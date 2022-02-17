Aurora Cannabis: The Fallen Pot Giant That Still Can't Find Its Way

Marco VDM/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) cannot commit to a set direction. As the costs of its failures mount, it is difficult to see how management will reclaim the company’s former glory in an oversaturated cannabis industry.

Industry Overview

For years, SA writers, investors, and Reddit-lurkers alike have bolstered the marijuana industry as a modern-day gold rush, citing CAGR projections to the tune of 20-30% and the steady rollback of laws banning cannabis worldwide. In the interest of brevity, I will skip the pitch you have all heard before. The bottom line is that the cannabis business is indeed promising, but after years of hype it is no longer the infant industry it was in 2018.

Size of Legal Recreational Canadian Cannabis Market (in billions CAD) (Statista)

Source: Statista.com

The above chart illustrates the size of the legal recreational cannabis market in Canada, including market size projections from 2022 onward. Right now, the Canadian market is enjoying the tail-end of the boom that was ignited by Canada’s federal legalization in 2018. While there is still plenty of growth to be had, the industry has reached a level of maturity that will begin to weed out underperforming companies.

With a staggering 776 licensed producers in business, market oversaturation has imposed pricing pressures that are slowly bleeding out firms. America will still likely legalize at the federal level, but that could be years away as the only progress has come in the form of bills that never gain any real traction. Internationally, cannabis still faces laws and red tape that limits consumers to medical use only. As the market continues to mature, mistakes will become more costly, and Aurora is no stranger to blunders.

A Brief History of Aurora’s Follies

When Canada legalized marijuana in 2018, ACB took headlines by storm as it made multiple deals to expand production capabilities. Just months after legalization, ACB had already secured 20% of the Canadian retail market. With 15 global production facilities at its height, the company had been on pace to pump out 600,000 annual kilos of cannabis. Investors flocked to ACB, inflating its share price up to $128.27 at its height.

As the years went on, it became clear that management had significantly overestimated immediate market growth rates following legalization. Their focus on premium recreational Canadian products failed as consumers ultimately preferred discount offerings and lower prices. Aurora began to shutter and sell production facilities to cut expenses as their CEO Terry Booth stepped down in early 2020. The company claimed it would give up on international operations to focus on the Canadian and American markets.

Current Financial State

With a closing stock price of $4.70 on Feb 16, ACB has fallen far from the heights of its glory days. In its recent FY22 Q2 report, the company reported a 10% drop in total revenue compared to its quarterly results a year prior, thanks to the Canadian pricing war. Over the same period, its net revenue from consumer cannabis fell by 48% while its medical cannabis net revenue increased by 18%. The company has managed to cut its operating expenses consistently over the last three quarters, putting it on track of its ‘business transformation plan’.

Consolidated FY22 Q2 income statement (Nasdaq)

Source: Nasdaq.com

As far as its balance sheet goes, the company has accumulated $263.25 million USD in cash, giving it a favorable balance sheet for the industry. However, its history of overpaying for its many acquisitions has left $700 million USD of goodwill on its balance sheet, making up 35.7% of its total assets. As Aurora continues to restructure, it's easy to wonder if the company will be able to leverage the full value of its goodwill under a changing business model. If not, the company will be forced to begin adjusting its goodwill in the future, cutting into its net income.

An Unfocused Strategy (Still)

While management appears to be slowly turning financials around, it seems they are still having a difficult time focusing their strategy and adjusting to consumer preferences. ACB is clearly bleeding money in the Canadian recreational market and has expressed their concerns over pricing pressures as they claim they are focusing on the medical industry where they have a competitive advantage. Yet in their recent earnings call, they announced their plans to roll out a new recreational line of premium cannabis. The Canadian recreational market is already slashing into their revenue as their medical and international businesses thrive. Why continue to pour money into such an oversupplied market that has clearly expressed its disinterest in premium products?

This is not the first time ACB has tried and failed to shift its strategy. Recall that the company stated it was going to ‘give up’ on international markets in 2020; today these international markets have become one of their few markers of success. Now management claims they are going to shift to one direction while keeping one foot in a losing court. The concern here is that while the marijuana industry continues to mature, ACB will continue to make multi-million dollar blunders, overpaying for this acquisition or burning money into that failing product line, and continue to slip until its competition leaves them in the dust.

Opportunities To Capitalize On

Not all news is bad news for ACB. Lately Aurora has experienced success in both the medicinal and international markets. Even if its management can unite under a strategy focused on these fronts, however, success will not come so easily. The medical market has a lower ceiling than the recreational market long-term. Currently, 1% of Canadians use marijuana medicinally. If ACB is to capitalize on its medicinal advantage, they would have to launch an educational campaign to convince Canadians of the benefits of medical marijuana or remain limited to a relatively small consumer base compared to the recreational market.

ACB has also succeeded internationally, as their FY22 Q2 report claimed the company saw a 50% sales growth in both the U.K. and Australian markets that quarter. The company is currently active in 11 countries. Aurora claims that its presence in these countries puts it in an excellent position for expansion once these countries open recreationally, but we have already seen how slow federal legalization can be via the United States. Aurora can certainly squeeze out some profits from its medicinal business in these countries, but if it is holding its breath for federal legalizations, the company will pass out before its dreams come true.

Conclusion

ACB may be on track with its business transformation plan, but it does not seem like management have changed their indecisive ways. Aurora survived the immediate effects of their last blunders through a CEO switch and reverse stock split. If management cannot align their strategy under their successful business segments, their competition will undoubtedly begin to steal away market share. That is, if Aurora can survive another string of multi-million dollar mistakes at all.

I rate ACB as neutral for now, given its promising medical and international prospects. I personally do not believe the current management has the ability to capitalize on these opportunities as they dig out of their last hole, but it is worth monitoring their quarterly reports to see if they are truly able to turn things around in the future. Perhaps one day ACB will find a strategy that works and capitalize on its strengths. If that day should come, investors should buy in while they can before the next industry-hype wave breaks.