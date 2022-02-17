Nednapa/iStock via Getty Images

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) generates 98% of its revenues selling products to the auto OEMs, mainly its auto-dimming mirrors in which it has a 94% market share. The company is trying to diversify by entering different verticals such as the aviation and healthcare verticals. GNTX's strong balance sheet, moaty product and heavy R&D investments will likely ensure its success in the foreseeable future. The shares are worth anywhere from $34 to $43 depending on GNTX's success entering the new verticals. But even in the conservative scenario, you would own a great company that offers an 8% capital appreciation and 1.5% dividend yield.

Bears say the demand for the product will decline with autonomous driving, however, there are three reasons that do not support that thesis. First, mirrors are a relatively cheap way to have redundant safety measures in the vehicle. Second, GNTX is in the business of cameras as well, so even if mirrors play a smaller role in autonomous cars, GNTX will compensate for the decline in mirrors with camera sales, and keep in mind that cameras cost more. Thirdly, cars are underpenetrated, only a third of cars have interior auto-dimming mirrors and only a fifth have exterior auto-dimming mirrors. As those mirrors are safer than regular mirrors, I see OEMs increasing the penetration of auto-dimming mirrors in their products.

4Q21 & FY Earnings

Even though the production of light vehicles declined 3% in 2021, GNTX was able to grow its revenues by 3% to 1.73B USD. The demand for the Full Display Mirror units was high in the year, in fact, the shipment of these units grew by 7% in the year. However, 4Q21 results were impacted by the chip shortage. Revenues declined 20.8% to 419.8M USD driven by the 20% decline in light vehicle production. On the smaller segments, GNTX showed interesting results. For example, the aircraft windows and fire protection products grew 23% and 32% respectively.

Gross margin declined 100bps to 34.3% vs 3Q21 due to product mix, labour and chip shortages, raw material inflation, freight-related costs and labour inefficiencies due to last-minute changes in customer demand. In the earnings call, management expressed that those issues should be resolved by the second semester of 2022.

Also, thanks to its strong balance sheet with substantial cash and no debt, GNTX returned 439.9M USD to shareholders via maintaining the dividend and repurchasing 9.6M shares at an average price of $33.83 per share.

R&D Paying Off

Most of GNTX revenues are generated from the auto business, roughly 98% of revenues. However, they are diversifying into other verticals. GNTX is selling auto-dimming windows to Boeing and Airbus, developing healthcare products by partnering with the Mayo clinic, developing glasses for the visually impaired just to name some of the R&D initiatives. The heavy investment of the company in R&D, 6.5% of revenues, will ensure the company stays relevant in this changing market.

Dividend

Since 2003, GNTX has been increasing the dividend every year except for 2010 and 2021. But even during the pandemic, GNTX maintained its dividend at $0.12 per quarter. GNTX has 267.7M USD in cash and no debt so I think the dividend is very safe and actually management may accelerate the share repurchasing plan to take advantage of the current stock price.

Seeking Alpha

2022 Guidance

As GNTX is very dependent on light vehicle production, the guidance is based on an assumption on light vehicle production. They are depending on the IHS Markit forecast which assumed an 8% growth in production in 2022 reaching 69.4M vehicles. By 2023, they forecast production to grow by 10% to 76.6M vehicles produced.

For 2022, management expects revenues to grow 8% to 17%. This implies that GNTX will outpace the growth of light vehicles by increasing its penetration with OEMs and growth in the new segments such as the airplane-windows business. The same is true for 2023, management expects revenue to grow 15% to 20% while vehicle production will 'only' grow 10%.

As per gross margin, they expect margins to maintain or to slightly deteriorate from the current 35.8% margin to 35% to 36%. This is understandable as they expect the headwinds mentioned above only to be solved by the second semester of the year.

Capex guidance is more than doubling to a range from 150M USD to 175M USD. The reason for the significant increase is threefold. First, there is a capacity issue to satisfy the expected growth in 2022 and 2023. Second, all the new products they are launching our new product lines and that requires extra capex. Finally, 25M USD of that capex is in fact capex planned for 2021 but was postponed due to the shortages.

Valuation

I used a WACC of 8.8% based on an unlevered beta of 1.21 for the auto parts sector and a debt-to-equity ratio of zero. The value per share is $34 based on the following assumptions.

Author estimates

I assumed revenues growth in line with management's guidance for 2022 and 2023, then tapering to 2%. This is a very conservative assumption, since its inception, GNTX has grown revenues at an annual average of 19.6% and 5.6% in the last 10 years. The heavy investment in R&D will ensure GNTX's relevancy in the market moving forward. If I assume low-double-digit growth up to 2027, the value per share easily increases to $43 per share.

YCharts

Conclusion

GNTX is a company I would buy and accumulate forever. It has a great product, continuously innovates, hoards cash, has no debt, pays a predictable dividend that grew in 16 of the 18-year history and repurchases shares opportunistically. In the conservative scenario, the stock offers an 8% upside and in the best-case scenario, it offers a 36% upside.