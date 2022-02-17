JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is one of the largest human resources (HR) outsourcing firms in the U.S., with strong fundamentals and a wide moat. A variety of economic tailwinds are converging to maintain ADP’s steady growth for years to come. However, ADP is at least 33% overvalued. I consider it a solid “hold.”

What is Automatic Data Processing’s business model?

ADP is divided into two business segments:

Employer Services (ES), which includes a full suite of products including payroll services, benefits administration, and tax compliance services. ADP provides the services, but the employer retains responsibility. Professional Employer Organization (PEO). In contrast to the above, here ADP assumes certain employer HR responsibilities, allowing clients to offer employees services and benefits on par with those of much larger enterprises without the need to staff a full HR department. Over the last decade, PEO has been growing about 2 to 3 times faster than ES.

ADP also runs its own bank, ADP Trust Company. As part of their payroll processing services, client funds are first transferred to ADP’s bank and then dispersed to the client’s employees. ADP pockets the interest.

The majority of ADP’s revenues come from U.S. activities. In 2021, only ~15% of revenue was derived from international sources. ADP’s client base is highly diversified, with no single client or affiliated group of clients accounting for more than 2% of revenue, meaning that ADP’s performance is not tightly linked to a single client. ADP is one of the largest companies in the HR outsourcing space, and responsible for paying about 15% of all US workers.

Potential catalysts

Economies of Scale

ADP can leverage economies of scale to offer better services at lower costs compared to either competitors or clients keeping these services in house. ADP can also invest more in sales and marketing, thus further accelerating growth. Since the HR outsourcing market is highly fragmented, there’s a lot of room left for consolidation.

Stronger Data Protection Rules

Privacy, data protection, and cyber security laws, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020, create increasing regulatory burdens for all companies dependent on the collection, storage, and use of personal data. This applies to every company in the HR outsourcing space. ADP has the resources to bring its business practices into compliance with current and future regulations. In this case, the added costs work to ADP’s advantage, allowing it to achieve compliance faster and more completely than smaller rivals.

Interest Rate Hikes

Rising inflation is a problem that you and I are feeling with every trip to the supermarket. In response, the Federal Reserve has stated that interest rate hikes are coming, which will increase the investment returns from the client funds kept in the ADP Trust bank. So long as ADP refrains from taking on excessive debt, rising interest rates may work in their favor.

Increase in New Business Formation

When COVID officially hit the U.S. in March 2020, new business formation as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau plunged dramatically. A rebound followed as expected, but new business formation didn’t settle back to pre-pandemic levels. Rather, it plateaued 50% higher than before the pandemic. This may be viewed as another symptom of the immense worker discontent underlying the Great Resignation. In this case, it’s people preferring to strike out on their own rather than work for someone else. The big question is, will the plateau persist? If this is a long-term trend, then we could be in for an entrepreneurial Renaissance that would be great opportunity for ADP to increase its client base.

Tech Buzzwords

When reading through ADP’s 2021 annual report, I was surprised at how many times tech buzzwords appeared. Adventures with Crtl-F yields 17 occurrences of “cloud-based,” 12 for “machine learning” or “ML,” 13 for “digital,” and 5 for “analytics.” (If only they could have shoehorned in “blockchain” - maybe next year…) I am skeptical that any of these buzzword filled services are going to be game changers for ADP’s clients, but I suspect that they will attract new business. The current fad across almost all industries is to pump every bit of data through some kind of machine learning algorithm and hope for the best. Lots of beautiful graphs are generated, but actionable results are lacking. HR departments, not known for their mathematical or statistical talents, will eat this up - at least for the next few years.

How is Automatic Data Processing’s management compensated?

Corporate executives receive obscene amounts of pay. Their compensation plan provides a window into whether their incentives are aligned with the best interest of shareholders. The basics of ADP’s management compensation plan as found in the Proxy statement, are outlined below.

The short-term bonus plan is based on three factors: revenue growth, new business bookings growth, and adjusted operating income (EBIT) growth. The long-term bonus plan is based on net income growth, and adjusted to exclude certain one-time gains or losses.

Overall, this is a descent and simple to understand compensation plan. I’d grade it somewhere in the B+/A- range. I like the inclusion of revenue growth and new business bookings growth, as well as operating income and net income growth. These can’t be gamed with creative accounting or self-destructive short-term decisions.

How does Automatic Data Processing create value for shareholders?

Now let’s dig into the fundamentals of ADP. We’ll begin by reviewing each of the major paths by which ADP creates value for shareholders. Unless otherwise stated, raw data for the following graphs was pulled from Morningstar, ratios were calculated and all graphs were made by me.

Property, Plant, & Equipment (PP&E)

ADP’s expenditures on property, plant, and equipment have been relatively low over the past decade. As you can imagine for an an HR outsourcing company, PP&E expenses are related to regular upgrades and improvements in the office space and data processing equipment needed for business activities.

Acquisitions

Mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures have been targeted and small in scale. In the left panel of the figure below, the big spike occurring in 2018 reflects the acquisition of Global Cash Card and WorldMarket. Global Cash Card is a digital payment platform, and WorldMarket is a service involved in allowing businesses to find, manage, and pay freelancers and independent contractors. Both acquisitions appear to be aligned with ADP’s core businesses.

Research and Development (R&D)

ADP has not reported any R&D related expenditures.

Dividends

ADP has a long history of dividend payments. While the total amount paid as dividends has fluctuated over the last decade, the annual dividend paid per share has increased for 47 years. Currently, ADP’s dividend yield is around 2%, which is higher than the current ~1.3% yield for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Share Repurchases

ADP has engaged in share repurchases every year of the last decade. From 2012 to 2021, ADP has repurchased about 13% of its shares (~1% annually). The share repurchase program is likely to continue indefinitely as ADP has already taken on substantial long-term debt twice (2015 and 2021) solely to fund share buybacks. I am not a fan of share buybacks. Many researchers believe buybacks to be an exercise in value extraction rather than value creation. That said, ADP’s repurchase program does not appear to be excessive and the debt load is manageable.

ADP Value for Shareholders (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

Is Automatic Data Processing making money?

Let’s start by looking over the income and cash flow statements to evaluate trends and identify outliers that require further investigation. Revenue, operating income, and net income are all growing steadily in lock step. Operating cash flow and free cash flow display similar growth patterns as well. None of the income measures display wild swings and roughly match up with the trend lines (shown in red), suggesting low variability in income across the years. Finally, the steady increase in free cash flow suggests the presence of an economic moat.

Income panel (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

Next, we will look at two measures of ADP’s earnings quality that can help us gauge whether earnings growth is attributable to higher sales and lower cost, and provide some insight into the ability of reported earnings to predict future earnings.

The left graph of the panel below shows the percent year on year (YoY) changes in revenue, operating income, and net income. Over the last decade, changes in revenue have also been reflected by similar changes in operating and net income. This is exactly what we want to see. The big swings seen in 2018 and 2019 were related to “transformation initiatives” (better known as layoffs and voluntary early retirement programs) undertaken by ADP.

The right graph shows the income quality ratio, which is the operating cash flow divided by net income for each year. Numbers above 1 suggest a strong ability of the company to fund its activities through operating cash flow, rather than needing to raise additional funds through the sale of equity or taking on new debt. The trailing twelve month (TTM) dip in earnings quality to just about 1 is likely the result of a delay between documented sales and actual payments. This is probably not an issue, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Overall, ADP’s earnings quality appears to be strong, thus we have more confidence that increases in earnings are due to organic growth and improvements in efficiency rather than accounting gimmicks.

ADP Earnings Quality (self made)

How efficient of a business is Automatic Data Processing?

The top left graph in the panel below shows several of ADP’s profit margins expressed as percent revenue. Gross, operating, and net margins have all been consistent across the last decade. Looking more closely at the graph, we see steady increases in margins occurring over the last three years. Finally, ADP’s gross margin has been above 40% for the last decade, which suggests a strong competitive advantage.

The top right graph shows a steady decrease in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses over the last decade. ADP’s SG&A has been consistently below 30%, which further supports a strong competitive advantage.

The bottom left graph displays ADP’s asset turnover (revenue divided by assets), which is a measure of how efficiently ADP uses its assets to generate revenue. For this ratio, the trend is important as it provides insight into how a company’s business efficiency and profitability is changing over time. In this graph, we can see that over the last decade ADP’s asset turnover ratio has remained roughly constant.

In conclusion, these data suggest ADP’s business efficiency and profitability have been steady over the last decade. Moreover, ADP’s strong gross margins and low SG&A expenditures suggest the presence of a wide economic moat.

ADP Profitability and Efficiency (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

How profitable is Automatic Data Processing?

When evaluating the profitability of a company three ratios are commonly employed, return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), and return on invested capital (ROIC). ROA measures net income relative to total assets. ROE measures net income relative to shareholder equity. ROIC measures how efficiently a company uses its invested capital to generate profit, and is considered the best of these ratios.

As shown in the top left graph in the panel below, ROA has been constant over the last decade, hovering around 5%, which is below both my 10% rule of thumb for a competitive advantage (green line) and the market index as a whole per Morningstar (orange line). While, the low ROA numbers suggest the lack of a competitive advantage, we need to consider ROE and ROIC before rendering a final judgement.

ROE (top right graph) has been on the rise over the last decade, consistently exceeding both my 15% rule of thumb (green line) and the industry average per Professor Damodaran’s data (orange line). The jump in ROE beginning in 2016 requires some explanation. This jump coincides with the assumption of a significant amount of long-term debt by ADP. Since equity is defined as assets minus liabilities, this increase in liabilities led to reduced shareholder equity (the denominator in ROE) and thus an increase in ROE. The increase in net income (the numerator of the ROE ratio) beginning in 2019 has also helped to sustain the high ROE.

ROIC (bottom left graph) follows a similar pattern to ROE. ROIC has been consistently above my 15% rule of thumb (green line), and has been hovering just above the industry ROIC (orange line, per Professor Damodaran) for the last few years. Taken together, both the ROE and ROIC ratios suggest that APD has been highly profitable and support the existence of an economic moat.

ADP Profitability Ratios (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

What is Automatic Data Processing’s debt burden?

When trying to understand a company’s debt, I begin by finding out what the debt is being used for. Press releases from ADP in 2015 and 2021 indicate that they issued new debt to fund share repurchases. As mentioned earlier, I look askance at companies that issue debt to fund share buybacks. Share repurchases create nothing of tangible value such as infrastructure, intellectual property, etc. But they do increase share price, which increases the value of the stock options and stock awards that senior executives receive.

The top left graph in the panel below shows that long-term debt has been essentially stable since 2016. The company took on new debt in 2016, then took on additional debt in 2021. ADP appears to want to maintain the current capital structure for the foreseeable future.

Next question, is the debt manageable? To answer that, we’ll look at both the debt to equity ratio and the financial leverage ratio. The debt to equity ratio compares the amount of equity to the amount of debt. The financial leverage ratio compares a company’s assets to its equity. This may seem like an odd way to measure debt, but keep in mind that assets equals debt plus equity. So as equity decreases in proportion to debt, the ratio increases.

The debt to equity ratio (top right) increased in 2016 and again in 2021, following each new round of long-term debt obligations. Predictably, the financial leverage ratio (bottom left) exhibited a similar increase. Looking at these two ratios together, we can conclude that following the decision to change the capital structure of the company in 2015, the new and more debt heavy structure has remained steady.

Let’s look at one final debt ratio, the interest coverage ratio (bottom right), which is not dependent on equity. The interest coverage ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company’s interest expenses for the same period. As with the other graphs, we see that the interest coverage ratio dropped substantially following the decision to change the capital structure of the company and has remained essentially stable after that.

In conclusion, while I disagree with the use of debt to fund share buybacks, the current debt level appears to be manageable.

ADP Debt Analysis (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

Are Automatic Data Processing’s per share earnings and cash flow growing?

Looking at company wide measures of profitability tells us a lot about how the company as a whole is performing. As shareholders, we own a fraction of the company, so it behooves us to examine a few items on a per share basis.

The top left graph in the below panel shows ADP’s number of shares outstanding. From 2012 to 2021, ADP has repurchased about 13% (a bit over 1% annually) of its shares. Based on statements from company leadership, it’s likely that the ADP will continue to reduce its outstanding share count at the current rate for the foreseeable future.

Earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow (FCF) per share data are shown in the top right and bottom left graphs respectively.

Both EPS and FCF per share have been increasing steadily due to the decrease in shares outstanding, and the steady increases in net income and free cash flow that ADP has generated over the last decade. Hence, both of these graphs mirror the growth trends discussed earlier for total net income and free cash flow.

In this section of my analysis, I compare the EPS and net income growth rates so that I can derive a reasonable estimated growth rate to use in valuation models. The annualized change in EPS over the last 1, 3, and 5 years has been 6.5%, 5%, and 8.9%, respectively. The annualized change in net income over the same 1, 3, and 5 years has been 5.4%, 4.3%, and 8.4%, respectively. ADP’s EPS and net income growth are roughly equivalent as would be expected given the low volume of share repurchases (~1% per year). Both EPS and net income growth suggest that suggest that ADP’s earnings are growing at a modest, but steady clip.

ADP Per share Information (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

How is Automatic Data Processing’s dividend health?

I prefer to discuss dividends last, because if the fundamentals don’t excite you, the dividend history is irrelevant - you shouldn’t be buying the stock. When it comes to dividends, I like to focus on both growth and sustainability.

In terms of historical dividend growth, annualized growth over the last 1, 3, and 5 years has been 5.1%, 6.5%, and 10.6%, respectively. Not spectacular, but given the high payout ratio there isn’t much room left for aggressive dividend growth in the future. Current dividend growth rates are approximating EPS growth rates, suggesting that the payout ratio has reached the company’s desired ceiling.

As a proxy for sustainability, I use the dividend payout ratio calculated first using EPS and then using FCF per share. Results are presented in the bottom two graphs of the panel below. The EPS-based payout ratio is between 50 and 60%. While the FCF-based payout ratio displays more variability, it hovers around 50%. This is to be expected as FCF often exhibits greater variability than net income (the earnings in EPS). ADP has stated that they intend to keep the dividend payout ratio between 50 and 60%. Assuming that revenue continues its steady increase, ADP can maintain and modestly grow their dividend at least over the medium term.

In conclusion, the dividend is safe, but we should only expect modest growth over the foreseeable future.

ADP Dividend Analysis (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

Automatic Data Processing valuation panel

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, it’s time for exercises in valuation. Much like dividends, if the fundamentals of a stock don’t excite you, the valuation is pointless - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

I approach valuation by employing several different methods, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. I look for agreement among the results in both direction and magnitude. The more agreement between the results, the more confidence I have that my valuation reflects reality. Results from these valuation exercises will enable to us to determine a potential buy price for the stock.

Historical valuation model

Model Methodology

The first approach is a relative valuation of ADP’s current valuation vs its historical valuation. Five valuation ratios were examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF), and Dividend Yield (if present). In the graph below we assume that ADP is a mature company with a relatively stable range of valuation ratios, then we compare the current value to the historical range to get a feel for ADP’s current valuation relative to its past performance.

To explain how the graphs are constructed and interpreted, we’ll walk through the P/E graph. I began by determining the high and low P/E value for each of the last 10 years. This was done by dividing the lowest and highest stock prices during a given year by the stock’s reported earnings for that year. Then I took the median of the past 10 years for the annual low P/Es (the green horizontal line) and the annual high P/Es (the red horizontal line). The x-axis of the graph is drawn at the midpoint between the two medians. If the current P/E (the blue diamond) is closer to the red line, the more overvalued the stock may be based on its historical highs. If the current P/E is closer to the green line, the more undervalued the stock may be relative to previous lows.

The same process applies to P/B, P/S, and P/FCF. For dividend yield, higher dividends are associated with lower stock prices (remember dividend yield = annual dividend / stock price), so the graph appears flipped, with higher numbers representing undervaluation and lower numbers representing overvaluation.

Model Results

ADP Historical Valuation (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

Fair Value Prices Based on Each Median Historic Multiples

We can also use historical data to estimate the fair value of ADP based on each multiple. For example, what price would ADP trade at given the current EPS and the median historical P/E ratio? To relate the price estimates to the graphs above, think about them this way: what price would put the blue diamond (current ratio) on top of the black line in the middle of the graph (the median ratio)?

Price / Earnings Ratio: $176

Price/Book Ratio: $135

Price/Sales Ratio: $135

Price/Free Cash Flow Ratio: $141

Dividend Yield: $160

Average Fair Value Price Based on Historic Multiples: $149

Discounted cash flow model

Model Methodology

Next, we’ll take a crack at a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation, which allows us to estimate the intrinsic value of ADP based on initial assumptions about ADP’s future growth and discount value.

The table below is a DCF matrix. By looking at an array of different estimations at once, we can base our decisions about over or under valuation on a range of assumptions instead of just one. These can be a bit complex at first glance, so let’s walk through it together.

First, let’s look at just the numbers. The box in the center of the grid below shows the intrinsic value of ADP based on the key assumptions outlined below.

Current EPS of 6.32 per Morningstar.

Discount rate of 7.5%. I don’t try to approximate discount rate down to the exact basis point. For stocks with a wide moat I use a flat 7.5%. Based on my analysis of the fundamentals, ADP has a respectable moat, so let’s use 7.5%.

Initial growth rate of 6.5% per year for 5 years. This is approximately the average of the 1, 3, and 5 year growth rates for both EPS and net income. EPS growth should approximate net income growth if share buybacks cease. I’m going to assume that it will take only five years until the growth rate drops to the terminal rate.

Terminal growth rate of 2%. Chosen to match the approximate annual growth of the US economy.

Each cell in the table corresponds to an intrinsic value computed by using different combinations of growth rates and discount rates. As we move horizontally, the assumed initial growth rate increases or decreases in 10% increments. As we move vertically, the assumed discount rate increases or decreases in 10% increments.

Cells towards the top right representing optimistic estimates (higher initial growth and lower discount rate) will give higher intrinsic values and be more likely to suggest undervaluation. Cells towards the lower left represent skeptical estimates (lower growth and higher discount rates) and will be more likely to suggest overvaluation.

The column on the far left represents a worst case scenario, and is based on a 0% (zero) initial growth rate. Intrinsic values presented in this column will probably be low and unappealing, but if you want to take a highly skeptical view of a stock, this column is your guide.

ADP DCF Valuation (Made by Deep Value Dividends)

Now that we have our intrinsic values calculated, we need to discuss margin of safety. A margin of safety is the difference between the estimated intrinsic value of the stock and the current market price. Remember that intrinsic values are based on mathematical models. They are a guide pointing us in the (hopefully) right direction, not a true indication of what a stock should be worth. We need to ask how much higher does the intrinsic value need to be for us to start being confident that the stock is undervalued.

In the table, margin of safety is represented by the red or green shading that appears in each cell. The minimum margin of safety that I am willing to accept to believe that a stock is undervalued is 20%, which is indicated by white shading. As the intrinsic value increases above the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become green. The deeper the green shading, the higher the margin of safety. As the intrinsic value decreases below the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become red.

Model Results

ADP is currently trading at approximately $200, a 20% margin of safety is added giving us $240. Green shading starts when the intrinsic value is predicted to be at least $240 and gets deeper as the estimated intrinsic value moves up. When the estimated intrinsic value is less than $240, the cell gets red shading and as intrinsic value decreases the red shading gets deeper.

Reverse dividend discount model

Let’s partake in one more adventure in valuation modeling. This time we’re going to use a two-stage dividend discount model. Also, we’re not going to try to predict the future with this model. Instead, we’re going to determine what inputs give us the current market price of the stock. Once we’ve done that, we’ll have some idea of the assumptions that the market has already baked into ADP’s price.

For the two-stage dividend discount model, the following key assumptions produced an intrinsic value of $197.54 - pretty close to the current price.

Current forward dividend: $4.16 per Morningstar.

Discount rate of 10%. Typical discount rate used in dividend discount models. Approximates the annual return of the market as a whole and represents the minimum return many dividend growth investors like to see.

Initial dividend growth rate of 20% per year for 5 years. This is well above the dividend growth rate observed (about 6%) over the last several years.

Terminal dividend growth rate of 6% per year. This is low for a dividend growth stock, but does approximate ADP’s current rate of dividend growth.

If we assume that the market price is a correct approximation of ADP’s intrinsic value, the market expects the dividend to grow at 20% per year for five years, and then 6% per year thereafter.

This reverse dividend discount model produces numbers that are substantially higher than ADP’s current dividend growth rate. This suggests that ADP may be overvalued as the actual growth rate is approximately a quarter of what is needed to justify the current price.

Let’s conclude with one more exercise using this dividend discount model. This time, we’ll determine the valuation using more realistic numbers. All of the above assumptions will remain the same, however we will use a very generous, as opposed to stratospheric, initial growth rate of 9% per year for 5 years. This yields an intrinsic value of $125.56, further suggesting that ADP is overvalued.

Review and conclusions

Now that we’ve finished our analysis of ADP, let's see how the company stacks up against my six principles of investing listed below.

1. Clear and understandable business model and corporate objectives?

Yes. ADP has been a major player in the HR outsourcing space for decades. The company offers a suite of services that can meet the needs of almost any company regardless of size or complexity.

2. Strong fundamentals?

Yes. Revenue, operating income, and net income have all been growing steadily. Given the highly fragmented nature of the HR outsourcing space, there is plenty of room for ADP to grow by out competing rivals. Efficiency and profitability measures are also strong and slowly increasing.

3. Wide or growing economic moat?

Yes. All fundamentals suggest that ADP has a wide moat. ADP is one of the largest HR outsourcing companies, and thus has the economies of scale necessary to maintain its position. ADP’s free cash flow, high gross margins, SG&A, ROE, and ROIC all meet my rules of thumb and suggest a strong competitive advantage.

4. Low debt burden and prudent use of debt?

Sort of. The debt burden is low manageable. However, ADP fails the prudent use test. Taking out debt to fuel share buybacks is asinine and creates no meaningful value for the company or shareholders. Yes, buybacks increase share price. But that increase is absent any connection to business fundamentals and will probably evaporate during the next market correction.

5. Sustainable and growing dividend?

Yes, with caveats. With a target payout ratio of 50-60%, the dividend is sustainable. In the worst case scenario, the share buyback program can be suspended and cash can be diverted to dividend payments. Both the payout ratio and the dividend growth rate suggest a mature dividend, with little to no room left for aggressive growth in the near future.

6. Appropriate valuation?

No. All valuation models tested suggest that ADP is steeply overvalued at the moment. Based on my valuation models, I consider a share price of $150 to be the maximum price that I would pay to enter into a position with ADP.

Risks

There are three risks that warrant discussion. First, despite ADP’s moat, HR outsourcing is competitive. The moment that ADP ceases reinforcing its moat is the moment its competitors start eating its lunch.

Second, the inevitable economic recession. Recessions eliminate weak businesses and force strong businesses to reduce their payrolls. This will, in turn, reduce ADP’s revenue. ADP’s size and market share should allow them to weather such a storm, despite a hit to business fundamentals.

Finally, data breaches and cyber-attacks. Data breaches are an almost daily occurrence these days, but unfortunately don’t get enough attention. So far, most data breaches appear to have yielded little to no lasting reputation or financial damage to companies. Does anyone even remember the Target (TGT) or Equifax (EFX) breaches? The real risk comes from destructive cyber-attacks. Imagine the consequences of a destructive cyber-attack on the largest payroll processor in the US. What if something similar to North Korea’s cyber-attack on Sony Pictures in 2014 or Iran’s cyber-attack on Saudi Aramco in 2012 happened to ADP? As ADP grows, so will the target on its back.

Buy, sell, or hold Automatic Data Processing?

I believe it's a hold.

While ADP is a good business with solid fundamentals, nothing suggests that explosive growth is on the horizon. Instead, economic tailwinds are aligning to propel steady, consistent, and predictable growth for years to come. At present, ADP is overvalued so I recommend waiting for a more attractive price before entering into a position. Based on my valuation, about $150 is the maximum I would pay for this stock. $130 or $140 per share would be even better and add a nice margin of safety.