C5 Acquisition SPAC Targets Space Related Combination
Summary
- C5 Acquisition Corp. went public in January 2022, raising approximately $287.5 million in gross proceeds in an IPO.
- The SPAC was formed to pursue a combination with a space, cybersecurity or energy transition company.
- While the firm is led by a prominent management team, they have no previous SPAC track record, so I'm on Hold for CXAC.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On C5
C5 Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CXAC) has sold $287.5 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.
The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of space, cybersecurity and energy transition.
While management appears to be a strong team, the lack of a SPAC track record is an issue. I'm on Hold for CXAC.
C5 Sponsor Background
C5 has three executives leading its sponsor, C5 Capital USA.
The sponsor is headed by - CEO Rob Meyerson, who led the growth of the Blue Origin space team founded by Jeff Bezos.
- CFO and Chief Business Officer David Glickman, who has been a partner at Resilience Capital since 2009 and previously held senior roles in prominent financial service firms.
- Chairman Steven Demetriou, who is CEO and Chairman of Jacobs, a solution provider in the renewable energy, cybersecurity and space intelligence industries.
The SPAC is the 1st vehicle by this executive group.
C5's SPAC IPO Terms
Washington, D.C.-based C5 sold 28.75 million units of Class A stock and warrants (units) at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $287.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
The IPO also provided for one-half warrant per share, with each whole warrant exercisable on the later of 30 days after the completion of an initial business combination and 12 months from the closing of the offering from the closing of an initial business combination and expiring five years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.
The SPAC has 15 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.
Stock trading symbols include:
Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.
The SPAC sponsor also purchased approximately 15 million warrants at $1.00 per warrant in a private placement. Each warrant will entitle the sponsor to purchase one-half share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share and are subject to different terms than the warrants sold in the public offering.
Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.
The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.
Commentary About C5
C5 is an interesting SPAC due to its prominent management, led by Rob Myerson of Blue Origin fame.
While C5 can combine with any company, its first choice will likely be a space or space intelligence/data company.
The field of space-based intelligence has the potential for many different uses on Earth, as the data collected from circling satellites can be used in myriad new ways for commerce, agriculture, asset tracking and others.
Additionally, there will be increasing space-oriented uses of data as the commercial space industry likely increases its growth trajectory in the coming years.
Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced, is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.
So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.
The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.
In the case of this particular management group for C5, there is no previous SPAC track record, which is a negative aspect.
However, for investors interested in the space data/intelligence or related space industry, the SPAC may be of interest.
For me, management's lack of track record in the SPAC space is a significant issue, so I'm on Hold for CXAC for the time being.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. Investing in SPACs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. SPAC investing is subject to potential volatility and risk of loss.