USANA (NYSE:USNA) develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. They operate in 15 of the top 20 markets for direct sales. USANA is a direct-selling company, with sales in 24 countries, with a specific focus on China as well as other Asian markets. We think China is an attractive market, with USANA increasingly moving toward it over time. Furthermore, what increases USANA's viability is that its drugs are recognized by the FDA, which leads to more trustworthiness amongst its users. In terms of financials, the company has attractive valuations.

USANA is trading at 15.0 P/E on FY2022 estimates. For FY22e, the company has an FCF yield of 6.5%. The company is in a net cash position with no debt on the balance sheet. Its net cash is 14% of the market cap. The company has a robust 10-year CAGR with 7.4% for sale and 5.8% for EPS.

4Q Results

USANA's 4Q21 results were below ours and management's expectations as the company was impacted by Covid-19 related restrictions in some Asia-Pacific markets. This resulted in a 13.9% YoY drop in net sales. A 64bps YoY decline in gross margin and the unexpected timing of certain marketing spends resulted in a 48.7% YoY fall in net income. Correspondingly, EPS was down by 44.9% YoY. USANA's management has estimated that EPS was hit by $0.18 due to the collective impact of the negative events. 4Q20 also included an extra week of sales that contributed $0.17 to EPS in the year's results.

Regionally, Greater China sales were weak, down 10% YoY as Covid-19 restrictions in some provinces led to cancellation/postponement of USANA's planned activities. Overall, the Asia-Pacific witnessed a 15% decline YoY in net sales. Revenues in North America and Europe were down 11% YoY.

Net Cash and Share Repurchases

USANA has net cash, with no debt, representing 14% of the current market cap. The company has also repurchased 296,000 shares for $28.9 million in 4Q21 alone. This is 1.7% of the market cap. They have $108 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

USANA has provided guidance for FY22, with a wider than usual range to take into account uncertainty related with Covid-19. They expect net sales to be in the range of $1.125bn - $1.225bn. In addition, EPS is estimated at $5.25-$6.00. At the mid-point, this implies a 1.8% YoY decline in EPS. Management expects to see inflationary pressure on its operating margin.

This guidance is below what we had estimated for FY22 and has led to us revising our estimates downwards. We now expect FY22 EPS of $6.00 [$6.97 earlier] and see a bounce back in FY23 as the company continues its promotional activities and cycles through the impact of Covid-19. In FY23, we estimate an EPS of $6.90.

Price Target and Analysis

USANA stock is currently trading at $90.41 and is nowhere near its five-year highs, being off -32%. We see this as a key buying opportunity as the stock makes its way back to its highs seen in 2018.

Historically, over the past seven years, USANA's stock has traded at 16-18x forward P/E. In looking at historical data, we're focused on the "normalized" period before COVID-19 disruptions in early 2020. Also, overall large-cap and small-cap multiples have expanded over the past many years. Using a P/E of 18 times on $6.90 in EPS for FY23, we get a price target of $125, which represents potential upside of 38%.

It's interesting to note that USANA's stock is still trading at a 32% discount to prior five-year highs of $132.65. This justifies our price target even more, given the fact that the stock already has traded at $132.65 in the past. It makes our price target more conservative.

Catalysts

Dividend Potential

The company has good enough cash on its balance sheet (14% of the market cap), with 6.5% FCF yield, to issue a dividend. They already have administered a buyback of $50 million, which shows that they can eventually issue the dividend in the future.

China Growth

China is a burgeoning region with increasing purchasing power which could lead to more customer accretion and sales growth.

New Geographies

Growing presence in Northern Asia, China, Southeast Asia, and Americas and Europe.

Risks

Direct Selling

Direct selling may eventually turn out to be a risk. The art of personal selling may not always go as planned.

Competitors

USANA has numerous competitors, and the company operates in a very competitive environment. They compete with other global network marketers such as Amway, Herbalife and Nu Skin.

FDA and Regulatory Risk

This could be a roadblock to expanding product lines if the company is not able to acquire FDA approval.

US-China Relationship

The US-China relationship has seen its own share of turbulent times over the past few years. Any Chinese affiliation, especially with the US involved, should be seen with scepticism with there being risk involved. USANA is heavily dependent on China which leads to risks involved that things may not go as planned and the company should be wary of the multitude of regulatory frameworks that could arise for that region.

Conclusion

Though USANA had weak performance in 4Q21 results, we still think that the stock is a good buy at this price. The fact that the company is trading at a 32% discount to five-year highs is another reason to get invested. USANA has 14% net cash and given that its buying back stock is a sign that the company is undervalued. The company also has a 10-year EPS CAGR of 5.8%, which points at the company's strong historical growth.