Dream Finders Homes Grows By Acquisition But Faces Risks
Summary
- Dream Finders Homes went public in January 2021, raising $125 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm is a homebuilder in several regional markets in the United States.
- DFH grew quickly during the pandemic but faces supply chain challenges, a rising interest rate environment and inflation.
- My near-term outlook is a Hold until these challenges abate.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) went public in January 2021, raising approximately $125 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $13.00 per share.
The firm is a regional homebuilder active in several markets throughout the United States.
Caught between the challenges of supply chain constraints, rising interest rates and strong inflation, the company faces numerous risks.
My outlook for DFH over the near term is a Hold.
Company
Jacksonville, Florida-based Dream Finders was founded to pursue an asset-light strategy to develop and sell single-family homes. DFH has closed sales on more than 9,100 homes since its founding in 2009.
Management is headed by President, Chairman and CEO, Patrick Zalupski, who has been with the firm since founding DF Homes in 2008 and was previously a Financial Auditor at FedEx and was Managing Partner of Bay Street Condominiums.
The company's primary offerings include:
Entry level
First time move up
Second time move up
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by South Florida Reporter, the single-family home median purchase price has increased 4.4% year-over-year, reaching $282,000.
Florida condo sales jumped significantly in June 2020, increasing over $8,500 per unit to $210,000.
However, the state has seen significant challenges directly from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as indirectly due to the sharp downturn in tourism.
Also, against this backdrop are anecdotal data showing an influx of persons from the Northeast region moving to Florida, with its less dense metro areas and favorable climate.
The firm faces significant competition as barriers to entry are low, enabling individuals to small and large firms to develop properties as financing conditions remain favorable.
Major homebuilders in Florida include:
DFH's Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter over the past 5 quarters peaked in Q4 2020:
Gross profit by quarter has also followed the same trajectory as total revenue:
Operating income by quarter has produced uneven results in recent quarters:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, DFH's stock price has dropped 24.6 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's rise of 13.9 percent, as the chart below indicates:
(Source)
Valuation Metrics For DFH
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,740,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,290,000,000
|
Price/Sales
|
0.85
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
1.49
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
19.69
|
Free Cash Flow (TTM)
|
-$455,750,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate (TTM)
|
65.52%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$282.64
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Lennar Corporation (LEN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Lennar (LEN)
|
Dream Finders (DFH)
|
Variance
|
Price/Sales
|
1.04
|
0.85
|
-18.3%
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
1.14
|
1.49
|
30.7%
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
5.36
|
19.69
|
267.4%
|
Free Cash Flow (TTM)
|
$3,100,000,000
|
-$455,750,000
|
-114.7%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
20.6%
|
65.5%
|
217.4%
(Source)
Commentary On DFH
In its last earnings release, covering Q3 2021's results, management highlighted its growth trajectory despite ongoing supply chain constraints and elevated home price appreciation.
Also, Chairman and CEO, Patrick Zalupski, said that 'industry-wide labor, material and supply chain challenges have impacted sequential gross margins and temporarily drawn out cycle times by a month longer than our historical averages.'
A day after the end of the quarter, the company closed its acquisition of McGuyer Homebuilders, which increased its backlog of sold but undelivered homes from 4,520 homes to 6,364 homes as of October 1, 2021.
Notably, the company's land bank, or 'owned and controlled lots,' was more than 40,000 at quarter end.
As to its financial results, revenue for Q3 grew 27.9% year-over-year, home closings increased 17% and its homebuilding gross margin was 16% versus 14.8% mostly due to a lower cost of capital.
Net new orders grew 12.3% during the quarter while sales pace dropped per company managing the pace to maximize margins.
Looking ahead, management saw Q4 as the period when it would 'deliver record fourth quarter revenues and substantial revenue growth in fiscal 2022, when we convert the largest backlog in the Company's history,' so the quarter should be a big one from a revenue standpoint.
Management reduced its outlook for the number of home closings for the full year of 2021, 'due to longer cycle times as a result of industry-wide supply chain challenges.'
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing DFH at a higher EV/Sales multiple than competitor Lennar. DFH is a much smaller firm but is growing topline revenue at a higher rate of growth than LEN.
The primary risks to the company's outlook are continued supply chain constraints, inflation and a rising interest rate environment which may push homebuyers out of the market, staying in their rental units.
A potential upside catalyst from Q4 results is the expected record number of homes delivered and the resulting revenue and costs recognized.
My question is whether investors have already factored this pipeline delivery into the stock price and are more concerned about a rising interest rate environment dampening buyer affordability.
Major competitor stocks are already down 20% from the pandemic period highs; DFH is down over 44% from its 52-week high, so it appears to me that there is still no significant net new demand for this stock in a rising interest rate and inflationary environment.
Given these uncertainties, my outlook on DFH over the near term is a Hold.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.