Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) CEO Paul Dykeman on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2022

Company Participants

Paul Dykeman - President and CEO

Ross Drake - CFO

Dayna Gibbs - COO

Conference Call Participants

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Sumayya Syed - CIBC

Joanne Chen - BMO

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Alex Leon - Desjardins Capital Markets

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Operator

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. Dykeman, President and CEO, you may begin your conference.

Paul Dykeman

Great, thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during this call we may make statements that contain forward-looking information, which is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied. We direct you to our earnings release, MD&A, other security filings for additional information about those assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Joining me as usual on this call this morning is for Ross Drake, our Chief Financial Officer, and Dayna Gibbs, our Chief Operating Officer. Let me start by saying we're very pleased with our performance in 2021. It was another record year for Summit. Our results were driven by the same strategies that have generated our growth and success in the past, our disciplined approach to growing the portfolio through acquisitions and development, combined with the significant organic growth through our strategic leasing programs and achieving significant rental rate increases. We have consistently delivered significant annual portfolio growth since the REIT's inception.

As you can see on Slide 4, our growth has accelerated over the last few years to where we now own 156 properties, totaling just over 20 million square feet of GLA, with a fair value of close to $4.5 billion. You can also see that occupancy has remained at or near full levels since inception. We closed out 2021 with occupancy just shy of 100%. Our strong tenant relationships ensure that we keep vacancies and associated turn cost very low.

As shown on Slide 5, rental rate increases have also been a key driver of our growth. Through 2021, we completed 2.1 million square feet of lease renewals and new leases. Most importantly, these leasing transactions generated a 28% increase in monthly rents, with a significant 67% increase in Ontario and 30% in Quebec. And that excludes some contractual renewals we have. With the record low availability and high demand, we are confident rental rates will continue to grow, especially in Ontario and Montreal were 72% of our portfolio GLA is located.

With our portfolio growth, our high stable occupancies and strong rental uplifts, revenue from our income producing properties has risen significantly again since inception as you can see on Slide 6.

And all of these strengths have driven a very positive trend in funds from operation as detailed on Slide 7. And we look forward to this growth to continue for a number of years ahead. Another key advantage for Summit is our sole focus on the Canadian industrial market. Our growing presence in our three target markets, the Greater Montreal area, the GTA in Alberta, is a key contributor to our success.

We know and understand these markets. We feel confident that there is still ample room to grow the portfolio in those four cities. This geographic focus also generates significant operating synergies and economies of scale and with total revenue of almost $217 million in 2021.

Our cross country team encompasses five property management locations. Now returning to our results for the three months and the year ending December 31st, 2021. The fourth quarter was another strong quarter for Summit.

As you can see on Slide 10, revenue rose 11% with net rental income up almost 12%. Organic growth continued with the same-property NOI rising 4.1% in the quarter. Funds from operation rose 23%, another solid quarter of accretive growth to unitholder and our FFO per unit was up 12%.

As you can see on Slide 11, 2021 was another record year for Summit. Revenues were up almost 14%. The same-property NOI increasing close to 5%. Our organic growth was particularly strong in our key target markets with same-property NOI up 6.5% Ontario and 3.4% for both Alberta and Quebec.

During 2021, we paid secured mortgages with funds from our unsecured debt offerings, and this will result in an annual interest cost saving going forward of $4.5 million annually. Not including debt refinancing prepayment costs, our FFO rose 27% to 2021, but most importantly FFO per unit was up 8.3%. Our payout ratio, not including these prepayment costs or the benefit of the DRIP program, was 79%.

I will now turn things over to Ross.

Ross Drake

Thanks, Paul.

Turning to Slide 13, 2021 was a very active financing year for the REIT, including our activity in the unsecured debenture market where we accessed attractively priced debt while extending our maturities. We were pleased to expand our participation in Green financing with the structuring of a new $75 million Green unsecured development credit facilities on the heels of our Green Bond IPO.

As Paul mentioned earlier, proceeds from our unsecured debentures were used in part to strategically address early repayments of $330 million of higher-interest rate secured mortgage debt, generating annual interest savings of approximately $4.5 million. During the third quarter we were success - we successfully completed our $127 million RTO equity offering and accessed the market through our ATM equity program.

Slide 14 details the continuing strengthening of our financial position. Our strategic debt restructuring program has resulted in our unencumbered properties growing to $3 billion, representing 66% of total assets. Our proportion of unsecured debt rose to 72% of total debt, up from 39% this time last year. We also decreased both our overall average interest rate and leverage ratios over the course of the year.

Our strategic balance sheet repositioning will generate considerable savings going forward and provide us with the financial resources and flexibility to continue our growth trajectory. Liquidity and financial flexibility is always top of mind.

And as you can see on Slide 15, we continue to build on our available financial resources in Q4. At year end, we had approximately $1.1 billion available liquidity, including cash, available credit facilities and potential financing on our unencumbered asset pool. Hypothetically, if we were to use all of our available liquidity, our leverage ratio would still remain a conservative 42%.

In summary, our financing achievements have supported a strong capital structure and balance sheet as shown on Slide 16. The REIT's overall leverage was reduced to a very conservative 28.5% at year end, with a weighted average interest rate of 2.5%.

As seen on Slide 17, our portfolio experienced significant fair market value gains over the course of 2021, the result of ongoing demand for industrial space and underlying strong market fundamentals, with the most significant increase seen across our Ontario and Quebec portfolios which represent 77% of our total portfolio value. The fair value increase represents an increase in our NAV per unit of 49%.

I will now turn things over to Dayna.

Dayna Gibbs

Thanks, Ross, and good morning everyone.

The Canadian industrial market remains strong. National availability dips below 2% for the first time on record. And for the third consecutive quarter, every major market in Canada saw availability rate contraction in Q4.

As Ross mentioned, we saw significant fair market value gains in our portfolio during the year, the result of strong demand for industrial space in our target markets, driven by record low availability, limited new supply, significant rental rate growth and rapidly increasing replacement costs. The GTA, Canada's largest and most robust industrial market and the largest proportion of our portfolio, continues to see strong fundamentals as shown on Slide 19. Demand has exceeded new supply consistently over the course of the year, resulting in overall availability below 1%. This market tightness has continued to fuel pricing power for both rental rate increases as well as increases in annual lease escalators in our portfolio.

As detailed on Slide 20, Montreal is experiencing the same imbalance between supply and demand, pushing the availability rate below 1% for the first time and putting this market on par with Toronto and Vancouver. As a result, net rents have shown strong increases over the last few quarters, with the largest increase in asking rent seen in Q4 and rental rates having followed an upward trend now for 13 consecutive quarters. This market shows no sign of slowing down in 2022.

Turning to Slide 21, Calgary's growing position as the logistics hub for Western Canada is driving strong demand for larger industrial space. 2021 was a landmark year for Calgary, having posted a record of over 7 million square feet of net positive absorption. Availability is now sitting at just over 5%, down from over 9% at the height of the pandemic. Absorption continues to outpace new supply, resulting in significant rental rate increases through each quarter of 2021. And we continue to be optimistic about this market.

Slide 22 details the positive impact that strong market fundamentals are having on our GTA portfolio. Availability in Canada's strongest industrial markets saw net rents rise to $11.58 per square foot, marking another record of 19 consecutive quarters of rental rate growth. Over the last five years, rental rates have almost doubled.

Given these extremely tight market conditions, we saw a 6.8% same property NOI increase in our GTA properties for 2021. And our net rents in the GTA saw $7.50 per square feet at year end. And as such, we have considerable upside as we renew maturing leases. Montreal, Canada's second largest industrial market, is also generating strong growth as you can see on Slide 23.

With the availability rate sitting at an all-time low, combined with a 16% increase in asking rents, Montreal is now ranked fourth in net average asking rates nationally. During 2021, the REIT achieved same-property NOI growth of 3.4%, and we are fully occupied. The industrial markets in Western Canada, and specifically in Calgary, have picked up meaningfully over the course of 2021.

As you can see on Slide 24, we are pleased to have seen a 3.4% increase in same-property NOI in our Alberta portfolio, including a 2.8% increase in Calgary and 4% increase in Edmonton. Edmonton reported an impressive 2.1 million square feet of positive absorption during the fourth quarter, reducing the availability rate to 7% and narrowing the gap to the Calgary market. Looking ahead, we intend to continue to focus on the same growth strategies that have generated positive unitholder returns to date and an extremely strong year for the REIT in 2021.

Our growth and performance continues to be based on our three part strategy, expanding the size and scale of our portfolio through selective accretive acquisitions, proactive development and expansion, and capitalizing on strong market fundamentals to achieve organic growth within our existing portfolio, all while striving to achieve our EFG initiatives.

As shown on Slide 27, despite the highly competitive acquisition market in 2021, the REIT's acquisition program continued to be active, completing close to $400 million or almost 2 million square feet of high-quality income producing property acquisitions at very attractive cap rates. We also completed several strategic dispositions of non-core properties as we continue to actively manage our portfolio.

Our sight lines for 2022 are good, and we're confident that we'll be able to meet our acquisition targets again in 2022. Given the potential for attractive relative returns, the REIT continues to grow on that platform. At year end, we had over 1.4 million square feet under development in various stages of planning or construction.

During the year, we closed on close to 30 acres or just under $33 million of new interest in development properties with two other announcements subsequent to year end. Our development pipeline continues to align with our EFG initiatives and Green Financing Framework as we strive to achieve maximum efficiencies and minimize our environmental impact through our newly built properties. And we were pleased to also announce the addition of our Green unsecured development line in 2021 to support our development projects. Another area of growth for the REIT is the embedded opportunity to add GLA through our expansion and intensification programs within our existing portfolio.

As you can see on Slide 29, we have the potential to add up to 5 million square feet over time by expanding current buildings based on tenant demand and the development of new building on properties where we have lower site coverage.

We continue to work with our tenants to anticipate expansion requirements in order to generate attractive incremental returns for the REIT on land that we already own. The third pillar of our growth strategy is to continue our track record of maximizing organic growth through our existing properties.

As you can see on Slide 30, over the next five years we have over 10 million square feet of below-market lease renewals coming due with meaningful mark-to-market upside potential. As we discussed earlier, Ontario and Quebec in particular, continue to be a landlord's market, which will provide the REIT with further flexibility in our lease negotiation.

I'll now turn things back over to Paul to wrap up.

Paul Dykeman

Thanks, Dayna.

So in closing, we continue to be very optimistic about the fundamentals of the key Canadian markets that we're operating in. We expect to continue to be able to execute our disciplined and selective acquisition program. And while acquisitions remain one element of our growth strategy, we are definitely expanding the development pipeline, which will contribute a very attractive yield-to-cost returns and get brand new environmentally efficient real estate to our portfolio. Organic growth will continue. And it's actually accelerating as we renew leases at the new market rents, which are currently considerably higher than our in-place rents and continue to move higher as well. And finally, our strong liquidity position and access to capital, will allow us to execute on this growth strategy going forward.

I'd like to thank you for your time this morning, and we're now pleased to take any questions. I just want to remind people that we're trying to limit everyone to two questions, one question and one follow up, to let everyone have a turn. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Sam Damiani of TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Maybe just to start off, maybe just on the cap rates that have fallen so much in - certainly in Central Canada. How are you thinking about income property acquisition opportunities for 2022, maybe in Quebec versus Alberta?

Paul Dykeman

Yes, sorry, I'll take that Sam. We're just - we're working remotely here, just trying to keep coordinated. So I think what we've seen is obviously Toronto is what we call our center ice. There's been significant workflow transactions and what's happening there, starting with the artist [ph] REIT, that portfolio traded down around a 3 cap. There was a GTA West portfolio. It was a 2.5 cap. And more recently, there's another one that, I don't think it's public yet, but Everlast portfolio is down a 2.3 cap.

And price per square foot on those are all up into the 350 and above now per square foot. So I think people are saying that's very rich. That's based on a lot of assumptions that you're going to have to move rents to get a reasonable return. Then that capital moves over to Montreal, which is the second largest industrial market, and we're seeing that same kind of cap rate compression there. The rental rate growth hasn't picked up as much in Montreal, but I think it's coming very soon.

So Alberta looks pretty good when you compare it to those two markets. And we're just being very selective. We're aware of our allocation to GTA and GMA. It's roughly what 78%. But selective acquisitions like we did on Cross Point, which are immediately accretive for branded real estate, good quality tenant - a deal mixture. Dayna, I think you had some --

Dayna Gibbs

Yes, no, I think also the balancing act is the attractiveness of going-in cap rates in Alberta versus the upside on rental rates in more Eastern Canada. So to trade off that balance in terms of our portfolio allocation, we've had a stated allocation of 20% for Alberta. And we're happy to tick up over that on a temporary basis. And some sort of interesting anecdotes in terms of just affordability of Eastern Canada, and then we're also seeing it with Vancouver, where we now for the first time are actually seeing some commentary in the market about certain tenants looking to Alberta versus the GTA for affordability. We've seen a lot of it recently of the overspill from Vancouver into places like Calgary because you have the rail lines accessing the ports quite easily, but we're now hearing for the first time some overspill from the affordability of GTA to Alberta.

So as Paul said, we'll be selective, but are mindful that you don't have the same supply constraints in Alberta as you would have in Eastern Canada.

Sam Damiani

That's great color. Thanks, very interesting. And just looking at same-property NOI growth, you guys reported, including bad debt. But if I back out the changes in bad debt, I get about a 3% organic growth rate for the fourth quarter and for 2021. And that's down from over 5% in the previous couple of years. I guess we saw the big Alberta portfolio acquisition from a couple of years ago roll into same property last year, which certainly would have brought it down. But I guess I'm a little bit surprised it brought it down that much. What's your view on I guess your - 2021's performance in terms of same property with your portfolio and how does it make you think about growth in 2022?

Ross Drake

Well, the Alberta portfolio had some vacancies in 2021. And Calgary, as of the first quarter of 2022, will be fully occupied. So you saw a stronger same-property NOI growth in the Alberta markets in the second half of the year. So that was helping the overall, and it was muting it earlier in the year. So we're very comfortable with - we're seeing accelerated leasing spreads in the GTA and Montreal markets, so expect to see continued growth there. And then in comparison, for Alberta, we're starting to see rental rate growth on renewals and new deals there, and as well, improved occupancy in the - in those, both those markets. So very comfortable that our same-property NOI growth will continue to improve.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sumayya Syed of CIBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sumayya Syed

Thanks, good morning. Just to touch on your leverage. Now it's down to sub-29%. I'm just wondering what that implies for acquisition capacity, and what's the ideal leverage range you'd like to be in?

Dayna Gibbs

So I'll touch on it to start, I guess, and then, Ross, you can chat a little bit about some of the specifics. But we've pivoted and had commentary in the past about switching a little bit more from sort of a target leverage number to sort of the more broader metrics that we would think about in particular with some of our debt stakeholders.

So thinking about things more on a debt to EBITDA metric, more cash thinking, particularly because of some of the movements in our underlying IFRS valuations on our real estate portfolio. So we don't have a stated leverage target. We've been gradually migrating leverage down. We're happy where we are right now, with again more of the focus being on debt to EBITDA, which clearly is impacted by our leverage, but these are gradual movements.

And given what's been happening in you know in the bond markets, we all have had our seatbelts on here watching the Government of Canada curve. But I think we'd be comfortable having some temporary upticks in our debt metrics if we think that it makes sense strategically to lock in some pricing in an inflationary environment where things are only going one way. So we'd potentially be comfortable with some short-term uptick, but over the long period we're happy where we are and would gradually continue to migrate that down with a view of improving our debt to EBITDA multiple in particular.

Sumayya Syed

Okay, thanks for that. And then I guess as you guys look out at your acquisition activity and pipeline for the year, is that going to be weighted more towards income producing or more - more spending on the development side?

Dayna Gibbs

So I think it will look similar to what we did in 2021. At the beginning of the year, we're always sitting and worry how are we going to get to our targets, especially in an environment where there is more and more competition and cap rates are only going one way? But we were very successful in 2021.

We were happy with what we're calling our selective and patient approach to acquisitions on the income producing property side. So we've got some good sight lines to 2022, appreciate we're on our quarterly call here, but are comfortable that our stated acquisition targets should be met. And again, we're going to be quite picky and selective of what we're doing.

We don't feel that we have the need to go out and just be the most aggressive bidder necessarily. We've gotten used to being number two or later down in the bidding process over the course of 2021. But obviously by virtue of the more attractive returns, hope to continue to be active on the development side, both on balance sheet and with existing and/or potential new JV partners.

So more of a focus on the development side and expansion with some of our existing properties. That is a little bit trickier because we're lining up timing of lease maturities and things and tenant requirements, particularly in an environment where timing can be difficult to predict with approval processes and availability of hard materials. But we're trying to focus on that as well because it's existing owned land. So you'll see more of a focus in that area, but we do feel comfortable that we can achieve our acquisition targets.

Paul Dykeman

Sorry, I just want to add a couple little points there. One of the other things, we're looking for acquisitions. Half last year, half of them were off market. So we're continuing to talk to the same people that we did last year to try to grab deals before they get to a broader marketing. And we're also finding - whether it's in sale leasebacks or properties that going transformation. So a property that at the back can be expanded. So it's not just your straightforward acquisition problem. There's a bit more to it than a straightforward acquisition.

Dayna Gibbs

I think that's actually a competitive advantage that we have as well where you have - you may have these acquisition situations that are not completely middle of the fairway, where there could be a development piece and a stabilized piece. We can come in and are comfortable with sort of both sides of that situation, where perhaps that might eliminate some of the other bidders.

Ross Drake

The only other thing I'd add is in 2022 we'll see a few more of the developments coming into income producing properties at very accretive yields in that. So there's - we saw the first one in January, a 440,000 square feet development come into income producing. And there's a few more that are in the pipeline in Q2 and Q3 that will come into income producing and start generating income.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joanne Chen of BMO. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Joanne Chen

I was wondering if you could provide some color right now - as of right now, kind of what you're seeing spread between where market rents are and in-place rents that you have in place by market?

Paul Dykeman

I'm not going to talk about all the markets, but I'm going to talk about one. So here, right - get your pen ready. So there's one number in our update that was 150,000 square feet. We bumped it by 65%. And that's the third bump in rent in five years. But they're only doing a three-year deal. It's a US player. But then it gets better. So there is another one. These aren't in our MD&As. So I always get in trouble when I start talking about this right.

But 117% increase on a 140,000 square feet, 123% increase on a 120,000 square feet, and a 147% increase on 58,000 square feet. So - and these are rents that are now into the $13s - we've got a $14 rent. So there has been a material movement in where rents are. So I know Ross never likes to talk about same-store NOI and give guidance. But earlier in that discussion, we expect all of this. And it kind of happens throughout the year when these leases - the new rents kick in. So it will happen gradually, but the momentum is increasing.

Montreal, we don't have as much turnover, so we are getting some decent rental bumps. We have one tenant unfortunately had a two-year fixed rental who is going to exercise that. But we'll have some space coming back in Montreal, about 100,000 square feet, so we'll be able to test market. But some of the newer stuff in Montreal, well located, $10 or $11 is now market rent there. And we're continuing to see that accelerate.

And for the first time, there's a couple of leases that were turning over [technical difficulty] and we're starting to ask for like 7. So I think approximately that's like 25% or 30%. [technical difficulty] and Edmonton is pretty much the only market that's flat right now, but the [technical difficulty] but the spreads would just be occupancy as high as we can in both Calgary and Edmonton.

Joanne Chen

That's great to hear. And maybe just switching gears I guess on the acquisition pipeline side of things, the markets of focus continue to be - I mean, both for IPPs as well as development land or potential. Would it be on your existing markets? I mean - or would you consider any expansion into new markets just given some of the transactions that has happened in the Atlantic region as well? I kind of wanted to see what the markets of focus would be.

Dayna Gibbs

Yes, that question comes up a lot in our discussions and with our Board, and we chat about it quite a bit and having seen sort of what - what the geographic composition was like with Summit One. The way we look at it right now is that along as we think there's enough to do in our key markets, that we're going to stick to those areas. What we would say is that perhaps the definition or the boundaries of those markets expand a little bit. So you see what we're calling the GTA will broaden out a little bit more, but really not thinking of entering any other new markets, like Eastern Canada. It's more of a small-bay market.

So that really sort of wouldn't fit strategically with the types of assets that we would be looking at. The one area that we would potentially consider would be Vancouver, and that would sort of round out our portfolio in terms of our exposure to sort of the key high-growth markets. But what we've found is the valuations have really just been prohibitive.

And for us to go into a new market like that, we would want a meaningful presence and economies of scale. So we wouldn't just be looking to dip our toe into an area like that. So for right now, we're quite comfortable with the areas we're in. No desire to go to the US right now.

Joanne Chen

Yes, okay. No, I mean I think staying purely Canadian I think is definitely an advantage for you guys. That's for sure.

Dayna Gibbs

Despite the very attractive cost of capital in Europe right now.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matt Kornack

I guess it's a bit of a follow up to that prior question as to how far the boundaries of the GTA and Montreal can extend. I mean at this point, are we talking Windsor to Quebec City or how targeted do you think you have to be and what are the risks of going kind of further outside of the GTA or Montreal?

Paul Dykeman

Sure. I'm going to start with GTA because that's where we're buying more land. And it's really, it's two sections. It's pretty easy to divide, inside the Green Belt and outside the Green Belt. Inside the Green belt, land prices are just going up at a crazy, crazy rate. We're seeing numbers in the $3.5 million, $4 million an acre. I think Amazon bought something for $5 million an acre. And that's still not as high as what we're hearing about in Vancouver as well. So selectively we'll do that, and most of our target is I call it ready to go, and ready to go in today's world is two to three years.

So we're trying to line up so that every year we have that 100 million square feet that should be coming from development into income producing. So we're kind of building up the pipeline in the three to four years. So when we look out, we're really, really happy with what happened in Guelph. [technical difficulty] we're looking at land in and around that area.

And then we're going further down. We just follow the 401 down into Kitchener. Now that's not to say there is some significant developers, other public REIT, that are down more in the Branford and now Hamilton area. I won't say it's pioneering. I'm sure everything is going to get leased. It's just a matter of what the rental rate is. But what we're seeing is there's a lot of tenants that would prefer to be inside the Green Belt because that's where their customers, their employees, but there's just no space available for them.

So they're trying to be as close as they can. So that's why we like Guelph and then Kitchener just kind of following that up. The thinking, east of Ajax, Pickering, we'll buy everything there. So Montreal, it's a little harder there to pick, but absolutely on the South Shore continuing to go north.

But there's just not as much land on the market right now in Montreal. So I think Montreal will be a bit more of maybe a redevelopment opportunity like we're doing with our property down by the port. We're knocking down a building, building another - or branding 140,000 square feet. So we're looking at sites like that where you would either knock down or significantly improve the existing real estate rather than just going out and finding undeveloped land. Just to give you one interesting number on land, we bid on something in the last couple of weeks.

We think we're close to the front-runner. There was 24 bids. That's how crazy things are. So when's the last time - that's more bidders than you would have for income producing, so clearly there is a scarcity. I think across Canada we've heard a number of 36 million square feet under construction, but two-thirds of that's already pre-leased.

So it's really not going to make anything - any big dent in the availability. So this tight market, which is essentially full in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, we think is likely to continue.

Matt Kornack

And then I guess it's a bit of a counter question to some of the prior ones, but I mean there is some talk about balance sheet capacity given where your cost of equity is and where bond yields have gone, is it not tempting to kind of over-equitize at this point and maybe move to even lower leverage, just your thoughts around that?

Paul Dykeman

Sure, I can start. Dayna can jump in. Again, we've talked to some of our American investors. REITs down there typically have a little bit lower, lower leverage [technical difficulty]. I think when we started the year, Ross and I were kind of leaning that way. I think through internal discussions we kind of [technical difficulty] with such a significant mark-to-market. If we can put in 7 to 10-year bonds in that - it was 3% to 3.5%, 3.5% to 4% range. You're still not diluting the returns to your equity.

So I'm thinking, we don't want to just do everything for a percent equity, even though we could and it would be accretive. We think just because we have such a significant market, we don't want to issue too much equity at the sacrifice of working down debt.

Matt Kornack

Okay, that's fair enough. Thanks.

Dayna Gibbs

Yes, the only thing I'd say too is the benefit of our ATM program. We can have a little bit of the best of both worlds. Whereas a couple of years ago or a year ago, you'd have to come with a larger chunkier bought deal follow-on offering. So these with the ATM, we can kind of - at least right now market conditions are open and available for us to use that. We're able to keep that leverage a little bit smoother. And for us, it's really trying to have sort of that smooth consistent level to the extent that we can keep it there as opposed to bobbing up and down too much.

Operator

Your next question is from Alex Leon of Desjardins Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alex Leon

I just have a couple of questions on some of the leasing. Can you remind us the lease maturity schedule that's disclosed, is that net of commitments or are they gross maturities?

Ross Drake

It's net of commitments. So if lease has been renewed, the lease maturity profile in the MD&A, we'll push it out to the new maturity once the lease is signed. So any leasing spreads that we've talked about in the MD&A, those - the new maturity date is reflected in the lease maturity schedule.

Paul Dykeman

All the stuff that I just mentioned. Obviously it's still in the in the lease maturity schedule. These are the ones that we're talking to now and will happen sometime between now and the end of the year.

Alex Leon

Would you have the spreads handy on some of those commitments for Ontario and Quebec that have - for 2022?

Paul Dykeman

Yes, I rattled them off earlier. So, yes, so in Ontario rent going from 12 - sorry, going from $575 to $1,250. That's 117%. That was on 142,000 square feet. We had a 123% increase on 121,000 square feet going to 1,350. And the important thing with these rents in the GTA, we're not only getting a bump of over 100%, we're also pushing up the annual steps. So if it's a five-year deal, we're getting anywhere from a 3% to 3.5% annual steps. And that's why you're seeing overall contractual rental bumps moving up to like 1.9% for the entire portfolio.

And then a smaller space, but [technical difficulty] rent on 58,000 square feet in Brampton, which is 147%. These are significant, each one adding $900,000, $500,000, $750,000 to the bottom line. If you apply whatever kind of cap rate that is, these are significant [technical difficulty] NAV. There is another deal that - Ross, can't remember if it's on the lease expiry, but we did a sale leaseback with [technical difficulty]. It has the 60,000 square feet expansion, which is a great case study because we've been able to move the rent by 40% on the new tenant that's just signing up there.

And they're going to do an expansion where we're going to earn almost an 8% yield on the three-wall expansion there. So that's going to end up taking a property that we bought at about 4.1% cap, up to about a 5.6% cap, so almost 200 basis points lift in that one property alone, which I think translates into over $30 million of value creation of each one of these new leases that gets put in place.

So those are some highlights and then seeing the same momentum on our development leasing. Again, we're not going to rush to lease our developments. But we've got a number in north of $14 on one of our on-balance sheet developments. Most of our JV developments that are under construction are either pre-leased or mostly pre-leased. And we're - the rest of them that we are in permitting, the decision we've made is we're not actually entertaining or taking offers to lease until we have the plan approval, which takes a while, but then it's eight to 12 months to order steel and precast.

So until you're ready to start building the building or you know you have a start date for building the building, we're not in any hurry to start the leasing program on those new developments because rental rates are just moving that quickly.

Alex Leon

That's great color. Thanks. Maybe last one for me sticking with the leasing, is there anything in the 2022 or '23 remaining maturities that are maybe fixed contractual steps that might affect the rents?

Paul Dykeman

Yes, there was one in Montreal this year, and it's a big one. It's 240,000 square feet. And you can look at it as a bad thing or a good thing. So it's only going up I think $0.10 or $0.15 a square foot. So again, we don't do that in our standard lease. And lot of the times we won't put even options to renew in our leases, unless the tenants pay for it. But when we buy properties, we inherit some of these fixed price, which is not a lot, but there's a few in the Montreal portfolio. When I look at that, I go that's not a bad thing even though you're not getting the rental bumps for the next two years, because I believe the rental rate will be about 25% higher in two years.

So when they do have to go to market - and we had that discussion with the Senate. We know the Senate is actually looking for more space. We have them in multiple locations in our portfolio. And we're going, we think you should do a year - a five-year deal, but it would have to be at market. So they kind of said, no, no, we'd like our fixed price, so we'll take our chances in two years. I'm liking our [technical difficulty]. That's the only one, Ross, that I'm aware of in this year that we have the --

Ross Drake

Yes, that's about it.

Paul Dykeman

Yes. We looked at the balance of portfolio. I think there is like six or seven of those left in the portfolio, in the Montreal portfolio and at least one in Ontario. So they're mostly gone by now, but --

Operator

Your next question comes from Brad Sturges of Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brad Sturges

I'm wondering if you could give an update on capital recycling program or initiatives. Obviously you've been a little bit active there in Edmonton in some small-bay asset sales. Just want to get a little bit of color of how you're thinking about asset sales and capital recycling for this year.

Dayna Gibbs

Yes, I think it's a similar approach to what we've done last year. We've got our disposition watch list. We don't have any sort of real sense of urgency in terms of what we have on that list. It's really going to be opportunistic. And obviously it's, as you said, capital recycling, what we do with those proceeds? Being a public REIT or generally net acquirers, and by virtue of the pricing availability of capital in the market, again there is no real sense of urgency. But we do have sort of a soft circled list of sort of between $25 million and $40 million that we kind of keep an eye on. And, depending on the circumstance and pricing, would potentially think about some other selective pruning just in terms of upgrading our portfolio this year.

Paul Dykeman

Yes, I think, Dayna, most of that list if I'm not mistaken is in Alberta, between Calgary and Edmonton.

Dayna Gibbs

Yes.

Paul Dykeman

It's just some of those smaller shop buildings or some that are little bit quasi flex space or retail-type things.

Brad Sturges

Okay, and you noted some of the positive trends, particularly in Calgary, in terms of some of the increased leasing activity and demand there. And you do have a pretty decent size land bank. Can you just remind me how that land bank splits between Calgary and Edmonton? And given some of the positive trends, is there - some of that longer-term intensification opportunities, is that getting pulled forward a bit or how do you think about that?

Dayna Gibbs

Yes, I mean it's certainly - sorry. Well, I mean I'd say certainly the market is more of a development market now in terms of our portfolio. We're focused much more on maximizing our market rents and keeping our occupancy stable right now. We do have a lot of low site coverage there, so it's something that as we move forward we could selectively think about the potential for expansion, but it's not something absolutely, absolutely pressing in terms of our development projects.

Paul Dykeman

Yes, Brad, it would be more of a build-to-suit opportunity. So we're definitely scoping out where buildings could be expanded because three walls is less than - less than four and the cost of doing that [technical difficulty]. But it still pales in comparison to everything else that we're looking at in Montreal and Toronto. So we've got - we're in discussions with four tenants to do [technical difficulty] square feet at really attractive yield on cost. So we'll keep pushing those opportunities first.

Dayna Gibbs

The other thing I'd say though about the Alberta market is it's a more development friendly market compared to some of the sort of sub-markets I'll say that we're dealing with in the GTA so you know things can get done a little bit easier and a little more quickly, so that's attractive. But again, it's going to be very specific in terms of demand for space.

Operator

Your next question comes from Himanshu Gupta of Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you and good morning. So just focus on the development side here. I've been looking at the Burlington site to a legal land which you acquired in January this year. How much will be the cost to build on a dollar per foot basis and what rents are you expecting? I'm just trying to gauge the replacement cost here and economic rents to build?

Paul Dykeman

Perfect. Because we were - we were in some investor things a couple of weeks ago - it was probably a month ago now. I've thrown out a new replacement cost for the GTA. So that's exactly a good question to ask. So that property is going to take somewhere between two to three years to develop. The site planning approval process in Burlington is tedious and slow. But we paid about $2.3 million an acre for land. You have your development charges.

So this is going to be the first time we're building a building north of $300 a square feet. The final number will be impacted by a few things that the city will impose on us, but we are anticipating probably a minimum of $325 a square foot and possibly as high as $350 a square foot.

As I mentioned, today we're already achieving rents of I guess around - not roughly. We just got a rent of $1,450. So we think the leasing for this is not going to take place until another two years. So you're going to be somewhere significantly north of that. So - but if you pro forma in that $15 to $16 range, just kind of where you think your yield on cost is going to be. If you if you apply appropriate development spread, and we think you can look at development yields. I like to do it on a price per square foot, so there's somewhere between in our entire development pipeline a minimum of $50, as high as $100, but let's just say it's averaging $75 a square foot of development profit. You very quickly get to $400 a square foot, which is the new replacement cost number in GTA.

And it was only a year and a half ago I was going, we're going to surpass $300 a square feet. So absolutely, when you look at all these acquisitions that are happening, there's a pretty significant portfolio of $350, $360 a square foot for 25-year-old property. [technical difficulty] a building absolutely $400 a square foot is around the corner if it's not already here and if they want to buy $3.5 million or more, they're going to be at $400 a square foot for sure. So you're going to need rents at $350-plus to start to make - to make those things makes sense.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it.

Dayna Gibbs

Yes, I'd just add to in terms of our development leasing strategy is in light of sort of the rapidly increasing rental - market rental rates in the GTA, whereas you are balancing sort of the security of pre-leasing with waiting as long as possible to try to really squeeze out all of that upside in market rents. And with some of the uncertainty around the actual development of these properties, sometimes timing isn't as certain as you would have seen in years past. So to balance sort of the deliverable timing and maximizing that - the increases in market rents, is sort of where our thinking is that.

Paul Dykeman

I think the perfect example is our property in Oakville and Surveyor. It's just under 100,000 square feet. The steel is going up. We've been dealing with offers for over our fees for over 12 months. And we just recently did a deal that's in the mid-14s, but where we owned the land before. The yield on cost is going to be somewhere around 7%. So that's - I'd love to be able to think we could do that every time, but it just shows by waiting there our yield on cost went up significantly.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. Very helpful. And then looking at the GTA transaction, I think, Paul, you mentioned you're seeing transactions 2.5 cap rate, 2.3 cap rate. I mean obviously I imagine the [technical difficulty] are significantly below market rents. But our assets with five-year lease terms remaining there also trading at similar levels? I mean - so the point is the assets that are trading at sub-3 cap rate, is the lease term shorter than the others?

Paul Dykeman

Yes. So yes, I think most of them are going to be under five years, but I think kind of five years is that magic number, anything that's under five years that people can see the runway taking whatever that ingoing yield of 2.2 and moving rents and pushing that yield up to 4 or 4.5 is probably the strategy. And I think if they think they can do that in less than five years, that's worth doing. So - and our test on those, it's not could we do that or not?

We look at the price per square foot. We say if that translates into $360 a square foot, we're going why would be buy 25-year-old real estate with the chance of going up to 4.5 cap. Or we could build brand new on our Burlington land at $325 to $340 a square foot, get branded real estate, and get a yield on cost that's going to exceed or be at least equal to that 4.5% to 5% yield on cost. So that's kind of - that's the math that we do that drives more towards development than acquisition.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. That makes sense. And maybe last question is on same-store NOI growth. I mean do think Alberta is likely to be flat this year? I mean given that not much occupancy gains expected. And then the same-store NOI in Ontario and Quebec could be slightly higher than the last year I mean given the acceleration in rent.

Paul Dykeman

So I'll answer the first --

Ross Drake

In regards to Alberta, I think --

Paul Dykeman

Before getting into [technical difficulty] absolutely Ontario is going to be much higher. But Ross can give you the accounting.

Ross Drake

Alberta, because we had lower occupancy in 2021 - and when I say lower, it's in the 92 to 93, and now it's closer to full occupancy. You're going to see improved same-property NOI there. And then we are seeing rental rate increases on renewals now. Whereas last year the deals we were doing were flat or slightly negative because we were trying to maintain occupancy.

We'll start being a little more aggressive on run rate, so while I don't believe it will be flat in Alberta and the GTA, I see a continuing the improvement if not an acceleration in the same-property NOI growth just based on those rental rates that Paul is quoting in that and the deals that we - the leasing spreads we've shown in the MD&A. They didn't fully take effect in in 2021, so you're going to see the full impact of those rental increases in 2022.

And the contractual rental steps are continuing to grow. So I still see a very positive trend in same-property NOI. It's been around 5% the last two to three quarters in that - or 5%, so I'm very comfortable that it will continue that way with the growth in rent. And we're not seeing any decrease in occupancy in GTA and Montreal, and we have enough visibility for Alberta to say that they stay around that near full occupancy, so very positive same-property NOI for 2022.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. So you're saying something around 4% to 5%, is that what you're saying?

Ross Drake

I didn't say a number.

Paul Dykeman

He didn't say a number, but that sounds too low to me.

Ross Drake

I can see maintaining and improving on the 5%.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Dykeman for closing remarks.

Paul Dykeman

All right. So, well, thank you again. That was a good call. And we'll look forward to talking to you next quarter. My 2021 reflection was an amazing year for Summit and I think all industrial owners, and we're seeing lots of runway for 2022. So I think it's going to be another exciting and fun year to have these calls because I think we're going to have lots of nice and fun things to talk about. All right, thank you. Talk to you next time.

Dayna Gibbs

Thanks, guys.

Operator

