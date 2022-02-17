Banking In The Future: Citigroup

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

March 2, 2022, is "investor day" at Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C).

On investor day, Jane Fraser, the chief executive of Citicorp will be making an attempt to lay out her vision of what the banking organization might be.

Imani Moise and Stephen Morris try to explain in the Financial Times, what this redefinition of Citicorp might turn out to be.

After reading the full article, I feel that I really don't know what Ms. Fraser is trying to do to Citigroup.

Some specific things are talked about here and there, but I see no real picture of what Ms. Fraser is trying to build for the Citigroup future.

And, I wondered as I finished the article whether or not this dilemma Ms. Fraser is facing is somewhat characteristic of the banking industry in general.

Things are changing. The banking results that Citigroup posted are not what investors wanted. And, so, the picture of the future is cloudy.

Fraser's predecessor, Michael Corbat, originally was chosen to lead the bank out of its "conglomerate" era, a period in which Citigroup seemed to be just a collection of divisions put together, much of it by acquisition, by previous leaders.

Mr. Corbat was in charge of a turnaround "after years of underperforming its peers and raising the hackles of regulators."

The vision was of a "global financial supermarket."

Also, Mr. Corbat promised to raise the bank's return on equity and challenge some of the other leaders of the industry.

So, Mr. Corbat followed his plan, got the return on equity up to a very commendable rate of 11.5 percent, quite good amongst the largest banks in the country, and hoped investors would recognize his accomplishments.

The stock market failed to do so. Citi's stock price languished because investors just did not seem to buy onto Corbat's vision of the future.

And, Mr. Corbat failed to calm some of regulatory concerns over "longstanding deficiencies" in the bank.

Mr. Corbat retired much earlier than people had expected.

What Ms. Fraser Has Done?

In her first year as the boss, Ms. Fraser has not stood still.

For now, Ms. Fraser has put most of Citi's foreign retail banking network up for sale.

She, in effect, has backed off from many of the major efforts Mr. Corbat put into place to drive his "new" vision of Citigroup.

This effort has provided Ms. Fraser with about $11 billion to put her vision into place.

Ms. Fraser's vision has centered on Citi's "giant trade and treasury services are, commercial banking for midsized companies and wealth management.

In the year that Ms. Fraser has been leading the bank, Citi's share price has fallen by 3.6 percent.

The KBW Bank Index has risen by 22 percent over the same period of time.

Furthermore, the question about what Citigroup is going to look like, given Ms. Fraser's vision, has not been answered.

And, that is why Ms. Fraser is putting on an "investor day" in March.

Problem Set

The article goes on to explore what Ms. Fraser can do going forward.

Ms. Fraser is apparently focusing upon "five core and interconnected businesses." The goal is for Citi to select a select number of growth opportunities to increase scale and to optimize existing mature businesses.

The effort in the latte area is to "maintain and extend" the leadership positions Citigroup now commands in the marketplace.

But, what does this really mean in today's world?

Is this what a lot of banks are looking at doing?

Well, maybe this vague picture of the evolving banking world is just not enough for the investment community in the current environment.

The Future

Nothing in this picture touches on what most people and investors are reading in the newspapers or hearing about on television or gathering from the Internet.

What, for example, is Ms. Fraser and Citigroup thinking about in terms of digital finance and the advancements in computer technology.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has announced that it is setting aside $12 billion in 2022 to spend on information technology!

This is a massive amount.

Yet, analysts are saying that JPMorgan is just playing catch-up with what is going on in digital finance.

The amount of funds that are going into cryptoassets these days is incredible and regulators, as well as commercial banks, are facing a future that they don't seem quite ready for.

And, the pressure coming from the new technologies is going to become larger and larger.

Jamie Dimon, President and CEO of JPMorgan, has stated that the bank's earnings are not going to be as high in the near future as they have been because of all the resources that are aimed at making JPMorgan competitive in the emerging banking industry.

I have seen nothing in recent days to indicate what Ms. Fraser is thinking about as far as Citigroup's digital future.

The Future

Unfortunately, I feel that a lot of the banking industry is in the same spot that Citigroup is in.

The business of the large commercial banks is not going to be what it was in the recent past.

More and more focus is being placed on the payment systems being used to move and/or transfer funds. This is the backbone of banking.

If commercial banks, especially the larger ones, don't pay much attention to this future, then they are going to lose out.

And, this is why I get worried about a bank that seems to have its focus elsewhere.

To have a whole article about a bank like Citigroup and about what kind of vision the CEO is going to present to an investor day in March and have the CEO keep silent upon the bank's digital future and what is being done about it blows my mind.

I know the United States banking system is running behind the times, but I find this situation is amazing.

Hopefully, most other banks are giving a little more attention to what is happening in the world of information technology and what they are planning to do about it.