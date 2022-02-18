YvanDube/E+ via Getty Images

The Self-Storage REIT sector will probably outperform the REIT average in 2022. Self-storage rent is highly correlated with housing rent and home values. Amid the ongoing housing shortage, multifamily and single-family rents are soaring at the fastest pace on record. As long as the housing shortage continues, the prospects for Self-Storage REITs remain better than the average REIT.

Storage REITs posted FFO/share growth of about 25% in 2021, driven by record-high occupancy, double-digit annual rent growth, and accretive acquisitions. Move-in rates surged by nearly 30% in Q3 2021.

Last year, Self-Storage REITs were the second-strongest performing sector in all of REITdom, returning a staggering 78%, compared to the 41% total return posted by the average REIT.

Hot earnings attract competition, and self-storage facilities are relatively quick and inexpensive to build. But all five major storage REITs expect moderating supply growth in 2022 and into 2023, which should help to alleviate any oversupply worries. Construction spending data from the Census Bureau indicates that the peak in development appears to have occurred in 2017. Meanwhile, the supply boom of the late 2010s has created a rich source of acquisition opportunities for Self-Storage REITs.

There are roughly 50,000 self-storage facilities in the U.S. Publicly traded REITs own only 20% of them.

Rent collection for Self-Storage REITs remains steady through economic downturns, because the items in storage effectively serve as collateral. In addition, the people are keeping their stuff in storage longer and longer.

Meet the company

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Denver, National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) went public in Q2 2015. NSA manages 940 properties across 38 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, totaling 60.4 million rentable square feet. Same store average occupancy for Q3 2021 was 96.5%. Of these 940 properties, 763 are wholly-owned, and 177 are joint ventures in which NSA owns a 25% interest.

NSA grows by acquiring regional operators with 20 or more institutional-quality properties, in the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas of the U.S. Flexible purchase terms often include OP (operating partnership) units and SP (subordinated performance) units, which effectively bring the seller on as junior partners. OP and SP units typically account for about 25% of the acquisition price, cutting down considerably on the debt necessary to finance the transaction. The result is what NSA calls PROs (Participating Regional Operators). 44% of the company's holdings are managed through PROs. The structure of a typical NSA acquisition is shown below.

NSA's corporate HQ provides executive leadership, corporate accounting and marketing, legal and financial support, and integrative technology, while the PROs do property level management and accounting, sourcing and underwriting of acquisitions, and local branding.

This structure is highly advantageous to NSA investors. PROs absorb 50% of NOI declines until the 6% preferred allocation to SP (subordinated performance) equity is reached, then 100% of the NOI declines until the 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is fully eroded, according to Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha.

The Sunbelt and secondary markets are prime real estate for REIT growth, thanks to recent migration patterns. NSA is more concentrated in the southern half of the country, and 51% of their assets are in secondary markets.

As CEO Tamara Fischer said on the Q3 earnings call:

We still like the secondary and tertiary markets and that's where we continue to focus.

The weighted average cap rate on the company's 2021 acquisitions was around 5.5%, but NSA management is expecting some cap rate compression going forward.

According to CEO Tamara Fischer on Q3 earnings call:

We continue to see meaningful competition for transactions and the amount of capital . . . continues to drive cap rate compression, especially on larger portfolios. . . About two-thirds of our deals closed this year, as an off-market or from our captive pipeline, where we tend to buy at cap rates slightly above market . . . But we have seen cap rate compression that we've never seen before. Portfolio premiums, if they were 15 to 20 basis points a couple of years ago, they're upwards of 25 to 40 basis points now. So it's challenging, but there's no shortage of transactions to look at.

COO David Cramer added this:

Currently just under 30% of our portfolio has a new competitor in the three-mile radius, and under 50% within the five-mile radius. These figures are in line with last quarter and flat to slightly down from here in 2020.

Proximity to home is the #1 criterion for customers in choosing a storage location.

David Gardner, the legendary growth-stock guru of the Motley Fool, says the way to find great stocks is to look for companies with a long runway of revenue growth. NSA has such a runway. The self-storage industry is highly fragmented, with 49 thousand properties (and counting) owned by over 30 thousand operators.

NSA expects total acquisitions for 2021 to come in at a record $1.75 billion, and at present, the total acquisition pipeline of 320 properties is valued at $3.2 billion. About half of this is "captive", while the other half represents potential buyout of joint venture partners.

New properties are leasing up in 20 to 24 months on the average, which is significantly faster than usual. Renewal lease spreads are around 9%, with new lease spreads exceeding 20%.

Growth metrics

National Storage Affiliates is by far the fastest-growing of all the Self-Storage REITs. Over the last six years, National Storage has been the top overall performer in the sector with average annualized returns of 28.3% since 2015.

As COO David Cramer said on the Q3 earnings call:

Consumer demand is being driven by multiple factors such as job transition, geographic relocation, housing boom, a tight rental market, and lifestyle changes, all of which are contributing to the high occupancy and rate growth. Pandemic driven demand introduced a significant number of new customers to self-storage and we believe that much of this new demand will remain long-term.

Rental growth has been robust, as street rates grew by 27% and 25% YoY (year-over-year) during Q3 and October. This helped to drive an eye-popping 24% YoY growth in same store NOI during the third quarter, 30% growth in core FFO per share, and EBITDA growth of 46.4%.

Here are the 4-year growth figures for FFO, TCFO (Total Cash From Operations), and Market Cap:

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021* 4-Yr CAGR FFO (millions) $116.4 $139.2 $166.9 $237.3 -- FFO Growth % -- 19.6 19.9 42.2 27.72 TCFO (millions) $162 $197 $221 $319 -- TCFO Growth % -- 21.6 12.2 44.3 26.61 Market Cap $1.49 $2.00 $2.49 $6.16 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 34.2 24.5 147.4 42.59

Source: TD Ameritrade and CompaniesMarketCap.com

* Estimated based on results through Q3 2021

As a FROG hunter, I find these growth rates exciting. Any company with double-digit growth rates makes the cut, but these rates are above 20%.

In addition, NSA escaped small-cap status in 2018, and has reached the market cap sweet spot (between $4 and $10 billion).

Here are the growth figures for share price:

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 4-Yr CAGR Share price Feb. 15 $28.52 $37.86 $37.75 $59.71 -- Share price Gain % -- 32.7 (-0.3) 58.2 20.29

Source: MarketWatch

Despite a brief pause during the pandemic, investors who bought shares in NSA four years ago have enjoyed total returns of well over 20% per annum.

Balance sheet metrics

NSA ended 2021 with a Liquidity Ratio (assets/liabilities) of just 1.55. This is the only respect in which NSA fails to be a FROG (Fast Rate of Growth REIT), because the criterion is 1.66. This company may force me to lower the criterion!

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating * NSA 1.55 38% 6.2 BBB

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and TD Ameritrade

*The bond rating is from Kroll, not Moody's or S&P.

The Debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.2 is the highest of all the Self-Storage REITs, but still pretty solid.

NSA has a little over $2 billion of debt outstanding, with a weighted average maturity of 5.5 years, and an effective interest rate of 3.2%. Of their debt, 94% is at fixed rates, and 86% is unsecured, with no significant payments coming due until 2023.

Dividend metrics

Usually, to get growth like NSA provides, you have to sacrifice Yield, but this is not the case for this company. The current Yield of 3.01% is slightly above the REIT average, but when you factor in the dividend growth rate, the Dividend Score soars to a juicy 4.71%.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety NSA 3.01% 15.77% 4.71% 71.6% C-

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium and author's calculations

Dividend Score projects the YAE (Yield Actually Experienced) 3 years from now on shares bought today, assuming the growth rate remains unchanged.

Valuation metrics

Company Share Price Feb. 15 Price/FFO Premium to NAV NSA $59.71 26.7 (-1.5)%

OK, so NSA is trading at a P/FFO that is slightly above the REIT average, which currently stands at about 24.0. But this is a good thing, from a FROG hunting perspective, as it portends outperformance in total return, according to the research by Hoya Capital.

As Gen Alpha said in his December article:

Admittedly, NSA isn't cheap . . . This valuation could be justified, however, considering the very strong rental growth rates that NSA is seeing. . .

What could go wrong?

No company operates without risk. These are some that NSA faces:

Self-storage units are relatively easy to build, and industry oversupply could depress rental growth.

Higher interest rates could raise NSA's cost of debt funding (currently 3.2%).

Increased competition for deals could drive down cap rates on new acquisitions.

Increased personnel costs could cut into profit margins

CFO Brandon Togashi said:

Specifically, personnel costs increased 5% due in part to more normal store hours and staffing levels this year, versus the reduced levels of 2020. Also contributing to higher personnel costs is overall wage inflation, and incentive opportunities for store employees given the top line revenue and occupancy performance.

Investor's bottom line

In awarding this company a Buy rating in his December article on the company, Gen Alpha said,

NSA has a long growth runway, maintains a strong balance sheet, and pays a growing and well-covered dividend. . . the PRO structure . . . brings in significant expertise and alignment of interest from regional operators, while limiting the downside for NSA. While NSA is no longer cheap, I still see value in the stock considering the above and the long growth runway. NSA is a Buy for long-term income and growth.

Hoya Capital's January sector report reads, in part:

. . . we believe that the sector's strong balance sheets, low cap-ex profile, inflation-hedging lease structure, and above-average external growth potential warrant a premium multiple and overweight positioning within a balanced REIT portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Wall Street analysts rate NSA a Buy on balance, while the Quant Ratings show it as a Strong Buy.

The Street and Ford Equity Research rate NSA a Hold, while TipRanks is bullish, and Zacks rates it a Buy. Bank of America is Neutral, with a price target of $72, implying 21% upside.

I rate this company a Strong Buy. NSA is a rare REIT that combines FROG-worthy growth with above-average Yield.

National Storage Affiliates reports Q4 2021 earnings on 2-22-22.