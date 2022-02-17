Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As I’ve covered recently, I’m bullish on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) over the long term and I saw its recent earnings release as a good time to buy shares, as they are undervalued based on the company’s medium to long-term growth prospects.

However, price action was negatively related to its recent earnings, even though revenues were ahead of estimates and guidance was positive, but profitability remains a weak point and its shares are being punished as the market continues to penalize companies that have a more ‘speculative’ business profile and don’t crush estimates.

Palantir’s Q4 2021 Earnings Analysis

Palantir has reported today earnings, with revenues coming ahead of expectations while its EPS was slightly below estimates. Revenue in the last quarter was $432.8 million (up by 34.4% YoY) and 3% above expectations ($418 million), but its non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 missed by $0.02. Its adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was $104 million, representing a margin of 24%.

By business segment, government revenues increased by 26% YoY in Q4, while commercial revenues increased by 47% YoY, boosted by an impressive growth in U.S. commercial revenue of 132% YoY. This growth is justified by Palantir’s strategy to build its commercial team, considering that during 2021 it increased the number of its salespeople in the U.S. from just 12 to 80.

This was key to customer acquisition during the year and subsequent revenue growth, with Palantir adding 34 net new customers in the last quarter, showing that the commercial push is gaining momentum and its strategy is bearing fruit, considering that Palantir has consistently gained net new customers over the past few quarters.

As the company continues to build up its commercial sales force, it plans to hire about 175 salespeople during 2022 and is targeting Europe for growth in the commercial business. In the past year, Palantir tripled its commercial customers to 147, but most of them were in the U.S., which means that Europe is still a market with a lot of potential growth ahead that is still largely untapped by the company. Indeed, outside of the U.S., Palantir only had 29 salespeople at the end of 2021, thus the potential growth in the international commercial business is certainly great.

U.S. customers (palantir.com)

Total revenues in 2021 amounted to $1.54 billion, in-line with estimates, representing an increase of 41% YoY. By segment, the government business increased revenues by 47% YoY to $897 million, while the commercial business increased 34% YoY to $645 million.

Annual revenues (palantir.com)

While the government business is still Palantir’s largest one, its growth in the commercial business is critical for the company to reach its revenue growth target in the coming years, and this segment will most likely become the largest in one or two years. Its momentum has increased over the past four quarter as seen in the next graph, a trend that is not expected to slow down as Palantir continues to hire more salespersons, gain contracts in new industries, expanding its total addressable market in the commercial business, while its retention of existing customers is very good leading to a very recurrent revenue stream over the medium to long term.

U.S. commercial revenues (palantir.com)

Moreover, in the government business Palantir can achieve revenue growth by increasing its relationships with existing customers and increase the total revenue per customer, but gaining new customers is not much likely. Indeed, during 2021, its total number of customers in the government business was flat at 90, which explains why growth momentum in this segment has been slowing down in recent quarters.

Government revenue (palantir.com)

Regarding other financial figures, Palantir’s gross margin was 78% in 2021, while its adjusted operating income amounted to $473 million (margin of 31%), and its adjusted free cash flow was $424 million (28% margin).

As Palantir’s business gains scale it will become easier to reach GAAP profitability, even though this will likely take at least some more years. Its gross margins have been quite stable at around 80%, thus as revenue increases, its gross profit will also be higher, which will allow it to finance research & development expenses and a higher headcount. Indeed, in the last quarter, its gross profit was $345 million (+37% YoY), while its recurring operating expenses were $404 million, leading to an operating loss of $59 million from operations (vs. $156.7 million in Q4 2020).

However, as Palantir continues to invest in business growth, staff and marketing expenses are expected to increase in the next few years, plus stock-based compensation is also likely to remain a drag on GAAP profitability for some more time. According to sell-side estimates, Palantir will breakeven by 2024, when its bottom-line based on GAAP is expected to turn a small profit.

Regarding its guidance, it was mixed as the company’s top-line growth should remain strong, but profitability is not expected to improve much in the short term. For the next quarter (Q1 2022), Palantir’s guidance is for revenues of about $443 million (vs. $439 million consensus) and an adjusted operating margin of 23% (vs. 26.6% expected). For the full year, it expected adjusted operating margin of 27%, a decline from 31% achieved in 2021.

Regarding its medium-term revenue growth, Palantir confirmed its guidance of 30% or greater through 2025. This seems achievable considering that Palantir ended 2021 with $3.8 billion in total remaining deal value, an increase of 35% YoY, a value that is very likely to increase in the next few quarters as the company’s salespersons increase and potentially gain more customers across the world.

As I’ve said in my previous analysis, Palantir’s share price is usually volatile during earnings day, and even though I was expecting a positive share price reaction today the market is penalizing the company for its earnings miss and Palantir is trading down.

However, I continue to see Palantir as a good investment in the big data investment theme and recent earnings showed that momentum in the commercial business is strong, which is key to achieve 30%+ revenue growth over the next few years. Assuming the company can reach its $4 billion revenue target by 2025, Palantir is currently trading at only 6.3x its 202 revenues (after considering its share dip today).

This means that future growth is not priced-in on Palantir’s share price, and Palantir’s risk-return proposition is quite good for long-term investors who are willing to wait and don’t worry about short-term price volatility.

Conclusion

Palantir is falling after its earnings were below expectations, but for a company in a very early growth phase I think this is not the most relevant metric as Palantir continues to invest in its business growth and profitability is not critical at this stage. This recent drop was not motivated by a revenue miss or lower guidance related to future revenue growth, therefore I’m not worried, and long-term investors should see this dip as a buying opportunity.

Its gross profit increased significantly and this is key to achieve profitability and scale the business at the same time. Profitability may be a metric that investors should look into it in the next two or three years, but at Palantir’s current business phase revenue growth and business scalability are more important and those metrics remain on a positive path.