Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Entertainment

After the bell on Thursday, we received fourth quarter results from streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), seen in this shareholder letter. The company was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, as consumers stuck at home flocked to internet-powered televisions and streaming services. Unfortunately, like a number of its peers out there, the pandemic tailwinds have quickly evaporated, sending Roku shares to a new 52-week low after the report.

For Q4, Roku came with revenues of $865.3 million. While this was roughly 33% growth over the prior-year period, the number was nearly $20 million below the bottom end of management's guidance. The reported Q4 figure also missed Street estimates by nearly $29 million. This was the second straight revenue miss for the company, after never missing on the topline. After Q3's very small miss, the Q4 result now becomes the company's biggest revenue miss on record. The year-over-year revenue growth rate nearly halved over the 58% number seen in Q4 2020.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) struggle with its Q4 results, as subscriber growth fell well short of what investors and analysts were hoping for. Roku finds itself mostly in the same boat, having seen its results helped quite a bit by the pandemic. The two charts below show how year-over-year active account growth of 8.9 million is at its lowest point since Q3 2019. When combined with a much higher base number, the percentage growth figure has fallen off a cliff.

Roku Active Account Growth (Company Earnings Reports)

While Roku did add 3.7 million accounts in the quarter, that was down considerably from the 5.2 million added in Q4 2020. Other metrics also took a hit, with year-over-year growth in hours streamed rising just 2.5 billion, as compared to growth of 5.3 billion a year earlier and 6.0 billion at the peak for Q1 2021. Sequential average revenue per user ("ARPU") growth came in at just 2.32%, the lowest increase in five years. The year-over-year dollar growth in ARPU declined sequentially for the first time since Q2 2020. Gross margins for both the player and platform segments also took a hit.

As bad as the Q4 numbers were, guidance for the current quarter was perhaps the worst part of this report. The company guided to first quarter revenue of $720 million, dramatically short of analyst expectations for $756 million, and it forecast EBITDA of $55 million versus an expected $78.4 million. Management guided to full year revenue growth of 35%, which on a percentage basis looked better than the 34.7% number the Street was expecting. However, when you consider the Q4 revenue miss lowered the 2021 actual figure that the Street average was working off of, this guidance calls for roughly $3.73 billion in revenues for 2022. That number ends up coming in below what the Street was looking for at $3.76 billion.

Shares of Roku fell 8% in the after-hours session to $133, with the post-earnings fall setting a new 52-week low for the stock. This was a name that topped out just 2% away from $500 a share, but like many of its growth peers, has dropped significantly as investors look towards the end of the pandemic. Roku also isn't very profitable, and the market is not looking very favorably on those types of names currently as we approach Fed rate hikes and the tightening of monetary policy.

In the end, Roku's Q4 report definitely showed that the benefits of the pandemic are behind it. User growth is starting to fall off considerably, which led to a sizable revenue miss for Q4 combined with weak guidance. Companies that are focusing solely on sales growth currently with little to no profitability have lost favor in this market, so despite Roku shares being well off their pandemic highs, the stock dropped to a new 52-week low on these results.