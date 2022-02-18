BranstonandTwiglet/iStock via Getty Images

With the graying of America comes increased healthcare costs, which were further increased in 2020 due to the pandemic. Hospital spending in the US rose 6.4% in 2020, reaching $1.3 trillion, while physician and clinical services spending was $809.5 billion in 2020, growing by 5.4%. Personal healthcare nationwide spending was $4.1 trillion. (CMS.gov site)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a REIT formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its 2003 inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the company has grown to become the world's second-largest non-government owners of hospitals in the world, with 438 properties and 46,000 licensed beds across 32 US states in its $22.3B portfolio.

MPW works primarily with long-term, 10- to 20-year net leases, 95% of which are on master leases, which are cross-defaulted. Its leases have inflation-based or fixed annual rent escalators, which protect it from inflation.

In 2013, MPW acquired 11 properties in Germany from RHM Klinik for $245 million, representing the first hospital transaction outside the United States by any U.S. REIT.

The US represents 60% of MPW's assets, with 20% in the UK, 5.8% in Switzerland, 5.6% in Germany, 4.7% in Australia, and 1.2% in SPain being its biggest regional exposures.

Texas is MPW's biggest US exposure, at 9.7%, followed by California, Florida, Utah, and Massachusetts:

Hospitals form the lion's share of MPW's portfolio, comprising ~93% of it, with General Acute Hospitals at 72.5%, followed by Behavioral Health facilities, at 11.5%, and Inpatient Rehab Hospitals, at 9.2%:

Performance:

MPW IPOd in 2005 at $10.50/share. Since hitting an all-time high of more than $24 in January 2022, it has taken a nosedive, pulling back to ~$20.50. It looks very oversold on its slow stochastic chart:

MPW has underperformed the hospital stocks industry, the broad healthcare sector, and the S&P 500 over the past month, quarter, year, and so far in 2022:

Earnings:

While its price/share performance has been very poor, you can't blame MPW's earnings for it. Q4 '21 saw continued strong earnings performance, with double-digit growth across the board. The share count rose 11.25% in 2021.

2022 Guidance:

"Based on year-to-date transactions, along with an assumed capital structure pro forma for the completion of the partnership with Macquarie and other additional debt or equity transactions (resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of approximately 6.0 times), MPT expects an annual run-rate of $1.16 to $1.20 per diluted share for net income and $1.81 to $1.85 per diluted share for NFFO." (MPW Q4 '21 release)

The $1.81 to $1.85 range for 2022 Normalized Funds From Operations, NFFO, represents modest growth of ~3 to ~6% vs. 2021.

New Developments:

MPW acquired the 50% interest formerly owned by its joint venture partner in a general acute hospital operated by IMED Hospitales in Valencia, Spain, in early December for an incremental investment of approximately €46 million.

The previously announced $135 million sale of Capital Medical Center in Olympia, WA, as well as $46 million of other property dispositions, were completed in December, for an aggregate real estate gain of nearly $44M.

MPW commenced the construction of a replacement hospital for Steward Health Care System’s (“Steward”) Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, TX for a total expected investment of roughly $169 million in the fourth quarter.

In February, management agreed to sell a 99-bed general acute care hospital in Dodge City, Kansas for $63 million.

MPW's previously announced partnership transaction with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V related to eight Steward-operated hospitals in Massachusetts is expected to close by the end of Q1 2022.

The previously announced lease agreement with HCA Healthcare for five Utah hospitals currently operated by Steward is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Dividends:

Although MPW's dividend yield isn't as high as some of the other dividend stocks we cover in our articles, MPW does have an attractive yield of 5.47%, which is higher than average for its industry. It has a modest 3.43% five-year dividend growth rate. It pays $.28/quarter, and should go ex-dividend next on ~3/17/22.

MPW's AFFO Dividend Payout Ratio was steady in 2021, ending the year at 78.53%:

Taxes:

~71% of MPW's 2021 distributions are considered Ordinary Income, (further characterized as Section 199A Dividends), with ~17% as Return of Capital and 15% as Capital Gains.

Valuations:

MPW looks undervalued vs. Hospital Stocks industry averages on several bases, including P/FFO, where its 11.91X valuation is 28% lower than the industry average. Its Price/Book is 24% lower than average, and its EV/EBITDA of 8.81X is less than half of the industry average. Meanwhile, its 5.47% dividend yield is higher than the 5.02% industry average.

Analysts' Price Targets and Upgrades:

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on MPW on Feb. 1, 2022, with an Outperform rating. MPW was added to CS's "Top of the Crop" list, which includes "Highest conviction Outperform ideas where CS analysts' estimates and target prices are above consensus and consensus is not overly bullish."

Market analysts are much more positive about MPW than Mr. Market. At $20.49, MPW is ~11% below analysts' $23.00 lowest price target, and 18.5% below the $25.15 consensus price target.

Profitability and Leverage:

MPW's net debt rose 27% in 2021 as management took on more debt to help finance asset growth - total assets rose 22%, with net investment in real estate assets rising 21.5%. MPW made a $1 billion-plus investment in the leading provider of behavioral health in the United Kingdom, The Priory Group, in early 2021. It also made a $950 million acquisition of 18 additional inpatient behavioral health hospitals, along with an equity interest in the operating entity of Springstone LLC in October 2021, and a $900 million acquisition of five general acute care hospitals in South Florida from Tenet Healthcare.

MPW's ROA and ROE both rose in 2021, and continued to outpace Hospital industry averages, while EBITDA margin was lower, at 91.90%, but still much higher than average.

Net debt/EBITDA jumped from 5.81X to 7.95X in 2021. However, leverage should decrease a bit upon the closing of the MacQuarie deal by the end of Q1 2022, which is expected to net MPW ~$1.3B.

Debt:

There are two maturities coming due in 2022 - a $650M interim loan, and $579M in 4% Notes. However, the ~$1.3B from the Macquarie deal will repay its outstanding interim credit facilities, with immediately available liquidity exceeding $1 billion in cash and revolver resources.

MPW has ample access to the capital markets - it floated a €500 million unsecured notes offering at a coupon of less than 1% in 2021.

Parting Thoughts:

Since its IPO, MPW's price/share has ~doubled, with a $10K investment growing 6X-plus, due to dividends. Like other sectors, healthcare goes in and out of favor, but is anybody out here getting any younger?

We see MPW as a long-term buy based upon its low valuations, its strong positioning within its industry, its attractive yield, and its experienced management.

