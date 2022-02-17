Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The rebound in return on sales for the car and van segment of Mercedes-Benz has been quite encouraging. However, increasing competition within the electric vehicles market might place some pressure on sales growth going forward.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:DMLRY) has seen a significant rebound in growth since early 2020.

investing.com

With travel having fallen significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of domestic road trips has risen - and this has significantly benefited Mercedes as a result of increased automobile demand.

On the other hand, supply chain issues affecting semiconductor availability have resulted in significant bottlenecks, which meant lower than expected car sales for the most recent quarter as the company was unable to meet demand.

The purpose of this article is to investigate the extent to which growth can be expected to continue from here.

Recent Performance

Mercedes-Benz Group has significantly restructured its business of late, with Daimler Truck having been spin-off into a separate company - the intention being for Mercedes to concentrate its efforts on the car and van segments of the business.

When looking at the return on sales metric for this segment of the business - the recent rebound in growth across this metric has been quite encouraging. Note that the return on sales used to generate the below are non-adjusted, and only return on sales for the car segment were used prior to 2020 - as this represents the largest proportion of sales across both the car and van segment which are now reported together.

Figures sourced from Mercedes-Benz Historical Interim Reports - graph generated by author

Essentially, return on sales represents the degree of profit made on a particular vehicle relative to how much it costs to manufacture the vehicle. We see that while this metric dipped between 2019 and the first three quarters of 2020 - return on sales subsequently went up significantly.

The average return on sales since Q1 2015 was 7.04% with a standard deviation of 5.35%. Using a Monte Carlo simulation of 10,000 samples based on these parameters - here is a distribution of potential growth rates.

Author's calculations

We can see that this distribution has a positive skew, i.e., while the lowest expected return on sales is -10%, the highest expected return on sales is almost 30%.

From this standpoint, the recent rebound in return on sales to the 10% level is in line with what would typically be expected. Should Mercedes-Benz succeed in maintaining this rate of return, then there could be a good opportunity to scale sales growth further across the car and van segment as a result of the spin-off of Daimler Truck.

From a balance sheet standpoint, the company has managed its cash flow quite nicely, with the proportion of cash to total liabilities having increased significantly over a five-year period (all figures in € millions expect cash to total liabilities).

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 10981 12072 15853 18883 23048 Total liabilities 183855 243533 215566 239597 223489 Cash to total liabilities 5.97% 4.96% 7.35% 7.88% 10.31%

Source: Figures sourced from 2016-2020 Annual Reports (total liabilities calculated by subtracting equity from the quoted total liability and equities figure for each year)

Looking Forward

While supply bottlenecks have placed pressure on recent earnings, the fact that return on sales has been rising across the car segment - along with demand continuing to remain vibrant indicates that the car and van segment as a whole has the potential to deliver significant profitability going forward as supply chain issues start to abate.

In addition, the fact that the company has managed to grow its long-term cash as a proportion of liabilities over time puts Mercedes-Benz Group in a good position to cover short-term expenses while continuing to reinvest in the business.

While return on sales data has been encouraging, Mercedes-Benz is likely to see growing competition in an increasingly niche market. With a push to be offering an all CO2 neutral car fleet in less than 20 years, the company will invariably face competition from big players such as Tesla (TSLA) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) in this space.

In addition, with mainstream cars having proven more popular than luxury vehicles in 2022, Mercedes-Benz could find itself in a position where it is trying to maximize sales across an increasingly narrow base of customers. While return on sales growth across the car segment is encouraging so far, that is not to say that sales growth will not come under pressure in the future as competition accelerates.

Conclusion

To conclude, I take the view that Mercedes-Benz should see further upside from here as supply chain issues start to abate. Longer term, increasing competition in the EV market could place pressure on sales growth, and the ability of Mercedes-Benz to mitigate such competition will determine its long-term success.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.