, is his name is a sponsor of a committee called the Market Risk Advisory Committee. They had some hearings on climate-related risk and decided to create a subcommittee. Chairman Benham asked me to chair that committee. I was very honoured to do so. There were 35 members of the committee representing a vast diversity of participants in the financial system, including banks, insurance companies, investors, asset owners, corporates, including oil companies, ad companies, data companies, and exchange, also a number of academics, a number of environmental NGOs. So, we really had a diverse group. And the commissioner said we'd like you to write a high-level report. He hoped it would be 50 pages, come up with a number of specific recommendations and justifications for those. And he raised kind of a high bar. He said I'd like it to be unanimous. And I thought, OK, I didn't realize how high a bar that is. You realize you have 35 people in any one of them can say no. And in fact, it was even worse than that because he said, we want not just the individuals represented here, but their organizations. So our draft report went to all the general counsels and they had to sign off on it.

Jamie: So this is very much an industry type of report. Yes. So, what I'm interested in is at that time, take the financial world, for example, banks and insurance companies with an aim of the report to try and highlight the fact that they were not appreciating what kind of risk the climate change which was going to happen to the industry was more about pricing into their products that they were selling to clients or what was the approach in it?

Bob: No, I don't think it was either of those. I think it was designed to say, what do we have to do to protect the financial system? That's what the financial regulators are supposed to do. And the commissioner felt and the commission itself felt that the other financial regulatory groups, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the Fed, the SEC, had not addressed climate-related risk for reasons that are understandable under the previous administration. But it seemed to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that someone ought to do this. It's interesting, the CFTC is responsible for regulating derivatives markets in the US, and so it has a very strong focus on risk management. And so.

Jamie: Yeah, I guess one of the main primary uses of derivatives is to manage your own risk.

Bob: Exactly. So, they have a market risk advisory committee, and since no one else was focusing on climate-related risk, they decided to go ahead and do that. And we were very pleased in the end that we were able to write. We accomplished everything the commissioner asked for, except we couldn't keep it to 50 pages. It was like a hundred and seventy pages.

Jamie: But you got all thirty-five unanimous votes.

Bob: We did, and we got fifty-three specific recommendations, I was very pleased. The first recommendation and the most important and urgent is that we must put a price on climate risk on carbon emissions. And everyone agreed with that. Actually, that one wasn't hard to get through. The other thing that we got through that I was very pleased with is that climate-related risk, it needs to be disclosed. And you know, at the time we wrote this report, there was not adequate disclosure. Now we're moving in that direction. There's a lot of work to do. But under the current Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is chaired by Treasury Secretary Yellen, the Fed, the SEC, the CFTC and all the other financial regulators are now really moving forward with the agenda that we put into this report.

Jamie: And can you talk a little bit about other geographies? Has this become a more coordinated event or is this still something that is more specific?

Bob: Yeah, something that I think most people don't realize is how far ahead of the U.S. Europe is. Europe has strong incentives to reduce emissions. They have strong exposure requirements.

Jamie: There are also markets for carbon trading. Is that right?

Bob: Markets for carbon trading that have a very significant price. The diversity of incentives to reduce emissions across the globe is not appreciated. In Europe, there are incentives over $100 a ton.

Jamie: And so how far do you feel, America, how do you think America is doing now? If you were to give it a grade.

Bob: It's doing terribly. Right now, we don't have a price on carbon. We're not moving in the right direction. We're on the wrong path. I think the good news is the corporate community understands that, you know, everyone supports a price on carbon now in the business community and the finance community that was unanimous recommendation of ours. There was no pushback at the first meeting of the subcommittee. I said, you know, I think we need to put a price on carbon. Does anyone disagree? No one. No one said no. Even the oil companies said, we get it. You know, the American Petroleum Institute supports putting a price on carbon. The Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable. Our report was written primarily for the financial regulators, but they can't put a price on carbon. The financial community can't put a price on carbon. It's got to be governments, and it's not the White House, it's Congress.

Jamie: So am I thinking about this right and that, you know, let's hope we do get a price set for carbon and then that increases the cost base for those companies and then investors start directing their money away from those companies. And then there's the financial incentives to stop investing in these companies. Does that sound about right?

Bob: It is about right. I mean, incentives are so important. That's, that's fundamental. People respond to incentives. You want to change behavior, you change incentives. And in a modern capitalist economy, that's wages and prices. Right now, we have no price on carbon. There's no incentive to reduce emissions. And so, you know, if pollution is free, people are going to pollute. You know, it's the same in the financial community. If risks aren't priced correctly, then you know, capital flows in the wrong direction. And this is absolutely the case. The only caveat I would say, and it's an important caveat, is that investors are forward looking. And so, if I'm sitting here today thinking about a capital investment over the next 20 years, it's not just the price of carbon today, it's my expectations of the incentives to reduce emissions over the lifetime of the investment that's going to drive the capital. And what you are seeing these days is a rapid change in expectations of those incentives. And so, capital is starting to flow in the right direction, especially long-term capital. But, you know, it's not fast enough and we have to move. And if they're disappointed because we don't get those incentives, well, then it's a step in the wrong direction and we don't have any time to waste, right? We should have done this 20 years ago. We wouldn't have a problem. Instead, we have an existential threat to the well-being of future generations, and that risk is growing. You know, it's growing faster now than it was 20 years ago. 20 years ago, we had time. Today we have no time. In fact, it's too late. We are seeing catastrophic impacts of climate change already. We can't turn back the clock. The best we can do is preserve the well-being of future generations, and every day that we delay is a step in the wrong direction.

Jamie: So speaking of future generations, are you somewhat hopeful given and I hate to generalize and call millennials, but let's say people under the age of thirty are just so much more environmentally aware than the older generation. Does that give you a glimmer of hope that this can change fast? Or is it still too late by the time they're making decisions?

Bob: Well, it gives me a lot of hope, and I think we're on the cusp of, you know, globally harmonized pricing, at which point the whole capital markets will move in the right direction and technology will be developed. People will have the right incentives, and I think we'll make a lot faster progress than people expect. So that gives me hope. But every day that goes by that we haven't done it. Yeah, there's a problem.

Jamie: I was watching an interview recently with a man called Robert Friedland. I don't know if you know him. He is from Ivanhoe. And he was really saying that we are just going to have to transform the world away from hydrocarbons into electric, but we just don't have that the electric grid infrastructure right now. Actually, his point was that China was slightly ahead of the US. A lot of the US electrical grids are still quite dated. And so, we need this big infrastructure spend to go into the sort of to having the capability to have enough electricity because we all take for granted that, you know, when we switch on the lights, the lights comes on. But if everyone's driving a Tesla, is it going to be ready for that?

Bob: No, you're right. There's a lot of money that has to go into the grid, making it available for intermittent sources of electricity like solar, like wind. We need backup storage. We need a baseload that doesn't create a pollution. Maybe that's nuclear. Maybe that's batteries or hydrogen. The technology has to be developed, but I'm sure it will be developed. It's just what's the most efficient technology is the only issue, but it won't be developed fast enough unless we have those incentives in place.

Jamie: Even with Biden's infrastructure plan?

Bob: Yeah, no. You must start with a price on carbon. Yeah. If you don't get that right, infrastructure won't do the trick, right? And we don't have a price on carbon yet.

Jamie: Bob, so final question I wanted to ask you is we're asking a lot of people about their outlook. So, in five years' time, call it 2026. Do you think we'll have a price of carbon by then? Do you feel that we'll be taking the right steps by then? How do you sort of see the world of sustainable investing by then?

Bob: Absolutely. We will have a price on carbon and we will be on the road to net zero. Corporations will make their pledges, they'll have their targets and they'll be making progress. I'm sure we all will. There's a lot of uncertainty about what the technology will be, how these will develop. But I have no doubt that by then in five years, you know, either we're on the road to net-zero at that point or it's too late.

Jamie: Right, OK? But conferences like COP26, are they helpful or is it too much just lip service?

Bob: Well, so far, the UN process has not delivered. Let's be honest about that. However, they are now moving to develop the mechanisms the government, the governance to allow for globally harmonized pricing. And so that's a key step. I think the next step that's being developed right now is the ability to create a market, a global market for carbon credits. Yeah, credits that are real, that are reliable, that can be used in the compliance markets. And when that happens, that opens up the gates for investors to start investing in these technologies, investing in reducing emissions. And we're off to the races. So, I'm excited about all that. There's a lot of opportunities as well as a lot of risk.

Jamie: Now, if most of the world is committed to net zero within a pretty short time frame, how do you feel about China and I know that India just that they'd commit to it, but only by 2070, I think seemed a long way out. Does that give cause for concern?

Bob: Well, the relationship between China and the US is key, and right now, it's a bit fraught, right? But you have to understand China's way ahead of the US in terms of having a federal electricity clean electricity standard in terms of the number of electric vehicles, the number of electric busses, the amount of solar and wind, they're just racing forward.

Jamie: And you know, we're behind in terms of the infrastructure?

Bob: In terms of the infrastructure, in terms of pricing, in terms of many different things. It's really kind of sad the US should be providing leadership. We haven't been. Where are we? That's the problem.

Jamie: Well, let's hope that all changes. But Bob, it's been really great chatting with you today. Thank you so much for your time.

Jamie: Sustainable investing and the role of ESG and corporate culture was something that was certainly talked about for 10 years, but it didn't really translate into investment opportunities. Now, due to the rise in indices allowing more direct investments into ESG and sustainable themes, capital allocations are accelerating these trends, creating opportunities that are only going to get bigger and more diverse in the future. If you'd like to read more on this topic, please go to FTSERussell.com/research. Where you will find much more information.

© 2022 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"), (5) Mergent, Inc. ("Mergent"), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI"), (7) The Yield Book Inc ("YB") and (8) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. ("BR"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and BR. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "Mergent®", "The Yield Book®", "Beyond Ratings®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE Canada, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (A) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (B) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing contained in this document or accessible through FTSE Russell Indexes, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This publication may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.