The investment thesis

I last wrote my bull thesis about Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) back in Oct 2021. The thesis argued for a favorable long-term return AND also a strong short-term return potential. Since then, the total return has been almost 18.4% and some readers asked if the bull thesis is over or not.

The short answer is no. After some turbulent price actions in the past year or so, the trend has reversed recently. BMY has been demonstrating a strong uptrend since the end of 2021. It is showing a clear and strong technical signal of a reversal of sentiment. The S&P 500 has lost more than 7% since it peaked on Dec 27, 2021, while Bristol Myers Squibb's stock price has gained 8% since then.

At the same time, the stock boasts equally strong business fundamentals. Its business remains highly profitable with an extremely high return on capital employed, healthy growth prospects, a strong pipeline, and solid strong financials.

Yet its valuation is too cheap, only about 18.2x FW PE, compared to an average PE of 27x historically. Particularly, in terms of yield spread relative to risk-free rates, it features a wide yield spread and thus offering a cushion again interest uncertainties, and also favorable odds for price appreciation in the near term.

Strong technical signs

After some turbulent price actions in the past year or so, the sentiment for BMY has reversed recently. As you can see from the following chart, its stock price has bottomed in early December of 2021 near $55 a share. Since then, its stock has rallied to the current level of about $67 a share, a 22% appreciation. In contrast, the S&P 500 has gone nowhere during this same period - it actually has lost about 1%.

Even more telling is what has transpired in the recent few weeks since the overall market peaked on Dec 27, 2021. As indicated by the blue arrows in the following chart, BMY's price remained its upward advancement and rallied by 8%, while the S&P 500 lost more than 7%. The stock has maintained its gain during days even as the overall market suffered some of its worst daily bruises.

And we will see next, the valuation of the stock is still attractive even after such a large rally and the fundamentals of the business are equally strong.

Author and Yahoo Finance

BMY: pipeline and growth prospects

As a global leader in biopharmaceutical products, BMY features multiple blockbuster drugs (with a market value exceeding $1B per year) and at the same a healthy pipeline of potential blockbusters. In particular, it delivered strong pipeline execution last year. Its pipeline reached several important milestones, including Deucravacitinib PsO filed in U.S., EU, & Japan, Zeposia obtained UC EC approval, and several key drugs reached clinical trial stages (Opdivo CM-816 EFS, milvexian ("AHA"), & Breyanzi 2L LBCL/CELMoDs in MM ("ASH")). Its recent acquisition of Celgene adds further ammunition to its pipeline. Such pipeline portfolio variety and depth provide significant both near-term catalysts and long-term growth prospects as seen below.

BMY earnings report

As can be seen below, BMY's earnings are projected to grow at upper-single digit annual rates in the next few years according to the Wall Street consensus estimates. At the same time, Bristol has the financial wherewithal to consummate another large purchase, adding further optionality for growth. Currently, it has more than $11 billion cash sitting on its book, and it also generates more than $16 billion of operating income per year.

Seeking Alpha

BMY's yield spread relative to treasury rates

Its wide yield spread relative to treasury rates provides another strong indicator of its short-term return potential.

For bond-like equities like BMY which has been paying regular dividends in the long term, an effective way to evaluate their valuation with interest rates adjusted is to calculate the yield spread. Details of the calculation and application of the yield spread have been provided in my earlier article. The yield spread is an indicator we first check before we make investment decisions. We've fortunately had very good success with this indicator because of:

Its simplicity - it only relies on the most simple and reliable data points (treasury rates and dividends). In investing, we always prefer a simpler method that relies on fewer and unambiguous data points rather than a more complicated method that depends on more ambiguous data points.

Its timeless intuition - no matter how times change, the risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations and consequently, the spread ALWAYS provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying relative to risk-free rates. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

With this background, you will see below that when adjusted for interest rates, the current valuation is very reasonable and indicates favorable potential for near-term returns.

This next chart shows the yield spread between BMY and the 10-year treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of BMY minus the 10-year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 0% and 2.5% the majority of the time, which makes sense for a stable and mature business like BMY. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 2.5%, BMY is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy BMY). In this case, sellers of BMY are willing to sell it (again essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield that is 2.5% above a risk-free bond. So it is a good bargain for me. And you can clearly see the screaming buy signal during the 2011 and 2020 pandemic panic sales when the yield spread hiked to be near or above 2.5%.

And when the yield spread is near or below 0%, it means the opposite. Now sellers are demanding such a high price that drives yield to be the same as the risk-free yield - which begins to make less sense to me as a buyer because the risk-free treasury bond after all is risk-free. It is backed by the government's capability to print money, a capability that BMY does not have no matter how great its business model is.

And as of this writing, the yield spread is about 0.85%, still above its overvaluation level by a good margin.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Also, the boundedness tractability of the yield spread opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

This chart shows the next 2-year total return on BMY (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.72, suggesting a strong positive correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 1% or higher, the total returns in the next two years have been all positive and sometimes very large (over 60% in several cases).

Again, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 0.85% as shown, above the overvaluation level by a healthy margin. Such a level signals low risks in the near term and favorable odds for near-term price appreciation.

Author and Seeking Alpha data

Risks

The efficaciousness of Opdivo remains uncertain. Some studies showed that patients treated with the combination of Opdivo + Yervoy demonstrated a progression free survival rate of 34% at 6.5 years, while patients treated with either Opdivo or Yervoy alone had a PFS of 29% and 7%, respectively. While some studies showed that Opdivo has failed to show any meaningful efficaciousness. In many instances, it has proven to be no more effective than regular chemotherapy and radiation. The development of Opdivo has cost BMY billions of dollars already, and its final outcome remains an uncertainty.

Also, the integration with Celgene has been progressing slower than expected. In November 2019, BMY bought Celgene with the hope for rapid integration and some jump-start results. However, the integration has been slower than expected and has contributed to the turbulent stock price actions in the past year.

Conclusion and final thought

The thesis is that Bristol Myers Squibb's bottom is in as demonstrated by both strong technical and fundamental signals. As such, an investment here is well poised for both near-term gains and long-term returns. In particular,