Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has reported its fourth-quarter earnings that saw the company easily beat revenue estimates. The market still isn't happy with the results. We'll take a look at important things in the report, positive ones, and negative ones, in order to gauge whether the company is on track to achieve its own goals.

Palantir Q4 Results - Headline Numbers

Palantir Technologies' top and bottom-line performance during the fourth quarter looked like this:

PLTR results (Seeking Alpha)

Revenue easily beat estimates, with a 34% increase year over year, while earnings per share came in half as high as expected. I believe that the top line beat is more important than the bottom-line miss, as the strong revenue performance highlights that the business model is intact, and is, in fact, working better than Wall Street expected. Profitability is low anyways, and a company like Palantir isn't primarily valued on profits in its current stage, thus the earnings miss isn't too infuriating I believe.

Palantir's Business Growth Is On Track

Palantir Technologies is seen as a growth investment by most of its shareholders, thus the business growth performance naturally is one of the most important factors to look at.

During the fourth quarter, Palantir has not only managed to beat revenue estimates, but its revenue growth rate has also stabilized at the 35% level, where it stood during the prior quarter as well. From Q2 to Q3, Palantir's revenue growth rate had decelerated meaningfully, which worried some investors that started to believe that revenue growth would continue to dwindle. That has not materialized, however, as PLTR has kept its growth rate in the mid-30s range for a second quarter in a row.

Palantir managed to grow the commercial side of its business at a highly attractive pace during the fourth quarter. During Q4, the company added 34 new customers on a net basis, which was on par with Q3 and which was easily ahead of the customer acquisition performance during the first half of the year. The company closed a total of 63 deals worth more than $1 million, with 27 of those deals being worth more than $5 million. I believe that the closing of a wide range of new deals with many new customers shows that Palantir is successfully diversifying its business. One bearish argument against Palantir is that the company was overly reliant on large contracts with the government or government agencies. What we saw in recent quarters, however, is that PLTR has managed to grow the commercial side of its operations a lot faster than the government business. This also held true during the fourth quarter:

PLTR revenue growth (PLTR presentation)

Commercial revenues rose by almost 50% year over year, at a rate that is close to twice as high as the government revenue growth rate. In the US, commercial revenue growth has been outstanding, at 130%, although it should be noted that the company is growing from a relatively small base there.

The fact that the smaller businesses are growing faster than the larger government business has positive implications for the company's company-wide revenue growth in the future. If PLTR manages to keep current growth rates intact for a while, commercial revenues will contribute a wider share of the overall revenue the company creates. This will result in a larger portion of company-wide revenues growing at a 40%+ rate, which will lift the overall revenue growth rate, all else equal.

Palantir's Q4 commercial revenue growth rate was higher than the commercial revenue growth rate during Q1-Q3, which indicates that the company's investments in sales personnel seem to be paying off increasingly:

PLTR commercial momentum (PLTR presentation)

With strong momentum for the commercial operations, Palantir could be able to grow this side of its operations even faster in Q1 and beyond. Based on the accelerating growth we have seen over the last couple of quarters, 50%+ growth in Q1 and Q2 seems quite achievable, I believe. The company continues to invest in sales personnel and adds experienced executives to boost this side of its operations further. Palantir has, for example, recently appointed a new head for its EMEA operations, Philippe Mathieu, who came from Oracle (ORCL), where he was responsible for the EMEA region as well. Under his guidance, Palantir should be able to grow its already strong commercial business in this region further, by strengthening ties with existing customers such as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Ferrari (RACE), and others, and by adding new customers. Philippe Mathieu's experience (he was responsible for $16 billion in revenue at Oracle) and connections in this region should help with that.

Overall, the growth rates we see for Palantir on a business-wide basis, and for Palantir's commercial business, deflate several bear arguments. Overall growth is not slowing down meaningfully, as it has stabilized in the mid-30s, in line with the previous quarter. The commercial business is growing fast and adding large numbers of new customers, which showcases that PLTR's offerings must be attractive -- otherwise customers wouldn't increase their business with Palantir. Last but not least, the strong growth of the commercial business will make PLTR more diversified over time, decreasing the reliance on government contracts (a key argument against PLTR made by some bears).

Palantir's Profitability Ramp

Palantir is not profitable on a GAAP basis yet. This is, I believe, not necessarily a huge problem as long as two conditions are met: First, the company has to continue to grow its business rapidly, and second, margins should be on a clear upwards trajectory. Both of those conditions are being met right now. Business growth is very healthy, as shown above, while Palantir is also making a lot of progress in improving its profitability:

PLTR profitability (PLTR presentation)

Adjusted operating margins are relatively steady at around 30%, but due to share-based compensation being excluded here, this number is not overly telling. On a GAAP basis, where SBC is accounted for, Palantir is still losing money. The trend in its margins is pretty clear, however -- over the last year, the company's GAAP operating margin has improved by a massive 3500 base points. Even on a quarter-to-quarter basis, Palantir experienced a 900 base point improvement in its operating margin. Two more quarters with margin improvements at that level, and Palantir will be easily profitable on a GAAP basis. I thus rate the profitability development as pretty positive so far, as PLTR seems to be on the right track to achieve profitability not only on an adjusted basis but also on a GAAP basis with SBC being accounted for.

PLTR Stock Dilution Issue

Not everything is positive in the recent report, however. Bears and even many bullish investors aren't happy with the ongoing share count dilution from Palantir. In general, that's absolutely correct -- dilution hurts shareholders, as their portion of the overall company continues to shrink, all else equal. One can argue, of course, that share-based compensation is important to attract top-tier talent, as the market for engineers and other specialists is competitive.

Looking at Palantir's share count during the fourth quarter, at 2.01 billion, we see an increase of 2.5% versus the previous quarter's number of 1.96 billion. This pencils out to an annualized share count growth rate of around 10%, which is quite high. If revenue were to grow by 35% a year going forward, while the share count rises by 10% a year over the same time frame, actual revenue per share would only rise in the mid-20s. That wouldn't be a disaster, of course, but the difference between the per-share growth rate and the overall company-wide growth rate is still very material.

There's some good news hidden in these numbers, however. Palantir's share count has grown by 14% over the last year (Q4 2020 to Q4 2021), and by close to 100% for the FY 2020 to FY 2021 comparison. The growth rate during the most recent quarter, at around 10% annualized, is thus meaningfully lower compared to the quarters before that. If that trend remains in place, which seems like a reasonable base case assumption to me, then SBC will be less of a headwind going forward, and dilution should slow down further in 2022 and beyond. Investors should keep an eye on the company's SBC trend and any deviations. If share count dilution were to accelerate again (I do not think this is likely right now), that would be a major reason for concern.

Takeaway

Palantir has seen its shares underperform the market quite a lot in recent months. This is in line with the performance of many other pricey growth stocks and does not seem like a company-specific issue.

Palantir has had a very solid Q4 overall. The company outperformed revenue expectations easily, guidance for Q1 is ahead of consensus estimates, commercial revenue growth continues to accelerate, and the company is becoming less dependent on government contracts (even though that side of its business continues to grow at an attractive pace as well). With investments in its sales teams and thanks to strong momentum, commercial revenue growth should continue to remain strong in 2022.

The company is currently trading for ~14x this year's sales, which is not a low valuation. For a company with a huge moat, strong growth, very high gross margins, and a decades-long growth runway, a low-teens sales multiple doesn't seem outrageous, however. Microsoft (MSFT), for reference, is trading at 11x forward sales and is forecasted to grow its revenue by a comparatively small 10%-15% a year going forward.