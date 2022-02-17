Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase. An example shows increasing payments each year but with the same dividend over eight consecutive quarters.

Dividend growth sample over multiple years Dividend Derek

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 8 Challenger 9

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Thomson Reuters Corp Ordinary Shares (TRI) 28 1.73 23-Feb-22 9.88% Champion Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) 5 4.28 23-Feb-22 14.29% Challenger Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 18 5.09 24-Feb-22 0.48% Contender Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 16 1.38 24-Feb-22 13.16% Contender Magna International, Inc. (MGA) 12 2.26 24-Feb-22 4.65% Contender Moody's Corporation (MCO) 12 0.85 24-Feb-22 12.90% Contender Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 11 3.39 24-Feb-22 25.00% Contender GATX Corporation (GATX) 11 1.93 24-Feb-22 4.00% Contender Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 9 1.23 24-Feb-22 7.69% Challenger Masco Corporation (MAS) 8 1.91 24-Feb-22 19.15% Challenger First National Corporation (FXNC) 7 2.55 24-Feb-22 16.67% Challenger ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 7 3.3 24-Feb-22 6.90% Challenger National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 6 1.98 24-Feb-22 4.55% Challenger Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 14 3.61 25-Feb-22 5.88% Contender Corning Incorporated (GLW) 11 2.55 25-Feb-22 12.50% Contender Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 9 0.78 25-Feb-22 20.00% Challenger Central Pacific Financial Corp New (CPF) 8 3.47 25-Feb-22 4.00% Challenger Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 5 3.17 25-Feb-22 2.63% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent TRI 0.405 0.445 9.88% LSBK 0.14 0.16 14.29% HCSG 0.21 0.211 0.48% RHI 0.38 0.43 13.16% MCO 0.62 0.7 12.90% MGA 0.43 0.45 4.65% GATX 0.5 0.52 4.00% WHR 1.4 1.75 25.00% FBHS 0.26 0.28 7.69% MAS 0.235 0.28 19.15% FXNC 0.12 0.14 16.67% OGS 0.58 0.62 6.90% NBHC 0.22 0.23 4.55% BIP 0.51 0.54 5.88% GLW 0.24 0.27 12.50% POWI 0.15 0.18 20.00% CPF 0.25 0.26 4.00% PFIS 0.38 0.39 2.63%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High TRI 102.66 78.9 123.6 21.43 30% Off Low 17% Off High LSBK 14.94 13.91 15.44 16.66 7% Off Low 3% Off High HCSG 16.69 14.8 32.33 19.8 13% Off Low 48% Off High RHI 124.45 72.35 125.77 22.65 72% Off Low 1% Off High MGA 79.79 72.29 103.23 43.17 10% Off Low 23% Off High MCO 330.66 271.19 407.29 29.44 22% Off Low 19% Off High WHR 206.42 180.44 253.04 13.75 14% Off Low 18% Off High GATX 107.78 83.72 107.21 16.4 29% Off Low New High FBHS 91.09 79.8 113.16 23.7 14% Off Low 20% Off High MAS 58.68 51.39 71.06 26.61 14% Off Low 17% Off High OGS 75.17 61.98 81.58 22.35 21% Off Low 8% Off High FXNC 21.98 16.68 23.96 8.51 32% Off Low 8% Off High NBHC 46.47 33.75 48.24 13.17 38% Off Low 4% Off High BIP 59.8 48.89 62.48 0 22% Off Low 4% Off High GLW 42.38 33.93 46 182.16 25% Off Low 8% Off High POWI 92.89 72.5 110.5 21.08 28% Off Low 16% Off High CPF 29.95 20.27 30.97 12.51 48% Off Low 3% Off High PFIS 49.22 36.74 55 11.07 34% Off Low 11% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule HCSG 5.09 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.8 7.8 LSBK 4.28 6.3 12.3 12.8 7 17.1 BIP 3.61 6.2 6.9 8.6 11 12.2 CPF 3.47 1.1 7 11.5 15 WHR 3.39 6.3 4.7 6.6 11 9.3 OGS 3.3 7.7 8.4 11.5 14.8 PFIS 3.17 3.6 4.2 3.3 -1.4 6.5 FXNC 2.55 15 39.4 33.1 -0.4 35.6 GLW 2.55 9.5 11.2 12.5 16.5 15.1 MGA 2.26 8.5 11.1 12.1 14.9 14.4 NBHC 1.98 5.1 26.5 32.9 34.9 GATX 1.93 4.3 4.5 4.7 5.6 6.7 MAS 1.91 23.8 16.1 11.6 8 13.5 TRI 1.73 6.1 4.4 3.1 2.7 4.8 RHI 1.38 36.9 19.6 16.2 12.7 17.6 FBHS 1.23 8.7 9.6 10.8 12 MCO 0.85 11.3 12.9 10.7 17.6 10.7 POWI 0.78 26.3 17 13.9 17 14.7

Conclusion

This week has another extensive list of dividend increases. The past three weeks have seen 20, 22, and now 18 increases.

A few highlights this week:

Dividend Champion Thomson Reuters extends its 28-year streak with a nice 10% increase.

Whirlpool Corp has a 25% increase and a new share repurchase plan.

Corning has a 12.5% increase, well in-line with their historical average.

Power Integrations has a 20% increase, an acceleration over their historical average.

Many of these names are still well-off in their 52-week highs, so there may be some reasonable entry points here.

Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.