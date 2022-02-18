RinoCdZ/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reported its latest quarterly result with a milestone of finally surpassing its peak pre-pandemic revenue record. Much of that momentum is from the strength in the company's media streaming platforms while the theme parks and experiences segment continues to face disruptions. Earnings still have a long way to recover before marking a complete turnaround. In this regard, we believe Disney remains a post-Covid reopening trade with the company well-positioned to benefit from an improving operating environment going forward. The attraction here is a beaten-down market leader that maintains a strong long-term outlook.

Seeking Alpha

How Were Disney Earnings?

Disney's Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 was $0.43 ahead of consensus. Revenue of $21.8 billion was $860 million above the market estimate, a solid beat by any measure. The top-line momentum reflected the weaker comparison period in 2020 when there were deeper pandemic disruptions, including some theme parks being closed at the time, while also related to strength in its media businesses.

While revenue this quarter was up 34% year-over-year, the result was also about 5% higher on a 2-year stacked basis which considers the last full quarter before the pandemic. On the other hand, even as earnings have improved significantly from last year, the normalized diluted EPS is still about 30% lower from Q1 fiscal 2020 when Disney reached $1.53. The total segment operating margin at 14.9% is down from 19.1% two years ago.

source: company IR/ annotation by the author

Breaking out the trends by segment, it's clear that the Media and Entertainment group, with revenues up 10% y/y has carried growth while the Parks and Experiences segment is still lagging from pre-pandemic levels. We'll also mention that within media, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) media platforms between Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu video have been a strong point, contributing an incremental $1.2 billion in revenue compared to last year.

In terms of operating income by segment, the Media and Entertainment business has been pressured by higher production costs and content investments with segment results at $808 million, down from $1.45 billion in Q1 2021. This also includes weaker trends from the "linear" cable channels and television broadcasting.

More favorably; the parks, experience, and products segment operating income at $2.45 billion has climbed back to within 3% of the level from Q1 2020. Here the story has been strong resorts attendance and occupancy levels along with some higher ticket mix. Just within the domestic parks business, management notes that per capita spending is up by more than 40% versus fiscal first quarter 2019 highlighting the company's pricing power.

source: company IR/ annotation by author

While the company is not offering specific financial targets or guidance for the year ahead, comments during the earnings conference call projected optimism with a "strong demand pipeline" across all segments and properties. From the 130 million Disney+ subscribers at the end of the quarter, up from 95 million in the period last year, Disney sees that number approaching 230 to 260 million by the end of fiscal 2024, essentially double from the current level.

There is also an expectation that the platform reaches profitability that year. While the direct Disney+ result is not broken out, the broader DTC category lost approximately $1.7 billion in operating income during 2021, an improvement from -$2.7 billion in 2020. The plan is to continue adding content to reach a good balance of viewing options for consumers while the financials will benefit from the higher scale going forward.

Finally, we note that Disney ended the quarter with $14.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents against $47 billion in long-term debt. While borrowings have climbed during the pandemic, we view the balance sheet and liquidity position as stable with an understanding that cash flow and earnings will improve going forward.

Disney Stock Price Forecast

The first observation is that shares of DIS have been volatile, reaching a high above $200 in early 2021, and now down about 17% over the past year. Part of the weakness considers that the market likely got ahead of itself in terms of expectations for Disney's earnings recovery. The past year has been defined by several surprising waves of Covid including Delta and Omicron variants that have pushed back any timetable for a full post-pandemic recovery in regards to the theme park business.

Seeking Alpha

As it relates to the DTC streaming platform, the trend in subscriber growth for Disney+ has been strong but the market is also eyeing the surge in content spending adding to uncertainties over the segment earnings outlook. Considering Netflix Inc (NFLX) as a media competitor, the company's growth slowdown has pressured sentiment towards the category overall. We can also bring up the broader selloff in tech and "high-growth" stocks, along with macro concerns over rising interest rates as a market theme in recent months. All of these measures help explain the recent selloff in Disney.

A couple of developments keep us bullish. First, more signs are pointing to a real "end of the pandemic". Disney has gone as far as eliminating its indoor mask requirement at U.S. parks starting February 17th. While 2021 trends benefited from an early pent-up demand dynamic by core U.S. visitors to the domestic properties, what has been missing are the foreign travelers. It was only in November when the U.S. officially lifted travel restrictions to a list of over 30 countries.

We sense that Disney can benefit from a new boost of park attendance momentum as the recovery in foreign tourists at its domestic parks are still in the early stages. This is particularly encouraging considering the latest quarterly results showed the park, experiences, and products segment operating income was already nearly at pre-pandemic levels despite lower revenue and even the capacity constraints. At the periphery, even the smaller cruise line operation should ramp up in the year ahead.

With the media and entertainment segment, there is also room for a post-pandemic recovery to the movies business that was missing in 2021 considering limited films were released theatrically. Titles on tap this year that have blockbuster potential include "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", "Lightyear", "Thor: Love and Thunder", and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" among others. Reports suggest Disney is launching more movies this year than in 2020 and 2021 combined.

All in all, 2022 is set to be a big year for the company. Putting it all together, there is every reason to believe that the long-term growth and earnings outlook for Disney is stronger now than in late 2019 when the stock was trading at nearly the same price level. We see upside from here.

Is DIS Overvalued?

According to consensus estimates, the market is forecasting full-year revenue for Disney to reach $84 billion representing a 26% increase over fiscal 2021. EPS is expected to surge by 90% y/y to $4.41, although still below $5.77 in 2019. The market expects revenue growth to average around 10% between fiscal 2023 and 2025 while EPS can accelerate higher towards $9.02 by 2025. We believe there is an upside to these estimates as part of the bullish case for the stock.

Seeking Alpha

We view DIS trading at a forward P/E of 35x as attractive considering the earnings outlook. It gets more interesting looking out towards 2023 and 2024 when Disney will get a full year of a more normalized operating environment as well as approach profitability from the streaming platform.

On an EV to revenue basis, DIS is trading at 4x which compares to 5x in early 2019 at the launch of Disney+. We make the case that the success of Disney's streaming platform along with stronger than expected subscriber growth justifies a higher valuation for the stock compared to 2019. This is on top of what appears to be a very resilient theme park business.

Data by YCharts

We mentioned Netflix as a streaming competitor. Here we highlight that Disney trades at a discount to NFLX in terms of the sales multiple and slightly lower forward P/E. Recognizing that Netflix is not directly comparable, with key differences, Disney benefits from greater business diversification as a measure of better earnings quality. There is also a thought that Disney's streaming business has a longer subscriber growth runway while Netflix is more mature in that respect.

Data by YCharts

Is DIS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Going back to the stock price chart, the pullback here in shares under $160 can represent a good entry point for a long-term holding in this great company. We rate DIS as a buy with a price target of $200 for the year ahead representing a forward P/E of 35x on the current consensus EPS for 2023. Our thinking here is that getting through the next few quarters with accelerating earnings, the stock will begin to appear cheap. Improving sentiment towards the stock with stronger parks data over the summer months can add momentum to the stock.

We're bullish on Disney, but the idea is not without risks. The company remains exposed to macro trends including the possibility of a slowdown in consumer spending that would limit growth. Weaker than expected results over the next few quarters could open the door for a leg lower in the stock. Subscriber figures across the streaming platforms are a key monitoring point.