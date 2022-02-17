JazzIRT/E+ via Getty Images

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:NYSE:MPW) just sustained a decline of about 5% after the Wall Street Journal published a seemingly negative article this Valentine's day. The reaction does not appear to be reasonable, and any weakness due to the article is likely to be a decent buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

So, you can see in the above chart that MPW shares had a bad Monday and Tuesday, but seemed to hit some level of resistance. This weakness appears to be mostly caused by that article, but another thing also happened on the fourteenth: Credit Suisse (CS) reduced its price target from $27 to $26, while maintaining an outperform rating.

It is entirely possible, and somewhat likely that the price target reduction was caused by the article, but that is not certain. I believe this is rather fast for CS to be changing their price target, as it initiated coverage at the start of this month. Therefore, the dollar cut seems to be either caused by the article, or possibly both were simultaneously set in motion by some sort of invisible hand that wants to pressure the industry.

Also earlier this month, Medical Properties Trust reported Q4 2021 results. MPW beat average analyst estimates and guided for a normalized FFO annual run rate of $1.81 to $1.85 per share. The FFO guidance was a little lower than most estimates, but it is also likely to be easy guidance for MPW to beat. MPW had normalized FFO of $0.47 last quarter.

While it may be the case that MPW declines further from here, it looks like it is at reasonably strong resistance. Also, I think there may be a positive announcement in the immediate term in the form of a dividend increase. MPW is likely to declare its quarterly dividend any day now, and it is also likely to be increasing the payout by a penny per share.

MPW has a history of making such a declaration in the middle of February, and it seems reasonable to presume it shall continue to occur again this year. If that trend does continue, it would probably be announced this week or next week.

Risk

REITs and income-producing assets are sensitive to rate increases in the short term, and 2022 is likely to have some rate increases. MPW is likely to increase its dividend, which might help counter this interest rate sensitivity, but its failure to increase the dividend this month could bother some shareholders and affect share price.

The hospital industry is likely to be under heightened scrutiny so long as Covid is an issue. Further, hospital ownership and management can become political issues in election years. Any increased scrutiny is likely to add uncertainty that would weigh on valuation.

Conclusion

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on MPW at the start of February with an outperform and a $27 price target. For some reason, two weeks later, they lowered the target to $26. If either of these targets was at all accurate, MPW is probably a decent buy here, with it trading near $20.50.

I believe MPW's recent weakness is due to added short-term uncertainty, but that this condition is likely to be temporary. Further, MPW appears likely to imminently announce a dividend increase. For these reasons, MPW appears a reasonable speculation here.