Rates Spark: Guided By Maximum Optionality

By Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

FOMC minutes are mixed, leaving the Fed with policy options going forward

While the FOMC minutes did not provide a whole lot of guidance on quantitative tightening (QT), at the same time they did not rule out an early balance sheet roll-off. The idea presented is to kick off the process once rates have begun to rise. Technically, this implies that it could occur at any time following the March 16 FOMC meeting. The meeting following that is on May 4.

Assuming the Fed uses the March meeting as a rate hike focus, the May meeting could do something more specific on QT plans. It could even happen from the March 16 meeting. To be seen, but the Fed does appear to be open to balance sheet reduction at any time once they have kicked off with the first hike. The logic of waiting till July for balance sheet reduction could be to focus on consecutive hikes to get the funds rate up to the 1% area and then commence reduction. That remains a likely process, but the minutes don't rule out an earlier commencement of run-off.

2Y looks well-positioned, more upside for 10Y rates

US 2-Year And 10-Year Rates and Spread (Refinitiv, ING)

The market reaction has been muted, but with a moderate tendency for the curve to steepen from the front end. There was certainly nothing in the minutes to point to a clear 50bp hike, which comforts the 2yr a tad.

We remain of the opinion that the 2yr in the 1.5% area is well-positioned. We see more near-term upside potential for the 10yr yield, more of a bearish steepening tendency. These minutes were never going to be pivotal, as subsequent data and events have moved on quite fast from where we were at the January 26 meeting. No material moves in real rates or breakevens, apart from a moderate tendency for real rates to ease a tad lower. Not much in it though.

Front-end valuations ease in Europe led by sterling, but still look extreme

UK front-end rates rallied in the wake of the CPI number, where it seems the market had been braced for a larger increase. The 2Y SONIA swap rate eventually dropped 13bp - a large move - but it is put into perspective by a market that still prices a sequence of rate hikes worth more than 150bp from the Bank of England this year alone.

Have we seen peak pricing? Even markets appear to acknowledge that the fast tightening they price is no healthy prospect. Little more is priced in for the next year and the subsequent year the Bank of England is seen rowing back. This is implied by the increasingly humped shape of the forward strip for overnight rates which sees them topping out just above 2% next year before dropping by more than 30bp again.

The GBP curve is pricing 6 more hikes in 2022... to be reversed later

GBP Curve (Refinitiv, ING)

Earlier this week, France’s Villeroy had tried to push a wider gap between the end of QE and a first rate hike. Yesterday, Kazaks said a rate hike this year was quite possible but deemed current market pricing “somewhat too harsh.” If the officials' goal was to get market speculation off the boil, it has been widely missed so far. Chief Economist Lane will have another chance to maintain his reputation as the ECB's most influential dove, but we don't have very high hopes this will trigger a re-pricing.

The ECB's "max optionality" is keeping rates and bonds on their toes

Italy 10-Year Rates, EUR Swaption 3M10Y V (Refinitiv, ING)

Today’s events and market view

The geopolitical back and forth remains a source of uncertainty which risk markets are trading off, but in the back, a hawkish drumbeat of central banks has grown only louder. One may challenge the speed of the tightening in the beginning, but the end result is still a general direction towards higher rates as the policy tightening materializes.

As for today, there are few data points to guide markets, with the little we get being US initial jobless claims and housing data. While markets will likely get more hawkish soundbites from the Fed's Bullard. In supply, eurozone markets may hope for more soothing tones from ECB Chief Economist Lane again, though his previous attempts to qualify the ECB's position on inflation dynamics has failed to ease investor minds. Also speaking on monetary policy strategy today is Bank of Spain's De Cos.

EUR markets will still have to digest up to €12.5 billion in French auctions, though only in shorter- to medium-term maturities and linkers, and up to €5 billion in Spanish auctions.

