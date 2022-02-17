JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we previously covered Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) amongst a slew of horribly-priced stocks, we gave it a sell rating. Our rationale back then was clear.

Shopify is still trading at 150X estimated profits and we think growth rates are peaking.

The stock took a nasty tumble after Q4-2021 results and it is now down 25% in about three weeks. It's also off 60% from its highs and some froth is coming off this bubble. Let's look at the results and find out what really happened.

Q4-2021

Shopify's forward guidance and lack of visibility into margins were blamed for the steep drop in some media outlets. The core theme though was something we had brought up previously. Growth rates are peaking. Quarterly revenue growth rates actually peaked in early 2021 and in Q3-2021, had dropped to 46.43%.

Y-Charts has not been updated yet, but we're down to 41% in the latest earnings release. As impressive as that growth rate is, we want to bring up a few negative points about it. The first is that pre-COVID-19, growth rates had dropped from 2018 to early 2020. The COVID acceleration in e-commerce was in our opinion, a pull forward of demand and not a source of new demand. In other words, by 2024 end, we will be back to exactly where SHOP revenues would have been, in the absence of COVID-19. What does that mean for the stock? Pre COVID-19 we would have estimated a 40% growth rate for 2020 and a slowdown to 25% by 2024. That would get us to about $8.0 billion in revenues. That's a massive gap vs. where consensus stands.

SHOP Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Even the low estimate is 20% over where we stand. This creates our first material headwind for stock appreciation. If estimates cannot be met, downgrades will come at a crippling rate.

Valuation Still Stretched

Investors can run all the comparisons to Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) that they like but there's zero history for making money at these valuations. In fact, if you paid 15X sales for even AMZN in January 2000, you would be at the exact same spot in October 2009.

In other words, a zero return over 10 years. Even if you paid a 5.0X sales multiple in late 2003, you were down 40% by the end of 2008. So the silliness of paying 15X sales multiples for SHOP's 2022 revenues is so far beyond normalcy that we cannot sufficiently emphasize it.

One aspect that is not easily apparent here is that the price to sales multiples shown for AMZN are concurrent whereas for SHOP we have used the forward numbers. An apples-to-apples comparison puts SHOP's price to sales multiple at nearly 21X. So we reiterate, if AMZN could not beat a 10-year treasury bond with a 15X sales multiple, SHOP will definitely not accomplish it with a 21X multiple.

The GAAP To Non-GAAP

There is a legion of investors who still seem to run with the non-GAAP numbers, we think it's our duty to address this. In the case of SHOP, there's a second layer of complexity as we go from GAAP to non-GAAP thanks to its equity investments. SHOP's GAAP numbers jump around, a lot, thanks to unrealized gains and losses on its equity investments. Adjusting for that is a good thing as it focuses on the core business. Hence the adjusted non-GAAP numbers are a good start. Unfortunately, the non-GAAP numbers also include a lot of stock-based compensation. In 2021, this accounted for $3.18 of earnings. So a real underlying earning rate for the company is about $3.35/share. The earnings multiple is 223X. Good luck making that work as well.

Verdict

SHOP is an amazing company and filling a rather unique area. If you want to blow sunshine on your dreams about how good the company is, there are 500 articles you can find on the net. But just like AMZN in 2000, the valuation is what's critical for an investment to pan out. SHOP's valuations, even after this drop, are so horrifying that we think that a positive return is unlikely over the next 10 years. We still rate this a sell, although a bounce would not surprise us in the least.

