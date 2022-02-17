Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Overview: GOLD Breakout Is Bullish For Miners

Barrick Gold (NYSE:NYSE:GOLD) just crushed its Q4 2021 earnings, beating on the top and bottom line, in one of its strongest quarterly earnings in recent memory.

Barrick shares rose by 7% post-earnings, and I believe its strong quarter will also likely have a positive impact on other gold miners as it further proves gold miners are cash cows at spot gold prices.

Furthermore, Barrick's intentions to increase its dividend and share buybacks shows that senior gold miners are getting more serious about returning capital back to shareholders - which should lead to more share price gains.

Here, I discuss Barrick's quarterly earnings, how it plans to return cash to shareholders, what to watch for in 2022, and other miners to keep an eye on.

Barrick's Q4 Results: Impressive

Barrick achieved its gold and copper production guidance for the 3rd consecutive year.

In Q4, it produced 1.2 million ounces of gold at $971/oz all-in sustaining costs - down from $1,034/oz in Q3. Barrick also produced 126 million lbs. of copper at $2.92/lb, up from last quarter but well below average copper prices.

Its strong production and low cash costs led to record financial results:

Net earnings of $726 million, or $.35 per share, a 46% jump from $347 million, or $.24 per share, in Q3;

Net cash from operations of $1.38 billion (up 30%) and free cash flow of $718 million (up 33%);

It ended the quarter with $5.28 billion in cash and equivalents, and achieved positive net debt of $130 million.

I was particularly impressed with Barrick's Nevada gold mines, which it owns in a joint-venture with Newmont (NEM).

Nevada mines set a quarterly production record (604,000ozAu, an 18% increase), with AISC falling 9% to $893/oz. Its performance is made even more impressive by the fact that Barrick experienced a mill failure at its Goldstrike roaster in Q2 2021, which negatively impacted production.

In addition, Barrick saw a huge turnaround at Veladero in Argentina, which produced 61,000ozAu at $1,113/oz AISC - a significant 41% decline in AISC from a quarter ago. Barrick expects AISC to decline further at Veladero in 2022.

Finally, its Loulo-Gounkoto mine continues to exceed expectations: Q4 saw the mine produce 126,000ozAu at $822/oz AISC, a near 20% drop from Q3.

Barrick has been successful in replenishing its gold reserves, too: The miner announced attributable proven and probable mineral reserves of 69 million ounces (1.71 g/t), an increase from 68 million ounces (1.66 g/t) last year. Its gold reserves are also based on a super conservative gold price of $1,200/oz.

2022 Guidance Is Bullish

Barrick expects similar strong results in 2022: It has forecasted total annual gold production to range between 4.2 - 4.6 million oz, in line with 2021 results.

While AISC are expected to increase slightly ($1,040 - $1,120/oz), it only represents an increase of about 2% - 5% from 2021 ($1,026/oz AISC), lower than the rate of inflation, and Barrick also has a history of beating its cash cost guidance.

Investors should also note that 2022 guidance assumes a $1,700/oz gold price (gold trades above $1,850/oz, as of writing), and every $100 change in prices positively impacts EBITDA by $580 million and AISC by $5/oz.

Barrick also plans to spend up to $2.2 billion on capex in 2022, which includes up to $650 million on growth projects; Barrick spent $1.95 billion on capex in 2021, so it's planning to invest more this year, which makes sense given the rise in gold prices.

Barrick Gold

In addition, Barrick has forecasted lower AISC in the coming years, with costs expected to fall below $1,000/oz by 2023 and as low as <$900/oz by 2026, according to its 5-year guidance; 2022 will see its highest AISC.

Huge Shareholder Returns Coming

Barrick Gold

Barrick has been returning a ton of cash to shareholders, but capital returns are likely to increase even more in the future.

It just raised its quarterly dividend to $.10 per share, but more substantial increases could be coming soon due to its new dividend policy.

According to Barrick, a new "performance dividend policy" will determine the quarterly dividend based on its net cash levels:

Barrick Gold

This is a huge development as Barrick could be paying out $.20 or more in a quarterly dividend based on its liquidity: If Barrick maintains a net cash balance of between $500 million to $1 billion, Barrick says it will double its dividend from current levels, which would lift its dividend yield to 3.59%.

Barrick ended the quarter with $130 million in net cash, so it isn't too far off from achieving the criteria for a $.20 per share quarterly dividend.

If Barrick is able to exceed $1 billion in net cash, it would see its dividend increased to $.25 per share ($.10 base and $.15 performance) - which implies a future dividend yield of 4.5% based on a stock price of $22.25.

In addition, Barrick has approved a share buyback program of up to $1 billion as it feels its stock is undervalued.

It's great to see Barrick return all of this cash to shareholders, and I expect other gold miners to follow suit. But I'll add that Barrick would also be smart to consider low-cost acquisitions of gold developers while they are still trading for cheap. For example, Kinross recently took a gamble on Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBAF), snatching up the world-class Dixie project for $1.4 billion, but given the size and potential economics of Dixie, that could end up being a steal for Kinross. Barrick is taking a more conservative stance towards acquisitions, at least for now.

Bottom Line: Buy Barrick

Barrick is a very well-run company with top-tier assets that is putting its shareholders first; I view shares as a long-term investment (3-5+ year time horizon).

While it's not a growth stock by any means - Barrick's production is currently not expected to grow in the next 5 years - Barrick presents investors with good value and a strong dividend yield that's likely to rise from current levels.