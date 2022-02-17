vernonwiley/iStock via Getty Images

By Valuentum Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is a well-run enterprise and one of our favorites in the fast-casual restaurant space. Famous for its focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads, Chipotle prides itself on trying to find the highest-quality ingredients and providing an exceptional restaurant experience. We view Chipotle's capital appreciation upside quite favorably.

The company's outlook is incredibly bright and supported by Chipotle's efforts to steadily increase its unit store count while growing its comparable restaurant sales and expanding its margins over time. The high end of our fair value estimate range, derived through our discounted free cash flow analysis process, sits at $1,967 per share of Chipotle, and we will go over in detail how we calculated that figure in this article.

Operational Synergies and Margin Expansion

Historically, Chipotle has focused on catering to its in-store customers. It was not until the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic hit that Chipotle started to place a huge emphasis on drive-thru operations, which the firm refers to as "Chipotlanes." For instance, in the final quarter of 2021, Chipotle opened 78 new restaurants and 67 of those had a Chipotlane fulfillment option according to recent management commentary. Restaurants with drive-thru options have put up solid sales and margin performance, according to Chipotle's management team, which is encouraging the company to continue investing heavily in this arena.

Chipotle has a customer loyalty program that now has more than 26.5 million members. A core purpose of this program is to encourage digital sales growth. When Chipotle receives an order online and is able to fulfill that order through a Chipotlane, those revenues are quite lucrative, relatively speaking. Management refers to Chipotle's customer loyalty program as "a key enabler of our digital flywheel" and we appreciate the company's focus on driving continuous operational efficiencies across its business.

These efforts are built around supporting Chipotle's comparable restaurant sales growth performance over the long haul, and its margin performance as well. Chipotle has been developing digital-only restaurant concepts with no in-store dining that cater to pick-up and drive-thru orders only in a bid to drive further operational efficiencies. In November 2020, Chipotle announced the launch of its first digital-only restaurant and in December 2021, its first digital-only restaurant with a Chipotlane.

Chipotle grew its comparable restaurant sales by 19% in 2021 with its digital sales growing by 25% during this period, representing a little less than half its total sales last year. Its GAAP revenues grew by 26% in 2021 versus 2020 levels, aided by comparable store sales growth and unit store count growth. Chipotle opened 215 new restaurants last year (with over 80% of those locations having a Chipotlane) while closing down ten locations and relocating seven others.

Its GAAP operating income almost tripled last year versus 2020 levels. Chipotle's immense pricing power (the firm has pushed through meaningful price increases recently though that has apparently not dented customer demand for its offerings), economies of scale, aforementioned operational efficiencies, and fading headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic all represent key reasons why its financial performance has been on a powerful upswing in recent quarters.

As it concerns the firm's margin performance, Chipotle has been firing on all-cylinders. Its restaurant level operating margin stood at 22.6% in 2021, up ~520 basis points year-over-year, which played a key role in pushing Chipotle's GAAP operating margin up to 10.7% last year versus 4.8% in 2020. For reference, Chipotle had a restaurant level operating margin of 20.2% and a GAAP operating margin of 7.9% in 2019, indicating that its strong performance in 2021 was about more than simply recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Chipotle's restaurant level operating margin and GAAP operating margin were ~240 basis points and ~280 basis points higher than levels seen in 2019, respectively.

Looking ahead, we caution that inflationary headwinds from rising commodity prices (such as beef) and rising labor expenses are creating hurdles for Chipotle. Future margin expansion will require Chipotle to continue leaning on a combination of operational efficiencies (encouraging greater digital sales and expanding its drive-thru fulfillment options) while retaining its impressive pricing strength. In our view, Chipotle is up to the task. Growing its unit store count over time should result in increasing economies of scale, which in turn would support Chipotle's future margin performance.

Pristine Financials

The company is a cash flow generating powerhouse. We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, and Chipotle generated over $0.8 billion in free cash flow in 2021, up from $0.3 billion in 2020. Last year, Chipotle spent a little under $0.5 billion buying back its stock, activities that were fully funded by its free cash flows. Chipotle does not pay out a common dividend at this time, though it has the financial capacity to do so if it wants to.

At the end of December 2021, Chipotle had $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and current investments on hand along with an additional $0.3 billion in non-current investments. Its current and non-current investments line-item (combined, these items totaled a little over $0.5 billion at the end of December 2021) includes roughly $0.5 billion in US Treasury holdings and are primarily represented by cash-like assets. Chipotle had no debt on the books at the end of December 2021, though it did have a sizable amount of other non-cancelable financial liabilities (such as operating lease liabilities). We are huge fans of Chipotle's pristine balance sheet.

Immense Growth Runway

During its fourth quarter 2021 earnings update, Chipotle raised its long-term unit store target for the North American market to 7,000 from 6,000 previously. At the end of December 2021, Chipotle had just under 2,970 operational restaurant locations, indicating the firm expects to more than double its unit store count in its core geographical market over the coming years. We are incredibly impressed with Chipotle's growth outlook.

Chipotle expects to open 235-250 new restaurant locations in 2022 (including five to ten relocations to add a Chipotlane). On February 15, Chipotle was happy to announce the opening of its 3,000 restaurant location. Please note that at the end of December 2021, the company had just under 360 restaurant locations with a Chipotlane, equal to roughly 12% of its unit store base. Going forward, driving that figure higher while steadily growing its unit store base should provide a powerful tailwind for Chipotle's financials.

In the near term, Chipotle expects its comparable restaurant growth trajectory will continue, though at a more measured pace than the growth rates seen last year. For the current quarter, Chipotle is guiding to generate mid-to-high single-digit comparable restaurant sales growth.

Chipotle expects to spend $450 million on its capital expenditures in 2022, up marginally from 2021 levels. That includes $260 million towards new restaurants (before taking certain items into account) and $150 million towards existing restaurants for new equipment and hardware, technology investments, remodeling efforts, and other improvements. Given its promising growth outlook and relatively tame capital expenditure guidance, we expect Chipotle's free cash flow performance will impress in 2022.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight our revenue growth forecast for Chipotle over the coming years. Please note that the blue dots represent our "bull" case scenario, the grey line represents our "base" case scenario, and the green dots represent our "bear" case scenario.

Chipotle's forecasted revenue growth. (Valuentum Securities)

Strong forecasted revenue growth is expected to translate into sizable net operating cash flow growth at Chipotle over the coming years, as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below.

Chipotle's forecasted net operating cash flow growth. (Valuentum Securities)

Putting this together, we forecast that Chipotle's free cash flows will swell higher through the middle of the 2020s decade (and beyond). While the firm is investing heavily in the business, which will see its capital expenditures shift higher, strong forecasted net operating cash flow growth is expected to fully cover those incremental investments and then some. In the upcoming graphic down below, we provide an overview of our medium-term forecasts for Chipotle's free cash flows.

We forecast that Chipotle's free cash flows will swell higher over the coming years. (Valuentum Securities)

Valuation Analysis

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows, taking balance sheet considerations into account as well. We think Chipotle is worth $1,639 per share under our base case scenario with a fair value range of $1,311-$1,967 per share (the lower rung represents our bear case scenario and the upper rung represents our bull case scenario). The near-term operating forecasts used in our enterprise cash flow models, including revenue and earnings, do not differ much from consensus estimates or management guidance.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight the key valuation assumptions and value drivers used in our base case scenario covering Chipotle. Please note that this should be viewed as a benchmark, as there is ample room for upside should Chipotle outperform. We use a discount rate, the firm's estimated weighted-average cost of capital ['WACC'], of 8.5% in our enterprise cash flow models covering Chipotle. Shares are trading at ~$1,550 per share at the time of this writing.

Our fair value estimate for Chipotle sits at $1,639 per share under our base case scenario with room for upside. (Valuentum Securities)

Although we estimate the firm's fair value at about $1,639 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers (like future revenue or earnings, for example). After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values. In the upcoming graphic down below, we show this probable range of fair values for Chipotle. We think the firm is attractive below $1,311 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $1,967 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion.

The top end of our fair value estimate range for Chipotle sits at $1,967 per share. (Valuentum Securities)

In the upcoming graphic down below, we provide an overview of how we calculated Chipotle's estimated WACC of 8.5%.

An overview of how we calculated Chipotle's estimated WACC. (Valuentum Securities)

Concluding Thoughts

We are immense fans of Chipotle and view the fast causal restaurant as a rock-solid capital appreciation idea. Shares of CMG have moved higher in recent weeks in the wake of its fourth quarter 2021 earnings report, and we see ample room for shares of Chipotle to run even higher. Inflationary headwinds are a key concern, though Chipotle has a concrete plan in place to generate meaningful operational synergies over the long haul. We see a lot of valuation upside at the firm, and its increased store count opportunity in North America has us even more excited.