nielubieklonu/iStock via Getty Images

We have recently discussed Transocean's (RIG) fleet status report and Borr Drilling's (BORR) earnings report, and now it's time to take a look at the earnings report and the fleet status report from Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE).

Noble Corp. reported total revenue of $208.2 million (contract drilling revenue was $192.5 million) and a profit of $123.4 million, which was boosted by the gain on the asset sale of $189 million. The company finished the quarter with $194.1 million of cash on the balance sheet and $216 million of long-term debt. The clean balance sheet is the result of the restructuring, which was completed roughly a year ago.

On the revenue front, the company was hit by the unplanned downtime of the drillship Noble Globetrotter II and the jack-up Noble Hans Deul. Globetrotter II was damaged during Hurricane Ida, while Hans Deul needed shipyard repairs that lasted 64 days. Noble Corp. stated that both rigs were fully operational by the end of 2021.

The company's fleet status report contained a number of contracts:

Drillships Noble Tom Madden, Noble Sam Croft, Noble Bob Douglas and Noble Don Taylor received a conditional award of 7.4 rig years under the CEA (commercial enabling agreement) framework with Exxon Mobil (XOM). The rigs are now expected to work in Guyana until November 2025. It should be noted that dayrates on these rigs are repriced in March in September, so Noble Corp. should enjoy higher dayrates in 2022.

Drillship Noble Faye Kozack (former Khamsin, which was acquired in the acquisition of Pacific Drilling) got a contract from QuarterNorth Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work from April 2022 to May 2022 at a dayrate of $240,000 (the previously announced contract with Enven was replaced by this contract). After this job is completed, the rig will continue to work for QuarterNorth Energy from May 2022 to August 2022 at a dayrate of $290,000. This contract has 3 one-well options.

Drillship Noble Stanley Lafosse will work for Murphy (MUR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as the company exercised 2 one-well options. The current contract with Murphy, which has a dayrate of $180,000, is scheduled to be completed in August 2022, while the optional work will start in September 2022, and the rig will work until November 2022 at a dayrate of $300,000. Three one-well options remain.

Jack-up Noble Tom Prosser will work on the first 3 of 9 one-well options in Australia. The rig is now expected to work until October 2022.

Jack-up Noble Regina Allen will work for Repsol in Guyana from May 2022 to July 2022 at an undisclosed dayrate. The rig has been warm stacked in Trinidad & Tobago from October 2021, so this new contract is a material-positive development.

Jack-up Noble Lloyd Noble will work for Equinor (EQNR) until February 2023 in Norway as 3 one-well options were exercised.

Semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux was cold stacked in Malaysia in November 2021 after completing its job with Premier Oil in Indonesia. The decision to immediately put the rig to the cold stacked status indicates that the rig may soon head to the scrapyard.

Noble Corp.'s fleet status report is similar to what we have seen in Transocean's fleet status report. There is some activity in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but this activity is limited to short-term work. Perhaps, this is the new trend, and we will see such awards throughout 2022.

In 2022, Noble Corp. expects to report adjusted revenue of $1.05 billion - $1.125 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $300 million - $335 million. Noble Corp. has several available rigs, including jack-up Noble Houston Colbert and jack-up Noble Sam Hartley, but their employment will depend on how the situation evolves in the UK market.

The key driver for Noble Corp. shares this year will be the company's combination with Maersk Drilling, which further consolidates the industry. Last month, Maersk Drilling reported that the Norwegian Competition Authority had no objections to the deal, while the process for obtaining other approvals was ongoing. Maersk Drilling has recently released its annual report, which indicated that it generated $320 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. In my opinion, this deal is a positive catalyst for Noble Corp., but the market may need to see the first results of the combined company to make up its mind.

In the near term, the main driver of Noble Corp.'s profitability is the CEA deal with Exxon which will push the dayrates on the drillships higher. There are also two cold stacked drillships and two jack-ups stuck without jobs in the UK, but it is not clear whether there is any desire to reactivate the drillships and whether UK rigs will have opportunities in the near term. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming dayrate improvement for drillships will be sufficient enough to push Noble Corp. shares towards 2021 highs. To get above them, the stock will certainly need additional catalysts.