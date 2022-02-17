JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

If you are an income oriented investor with an investment time horizon of around 5+ years, you should consider Bank of Montreal (NYSE:NYSE:BMO). To begin with, BMO's strong capital markets segment makes them less vulnerable to drawbacks in Canadian real estate. Secondly, the company has a considerably solid dividend and net income track record. Lastly, despite BMO shares already rising 50% over the last 52 weeks, under a Gordon Growth Model, BMO shares remain to have an approximate 42% upside.

Data by YCharts

Strong Capital Markets Segment and Diversified Businesses

BMO prides itself on its diverse businesses, specifically its capital markets and commercial banking segments, which have great corporate client relationships as well as an impressive ETF distribution network. Business segments like their capital markets one, has allowed the company to grow its non-interest income at a faster pace than any of the big 5 Canadian banks over the last decade. Through the data found on Seeking Alpha, the following is the 9 year CAGR of all the big 5 Canadian banks non-interest income.

Excel

Source: Authors Calculations

BMO's success in growing its non-interest income means two things. First, it means that BMO relied less on cheap money provided by the Bank of Canada in order to bolster revenue growth through HELOC financing and various other discretionary retail loans. Secondly, due to BMO pursuing commercial banking and capital markets as supposed to retail banking, the firm actually has the lowest exposure of the big 5 banks to residential real estate loans. This provides BMO with the advantage of safety given if the Canadian real estate market begins to cool down or maybe even fall. In my opinion, if the Canadian real estate market begins to cool down or possibly undergo a correction, BMO might be in the best position to obtain higher than average returns on investment, as their diversification into commercial banking and capital markets provides them with more of a buffer than say for example Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Solid Net Income Growth and Dividend Safety

Due to all of the systematic advantages that the Canadian banks have as well as BMO's strong commercial banking and capital market growth initiatives, the company has been able to provide solid financial results indicating the company's dividend safety. Over the last decade, BMO has been able to provide a diluted earnings per share CAGR of around 7%.

Data by YCharts

In addition to that, BMO has maintained an average payout ratio of around 44% over the past decade and currently has a 38% payout ratio. Moreover, BMO's payout ratio has been declining the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Between BMO's low payout ratio and the recent deregulation on Canadian bank's dividend increases and share buybacks, investors have plenty to look forward to in terms of not only dividend safety, but dividend growth.

Don't Ignore BMO's Potential For Capital Appreciation As Growth Initiatives Look Promising

Although my main thesis is that BMO is a great income play for buy-and-hold dividend investors, I cannot ignore the opportunities for capital appreciation. The company continues to expand its U.S footprint with a recent $16.3 billion acquisition of Bank of the West which is to help strengthen BMO's U.S subsidiary Harris Bank. Additionally, through their new increased presence in California through this acquisition, and BMO's integrated analytical and technological capabilities, the company has an incredible opportunity to boost its commercial banking cliental. Canadian Banks have been looking to expand more into the U.S, for example, Toronto Dominion Bank is also rumoured to be looking for a blockbuster U.S acquisition, indicating that the U.S appears to be an attractive market for Canadian financial service companies. Thus, potentially increasing the odds of BMO's acquisition to be EPS accretive.

Gordon Growth Model

Now that I have covered BMO's dividend safety, financial stability, and their growth initiatives, it's time to discuss the company's valuation using a Gordon Growth Model. The following assumptions were to be made before computing my model. A perpetual dividend growth rate of 5.5%, a forward dividend per share of $4.18, and a discount rate of 8%. The following is my Gordon Growth Model.

Excel

Source: Authors Calculations

After computing the data, I arrived at a final consensus that BMO shares are trading at a discount with an approximate upside of around 42%.

Excel

Source: Authors Calculations

Beware of Mean Reversion Among Canadian Financials

BMO currently gets a buy rating from me, especially if you plan on holding for the long-term. That being said, the short term for BMO and other Canadian Bank's share prices could be rather tumultuous. The big 5 Canadian bank stocks have all performed well over the last 52 weeks returning around 50% for investors, but between a Bank of Canada rate hike, potential real estate and economic slowdown, we could see the bank stocks correcting themselves before ultimately returning to new highs. Although I believe that both BMO and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are less susceptible towards a bank sell off than the other three banks, I believe the above risk exposures still persists for those two. Therefore, if your investment time horizon is more to the short side, or you prefer more capital appreciation, you may want to wait before taking a position in BMO or any of the other big Canadian banks.

Final Thoughts

To conclude my long-term bullish thesis on BMO, despite some risks involving mean reversion in the shorter term, BMO is a good long-term equity for investors looking to buy-and-hold while enjoying a little bit of income. Firstly, the company has proven to have solid financial stability. Secondly, BMO's capital market and commercial banking segments make them less vulnerable to a real estate and retail banking slowdown. Thirdly, the company continues to pursue promising growth initiatives through its recent acquisition of Bank of the West. Lastly, their dividend appears safe with adequate room for growth in future years. Whether you buy now or wait, the long-term for BMO looks promising.