Our part one article titled, MPLX: A Special Investment, discussed the finances and rationale behind MPLX's (NYSE:MPLX) surprise, at least for us, distribution. Following the company's cash usage for the next few quarters should provide investors with insight into the possible continuation of the special distribution.

The Backdrop

The world's energy independence or dependence in large part is impacted by past decisions to abandon fossil sources in hopes of replacing them with renewables. A Fox Business Opinion piece argued about the depth of the dire straits with European and world energy. Oil field investment caved with rash decisions to reach net-zero emissions. Other decisions, for example, Germany shuttered 19 nuclear reactors but failed in its attempts at renewables. Now the country is scouring the world for natural gas. England tried wind power reaching 25% of total electric generation, but when the winds stopped, literally the percent dropped to under 10%. The world leaders are now almost desperately back seeking fossil fuel sources in particular natural gas.

MPLX's business aligns with the world energy needs now in unusual demand. In summary, the company describes itself "a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by MPC to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products...".

Understanding and following cash flows going forward guide investors as to whether the special distribution continues.

Uses of Cash

Beginning with the use of cash, the company provided investors with the following slide communicating the use of cash by priority.

Investor Presentation

Source

The evaluation begins with item one, maintenance capital, and item three, disciplined growth capital. The next slide shows a spending history for the above two items.

Investor Presentation

In short, the company plans to increase capital spending by $300 million year over year or $75 (approximately) million per quarter. Capital use, this year, is front-end loaded.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company does have debt to cover. Plus, from the prepared remarks during the call, "As of year-end, we had about $1.5 billion drawn on our intercompany loan agreement with MPC which, subject to market conditions, we expect to opportunistically refinance into long-term debt." Also during 2022, an additional $500 million debt is due (slide 11). The leverage equaled 3.7 at the end of the quarter, smack in the middle of the company's target.

With respect to distributions, management thus far has fixed it at $0.70+ per share unchanged from the third quarter 2021 (paid in the fourth quarter).

Finally, the last bullet, return of capital, in this case, stock repurchasing; MPLX repurchased $165 million of common units. "As of December 31, MPLX had over $300 million remaining available under the current $1 billion unit repurchase authorization." When asked about continued excess cash distributions, John Quaid, CFO, stated that the means, either through stock repurchases or special distributions, hadn't been discussed with the board and refused to elaborate further.

Cash Flows

The next two slides, particularly the second slide, summarize cash flows for December and year over year.

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

It is important to remember the cash used to pay the $600 million in special distribution was generated in the prior several quarters. With that in mind, the company did generate an additional $120 million year over year. It also spent $130 million in stock repurchases on a year over year basis per the first slide included above.

A Summary

The company generated additional cash on a year over year basis, which it used to purchase additional stock. $300 million of the $1 billion remains for repurchasing, less than a third of the original authorization. In past conferences, management stated that stock repurchases were justified because of "cheap" market valuation. The stock now trades in the low $30s, significantly higher than last year. We question how much management is willing to spend on stock repurchases especially since leverage now sits right in the middle of the company's target. We suspect that stock repurchases will dissipate to much more modest levels through the year, leaving more cash for other uses including capital and special distribution.

In our view, a continuation of the special distribution resides with the management's ability to place the $1.5 billion in debt on the market plus how much it finally decides to spend on repurchases. It seems clear that the additional cash is likely coming year over year, which seems commensurate with the increase in capital. If that be the case, MPLX will still has the cash available for a significant sized special distribution.

Risks

There is always market price risk from bearish markets. A lower stock price also likely increases the amount of cash used in stock repurchases. But, overall, we believe a special distribution is the most likely outcome.