Virgin Galactic"s SpaceShipTwo, First Commercial Spacecraft, Unveiled In CA David McNew/Getty Images News

Why Virgin Galactic?

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has had quite a volatile trading history since its SPAC debut in 2019. The stock has been all over the place, with plenty of pessimism from the naysayers saying the business model is not sustainable.

I'm not here to convince you that the long-term business will play out, because it's not possible to determine that as we are in the infancy of Space tourism. I am here to talk about how the recent decimation of the stock price has opened up a potential buying opportunity in the upcoming months, where prices could appreciate exponentially and at a rapid pace.

Why Is The Stock Price At All-Time Lows?

Recent price action - due to many external and internal factors - has presented an amazing entry point with respect to current risks associated with Virgin Galactic.

Let's summarize why the price has corrected over 80%:

The market has pummeled the majority of growth stocks in the last few months. We are seeing unexpectedly low valuations on many growth stocks, where some stocks won't recover. But many of these are likely to appreciate exponentially. If your stock isn't Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), etc., it's likely to have taken a huge beating recently. Virgin Galactic's Eve mothership was grounded due to repairs needed to make it more durable and safe. This was a big deal, as it meant there is no catalyst of interest to keep investors and traders engaged in the stock for at least eight months.

With the price hovering near all-time lows, I believe it's a great time to accumulate a position as market conditions improve. Flights will resume as early as summer 2022.

Fundamentals

The fundamentals of Virgin Galactic are not really its strong point. The average analyst's price given to the stock is $15, which represents almost 40% in upside from the time when this article was written.

They currently have about 730 million in cash, and recently announced their plans for financing $450 million in convertible notes via a private offering. Currently, they have almost no revenue generation but have enough capital to last a few more years in the worst-case scenario. As mentioned earlier, Virgin Galactic is not a buy based on the fundamentals. I will go more in-depth in the sections below as to why this is.

Technical Analysis/Catalysts

Virgin Galactic's stock price has gone parabolic three times since 2019. This is usually a tale of heavy retail trading in the stock, as enthusiastic retail traders drive up prices at an incredibly fast pace. The ability of Virgin Galactic's stock price to easily go parabolic around important catalysts is precisely why it should be considered a buy.

As shown in the chart below, each parabolic movement on average yields an ~270% gain within a span of months. That's as traders anticipate important catalysts, such as Richard Branson successfully flying into space.

SPCE Stock Chart Going parabolic (stockcharts.com) (stockcharts.com)

All the hard work has been done so far, including getting FAA clearance and their ability to successfully go into space and land back on Earth. So, in the long term, it's probably a blessing in disguise that the stock has pulled back so hard as the real cause is not its failure to get into space, but simply to repair its ships to become more durable.

Their flagship vehicle is expected to be fully repaired by summer 2022. Based on the previous history, I would expect the stock price to appreciate prior to that announcement. So the best time to start accumulating is now. You'll need to have a massive amount of patience and the ability to deal with large volatile swings.

Surprise Catalysts

As mentioned previously, the well-known catalysts right now are:

Getting their flagship vehicle back online (summer 2022) Conduct their first revenue-generating flight

Keep in mind that space tourism is in its infancy. Virgin Galactic has shown a few clever ways to generate additional revenue, such as its research partnership with NASA (that generates revenue) and most recently its surprising collaboration with the Italian Air Force (which also is supposed to generate revenue). Expect unforeseen catalysts to be announced that will likely send the stock price up in a frenzy. It's unlikely that the company will sit there and continually burn cash until it goes bankrupt (companies aren't one-dimensional).

Risks And Competitors

As noted earlier, space tourism is in its infancy and there are many apparent risks - as well as many that will be unforeseen. As I mentioned in this article, I am not here to debate whether Virgin Galactic will have a sustainable future. I don't think anyone has the ability to predict that far out, especially in such a brand-new industry. Unfortunately, there have been deaths associated with Virgin Galactic test flights, which occurred a few years ago. Such a danger always exists, and it's worth noting that the sad tragedy did not send the company into bankruptcy.

Below are the current risks that would severely delay the Virgin Galactic roadmap:

Delay in repairing their spaceships Catastrophic failure during a launch Unexpected expenses could severely affect cash reserves

Additionally, a lot of other risks are laid out in detail in Virgin's Galactic 10-K and 10-Q.

There are a few competitors for SPCE - the most well-known is Blue Origin, which at the moment is a privately traded company. Blue Origin appears to be ahead in many ways, and also takes customers up into space. Astra (ASTR) is publicly traded, and they offer a service that also sends private payloads into space for revenue. They recently suffered a launch failure, which pummeled their stock.

It's important to note that all of these companies face similar risks. However, some might be in a better financial position than others. It's worth noting that Virgin Galactic has done a lot to get where they are - specifically, sending Richard Branson into space (which was amazing PR).

Conclusion

Virgin Galactic has come a long way to where it's at now. Thanks to external market pressures and the need to repair its spaceship, there has never been a greater opportunity to get into the stock as there is now.

Due to the tendency of the stock price to experience a parabolic rise, buying now in anticipation of upcoming catalysts has the likely outcome of generating some nice alpha. Keep in mind that there are always risks involved - one obvious risk is the repair of the spaceship continuing to run into serious delays. Despite this risk, I think we definitely see a share price of $20 before $0. This is for several reasons:

Short float is currently at 21% With an 80% correction, the majority of bad news is priced in No real resistance until $20 on the chart Even if a company is doomed it often doesn't go straight down to zero - it often goes down in a zigzag pattern

As we saw on Feb. 15, any sort of good news will send the stock in a frenzy upward because the stock is priced for failure.