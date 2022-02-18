Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I am maintaining my Buy rating for Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) shares. In a prior update for Uber written on December 10, 2021, I touched on Uber Technologies' stock price weakness between late-November 2021 and early-December 2021.

I have done a review of Uber's most recent quarterly financial results in the current article. Uber's Q4 2021 financial performance was good, but its management guidance relating to 2024 EBITDA and Q1 2022 gross bookings disappointed investors. But I remain bullish on Uber and reiterate my Buy rating, on the basis that Uber's valuations are undemanding and the company's multiproduct platform has lots of untapped potential with respect to growing cross-platform users.

How Were Uber Stock Earnings?

Uber's Q4 2021 earnings were announced on February 9, 2022 after trading hours. The results beat market expectations and were ahead of the company's management guidance.

Uber reversed from an operating loss of -$454 million at the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA level in Q4 2020 to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA of +$86 million in Q4 2021, as disclosed in the company's recent quarterly media release. In November 2021, Uber had guided for the company to deliver an adjusted EBITDA in the $25-$75 million range for the fourth quarter of last year, so its actual operating earnings exceeded the higher end of management guidance by +15%. Moreover, Uber's Q4 2021 adjusted EBITDA was +28% higher than the sell-side analysts' consensus forecast of $67 million as per S&P Capital IQ data.

I think that there are two key factors that contributed to Uber's better-than-expected EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Firstly, Uber has managed to scale up its mobility (ride sharing) and delivery businesses to a level that we are able to see the positive effects of operating leverage kick in. For example, Uber's delivery segment achieved positive EBITDA for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the company had highlighted at its recent Q4 2021 results call that its delivery business has "global scale, leadership position in 7 out of our top 10 countries."

Secondly, competition naturally becomes less intense in specific markets which have gone past the initial growth phase, and the focus of Uber and its rivals then shifts from gaining market share to expanding profit margins in these markets. At the company's fourth-quarter investor briefing, Uber observed that "as markets mature, Uber and our competitors rationalize spend to bring in new consumers and that turns the markets to healthy profitability."

Uber's Q4 2021 operating earnings or EBITDA were good, but the company's shares did not do well after it reported its recent quarterly results. In my opinion, Uber's post-earnings announcement share price weakness are related to the company's key forward-looking metrics, which I detail in the next section.

Uber Stock Key Metrics

Uber revealed certain key metrics at the company's Q4 2021 earnings call and its Investor Day, both hosted on February 10, 2022, and this could explain the stock's recent stock price weakness as per the chart below.

Uber's Stock Price Performance After Its Earnings Announcement And Investor Day

Seeking Alpha

At the company's recent fourth-quarter results briefing, Uber guided for Q1 2022 "gross bookings to be between $25 billion and $26 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 28% to 33%." This looks good on the surface, but the mid-point of Uber's Q1 2022 gross bookings guidance was approximately -6% below what the market had expected ($27.2 billion) based on financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

Uber's Definition Of Gross Bookings

Uber's Q4 2021 Results Media Release

Specifically, Uber is expecting "mobility gross bookings to decline quarter-over-quarter" in 1Q 2022 due to the negative impact of the Omicron variant, as per its comments at the Q4 2021 earnings call. On the positive side of things, Uber sees that the "delivery (segment's gross bookings) is likely to be flat to up modestly" over the same period. Unlike its peers like Lyft (LYFT) or DoorDash (DASH) which are largely focused on a single business (mobility or delivery), Uber's multiproduct platform offers diversification and allows the relative strength of the delivery business to offset the weaker performance of the mobility business in times like these (resurgence of COVID-19 with Omicron variant).

Separately, Uber's fiscal 2024 operating earnings guidance also fell short of market expectations. Uber mentioned at its Investor Day that it expected to deliver $5 billion in adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024. In contrast, a February 11, 2022 Seeking Alpha news article highlighted that "Wall Street's consensus" EBITDA for 2024 was higher at "$5.2 billion" prior to the Investor Day.

I am not overly concerned about the below-expectations guidance for 2024 EBITDA and Q1 2022 gross booking. Instead, I think that there are other catalysts which could drive Uber's stock price higher, which I elaborate on in the subsequent section.

Is Uber Stock Expected To Rise?

I am of the view that Uber's stock price is expected to rise going forward with two key drivers.

One key driver is the cross-selling potential for Uber's multiproduct platform, which has yet to be fully tapped.

Uber disclosed at its recent Investor Day that "the proportion of users that are cross-platform" is only 17%. To have a better appreciation of the value of the company's multiproduct platform and the related cross synergies, it is worth looking at the gross bookings per user metric for cross-platform users and other users. According to its February 2022 Investor Day presentation slides, the gross bookings per user metric for Uber's cross-platform users in Q4 2021 was $364. As a comparison, Uber's gross bookings per user for consumers who only used delivery or mobility services were significantly lower at $151 and $58, respectively.

In my previous article on Uber published on December 10, 2021, I noted that "Uber announced on November 17, 2021 that it was 'introducing Uber One: one membership that brings together rides and delivery.'" I believe that Uber One could be the key initiative that helps to increase the proportion of the company's cross-platform users and enhance cross synergies going forward.

The other key driver is a potential valuation re-rating for Uber's shares in time to come. Uber's current valuations are inferior to that of its peers and below historical averages as well.

According to S&P Capital IQ, the market currently values Uber at a consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 2.9 times. In contrast, Uber's peers Lyft and DoorDash trade at consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 3.2 times and 5.0 times, respectively.

Also, Uber's average consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple was a higher 4.4 times for the time period between its May 2019 IPO and now. As highlighted earlier, Uber's Q1 2022 mobility gross bookings were negatively affected by the Omicron variant. As and when the COVID-19 pandemic fades away, Uber should see its Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuations revert to mean historical levels at the very least.

Is Uber Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I still rate Uber as a Buy. The company's shares have significant upside potential, taking into account the valuation discount on a historical and peer comparison basis. Furthermore, I am confident that Uber's multiproduct platform's full cross-selling potential has yet to be fully realized, considering the relatively low (17%) proportion of cross-platform users.