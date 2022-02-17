C5 Acquisition SPAC Targets Space Related Combination

EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On C5

C5 Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CXAC) has sold $287.5 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of space, cybersecurity and energy transition.

While management appears to be a strong team, the lack of a SPAC track record is an issue. I'm on Hold for CXAC.

C5 Sponsor Background

C5 has three executives leading its sponsor, C5 Capital USA.

The sponsor is headed by - CEO Rob Meyerson, who led the growth of the Blue Origin space team founded by Jeff Bezos.

- CFO and Chief Business Officer David Glickman, who has been a partner at Resilience Capital since 2009 and previously held senior roles in prominent financial service firms.

- Chairman Steven Demetriou, who is CEO and Chairman of Jacobs, a solution provider in the renewable energy, cybersecurity and space intelligence industries.

The SPAC is the 1st vehicle by this executive group.

C5's SPAC IPO Terms

Washington, D.C.-based C5 sold 28.75 million units of Class A stock and warrants (units) at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $287.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one-half warrant per share, with each whole warrant exercisable on the later of 30 days after the completion of an initial business combination and 12 months from the closing of the offering from the closing of an initial business combination and expiring five years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 15 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (CXAC.U)

Warrants (CXAC.WS)

Common Stock (CXAC)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased approximately 15 million warrants at $1.00 per warrant in a private placement. Each warrant will entitle the sponsor to purchase one-half share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share and are subject to different terms than the warrants sold in the public offering.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About C5

C5 is an interesting SPAC due to its prominent management, led by Rob Myerson of Blue Origin fame.

While C5 can combine with any company, its first choice will likely be a space or space intelligence/data company.

The field of space-based intelligence has the potential for many different uses on Earth, as the data collected from circling satellites can be used in myriad new ways for commerce, agriculture, asset tracking and others.

Additionally, there will be increasing space-oriented uses of data as the commercial space industry likely increases its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced, is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

In the case of this particular management group for C5, there is no previous SPAC track record, which is a negative aspect.

However, for investors interested in the space data/intelligence or related space industry, the SPAC may be of interest.

For me, management's lack of track record in the SPAC space is a significant issue, so I'm on Hold for CXAC for the time being.