Next to "it's different this time", "it likely won't get any worse" (or "how much worse can it get?") are probably the most dangerous words in investing, and the experience at Philips (NYSE:PHG) shows the dangers of trying to pick a bottom when there is a significant negative, hard-to-quantify event - a major product recall in this case - underway.

Philips shares have lost another 30% of their value since my last update, and not only has the DreamStation 1 recall situation gotten arguably worse, the company has also underperformed on its ongoing fundamentals. That dredges up a lot of unpleasant memories related to past execution missteps and inadequacies and raises legitimate questions about whether Philips really has changed for the good.

Even with negative revisions to my margin estimates and discount rate (to account for greater risk/uncertainty), the shares do still screen as undervalued, but it wouldn't be hard to argue that this is a "cheap for a reason" case with not much to drive substantially better near-term sentiment.

Disappointing Numbers And Disappointing Guidance

I'll discuss the DreamStation 1 situation in more detail later, but Philips compounded the sentiment pressures on its stock by missing fourth quarter results by a wide margin and lowering guidance for 2022. At this point, it's fair to say that the company's mid-term growth and margin goals are very much in question, and I expect the midyear update on those goals to be a closely-watched event.

Revenue fell 10% year over year in organic terms to close the year, missing by 4%. Every business missed, with Diagnosis & Treatment about flat (missing by 7%), Connected Care down 32% (missing by 7%), and Personal Health down 3% (missing by 1%). The weak performance can be attributed to a combination of component shortages, shipping issues, and hospital availability issues (due to Omicron), though improved elective procedure counts helped some (image-guided therapy grew at a double-digit rate).

Between weaker sales and higher production and logistics costs, Philips posted a 35% decline in adjusted EBITA, missing by 23%, with margin declining almost six points to 13.1% (missing by more than three points). Personal Health profits rose 2% (margin up 60bp to 21.6%), and that was good for a 5% beat. Diagnosis & Treatment, though, was down 6% (margin down 100bp to 13%), missing by 28%, and Connected Care was down 67% (margin down 1,550bp to 11.7%), missing by 23%.

Management's guidance doesn't suggest a sharp rebound in 2022 either. Management gave a revenue growth range of 3% to 5% (the Street was at +5.1%) and guided to 40-90bp of EBITA margin improvement (the Street was at +130bp). Given the improvements in hospital site access as Omicron hospitalizations wane, and given that the company should have seen some "spillover" from delayed orders/installs, I find this guidance to be more disappointing than it may first appear, though expectations for 2022 were already somewhat tempered given tougher year-ago comps on COVID-19-related sales (monitoring and ventilation).

Updates On DreamStation 1 Include Good And Bad News

About two months after my last article on Philips, the stock got hit hard again on the posting of the FDA's Form 483 after an inspection of the plant where respiratory products like the DreamStation 1 CPAP machine are produced.

Not surprisingly, the FDA cited concerns about inadequate risk analysis on the part of Philips, but that wasn't the concerning part. The more alarming observations were the FDA noting that there were complaints about noise abatement foam going back to 2015 (in the Trilogy ventilators) and that the company may have had safety concerns about that foam as far back as 2020. On top of that, the FDA noted some concerns about a past safety test for the new silicone foam that's being used in the repair/replacement kits.

Philips management tried to tamp down the concerns over these observations, noting that there weren't systematic complaints about the foam, nor any evidence of safety risks from testing. As for the new silicone foam, the one concerning safety test seems to have been a one-off issue and other tests have shown acceptable safety.

Following that Form 483, Philips has since reported that testing from third-party independent labs has shown that the foam used in the DreamStation 1 doesn't produce volatile organic compounds (or VOCs) in excess of safe thresholds. Tests on the impact of ozone cleaners on the foam (contraindicated on the label, but still done by many customers) and the risks posed by inhaled particles are still ongoing, with results expected in Q2'22.

There has also been a retrospective study published by researchers independent of Philips that indicate no higher risks of cancer for CPAP users, nor higher incidence rates for DreamStation 1 users compared to other CPAP machines. That study included 6,900 CPAP users, 1,200 of which used the DreamStation 1.

On the negative side, management has seen a higher rate of registrations for returns than expected and boosted its estimate of total recalled/returned units to 5.2M from 3.5M to 4.0M previously.

All in all, I'd say the DreamStation 1 situation is developing consistent with my belief that the Street reaction thus far has been overly negative - the lab results presented to date suggest that the foam is not a significant health risk, and it may be harder for litigants to prove their case in court. On the other hand "in court" is a key ongoing risk factor - product liability cases are decided by juries, not scientists, and the Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) RoundUp cases underscore that risk.

Operational Challenges Are Still Relevant Too

I continue to believe that the market is overestimating the financial impact of the DreamStation 1 recall both in terms of litigation risk and long-term business risk, but it will definitely take years for Philips to reestablish itself, and it may never regain all of the business it's currently losing to ResMed (RMD). Unfortunately, that's not the only operational challenge.

As I said above, Philips has a long-standing reputation for inconsistent and insufficient execution in its med-tech operations, and recent results are not helping. The image-guided therapy business is performing well (if not consistently), but the tele-health business is still unproven and there is work to do in the imaging business. While IGT and ultrasound generate good profits for Philips, the company is still under-earning in MRI and CT, partly due to insufficient scale. Recent advances like the BlueSeal MRI line are helping drive share gains (largely at General Electric's (GE) expense), but there's still work to do here.

The Outlook

I've lowered my expectations for revenue in both 2022 and 2023, but neither revision is particularly large (2% and 1%, respectively). Long term, I still expect around 3% core growth relative to pre-pandemic levels. Supply chain issues are going to hurt near-term profitability, but I do still expect low double-digit FCF margins down the line as profitability improves in imaging, higher-margin IGT continues to grow, and telehealth continues to grow.

In order to account for the business and litigation risks surrounding the recall, I've significantly increased my discount rate (to 10%). I do also include an estimate for litigation costs from the DreamStation 1 recall ($4.5B, discounted back three years). While there may be some "double counting" there between the elevated discount rate and an explicit payout estimate, I do want to capture the risk that the DreamStation issue lingers on and has a bigger impact on the respiratory business in future years.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and an adjusted EV/revenue approach (a 20% discount to the "normal" multiple to account for the recall risks), Philips shares still look more than 15% undervalued today. Still, with weak near-term revenue growth prospects, weak margins, and the risk that the midyear update sees a downgrade to mid-term growth targets, it's hard to argue that this is a must-buy today. I think the shares will outperform from here, but it could well be a multi-year process, particularly as the DreamStation issue is likely to go on for at least a couple of years.