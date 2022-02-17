felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY) (referred here as "SWMA") released their Q4 2021 results on Tuesday (February 16). Shares rose 3.8% on the day of the results, then fell 1.6% in a down market amid rising tensions in Ukraine.

We initiated our Buy rating on SWMA in September 2020. After rising 15% by September 2021, SWMA stock fell 14% to a level close to that at our initiation; since 2020 year-end, SWMA stock has gained 15% (including dividends):

SWMA Stock Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (17-Feb-22).

Q4 2021 results showed SWMA extended its #1 position in the fast-growing U.S. nicotine pouch market, though its U.S. Cigars business was hit by raw material shortages. SWMA's long-term structural growth remains intact, and our updated forecasts show a total return of 108% (21.9% annualized) by 2025 year-end. The dividend was increased 24% to give a yield of 2.6%.

Swedish Match Buy Case Recap

Swedish Match is a Sweden-listed tobacco company with a $12.0bn market capitalization and generates nearly two-thirds of its EBIT in the U.S.

SWMA currently generates 73% of its EBIT from Smokefree products, including both traditional oral tobacco (moist snuff, snus and chewing tobacco) and nicotine pouches; another 22% is from its U.S. Cigars business, which is to be spun off via a U.S. listing no earlier than H2 2022:

SWMA Revenue & EBIT by Segment (2021) Source: SWMA results release Q4 2021. NB. EBIT chart excludes SEK 317m loss in Smokefree (Other Markets) and Other Operations, and SEK 300m in Settlement Income.

SWMA's ZYN nicotine pouches dominate the category in the U.S., with a 64.4% volume share as of Q4 2021.

Our SWMA investment case includes the following components:

The ZYN nicotine pouch business continuing to grow rapidly, especially in the U.S., where the category is still just 2% of the nicotine market

SWMA Moist Snuff, Snus & Nicotine Pouch Volumes - U.S. & Scandinavia Source: SWMA company filings.

The U.S. Cigars business continuing to grow strongly as well, attracting a favorable valuation and able to carry more debt after the spin-off

A blended P/E of 23.4x on current SWMA earnings, based approx. on P/E multiples of 25.0x for the Smokefree "New SWMA", 18.0x for the U.S. Cigars spin-off and SEK 6.7bn of cash to be returned to shareholders

On a pro forma basis, group EPS to grow to nearly SEK 6 by 2025, with growth initially at mid-teens but decelerating to 10%

Q4 2021 results were in line with our investment case.

Strong 2021 Finish with Double-Digit Growth

Q4 was a strong finish to 2021, with double-digit year-on-year growth in Net Sales (17.7%), Adjusted EBIT (22.6%) and Adjusted Net Profit (17.1%):

SWMA P&L (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: SWMA company filings.

Currency (particularly the weakening of SEK) was a tailwind in Q4, adding approx. 2 ppt to Net Sales growth and 4 ppt to Adjusted EBIT growth.

Sequential comparisons are less meaningful due to seasonality, with Q4 Net Sales down 0.6% and Adjusted EBIT down 8.4% from Q3, including:

U.S. Smokefree EBIT grew 13.0% from Q3 (in SEK, or 10.6% in USD)

Scandinavia Smokefree EBIT fell 10.1% from Q3, when it rose 17.3%

U.S. Cigars EBIT fell 28.7%, due to material shortages; this represented the bulk (€138m of €175) of the group EBIT decline

SWMA Sales and EBIT by Segment (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: SWMA company filings.

For full-year 2021, SWMA grew Net Sales by 10.7%, Adjusted EBIT by 14.2%, and Net Income by 15.6%; buybacks reduced the share count by 2.7% and helped Adjusted EPS grow by 18.8% year-on-year:

SWMA P&L (2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: SWMA company filings.

Currency was a headwind for the full year. Excluding currency, Net Sales grew 17% and Adjusted EBIT grew 20% year-on-year.

In local currencies, all of SWMA's four businesses grew EBTI by double-digits year-on-year in 2021, as their fundamentals in each of them stayed strong.

U.S. Smokefree: ZYN Extended #1 Position

In the U.S., SWMA extended its #1 position in nicotine pouches while maintaining solid revenue and EBIT growth during Q4 2021.

SWMA's Q4 U.S. nicotine pouch volume grew 56.0% year-on-year and 4.3% from Q3. Its U.S. moist snuff volume was up 2.0% year-on-year but down 3.8% from Q3, while chewing tobacco has resumed its long-term decline:

SWMA U.S. Smokefree Volumes (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: SWMA company filings.

In U.S. nicotine pouches, SWMA's ZYN grew its market share in a still rapidly-growing category by 60 bps sequentially to 64.4% (by volume) in Q4:

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since Q3 2019) Source: SWMA results presentation (Q4 2021).

ZYN's market share was even higher by value, exceeding 70% in Q4 by a "comfortable margin".

ZYN's share gain has largely come at the expense of British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT"), whose volume has been falling and whose share has halved in 2021, despite strong discounting and marketing efforts:

British American Tobacco U.S. Nicotine Pouch Market Share (2021) Source: BAT results presentation (2021).

BAT appears to have resigned to not succeeding in U.S. nicotine pouches for "a few years", as their CEO played down the attractiveness of the category and described their product limitations on their earnings call last week:

"Modern oral is only 1% of the market ... it's mostly geo expansion in the course of 2021. So it starts to stall a little bit. And then what you have is big companies that are investing heavily in discounting and offers of products to the consumer ... The satisfaction of these products are very low. And you have to do PMTA. So it takes a few years more so that you have product satisfaction to the right level. So that very occasional usage of these products cost you a bomb in terms of consumer conversion"

In contrast to BAT's Velo, ZYN's growth in the U.S. has been driven by far more than geographic expansion. SWMA estimated "more than 75% of the growth was sourced from higher velocities to existing retail shops" in Q4. ZYN also added 4,000 stores during the quarter, to more than 120,000.

ZYN's penetration remained far higher in its older Western U.S. markets (present since 2016), where the number of ZYN users were 0.08-0.12x that of smokers, than in the rest of the U.S. (present since 2019), where the ratio was just 0.03-0.04x. There is also room for the average ZYN user to continue increasing their ZYN consumption each week, as many users remain poly-users also consuming cigarettes and other tobacco products.

In U.S. moist snuff, the small sequential decline in SWMA's volume continued a trend since Q2 and can be partly attributed to the normalization in nicotine consumption after the boost during COVID-19 restrictions:

SWMA U.S. Moist Snuff Volume (Since 2019) Source: SWMA company filings.

Overall, the U.S. Smokefree segment has continued solid growth in both revenues and EBIT:

SWMA U.S. Smokefree Revenues & EBIT (in USD) (Since Q3 2019) Source: SWMA company filings. NB. Q3 2019 USD sales figure converted from SEK using the same rate as Q4.

We expect U.S. Smokefree's strong growth in to continue.

Scandinavia Smokefree: Steady Growth

In Scandinavia, SWMA continued its steady growth, though it has been losing market share slightly, due to the shift from snus, where it has more than half of the market, to nicotine pouches, where it is a minority player.

In Q4 2021, SWMA's nicotine pouch volume in Scandinavia grew 68.6% year-on-year and 13.5% sequentially, while its much larger snus volume grew 4.5% year-on-year and 0.5% sequentially:

SWMA Scandinavia Smokefree Volumes (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: SWMA company filings.

Snus' year-on-year growth benefited from a 25% cut in its taxation at the start of 2021, as consumer delayed purchases in the prior-year quarter.

SWMA has been a share loser in oral tobacco in Scandinavia, as BAT's Velo dominates the growing nicotine pouch category, in contrast to SWMA's majority share in the slowly-contracting snus category:

BAT Velo's Volume Share of Scandinavia Nicotine Pouch Markets Source: BAT results presentation 2021.

Nonetheless, in Scandinavia, SWMA's volume is broadly stable in snus and growing rapidly in nicotine pouches:

SWMA Scandinavia Volumes & Market Share - Snus & Nicotine Pouches Source: SWMA results presentation (Q4 2021).

Similarly, Scandinavia Smokefree sales and EBIT have been broadly stable:

SWMA Scandinavia Smokefree Revenues & EBIT (Since Q3 2019) Source: SWMA company filings.

Philip Morris (PM) plans to relaunch the Shiro nicotine pouches, historically sold by AG Snus before it was acquired by PM in May 2021, in Scandinavia this month. We do not expect this to alter local dynamics in the near term.

We expect SWMA's earnings in Scandinavia Smokefree to continue growing, albeit with short-term headwinds as the boost from COVID-19 dissipates.

U.S. Cigars: Sharp Q4 Reverse from Shortages

SWMA had a sharp reverse in U.S. Cigars in Q4, with EBIT down 31% year-on-year and sequentially (in USD), after 5 strong quarters since COVID-19:

SWMA U.S. Cigars Revenues & EBIT (in USD) (Since Q3 2019) Source: SWMA company filings. NB. Q3 2019 USD sales figures converted from SEK using the same rate as Q4.

The reverse was due to raw material shortages, which cut production volume, raised input costs and reduced labour efficiency.

The shortages were part of COVID-related global supply chain issues, but SWMA was affected more than competitors, with its Q4 year-on-year volume decline of 13.4% being much larger than Altria's (MO) 6.9%. SWMA expects the problem to persist "for a good part" of 2022.

However, growth in the U.S. mass market cigar category remains a strong long-term trend. SWMA had benefited from this in the preceding quarters/years and should start benefiting from this again eventually:

SWMA U.S. Cigar Shipments (Since 2021) Source: SWMA results presentation (Q4 2021).

Preparations for spinning off the U.S. Cigars business are continuing, with an interim CFO retained in January and a chairman committed to the role. The spin-off is still expected to occur "no earlier than" H2 2022.

Returning More Capital to Shareholders

The annual dividend was increased by 24% to SEK 1.86, to be paid in equal installments in May and November of 2022.

Share buybacks in 2021 totaled SEK 3.80bn (up from SEK 3.10bn in 2020), equivalent to 3.4% of the current market capitalization, including a record amount in Q4. The average purchase price in 2021 was SEK 71.96.

Net Debt / EBITDA was 1.7x at 2021 year-end, lower than the historical average of 2x. Additional cash is likely to be available from spinning off the U.S. Cigars business, which SWMA stated could carry higher leverage than itself. We therefore expect materially more buybacks in the near term.

Valuation - Is Swedish Match Stock Cheap?

At SEK 72.02, relative to 2021 earnings, Swedish Match stock is trading at an 18.6x P/E and a 4.6% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

SWMA Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2018-21) Source: SWMA company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 2.6% (SEK 1.86 per share).

Swedish Match Stock Forecasts

SWMA's actual 2021 EPS was 2.4% higher than our most recent forecast.

We continue to focus on SWMA's group EPS, until there is more clarity on the U.S. Cigars spin-off's timing and cost structure, but reflect the spin-off's valuation and cash return benefits by assigning SWMA stock a higher P/E.

We update our 2021 figures with actual numbers, extend our forecasts by a year to 2025, but keep most of our assumptions unchanged:

2022 Net Income growth of 10.0%

2023 Net Income growth of 8.5%

2024 Net Income growth of 7.5%

From 2022, share count to be reduced by 3.0% a year

Dividend Payout Ratio of 60%

2025 year-end P/E of 23.4x

Our new 2025 EPS forecast is SEK 5.95:

Illustrative SWMA Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at SEK 72.02, we expect an exit price of SEK 139 and a total return of 108% (21.9% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is Swedish Match Stock A Buy? Conclusion

We reiterate our Buy rating on Swedish Match stock.