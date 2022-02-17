Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment (KMMPF) CEO Philip Fraser Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment (OTC:KMMPF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2022 9:00 AM ET

This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 17th, 2021.

Philip Fraser

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining Killam Apartment REIT Q4 and year-end 2021 conference call. I am here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President, Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer, Erin Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Nancy Alexander, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations. I will now ask Nancy to read our cautionary statement.

Nancy Alexander

Thank you, Philip. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Killam Apartment REIT and its operations strategy, financial performance conditions, or otherwise. The actual results and performance of Killam discussed here today, could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements involve numerous inherent risks and uncertainties. And although Killam management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements will occur as anticipated.

For further information about the inherent risks and uncertainties in respect to forward-looking statements, please refer to Killam's most recent annual information form and other securities regulatory filings found online on SEDAR. All forward-looking statements made today speak only as of the date which this presentation refers, and Killam does not intend to update or revise any such statements unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

Philip Fraser

Thank you, Nancy. 2021 was a very successful year for Killam and its unit holders. We achieved 5.1% same-property NOI growth and a solid 7% FFO per unit growth. Our strategy and commitment to the long-term visibility and viability of our core markets has not changed. Increasing earnings from our existing portfolio is a key component of our strategy. We do this in a very responsible way, considering the current financial demands of our tenants, communities, and global environment.

Our portfolio is benefiting from the innovative ways we are growing our revenue in managing our expenses. We have included our 2021 strategic targets in our year-end documents and measured our performance against them, as shown on slide 3. We met our geographical diversification target in 2021 and we will continue to look for additional properties in our Ontario markets, as well as Alberta in British Columbia. In addition, Killam's development pipeline continues to be a key driver of our net asset value creation, producing high-quality properties each year. We are pleased with the considerable progress made during 2021 on our five developments. And I am pleased to report that Latitude, a 208 unit building in Ottawa opened on January 1st of this year.

Our 2022 targets are also shown on Slide 3. Dale will take us through the Killam's financial results followed by Robert, who will discuss our revenue and expense initiatives for growing our existing asset base. I will conclude with a recap on both acquisitions in our development pipeline. I will now hand it over to Dale.

Dale Noseworthy

Thanks, Phil. Highlights of Killam 2021 financial performance can be found on slide 4. We achieved solid earnings growth in 2021, including net income of 285 million. Killam generated FFO per unit at $1.07 up 7% from 2020. And AFFO per unit of $0.90 up 8.4%. These gains were driven by solid earnings from our same-property portfolio and incremental contributions from acquisitions and stabilized developments. These positive financial results are attributable to the strength and resiliency of our portfolio, our key markets, and our team. 2021 continued a strong record of performance. Slide 5 recaps key financial metrics over the last five years.

We're proud of our consistent FFO per unit growth, while also greatly increasing the size and quality of the portfolio and maintaining a conservative balance sheet. Revenue has increased steadily and FFO per unit has grown by a compound annual growth rate of 4.4%. Killam's current AFFO payout ratio of 76% has improved from 86% five years ago, while distributions have increased five times during the same period. As we continue to execute on our growth strategies, our investment property portfolio has grown by an impressive compound annual growth rate of 18.3% to $4.5 billion today.

Slide 6 shows our Q4 and annual FFO and AFFO per unit results. 5.8% of the same-property NOI growth was a significant driver to the 8% and 5% growth in FFO and AFFO per unit for the fourth quarter. Contributions from acquisitions and completed developments, and lower interest rates on mortgage refinancings over the last year also contributed positively to Killam's Q4 results. Slide 7 shows the strength of our existing portfolio with same-property revenues up 4.8% in Q4. This includes a 160 basis point improvement in apartment occupancy in the quarter to 98.1%.We maintained this occupancy throughout Q4, achieving 98.1% occupancy in December, our highest December occupancy on record.

Our MHC and commercial properties also performed well in Q4 with MHC revenues up 3.6% and commercial revenues up 10.9%. Same property operating expenses were up 3.3% in the quarter due primarily to inflationary cost pressures, increased contract services, repairs and maintenance costs, and commodity pricing of natural gas and oil, as well as an increase in staffing costs. For the year, same-property revenues were up 4%. Slide 8 highlights the levers driving this revenue growth. In addition to occupancy gains, we achieved 3% growth in year-over-year rental rates. We're seeing increasing market rents across the majority of our markets, and we're successfully capturing these spreads on turnover.

We experienced a decrease in turnover in 2021, however, the turnover remained healthy at 26%. We experienced an uptick in rental incentives in the year. These incentives offerings are primarily focused in Alberta. Excluding Alberta, incentives represent only 0.25% of residential rent in 2021. Overall, NOI was up 5.1% for the year, and we achieved a 70 basis point improvement in same-property operating margin. The top chart on slide 10 shows NOI growth by quarter with an impressive average of 4.1% over the past 16 quarters. Despite the headwinds of the pandemic in the last seven quarters. The breakdown of apartment same-property NOI by region can be found on the bottom of Slide 10. It highlights the strength in Atlantic Canada and Ontario. Robust NOI growth, along with a 26 basis point reduction in Killam's weighted average cap rate to 4.41% as of December 31st, 2021 resulted in Killam recording $240 million of investment properties, fair value gains in the year. Strong market fundamentals persist throughout the country with population growth outpacing new housing supply.

Last week, Statistics Canada released 2021 census numbers, reporting 5.2% population growth in Canada over the last five years. Prince Edward Island registered an 8% increase, the highest of all ten Canadian provinces. Population growth in British Columbia and Ontario were both also above the national average, and highlight our growth focus in these regions. Nova Scotia grew by 5%, and New Brunswick by 3.8%. Population in urban centers was reported with a census, with Halifax leading the country with 26.1% growth in its downtown core over the past five years.

Annual population data released by Statistics Canada shows that population growth in the maritime has accelerated over the last few years. Slide 11 shows the substantial population growth in Halifax, and our three markets in New Brunswick, fueled by strong economic activity, positive trends in immigration, and marked increase in net interprovincial migration. The population growth we're seeing in Atlantic Canada is driving strong demand across the portfolio. Slide 12 highlights our debt maturity profile, including average apartment mortgage rates by year versus prevailing CMHC insured mortgage rates. During 2021, Killam refinanced $132 million of maturing mortgages with $184 million of new debt at a weighted average interest rate of 2.13%, 24 basis points lower than the weighted average interest rate of the maturing debt.

Lower interest expense on Killam's same-property portfolio contributed to FFO per unit growth in 2021. Interest rates are forecasted to rise in 2022. However, Killam's mortgages are diversified to avoid dependence on any specific lending institution, and maturity dates are staggered to mitigate interest rate risk. Killam is also focused on reducing its debt levels with a longer-term target of debt to total assets of less than 40% by the end of 2025. Slide 13 includes key balance sheet metrics. We are maintaining a conservative balance sheet and ended the year with debt as a percentage of total assets of 45%.

Following a $98 million equity offering that closed on February 4th, we've reduced our debt levels to approximately 43.5%, and have access to over $200 million in capital through our credit facilities and cost cash on hand, which will support over 400 million in future acquisitions and developments. We are well-positioned to execute on our growth plans. I will now turn the call over to Robert, who will provide color on key revenue and operating initiatives, as well as the value delivery to our residents.

Robert Richardson

Thank you, Dale. And good morning, everyone. Before discussing Killam's strategy and current operating initiatives, I would like to start by acknowledging Killam's 750 employees, with a special nod to our frontline staff that continued daily to interact directly with our residents and commercial tenants. The Killam team's ability to deliver exceptional service as it navigates the ever-changing demands imposed by the pandemic is extremely impressive. Thank you very much for your dedication and excellent work. I will begin today's operating discussions by highlighting Killam's three principal strategies that guide us as we grow our business. The number one priority is to increase earnings from our existing portfolio of properties.

Priority 2 is to expand and diversify the portfolio geographically, through accretive acquisitions that target newer properties. And number 3 is to construct new, low carbon footprint properties, while expanding our development pipeline in Killam's core markets. I will discuss Killam's continuous focus on growing same-property revenues and managing our properties ' expenses. Philip will conclude the formal part of this call with the spotlight on new acquisitions and developments.

Killam's existing portfolio totals approximately 19,000 apartment units, 5,900 MHC sites, and 1 million square feet of commercial premises. Our team is focused on optimizing revenues and managing expenses to deliver affordable, quality housing that are residents are proud to call home. Slide 15 details a number of leavers Killam uses to increase net operating income. I will speak to these in the next few slides. Slide 16 shows Killam's revenue growth for the year by property segment. As Dale mentioned earlier, all three business segments in our portfolio showed strength and resiliency in 2021, delivering 4% in consolidated revenue growth. Killam's market fundamentals for all apartments throughout Canada remain solid with consistently high occupancy rates coast-to-coast. In 2021, Killam's occupancy increased 50 basis points, contributing to same-property of primary revenue growth of 3.6%.

Leasing to-date in 2022 has continued to be strong. Today, 49% of Killam's 221 apartment properties are 100% occupied, with another 22% having only one suite vacant. Combined, 71% of Killam's apartment properties have one unit or less vacant. Killam's resort properties in the manufactured home community segment rebounded impressively in 2021, versus the pandemic impacted summer of 2020. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions combined with increased interprovincial travel resulted in a 15.7% increase in same-property revenue year-over-year. Our commercial portfolio includes three large properties, plus other smaller properties located primarily in Halifax and Moncton.

The Brewery Market is a 146,000 square foot retail and office property in Downtown Halifax. Westmount Place is a 300,000 square foot retail and office complex located in Waterloo. And our largest commercial property, Royalty Crossing, is a 383,000 square foot enclosed mall in Charlottetown. Killam now owns 75% of Royalty Crossing and assumed property management and leasing duties in 2021. Most recently, Royalty Crossing executed a long-term lease with Sephora, a tier-1 retailer known to generate significant retail traffic, and a tenant that attracts other quality tenants. We expect to build on this success.

Overall, Killam lease a net new 75,000 square feet of commercial space throughout the portfolio and renewed over 135,000 square feet of commercial space during 2021, achieving a weighted average net rental rate increase of 8.7%. Killam's commercial segment generated just over 5% of Killam's total net operating income in 2021, achieving 7.4% revenue growth through improved occupancy, higher rental rates, and fewer pandemic-related concessions. Please refer to Slide 17. Our very successful repositioning program is one of Killam's revenue optimizing leavers in the apartment segment.

Over time, we have fine-tuned the process our repositioning suites to minimize downtime, while providing our residents with the best finishes based on appeal, functionality, and durability. I want to emphasize that Killam has meeting market demand for modern energy efficient suites, and there is a sizable portion of the rental marketplace willing and able to pay higher rents for upgraded suites. Based on this market demand for repositioned suites, Killam repositioned 551 suites in 2021, normally more than the 550 budget. We invested an average of $28,000 per suite to reposition the units and generated a 13% unlevered return on investment. Killam's 2022 repositioning program is targeting 600 suites for renovation. I will emphasize that Killam only undertakes repositionings as suites become vacant, and we're not proponents of evicting tenants to facilitate suite repositionings. Killam suite turnover percentage was 26% in 2021. Thus, there is no requirement to force turnover for the repositioning program. Overall, Killam currently has 5,500 additional suites that can be repositioned, and this opportunity continues to cycle forward as the properties age.

Improving the revenue line is important, but expense management is also critical to increasing net operating income. Further, achieving expense savings through efficiency upgrades reduces consumption, resulting in savings on electricity, water, and heating costs, while helping to mitigate Killam's impact on climate change, as well, it ensures our buildings are more sustainable and resilient to these changes. Slide 18 highlights Killam's many environmentally-sensitive capital investments. We maintain a constant focus on lowering Killam's utility and heating costs, decreasing consumption, and minimizing Killam's carbon footprint.

In 2021, we invested $8.1 million in these projects and a budget of another $8 million for 2022. Killam's emissions reduction plan is wide ranging, such as traditional energy efficiency projects, like installing LED lighting and low-flow water devices, upgrading borders and heat pumps, and improving installation. With the advancement and technology, our green investments now include smart metering, updated building operating technologies, and installation of renewable energy sources, such as Ruth mounted PV panels and credit card activated EV chargers. And Killam's new developments, we are keen to install geothermal heating and cooling systems whenever possible.

For example, we installed a geothermal system in three developments in '21. Once completed, Killam will have six buildings and approximately 1,000 units using geothermal heating and cooling sources. Killam has committed to longer-term environmental goals that reduce greenhouse gases and increased renewable energy sources. To help achieve this, we piloted several building certification programs this year, considering the cost and benefits of each. These certifications include formal best, fit well, and the certified rental building program, and should help ensure our portfolio has the best operating and healthy living standards for our residents. We will build on this research and roll out more certified properties in the coming years.

Before I hand you back to Philip, I want to discuss Killam's emphasis on providing affordable, safe, and clean housing for all our residents. Please refer to Slide 19. Killam offers a range of housing options in each of its markets, from long-established properties to newly constructed luxury buildings, having the latest finishes and amenities. Killam's portfolio offers a wide selection of locations, unit sizes, and layouts in each of its urban and suburban communities. With an average rent of $1.44 per square foot across the portfolio, this represents just $1,240 a month in rent. A remarkable value we consider that heat, water, insurance, maintenance, and realty taxes are included in the rent. Canada mortgage and housing corporations measure of housing affordability is a shelter costs to ratio -- to income ratio, which sets the affordability threshold at 30% a before tax median household income.

When we compare to Killam's rents to the 30% shelter costs to income metric in each of Killam's core markets, it underscores the fact Killam's average rents are well within CMHC 's threshold, ranged from a low of 15% to a high of 25% of medium household income in our markets. Killam market as it is, it has a civic duty to be a contributor to the affordable housing solution. Not only that, Killam provide very affordable living options, generally, but Killam is an active partner with many non-profit housing and government agencies, such as the YWCA, urban housing initiatives, and centers for addiction and mental health to deliver more than 850 subsidized units in our communities. Along with affordability, we want to ensure our residents are satisfied calling our Killam property home.

In late December, we received the results of Killam's annual tenant survey conducted by our third-party provider, Narrative Research. Narrative tells us Killam's 2021 survey had an impressive response rate of 31% over 4,000 surveys completed. And the overall tenant satisfaction rating was 87%, which we're advised is markedly better than the industry benchmark for multi-residential owners. As well, I would highlight that Killam's overall satisfaction scores range from 87% to 90% for the last nine years. In terms of satisfaction with our apartment units, Killam received a 90% satisfaction rating, another very positive outcome.

Our residents tell us they enjoy living in a calm property. 83% consider their apartments to represent good value. The significant increases in purchase prices and upkeep costs were single-family homes these last two years reinforces the value proposition renting from Killam offers. I will now hand you back to Philip to provide an update on our developments and acquisitions.

Philip Fraser

Thank you, Robert. We acquired $400 million in assets in 2021, making it Killam's largest year of acquisitions, while also increasing our geographical diversification by producing 33% of our NOI from outside Atlantic Canada. Slide 21 is a snapshot of our acquisitions. One of the most exciting acquisitions last year was the purchase of the 785 suite portfolio in Kitchener, Waterloo, expanding our operating platform in this growing urban area of Ontario. Atlantic Canada remains an important market for Killam. And in 2021, it represented 16% of Killam's acquisitions, adding 200 apartment suites in the region. In addition, we increased our ownership in Royalty Crossing, formerly the Charlottetown Mall, by 25% to 75% for $10 million and purchased 14 acres of adjacent land for multi residential development.

Overall, 6% of acquisition dollars were allocated to future residential developments. The fourth quarter of 2021 was busy acquiring five new properties totaling 516 units, located in Charlottetown, two in Moncton, and two in Edmonton for approximately $125 million. The details on these acquisitions are shown on Slides 22 through 25. We started the year with three developments, Shorefront, Nolan Hill, and Ten Harley. And initial lease up in Slide 26 shows the successful lease up of these new developments. For 349 units were fully leased by mid-2021 in contributed $1.7 million to FFO growth during the year. Slide 27 shows a rendering of the five projects that were underway at year-end. As well, Nolan Hill phase 2, a development in Calgary in which we have a 10% interest started construction in December of 2021.

This 234 unit complex is expected to be completed in 2023. Killam has a $65 million commitment in place to purchase the remaining 90% interest of the second phase, following completion of construction and achievement of certain conditions. These five projects, along with Phase 2 of Nolan Hill, will add 731 units and approximately $300 million of high-quality new construction to our portfolio. The K Mississauga, as shown on Slide 29. We expect to have the building ready for occupancy by April. We had been delayed approximately six months due to COVID and municipal inspection delays.

Leasing to date for this property has been very strong with 29% of the units’ pre -lease. We expect to have Luna as shown on Slide 30, open by the end of June of this year. This 168 unit building is also contains 9,600 square feet of ground floor retail. The governor in Halifax, shown on Slide 31. It is located and Jason the Alexander and the Brewery Market in downtown Halifax. The building is progressing nicely and we expect to have the luxury 12 unit property finished by the third quarter of this year. Our progress shot in shown on Slide 32, slides 33 and 34 show or a 169 unit development known in civic 66 and Kitchener. It was topped off in January, and is proceeding on budget and on schedule with completion estimated for early 2023. The budget of this development is $69 close to $70 million.

Construction financing was placed during Q2 2021, and all the remaining development costs will be funded through this financing. Slide 37 breaks down Killam's future development opportunities, totaling approximately 3800 units that are in various stages of development and pre -development. This pipeline gives us great value creation for Killam in the coming years. To conclude, we are proud of the performance in 2021. It was the 5th year that we increased our distribution to unit holders, and on February 1st of this year, we were added to the SMT TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrat Index. The inclusion of this index reflects the strength of our multi-residential real estate portfolio, and our ability to provide an attractive distribution yield. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication during this year. We are optimistic of the year ahead, and we will continue to execute on our priorities and create value for all of our unit holders during 2022. Thank you. And I will now open up the call for questions.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] You will hear a three tone prompt acknowledging your request and your questions will be pulled in the order they're received. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Mark Rothschild with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Philip Fraser

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Rothschild

Clearly, the occupancy growth has been nice to see and not too surprising. Obviously, it doesn't take -- doesn't get so much so easily. Can you talk a little bit about what your thoughts are as far as pushing rents even further and having that level of occupancy when the market is this strong?

Robert Richardson

One of the things I would highlight Mark is 25% of our portfolio has the ability to turn, right? So that's what we're seeing these days. It was 26% in 2021. So we see good opportunity there as those units come vacant. Even the ones that we're not renovating, we see fairly good lift there till we think that that will help us meet our goal for 2022 in a big way.

Mark Rothschild

And maybe on that point with the guidance that you have or the target rather than you set for the same-property NOI growth of 2% to 3% for the year, is there an assumption of further increase in turnover or would you expect turn over to decrease in there? And with revenue growth the way it is, do you see that as something that could be exceeded, or as maybe the expense side going to offset?

Dale Noseworthy

Yeah. Hi, Mark. I think we are expecting a continued decrease in turnover as the trend we've seen in the last few years. I don't think significantly, but certainly, as you will see from our numbers, it's a tight rental market just about everywhere in the country. So but that being said, I think that the expense line is the one when you look at what our NOI guidance is going to be, we are expecting to feel the effects of inflationary environment, the cold winter, and higher commodity prices and higher property taxes than we've seen in the last few years. So I think that when we look -- when you see that 2% to 3% NOI target. That is reflecting an expectation that we could see expenses potentially over 6% in 2022. Just reminder, Q1 is always a really important one for us when we look at the expenses. Once we see where the winter heating costs fall out, it will have what we're able to provide a little bit, probably narrow that down a little bit more.

Philip Fraser

And Mark, my comments on your question. Again, I think it's very understandable when you see the announcements from the federal government in terms of the increased numbers in immigration, and knowing how hard it is to create new supply, that the turnover numbers for all of us across the country are on a downward trend until the supply side of our industry is solved.

Mark Rothschild

That's very helpful. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Jonathan Kelcher with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Good morning.

Philip Fraser

God morning, Jonathan.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question just on the mark-to-market that you guys referenced. 10% to 15%. Can you maybe break that down a little? Like is it different between in markets where there's rent control versus markets where there's no run control?

Dale Noseworthy

I guess it's different across. Let's say if the strongest that we're seeing is probably in Toronto, Kitchener, or Waterloo area, when we see those markets spread. Halifax is looking very healthy. And so those two are probably the biggest standouts. New Brunswick is still some good upside, but not to the same extent that we would see in those other markets. BC as well looks very good in terms of that. So I'd say that, I do think rent control plays a factor there, but so does population growth and everything else.

Jonathan Kelcher

So those markets would be kind of above the 15% in the markets where there's no rent control would be closer to 10% or less.

Dale Noseworthy

Yeah.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then in New Brunswick, you did talk about a big gain or a big increase in property taxes. What's sort of uplifts do think you can push through on renewals in New Brunswick?

Dale Noseworthy

And we've been pretty consistent when you look, even our gains this year, most of it was on rent increases, on turns and renewals. So on turns probably somewhere between 7% and 10% on turns, I think it's reasonable to expect in that market.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just lastly, and I think you've put this in in the past, but I don't think I saw it this time, you talked about the energy investments that you guys are making. Do you guys set a target return for those investments and if so, what would that be?

Robert Richardson

We do set target returns, and typically we're running around 10% and we'd go as low as 7% for the right one. And then sometimes they're 25%, so, it is through the range, but yes, we have a target and tend to the overall, and that we tend to beat it.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, so similar to your investments in redoing the suites?

Robert Richardson

And the units.

Philip Fraser

Exactly.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, thanks. I'll turn it back.

Your next question comes from Mario Saric with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Hi. Good morning. Maybe coming back to the turnover and the 25%, do you have any color in terms of how that stratified amongst the average tenant lease duration? Like for example, what internal rate looks like within the portfolio for tenants that have been around for less than three or five years versus tenants that have been around a lot longer.

Robert Richardson

No, we don't have that breakdown, sorry, Mario. But it's a good question because I'm curious about it now, and we can give it some thought, take a look at it.

Mario Saric

Sure. Just curious anecdotally, whether you're seeing a disproportionate amount of turnover and intense that haven't been around too long and therefore impacting kind of mark-to-market potential on turning the portfolio.

Robert Richardson

Okay, we'll have to do some research at this end.

Nancy Alexander

Hi Mario, it’s Nancy. I can probably just maybe add a little bit to that. Not so much the length of the tenant, but what we're seeing is that we really thought tightening of turnover in Halifax in late 2021. And what we're seeing that what's turning, is the markets that are higher than our average, right? So what you have is such a tight market that the more the affordable rent, we're seeing those people stay. They're left with less options. It's a very tight market. So September, October, November, December, we really saw tightening here in Atlantic Canada, which regularly turned, but 33% and that has come downwards. Ontario always did have more of that 10 to 15 -- oh sorry 15 to 20-25, depending on the market turnover. So I wouldn't say I know today we can find it will lead to the tenant, but I would say that absolutely the more affordable rents that we have, are turning less.

Philip Fraser

And my only other comment that is quite up apparent is that for the percentage of our units that would have a student because of all the universities that we have in our marketplaces. They would be typically no more than two years because they tend to come in after the first or second year and stay a couple of years and then they would sort of move on once they graduate. So that's fairly typical.

Mario Saric

Right. Okay. That all the make sense. Thank you for that. Just maybe turning to -- on the development side, you noted the record $168 million of expected completions in '22. Did you have a sense of what type of FFO per unit growth those completions can drive in '22 versus '23?

Dale Noseworthy

I think that the speed of lease up, of course, is going to be a big factor there. I think that the biggest impact from an FFO per unit perspective is going to be felt in 2023. I'd say by Q4, I think we will likely see some positive impact. But the first quarter or two will likely not be positive from an FFO because of our interest expense on that. But I think 2023 is when you can count for the big FFO impact on those ones that are just coming on [Indiscernible].

Philip Fraser

But again, to add another element of color to it, I mentioned $1.7 million was created in FFO last year on the three developments that we finished and leased up. This year, we'll do about $3 million in FFO.

Mario Saric

Okay. My last question just in terms of the IFRS for value being during the quarter is pretty strong at $66 million, even better considering that [Indiscernible] cap rates didn't really change very much quarter-over-quarter Q4 versus Q3. So presumably it was driven by higher expected NOI. Going forward, what would be some of the underlying assumptions that drove kind of a higher expected structural NOI going forward relative to prior quarter?

Dale Noseworthy

It's always looking at the rent growth opportunities, revisiting what -- with the tightening of the market vacancy reflecting what's really happening out there. So from a topline growth perspective, and on the expense side, I mean, we do expect those of course, at own bet just like we're seeing, we expect constant NOI growth. I think it's more driven by that topline growth expectations.

Mario Saric

Perfect. Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Joanne Chen with BMO. Please go ahead

Joanne Chen

Hi. Good morning. Maybe just picking on the development front I guess just kind of how are you guys approaching the pressure on perhaps some of the development repositioning cause frequent inflation. Do you think that's going to yield over the near-term?

Philip Fraser

In terms of development costs, are you -- the question was about repositioning our average cost.

Joanne Chen

Well, I guess costs on both your development pipeline, as well as some of the repositioning efforts that you guys have in mind.

Philip Fraser

Again, for the ones that we're finishing up this year. Essentially, everything was fixed and really the increased pricing is just more of a delay relative to whether it's labor in the last few months of COVID or if we're waiting around for building inspectors to show up and give us the final approval. There's a little bit of a leg from an increase because of the leg of getting it finished. The new projects that we believe we're going to be starting this year, again, we go in and we fix the fixed the pricing of about 80% of the costs with fixed price contracts, and therefore locking in essentially most of the costs. And we still have the ability to review what we're going to be achieving on rents and the growth rate in two or three years’ time.

Robert Richardson

And on the repositionings, we would see that general inflation of about 5% is what we're looking at, and we think it will make its way through the repositionings as well.

Joanne Chen

Okay now that's helpful. And I guess, I think we touched upon this earlier, but in terms of the rising in property taxes, you did note that events that did go up by 23%, but could you talk the way you're thinking about some of the other regions year-on-year share or [Indiscernible] do you think that you're going to see similar hype in terms of property taxes?

Dale Noseworthy

We wouldn't expect those kinds of increases outside in other provinces, though I'd say in Ontario because the assessments there are flat, that that will be much more moderate increase. And then Nova Scotia, I'd say we're expecting somewhere closer to 5% to 6% increase in Nova Scotia.

Philip Fraser

Yeah. And [Indiscernible] is around three and the New Brunswick situation, that's a little bit fluid relative to -- that was the estimate, the first assessment that we received with those numbers. And there is still talk relative to there might be something happening there in terms of the final dollar amount for this year.

Joanne Chen

Got it. Okay. And maybe just switching gears on the acquisitions from you. Obviously, very busy year for you guys. But just kind of get targeted over a $150 million of acquisitions. Could you talk to which markets right now you guys would be the most focused on? Would that be Ontario still? And how should you be thinking -- sorry, go ahead.

Philip Fraser

Go ahead.

Joanne Chen

Kind of just add-on to my question. The question is that how should we be thinking about -- obviously, there's a lot of liquidity. But just kind of how should we be thinking about the funding of that and whether there's any capital recycling opportunities within your current portfolio?

Philip Fraser

Yeah. I mean, the -- again, it's an interesting, I would say that the first six weeks of the year, the level of opportunities has increased right across the country. There's a lot of stuff that's being marketed or talked about that's coming to market. For us, it's about hitting deals and opportunities that fit into our main strategy. Ontario is still a big focus for us to build on the Kitchener Waterloo area is a priority, and we see opportunities there. And then West Alberta is full of them. It's just a matter of what we're really is going to work long term. That market, I think the economy there is turning around. I mean, it's in the papers this morning that they're going to have a surplus this year at the provincial level. And there's lots of really interesting opportunities in Southern B.C. In, in the islands. So those are the key areas. And I think part of your other question was the recycling current assets. We are looking at a number of properties that we might recycle if we can get our price. And that's part of the program as well.

Joanne Chen

Okay. Got it. I mean, it was really helpful. I will turn it back. Thanks.

Philip Fraser

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Matt Kornack with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi, guys. Just a quick follow-up on the property tax front. Can you speak to how iterative that processes is? It sounds like New Brunswick is the unique circumstance, but do you often contest these property tax increases and how successful are you in contesting them historically?

Philip Fraser

It's almost as -- it goes without saying that when you get these, if there's any ones that are relatively high versus together ones you would appeal it. So as a normal course, business were appealing assessments. Basically in every province [Indiscernible]. This one is a little bit unique where New Brunswick, where they did this, and there's been a lot of sort of like calls into the government questioning this, our tenant association up there has been a lead on this, and I think the government is listening. So what will they do? I don't know, but the discussion is ongoing and we'll see.

Matt Kornack

Fair enough. And then this is probably one for Nancy and I don't know if you have the numbers in front of you, but the rent increases on renewal, turnover, and repositioning were presented on an annual basis. I don't think I saw the quarterly numbers, but do you have those in front of you, or could you give a directional sense as to how they would be versus the annual figures that looked like throughout the course of the year. There was a bit of an incremental increase in each of those categories.

Nancy Alexander

So I think they are quarterly just presented in a chart MD&A, but I can follow up with the actual number. I think they are just charted and not quarterly and not that numbers exclusively said so I can follow-up with that for you, Matt.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Fair enough. That's great. Thanks, guys.

Your next question comes from Jimmy Zhan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jimmy Zhan

Hey, good morning, guys. Just to circle back on the turnover comments as it relates to your rental program. So if more affordable units are turning less, and I don't know if it's a fair assumption, but I would assume that the more affordable units is where you possibly can see higher ROIs. So is it fair to assume that this 13% that you achieved last year were sort of tilted more towards the -- let's call them the lower opportunity sets. Is that fair?

Robert Richardson

No. You know what, to me I would say that that's not. It doesn't run that way. So for us, it's when we do the increase we do it throughout the portfolio and it's surprising that every sector has the opportunity and then we would increase the rent on a relative basis. So on a lower units, yes. You'd only invest for $28,000 there, necessarily, some number lower, perhaps, just you're trying to find your place in the market and you want to meet the market. So they move in each of the segments proportionately.

Jimmy Zhan

I see. So they move in proportion in terms of percentages.

Robert Richardson

Yes, they do.

Jimmy Zhan

Whether you're in the affordable or not. Okay. And then you mentioned, I think, that the downtime has improved and I am just curious as to what is it that you're doing to optimize the downtime on the rentals.

Robert Richardson

So we're going to a more standardized design. So with materials, for example, terms of the flooring we're putting in, we've worked with our contractors longer and they get to know our buildings, so we're more efficient that way that helps. In terms of ordering, it was a hard year in '21 to get all the materials that we needed, but we had a number of long orders on specialty appliances, for example, we're able to address those. So with a consistent approach that has helped making it work for us. And it's -- we've been at it now. This programs probably going into its 7th year. So we're -- we have figured it.

Jimmy Zhan

And then just lastly, just to comment on the acquisition market, I think Phil, you mentioned, in Edmonton, there are lots of them. I was curious as to what are you seeing in terms of appetite for products, in the depth of bids that you're seeing in that market.

Philip Fraser

Well, the appetite is -- it just continues to increase in terms of the number of people looking for opportunities in this sort of -- in our space. I will and I mentioned this to our Board yesterday. The one new trend that I've seen in great across Canada is that now apartment buildings in GTA are being marketed as a redevelopment place for multi-family. Meaning that even if it's an 80 or 150 unit building, the density could probably take two to three times that, and they kind of want to sell it on the future upside of the land, as opposed to even the income of an apartment building. Whereas the trend has been retail to multi-family, big in land to multi-family, now it's multi-family to more multi-family.

Jimmy Zhan

All right. And are people paying up for that?

Philip Fraser

I don't know. We can't.

Jimmy Zhan

Right. Understood. Okay. Thanks for the color. Appreciate it.

Philip Fraser

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Mike Markidis with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Michael Markidis

Good morning. Couple of questions on my end. First off, with the same-property NOI target of 2% to 3% unless I missed it, I'm not sure if you gave any indication of where you'd expect the topline growth in the OPEX inflation. If you could give a little bit more color on that, that would be great.

Dale Noseworthy

Topline growth with that? I'd say 3.5 to 4, maybe a little bit above 4, we'll be working hard to get that.

Philip Fraser

On the top-line, is that okay?

Dale Noseworthy

On the top-line, yeah.

Michael Markidis

Okay. Great. Just with respect to your lower leverage target, I know you've been moving towards lower debt to EBITDA value slowly over time. On the chart in your deck that normalized debt to EBITDA has been trending higher. So I guess a two-part question there. What's been driving that higher, is the first point, and then secondly, do you expect that that will reverse over the course of the next little while as you look towards the lower debt to EBITDA?

Dale Noseworthy

I do think that we are even just -- the deleveraging we just did is helping us move that down. I think as part of what drives it up a bit too, is low cap rate environment when we're acquiring, that that has an impact, and especially as we put the equity in the ground early on our development. As we complete those, essentially the last half is 100% debt. Though as we're completing those. So, as more of those get completed as well, and we start to see the income of those, those two things are going to help and as we continue to grow that NOI every year, that's also going to help. So I think that we have the opportunity to bring that down.

Michael Markidis

Okay. That makes sense. Thanks. And then last one here, maybe you feel like I know you think a very -- you take a long-term approach to the business and your geographical diversification targets. I'm just curious to get your thoughts given the election that we have and maybe some of the political events that are happening in Ontario. In the short-term has that lessened your appetite to invest in Ontario or is it a nonevent?

Philip Fraser

Well, I mean, what governments can do, you can never say its non-event. But reality is with the population in Ontario, it continues to grow, we will see the largest percentage of the new Canadians that come into the country, and I was again, I'm headed, yesterday I was looking at it, but it was a report on GTA last year of the number of multi-family rental units that was delivered to the GTA, and that number and again, don't quote me, but it was surprisingly low for the size of the city in the urban area. So again, what you have is the backdrop of very favorable fundamentals for the multi-family apartment business. And again, I think that as we know what the rules are, and their consistent, then we'll be able to make a very good living being in the multi-family business long term.

Michael Markidis

And then does that -- I guess to restate my question, are you in the short-term until you see the election outcome? Are you less inclined to invest in Ontario over the next several months or is it not?

Philip Fraser

No, I'm not looking clients.

Michael Markidis

Appreciate that. Thank you very much.

Philip Fraser

Thanks.

Your next question comes from David Crystal with Echelon. Please go ahead.

David Crystal

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Just looking at the rising fuel and utility costs, are there any green investments that may not have made sense before that are starting to look a little more appealing? And are existing investments and projects you had, had been looking at and had in the pipeline. Are returns on those looking better in this environment?

Philip Fraser

The answer is yes. I mean, it's a function of how fast we can roll those out. But again, the overall principal is reduced the consumption of all these expenses in terms of your energy cost, whether it's water, whether it's electricity. And so we've got a program and we will continue to move ahead with that. We would have done 40 boiler upgrades this year. That will save us $80,000 a year, which is great, and then 320 tons of greenhouse gas emissions as well. So what we like in particular is when we do these energy conversions that affect consumption, so we can use less water and less electricity, and less fuel, that's the best way to go. But yes, when we're making those investments, we do think forward, and we know that there's going to be pressure on electricity rates. There is pressure on commodities, for the fuel. So we're making our investments today with a long-term implications. Meanwhile, we're also doing what we should be doing on the ESG side and helping to mitigate those gas emissions.

Dale Noseworthy

And adding the growing cost of carbon every year, too, really augments that return as well.

David Crystal

Okay, thanks. And you've got a greenhouse gas emission reduction target of 15%. Do you have any similar target across all utilities, water savings, electrical, and fuel utilization or consumption? And would that be front end loaded or how would you look at timing on those?

Dale Noseworthy

Yes. So publicly we have different greenhouse gas target, but that ties right into the energy consumption. And we are also looking and focusing on water and waste. All these things are tracked. We submit -- do the grass submission and along with others, and all that sort of consumption now is reviewed and has -- we have a whole inventory on that and is measured. So we're focused on all those things, it goes hand-in-hand with reducing costs, reducing consumption, and reducing greenhouse gas. But water and waste is also on our mind.

David Crystal

Okay, great, thanks. I'll turn it back.

Philip Fraser

Thanks.

Your next question comes from Brad Sturges with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brad Sturges

Hi, there. Just got a couple of quick questions here. Just to go back to your comments there quickly on capital recycling, it sounds pretty opportunistic at this stage. Just curious if you can give a little bit more color on, I guess the quantum of what could be potentially under review, and how we should think about that if you were to execute?

Philip Fraser

You know what, I think will save that for another day. The answer.

Brad Sturges

Okay. And then on the acquisition environment, obviously, as you suggested, it's pretty active. Is the opportunity is still mainly one-off asset opportunities or are you seeing opportunities for small portfolios, for example?

Philip Fraser

There were opportunities for mid-sized like up to 2,000 units across the country that I'm aware of, in the 1,000 unit range, and then they're down to the single property of whether they are 50 or 300 units. There's a lot of product.

Brad Sturges

Okay. I'll turn it back. Thanks.

Philip Fraser

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Deane Wilkinson with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks. Morning, everybody. Phil, perhaps, when you look at the landscape that's in front of you though, you look at the rate environment, it strikes me that the MHC business is just something that becoming more and more favorable. Are there either development or acquisition opportunities for MHC? I mean, the spreads are just so much wider, is there anything out there that you can go after?

Philip Fraser

We've been looking. It's another area of renewed focus in the last year or so. Last year, it would've been described as very hard to get new product for your parks in terms of buying it from the manufacturers. We're working hard with our manufacturers in Ontario and Atlantic Canada to get more product. And it's interesting that for all the looking that we are doing, it's no different than the apartment business where on per unit or per pad basis, what was the pricing years ago, because it's a lot higher now. But depending on the market, so has the rent increased. And I think we're as you based your question, sort of alluded to, there is now -- we're looking at where there are opportunities to go build a new community, understanding that at one time, the cost service put in roads in the infrastructure would have been $30 thousand, it's probably somewhere between $60 thousand to $70 thousand now. It's starting to make really good economic sense. And the profit on homes has increased quite a bit. So overall, very affordable. But I think in the years to come, it's going to be another area of focus for us.

Dean Wilkinson

Great I heard a rumor they are not building any more land. So makes sense. Thanks. That's it from me, guys.

Philip Fraser

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Philip Fraser

I would like to thank everybody for participating today and we look forward to our next analyst call, which will be May 4th to talk and review our first quarter of 2022. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have a great day.