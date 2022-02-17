Transurban Group Stapled Securities (TRAUF) CEO Scott Charlton on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Transurban Group Stapled Securities (OTCPK:TRAUF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2022 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Charlton – Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Jablko – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Moulder – Jefferies

Rob Koh – Morgan Stanley

Owen Birrell – RBC

Justin Barratt – CLSA

Andre Romeo – UBS

Anthony Longo – JPMorgan

Ben Brayshaw – Barrenjoey

Cameron McDonald – E&P

Operator

Scott Charlton

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Transurban results briefing for the first half financial year 2022. I hope that everyone is safe and well, and today I'm joined by our CFO, Michelle Jablko, and together we'll take you through the presentation we've launched with the ASX this morning. Also on the call is our Investor Relations team, who will follow-up with any questions if we can't reach them today. Today's presentation should take about 40 minutes, followed by time for questions.

Now, I'll kick off today's presentation with some of the highlights for the period and all move to slide 5 on the presentation that was lodged with the ASX this morning. In the Second Quarter, we saw traffic recover in most markets in line with the easing of government restrictions. I'll cover this in more detail later in the presentation. In Sydney, we increased Transurban ownership in WestConnex to 50% and that transaction now has extended our weighted average concession life to approximately 30 years, which we're very happy with.

The Melbourne we reached agreement to resolve disputes on the West Gate Tunnel and we're now looking forward to tunneling getting underway in the next month and the TBMs have recently been turned on as part of the testing and commissioning process. We achieved an outstanding results in our safety performance with an improvement in all of our metrics, highlighting our continued focus on achieving excellence across our operations.

We completed tunneling on the M4-M5 project in Sydney and we continue to progress our projects in the U.S., including pre -development work for Phase one of the Maryland Express Lanes project. And finally, as I talk more on the next slide, Transurban is positioned well in an environment characterized by rising interest rates and inflation. So I'll turn to that slide on six and it's been another interesting start to the year with supply chain and COVID-19 disruptions playing a role in an elevated inflationary outlook.

And certainly, economists are also widely predicting interest rates will start to increase at some point this year. Again to us, it's no surprise and it's something that we've been planning for for the last 3 to 5 years, I guess, what the surprise is, it's probably taken so long for interest rates start rising given that they were at an all-time low in the cycle. As you've heard, Michelle and I both say before, we take a conservative view on interest rates and inflation to inform our strategic planning and our investments.

However, in an environment where both inflation and interest rates are rising, we are well-positioned as we show on the slide. In the near-term Transurban 's interest rate exposure is very low as a result of our hedging policy with 99% of our existing debt book hedged at the 31st of December 2021. And the majority of our expiring debt over the period from now to FY ‘25 is above our weighted average cost of debt.

In addition, as shown in the pie chart, almost 70% of our revenue is linked to CPI price escalations as part of our concessions. We've tried to illustrate the combined impact of these factors and environment we're both interest rates, inflation arising. There's a positive impact on our revenue more than offset the expected impact of interest rate increases as you can see on the chart on the right in the near -- in the medium term.

Now if I move to slide 7 and talk a little bit on what's happening with traffic, so most of the impact in the first quarter due to the government-mandated restrictions on movement to curb the delta outbreak, particularly this time in Sydney, and continuing in Melbourne. Historically, we have seen traffic bounce back quickly in line with the easing of restrictions and this, again, was evident in the second quarter performance, and particularly in Sydney, where the restrictions began easing from October.

In Melbourne, traffic increased year-on-year, mainly due to fewer days of strict lockdown in the previous period. In Brisbane, which had relatively few restrictions as we continue to see steady traffic volume supported by additional capacity on the Logan motorway. And finally, in North America, the positive trends continued through the period. Schools have reopened in Virginia, Maryland, and Montreal. And we're seeing a continued uptick in leisure travel.

And we provided on slide 8 some of the weekly traffic data because will appreciate. It's a bit confusing with all the volatility of the lock downs. But this shows the performance across the past year, across the portfolio, and basically on a weekly basis and the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in December was obviously a setback globally and we saw restrictions, such as mandatory mask indoors, as well as density limits reintroduced in several of our markets.

In each of our markets, you can clearly see though, the recovery trend when limitations on a movement are eased and through January and into February, a week-by-week increase in traffic volumes, now that we seem to be passing the peak of this wave. We've tried to illustrate that on Slide 9. And given the current status of COVID-19 restrictions in our markets. Pleasingly in Queensland, the government is now encouraging people back into the CBD.

And in Sydney, the indoor mask mandate is expected to be removed in the next few weeks, and looks like Victoria may be doing similar. So that's -- very happy about that. And obviously, very happy that there has been a fall in hospitalization rates in each of our markets that you can see on the chart on the left, that's leading to the recovery. Today, we've also released and we've highlighted on slide 10, some of the data on our latest mobility trends, consumer research, which helps us understand key trends in current and future mobility.

And we undertook the latest round of this research in late January, early February. So just coming out of the [Indiscernible] variant and independently surveyed more than 5,000 people in Australia and North America. We continue to see the trend in preference towards private vehicle travel over public transport, with daily private vehicle travel is expected to be on averaged 16% more than pre -pandemic, which that number has doubled since July of 2021 in our survey.

And public transport use is expected to be 22% less than -pandemic, which has remained flat across our survey over the past 2 years. Again, mainly due to health and safety concerns, with 44% of people feeling unsafe on public transport in Australia. Flexible working arrangements are likely continue for most people. However, 87% of people expect to do most of their work at the workplace.

And on average, most people expect to work under 2 days a week at home, which is down from closer to 3 days from the survey in 2020. The trend to e-commerce continues with 53% of our respondents saying they expected to shop more online, which is an increase of eight points compared to, and again, we ask that question in July of '20, and the resilience of commercial traffic points to this ongoing demand for e-commerce.

And finally, respond -- sorry, respondents demand for domestic and industry travel continues to build with 67% of people continued to travel in '22, up 7 points from our survey in '20. We just highlighted again on 11, I know this is a slide that you see all the time, we think it's important because our investment proposition continues to remain unchanged. We now have 21 assets in five markets, all supported by, we think, long-term positive growth drivers.

Having a diverse a portfolio has proven very resilient to the impacts of pandemic. And our long-life assets have also allowed us to look through the impacts of COVID. Again with WestConnex, as I said earlier, that extends our weighted average concession life to around 3 years. We continue to progress the 7 projects we have in development or delivery, both in Australia and in North America. And of course, our relationships with governments and strategic partners are fundamental to progressing our opportunity pipeline, and the government's infrastructure plans in our markets.

We're very confident that the fundamentals of our assets will support traffic growth. This will allow us to deliver on our investment proposition of building value over the long term, while balancing distribution payments to security holders and efficiently funding our development pipeline. Just on slide 12, again, we think it's important to look at sustainable business model. We think we have built and continue to prosecute, and the growth in our business is a clear demonstration of our investment discipline as well as the value that we can create in our assets through active management and operational excellence that enhances our customers experience.

And then just over 20 years, Transurban has grown from single-purpose entity with the average daily traffic numbers around 200,000 a day to the business that we are today. We now have, as I said earlier, 21 assets with 14 of those added in the past decade. And our customers are taking more than 2 million trips a day across our 5 markets. And by executing on our long-term strategy to deliver value to all our stakeholders. We believe we have proven our capability as a partner of choice, and we look forward to continuing to get the best set of our current assets, as well as continuing to position the business for the next stage of growth.

And as part of that we've outlined on Slide 13, as we normally do. What remains a significant pipeline of opportunities in each of our five core markets. And these range from enhancements to our own assets, to potential acquisitions and large-scale Greenfield projects. These are development opportunities targeted for the next decade and will assess all of them in our usual disciplined way, and it might be even more that come available in the market.

I would like now to go through some of our environmental, social, and governance highlights on the next slide for the period. You will see in our corporate report that's released with our annual results, quite a range of things that the company does. It's very hard to condense in such a small analyst’s presentation. But ESG considerations are embedded right across our business Our business purpose to strengthen communities through transport reflects our understanding of the significance of these areas.

Over the last few years, we've made substantial progress at Transurban to formalize the processes by which we engage with and measure the value we create across all our full set of stakeholders. We undertook our first stakeholder listening program in 2016, and this year we've involved it into a continuous campaign to better understand their issues on an ongoing basis and to ensure that when we do future initiative, we achieved the greatest social impact.

During the period we've implemented the first of our power purchase agreements and renewables now supplied just under 60% of our electricity requirements in New South Wales, and our first PPA in Queensland came online in January. And renewables are expected to supply around 80% of our electricity needs in that market. And we'll talk a little bit about some developments in Victoria later on. In September, we launched a promotion to encourage COVID vaccination take-up among our millions of linked customers across Australia.

We've recently launched our booster competition this week and the campaign has served a dual purpose, as well as promoting the vaccination, is promoting electric vehicles with an EV as the main prize. We also built on our extensive support for those most impacted by COVID, as well as progressing in our community initiatives include road safety education with our partners at Kidsafe, and Neuroscience Research Australia. On Slide 15, you will see that over the past decade, our customer base has more than quadrupled to 9 million people.

Under the link brand and Australia Express Lanes and GoToll brands in the USA and the A25 in Canada. With past 3 years’ number of accounts has increased by more than 15%, and customers rely on our roads for travel time savings. Safer journeys and more reliable travel and our focus is making their interactions with us as seamless as possible on both on an author road along with our roadside data each year we analyze around 250,000 pieces of customer feedback. And this informs our continuous improvement approach to the customer experience.

And our pay-as-you-go apps continue to gain momentum. 4 million trips in Australia have been taken using our Linkgo and GoToll in the U.S. is now available in 86 roads, tunnels, and bridges across a few states. Now, one of the other things as part of what we look at, and I know it's a recent hot topic, we do look as a long-term partner investor at the future of transportation on our markets and the need to rethink our current road funding model is something I know everyone knows I have been talking about for some time.

As most of you are aware, the model is under increasing pressure as fuel exhaust receipts continued to decline due to the more fuel efficient in zero-emission vehicles. Now, alongside this, the real cost of private transportation to consumers is predicted to fall dramatically as electrical vehicles become mainstream over the next decade, further exasperating the road funding issue. So we do believe and highlight on the next Slide, 17, that the transition to a road usage charge model to replace the current model is something being contemplated obviously by governments around the world as a more sustainable revenue source and a fairer way for drivers to pay for the usage.

In research undertaken as part of our mobility trends insights found that 50% of respondents preferred a road user charge over the current system. And of those, 68%, thought that a road usage charge will be fair with motorists who use the roads most paying a greater portion for the roads. And we know fairness has also been a topic raised in the New South Wales governments inquiring into tolling regimes, with the different tolling regimes in Sydney has led to some inequities, with some drivers spending more per kilometer of travel than others.

And we welcome and have always welcome the opportunity to engage with policymakers and we take a pragmatic look at tolling regimes to create potentially a fair proposition for customers. Now move to some of the highlights of the specific markets. Starting out with Sydney, where toll revenue declined by 14% year-on-year with traffic down around 25% due to lock-down, which extended through to October, as compared to the prior year. Excuse me. Large vehicle traffic was less impacted by COVID restrictions, decreasing vialing around 4.7%.

The Sydney results benefited from the contribution of NorthConnex, as well as the additional ownership of WestConnex from the 29th of October. And as well as contributing to the traffic performance I'm really pleased that NorthConnex has brought significant benefits to the community along the Pennant Hills Road with a halving of near miss traffic incidents in the road since NorthConnex opened. And progress is continuing on WestConnex with the tunneling now complete on the M4-M5 Link tunnels, which will connect the new M4 at Haberfield to the M8 in Rozelle Interchange.

And there are some additional information about WestConnex project delivery on Slide 41 in the appendices. And this week, the Group Executive of WestConnex, Andrew Head and the Group Executive of New South Wales market, Michele Huey, appeared at a public hearing as part of the New South Wales Parliament inquiry into road tolling regimes, following on from their first appearance, which occurred in December of last year.

And as I said earlier, we welcome the opportunity to be a part of these important conversations and to demonstrate the value we bring to our customers and the community. And we look forward to ongoing conversations both with inquiries committee and the New South Wales government. If we move to Slide 20, just a couple of highlights that I'll mentioned, there's a detailed proposal for the M7, M12 inter-chain project, which will connect the new Western Sydney Airport with s new M7 motorway. We submitted that in late '21 as part of the New South Wales government's unsolicited proposal process.

And it's currently under assessment by the New South Wales government, and we hope to have an update and progress on that soon. And we move to Slide 21, in Melbourne, where total revenue increased by 21% compared to the first half of the previous year with traffic up by 20%. These increases are largely due to the long periods of government-mandated restrictions during the first half of the previous financial year. Car traffic increased by nearly 30%, and large, vehicle traffic increased by nearly 6%.

As with New South Wales, reducing the emissions intensity of our business has also been an important focus for us in Melbourne and pleasingly, we recently signed a renewable energy power purchase agreement to source 100% of City Links electric consumption from renewable sources from 2024. And we continue to engage strongly with our communities around the City Link supporting run for the kids, which we were planning will return hopefully in-person event this year.

Now, if we look at the pipeline and portfolio on the next slide, really our focus again is on getting the West Gate Tunnel project delivered in Victoria. In December, we announced an agreement with the state and the builders resolving some very longstanding and difficult disputes. Tunneling is now due to commence shortly, with project completion scheduled for 2025. We've outlined the key terms of this agreement in Slide 43 in the appendix.

I'm happy to answer any questions that you may have on this. Quickly on Brisbane, we saw toll revenue increase by nearly 7%, with car traffic increasing by 3.2%, and large vehicle traffic increasing by 6.5%. And Brisbane has benefited from the least impacts of COVID-19 of any of our markets with shorter lock down periods. And the transitioning of 4 individual control centers into the new integrated center is progressing well. And the operations center will eventually -- eventually operate all 81 kilometers of our network right across Brisbane.

I'll skip over slide 24 and look at the North America update where traffic increased by nearly 30% versus the prior period with improvements across the Express Lanes assets, as well as the 825. Total revenue increased by 17% or 84% on a like-for-like basis, if you exclude the impact of the 50% sale of the Transurban Chesapeake assets. 2 enhancement projects were approved by the Virginia government during the period which we expect will result in some smoother traffic flows on the relevant sections of the 95 and 395 Express lanes around some of the entrance and exits.

If I move to Slide 26 and an update on some of the projects in the area. In Maryland, pre -development work is progressing, as I said earlier on Phase 1 of the Express Lanes project, including a tender process for the D&C subcontractor work package. We are on track to receive final approval from the Board of Public Works at the end of this calendar year. And I'm looking forward to getting over there in the next couple of weeks and meeting both with obviously our employees, but with our partners. In Virginia, we reached commercial close on the 495 Extension project during the period.

As a reminder to monitor this project extends Express Lanes by 3 kilometers toward the Maryland border. And we expect to reach financial close on the project the coming weeks. We've almost completed a million work hours on the FredEx project. However, the schedule remains under review. Given there have been some construction challenges, we do expect some further cost in this project, which should be quantified in April following an arbitration hearing with the D&C subcontractor.

However, nothing important to note, we do not expect these additional costs will be material to Transurban. So with that and market highlights, I will now pass over to Michelle, who will take us through the financial results for the period.

Michelle Jablko

Thanks, Scott. And good morning, everyone. When I look at our financial result for the half, I think it shows that the businesses in a robust position, despite the impact of COVID restrictions in our biggest market. As we step through the detail, it's important to note that while Sydney and Melbourne both had significant periods of government-mandated restrictions, Melbourne also had days in the first half of last year and actually had less days of lockdowns this half. With that in mind, average daily traffic was down 4.8%.

Given the resilience of our business model, this translated to flat proportional revenue of $1.2 billion as lower volumes were offset by price escalations and continued resilience in commercial traffic. We've continued to invest in the business and our balance sheet is in good shape. Also as Scott outlined our hedging profile has been actively managed over many years. This protection combined with CPI-linked toll escalations, position us well, if we see rising interest rates and inflation. Let me now take you through some of the detail.

So starting with free cash on Slide 30. Total free cash for the half was $459 million. These covered the first half distribution of $0.15 per security, and there were no capital releases in the half. Free cash was slightly down by $8 million. A few key drivers to call out here. Firstly, COVID impacted the outcome in a 100% owned operations. However, distributions from non 100% owned assets were higher, noting that the I-95 is now paying distributions.

The deconsolidation of Transurban Chesapeake led to a reduction in net finance costs and working capital movements were mostly timing related. While free cash was broadly in line with the prior half, it was below pre - COVID levels. But free cash should benefit from the lifting of COVID restrictions and improved traffic, although there can be some short-term timing differences with assets paying distributions and arrears. The next Slide 31 provides an overview of our statutory result, which was a loss of $106 million.

The improvement from the $448 million loss in the first half of '21 was mostly driven by re-measurement of certain balance sheet items, deploy through the net finance cost line, and a non-cash [Indiscernible] This relate to the measurement of derivative financial instruments, shareholder loan notes, and the West Gate Tunnel construction obligation liability. So moving now to our proportional results on slide 32, which gives you a better sense of underlying business trends.

Proportional EBITDA was $805 million, which was $35 million lower for the half like-for-like total revenue was up $21 million with the impacts from increased restrictions in Sydney, offset by price increases, resilient commercial traffic, and comparatively less days of COVID restrictions in other markets. Costs were higher and as I'll cover on the next slide, almost half of these was because of changes in accounting requirements. We saw some benefit from our new assets in Sydney, roughly balancing lower revenue from the Transurban Chesapeake transaction.

New assets would likely have contributed more if not for the restrictions in place in Sydney over the period. All of these meant that EBITDA was 4.1% lower for the half or roughly 2% lower before the impact of accounting related items. A reasonable outcome given 4.8% lower average daily traffic. So if I take us now to costs on Slide 33, we've split these between operational costs and accounting related items. Our operational costs increased by 5.6%. This reflects investments we've been making in capabilities to support the recent and future growth of the business.

These includes areas like data analytics, cyber, and other technology. Employee numbers were off around 2%. Increased costs partly reflected changes in the mix of stuff and also included a full half of costs to position filled in the previous period. We also had higher insurance premiums. And in terms of accounting related increases, we changed the way we account for software-as-a-service spend with more vast spending expense rather than capitalized, we flagged this at the full year. There was also a small change to maintenance provision discount right across our Australian assets.

So if you turn to margins on Slide 34. Margins at the group level, we're just under 66%, lower than normal due to COVID restrictions in our largest markets. We would expect to say group margins returned towards a more normal range as restrictions lift and traffic again returns to pre -COVID levels, and we've illustrated that here on this slide You can also see here that last year margins improved quickly as traffic recovered, and that the CityLink margin held up reasonably well at 80% despite lockdowns in the half.

In North America, proportional margins improved as average daily traffic and the average price of both Express Lanes reached their highest level since December 2019. The 50% sale of Transurban Chesapeake also improved margins, with the higher margin A25 now a larger proportion of that market. However, even on a like-for-like basis, the North American margin was the highest since the first half of FY ‘20. Moving now to our balance sheet metrics on Slide 35, there are three key things to call out.

Firstly, our liquidity, debt covenants and credit ratings have remained robust through COVID -related traffic volatility. This is the result of deliberate and concerted effort over many years. Our credit ratings were reaffirmed last year, following announcement of the West Gate Tunnel dispute settlement. Secondly, we have a strong corporate liquidity position of $3.8 billion or just under $3.4 billion after the first half distribution is paid later this month. This, combined with future capital releases, sets us up well as we go forward. And finally, we've been planning for higher interest rates for some time.

Our debt book 99% hedged, providing good protection in a rising interest rate environment. And the sculpt went through, we would also likely have revenue benefit from CPI linked toll escalations. Most recently, we've had excellent continued access to date markets. We have refinancing last week of 95 Express Lanes public activity bonds, heavily auto-subscribed, and completed at rights below our average cost of U.S. dollar debt. So our balance sheet has us very well-positioned. Moving now to slide 36, I will just take you through some financial considerations looking forward.

We expect traffic recovery with the lifting of COVID restrictions acknowledging of course, but there is still some uncertainty. We understand the challenge for our investors in quantifying the impact of the pandemic on our business, and we've previously provided numbers related to the revenue impact of a week of lockdown across the markets. Recognizing that the situation is different now, without strict lockdowns. We've simplified the approach and instead provided reference points to monthly traffic movements by strong data from the first half of '22.

Then in terms of costs, drivers are likely to be similar to the first half and our capital release profile over the next three years has not changed. With an excess of $2.3 billion between now and 2025. The timing will be subject to market conditions. So as I stand back from our financial performance the first half of '22, our business is in good shape to benefit from recovering traffic as restrictions ease. We've built a strong balance sheet with full-cost capital releases providing further funding support.

Our hedging profile and CPI-linked toll escalations position us well, in a rising rate environment. And we continue to take a disciplined approach to capital management, carefully weighing all options. Any capital we invest is required to meet our hurdle conditions which are based on a long-term through the cycle view of our cost of capital. Thank you. And I'll now hand back to Scott.

Scott Charlton

Thank you very much Michelle. Well done. I would like to finish today's presentation with a few comments on our outlook. As we noted in the presentation, 2021, actually 2022, 2021 both were very busy years, not only dealing with the COVID, but with some significant milestones reached for the business, which last year included the sale of Transurban Chesapeake, acquiring the remaining 49% stake in WestConnex, and although difficult, agreeing a resolution on the West Gate Tunnel.

And while traffic has remained sensitive to government restrictions, we continue to see quick recovery after every period of impact. This now leaves us in a position to focus on our core operations and the growth line -- and the growth pipeline ahead of us. And while we foresee some changes in the economic environment and something we've been planning for again, as Michelle and I both have said for a very long time, our inflation linked toll escalations and debt-hedging profile provide protection against a rising interest rate environment over the near and medium-term.

As always, we will focus on balancing distributions for our security holders, which we know is extremely important, with long-term value creation while maintaining our capital discipline. And of course, in wrapping up, I'd like to thank the team at Transurban who have worked so hard in very difficult circumstances over this period to contribute to these results and again, our security holders who continue to support us and for attending today's call. So with that, we will open it up to questions, please. Thanks, Ben.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Anthony Moulder, from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Anthony Moulder

Good morning all. If I can start with you Scott -- You mentioned outlook for quick recovery of traffic. You said a different picture that you're seeing in this mobility data that you collect from Melbourne, the willingness to return to the office that travel expectations, et cetera.

Scott Charlton

No, not really. I mean, there is some differences between each market, some subtle differences, but I mean, it all comes back to Victoria. We still have work from home if you can and mass mandates. So we saw the recovery and ceiling got very close to pre -COVID numbers toward the end of last calendar year. So we see the same circumstances. I think the deeper and the longer the restrictions go, obviously, it takes a little bit longer for the recovery to occur and Victoria has been through deeper around restrictions for periods of time, but now we see the same trends in each of our markets.

Anthony Moulder

The comments on the use of funding, obviously, we've been talking about that for a little while, but given this report that we see today on the Western Harbour Tunnel, will that challenge some of the -- those roads being built if they need to be subsidized by others?

Scott Charlton

I don't think so. Anthony, this is going on for his since the time of the Romans, and somebody has to pay for infrastructure. It's not free, so you can either tax people or you can have a user charge. And what we're just -- I think, saying and governments are looking at and the industry and policymakers are saying, is that over the next couple of decades that the current system is probably not as efficient as it needs to be with the introduction of technology and the changes in transportation.

And Transurban wants to be a part of that discussion and in the dialogue, but the infrastructure needs to get built. That's a definite. And if you look at when the infrastructure does get built and if you look at the benefits to the city of Sydney is driving from WestConnex or Brisbane from the Logan Enhancement or Victoria will get out of the West Gate Tunnel. These cities can't be world-class cities without world-class infrastructure. And then it's up to governments to decide how they want to pay for it. We're happy to provide input into that dialogue, but it's ultimately up to the governments decide how they want to pay for it.

Anthony Moulder

Of course. And for Michelle, capital releases. You said expectations on those capital releases haven't changed, does the increase in yield environment change the outlook that you could have, depending on what -- where rights go to for capital releases?

Michelle Jablko

No, because I think we took a pretty conservative view into -- we always take a long-term view when we think about it from the start, and as Scott said, rising interest rates are not really a surprise in terms of them coming, so no, I'm comfortable with the number.

Scott Charlton

And I think going back to the investment in this, what we've got, the natural hedge on both sides. So I think if you remember back when we bought geo -model, I can remember we had forecast interest rates arise when we bought geo -model, but we'd also forecast CPI to rise. And we got to the same margin outcome we thought through the integration process. Partly CPI disappointed us because it was lower than we forecast, but interest rates were lower than we forecast. And so we got to the same sort of outcome.

And now we're just seeing the reverse play out or what we plan for their hedging or some of the imperfect hedge. But there is mitigate some of the other side that interest rates realize, but certainly in the short to medium term, inflation benefits us.

Anthony Moulder

Very good. Thank you.

Scott Charlton

Thanks Anthony.

Operator

Your next question comes from Rob Koh from MS. Please go ahead.

Rob Koh

Good morning. Apologies, I joined you call late for another companies results, If I'm asking a stupid question. I do apologize. I guess, first question is just about the opportunity in Victoria with the North East link and I guess the construction package there is in the lines pressing or has been its three separate contracts, as I understand it. Can you just talk to your appetite to take on the lines pricing for growth projects?

Scott Charlton

Well I guess there's a couple of questions in that, Rob. But first of all, we're disappointed we're not your first point of call on the analysts call, but thanks for joining. Look, in relation to delivery, we're not involved in the Northeast Link. We put it down there as a project. We know long-term, the government's looking at setting up a tolling entity that they would own and toll and we don't know what then that entity would do overtime. And if the government were to choose to monetize something, then they wanted the private sector to look at it, then obviously something we may consider, but that is a long way, potentially down the track and not something that we're looking at immediately at the moment.

In relation to Alliance contracting or any form of delivery, we will look at it in the context of a risk-reward equation. So yes, we would be prepared to potentially look at Alliance contracting, but again, it has to be in the risk-reward context, if we're taking on more risk, then issues around contingency or how we share that risk would have to be discussed with all our partners. So for us, every project that we look at is bespoke. And we do our best to manage that risk-reward profile. But we're not going to become a D&C contractor. That is certainly something that we would never do.

Rob Koh

Okay. Thank you. [Indiscernible]. And I guess the reason I chose the other company was more because you guys give me less to worry about if I can [Indiscernible]

Scott Charlton

Well said, Rob. Thank you. Thank you. Good recovery.

Rob Koh

Yeah. [Indiscernible]. Okay. So my second question. This might be a little silly, but I guess the -- one of the things we always look at is the maintenance provision, the system maintenance cash spend. And just noticing that the maintenance provisions seems to have gone down verses pcp. Just wondering if you can maybe highlight any lumpy items that are in that place.

Scott Charlton

Yeah, I'll given them to Michelle, because there's new assets and stuff coming on, but I'll have Michelle have that.

Michelle Jablko

Yeah, it’s mostly because of the deconsolidation of Transurban Chesapeake is a big driver, and a little bit of WestConnex coming in.

Rob Koh

Okay, that makes a lot of sense. Thank you very much.

Scott Charlton

Thanks Rob.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Owen Birrell from RBC. Please go ahead.

Owen Birrell

Sorry. I was just don't meet that. Just a quick one for me in terms of the margins get down that we've seen in Sydney, I honestly should've provided a little bit of color around how you expect that to rebound as traffic comes back. But I'm just wondering to get a greater sense of how much of an impact the, I guess the increased stocking risk connects has had on those margins. And should we say those margins returned to where they were pre - COVID with the increased WestConnex contribution there?

Scott Charlton

Yes, the WestConnex margin in the short-term, because they're ramping up. There's new tunnels and the tunnels have a higher cost is partly to do with that. They will go back closer to pre -COVID levels. We have the accounting adjustment that's a permanent adjustment now. But yes, we are operating more tunnels in the short-term and Michelle you want to make a comment.

Michelle Jablko

Aside of that is the Transurban we are in west of Trasurban Chesapeake, which has lower margins, so net niche. The impact of West Connex and Transurban Chesapeake [Indiscernible] each other out.

Scott Charlton

But I think Owen -- just specifically about Sydney? So I think --

Michelle Jablko

For Sydney. Yes.

Scott Charlton

Just for Sydney. With Sydney, it should get back closer to those numbers, even less, as we said, the tunnels operate on lower margins because obviously you have higher operating costs with the electricity costs, but the size and the scale of WestConnex. And particularly when you bring the M5 West into WestConnex in 2027, you'll get back to what is pretty close to historical margins other than the permanent adjustment for the accounting change.

Michelle Jablko

It's also just worth noting, Owen, that the numbers we provide and all that graph we provided on the slide, the chosen normalized margins, we've looked at 2019 traffic. So that's clearly there's upside as traffic improves, as well.

Owen Birrell

Yeah, excellent. Just on North America, big, big step -up in the margins there. Just wondering how much of that big step-up was the margins that you said to getting ahead of Canada versus the remaining businesses that were left in the North American in the U.S. region?

Scott Charlton

I'll let Michelle answer the specific thing. But yeah, part of a big step -- big recovery. I mean, it was hard hit -- hardest hit on the margin perspective from COVID as you saw in the first half of '21. And if you look at the first full year for '21, you see recovery already began, but I don't know if I specifics. Michelle.

Michelle Jablko

It’s mostly with the growth in traffic, so the recovery.

Scott Charlton

Yeah.

Michelle Jablko

And a small proportion was the --I 25. The I 25.

Scott Charlton

Yeah, the deconsolidation of the 50% sale of Chesapeake.

Owen Birrell

All right. Just one final question for me, and this regards to the capital-related. You should have made a comment quite a bit of coming around the $600 million of incremental capital releases you getting ahead of the interest in WestConnex. Can we assume that all of that $600 million will be used to mitigate the dilution that you talk of costs between FY ‘22 and FY ‘25.

Scott Charlton

I'll let Michelle comment. You shouldn't assume all of it's being used. What we'll look at is the underlying -- look at the underlying free cash flow and then we'll look at the impact that the equity raise had on that and use some of that to adjust -- adjust for to bring back the investors as if the dilution hadn't occurred. I don't think it's forecasts that we would use all of it. Michelle, you want to comment?

Michelle Jablko

Correct. What we say -- and clearly it's a decision for the Board at the time is that we intend to use some it, so it's likely we'd use some of it to offset dilution in the first couple of years.

Scott Charlton

And obviously we're very pleased that given the forecast at $0.15, despite the volatility that occurred. Since we made the announcement at the equity raise, we're able to cover that 100% basically with free cash flow without touching that yet.

Owen Birrell

Thanks Scott, I'll leave it there, thanks.

Scott Charlton

Thanks, Owen.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Justin Barratt from CLSA Please go ahead.

Justin Barratt

Hi, guys. Thanks for your time this morning. I just wanted to follow up on Owen's question in relation to capital releases, will those capital releases or there's additional releases from WestConnex, just given your comments on FY'22 distribution, were those additional capital releases were used to, I guess, bolster distributions from FY'23 onward. So even if you sort of had really strong performance in the back half of FY'22 and costs some capital releases. It wouldn't be used to bolster FY'22 distributions.

Michelle Jablko

Sorry. Maybe I -- just to make sure I understand your question. We said that putting aside the -- offsetting some of the dilution re-impact on the WestConnex capital raising, distributions will be funded from underlying free cash.

Scott Charlton

Justin, what we're saying, so if we did outperform -- so the business outperformed, but it would still have a dilutionary impact from the equity rise, because the outperformance would just be based on the underlying operations. So if outperform our budget, we'd still use some of that, because it would still be dilutionary impact of the outperformance. So we just take that, basically whatever the performance is, if it's 20% below budget or 100% above budget, we take whatever the performance is and then calculate what the likely dilutionary impact would have been and adjust for that. That's our thinking.

Justin Barratt

Okay. But capital releases can be used to support distributions from FY23 onward and not in FY ‘22?

Michelle Jablko

Oh, sorry. I understand your question. Well, it depends actually in terms of market conditions this year and the timing of the capital releases.

Scott Charlton

But potentially, I think the board have given guidance to '22 and '23.

Justin Barratt

Okay. Fantastic. Thank you very much for that one. And then just a question on the Sydney Harbour Tunnel concession due to finish in August this year, have you heard any more about any kind of process or monetization of that asset at all recently?

Scott Charlton

I mean, no. I think there's been discussion in the media. But we're not aware of what government. I mean, obviously the concession gets returned to the government and then the government will eventually have three crossings and the government will have to make a decision what it wants to do. But I think it's a tolling inquiry, it was treasury officials we're talking about. They're doing a whole review of that concession in the whole tolling arrangements in New South Wales and it'll come back and present to the government, and perhaps they'll make something public. But no, we're not aware of anything in this time.

Justin Barratt

Fantastic. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Andre Romeo from UBS. Please go ahead.

Andre Romeo

Good day, good morning. And maybe this is going back on the topic of the WestConnex capital releases. Just wondering if you could help reconcile how the WestConnex distributions have been funded. So my understanding from the prezo is we saved $77 million of distributions from WestConnex but then if I look at the asset, it did about a $100 million of EBITDA and then payed out amount in about a $100 million of cash net interest costs. So I'm just wondering where the distributions have come from or how we should think about that with respect to capital releases?

Michelle Jablko

So the distribution from WestConnex are paid in arrears, so weren't fully reconciled, through EBITDA they will be timing differences and also includes the M&A from last year, so the M&A for the coming on last year, come through these times have sort of effectively a catch-up if you like.

Andre Romeo

Right, okay. And then just on the EBITDA margin, you've helpfully provided the proforma estimate of what the half would have looked like. Excluding COVID traffic impacts. Can you just talk to -- a little bit of the math about that COVID traffic impact? Is that just a fixed cost leverage effects if you were doing pre -COVID traffic levels or are there adjustments as well for changes in your cost base?

Michelle Jablko

Yeah. So if you look at the chart, you can say we've effectively added back the accounting change because that's a change in policy, it will be more permanent. And then what we've done is effectively said if traffic was at pre -COVID 2019 or first half '20 levels, all has been equal, everything else staying the same, what would welcome to margin have been.

Scott Charlton

Yes. But the cost of fixed costs of that should have been -- Andre, it's taken into account, but it's a small.

Michelle Jablko

It's small. Correct.

Scott Charlton

But yes, it's take into account.

Andre Romeo

Okay. And then on just -- on that accounting adjustment, so we should interpret that as sort of a permanent shift, not just a single period change in provisions?

Michelle Jablko

Yeah. It's a permanent shift in accounting policy. And I think that's a fair assumption. I mean, clearly it will depend on decisions we make in terms of actual spend and what we're investing in, but, yes that's how I would --

Scott Charlton

It's a change in -- it was a change in the guidelines.

Michelle Jablko

It's changing in guidelines, yep.

Scott Charlton

Last year, so we had to adjust to the changing in accounting guidance or regulations for some of us are not accountants. It doesn't make a lot of sense, so if you do it yourself you can capitalize, and if you get someone else to do the same thing, you have to expense it, it actually -- it's a specific thing to work on [Indiscernible] and it doesn't affect GAAP as different, so unfortunately it disadvantages companies from using the Cloud.

Michelle Jablko

From using Cloud.

Scott Charlton

That's the counting center.

Andre Romeo

Okay. Thank you.

Scott Charlton

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Anthony Longo from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Anthony Longo

Good morning, everyone. Looks to a couple of quick questions from me. On the OpEx pace, I do appreciate the disclosure on the line that you keep truck to [Indiscernible] that the accounting adjustments on [Indiscernible]. are you able to potentially Exocad and adjustments are valuable to give more granularity on how much the insurance premiums did rods versus I guess [Indiscernible] that you did to [Indiscernible]

Michelle Jablko

The insurance was about 20% of that $25 million.

Scott Charlton

Yeah. But it was a big growth in the insurance cost.

Michelle Jablko

It was a big growth, it's about $10 million over a year and then the rest came through, as I said, just ongoing investment in the business.

Anthony Longo

Okay, great. By house renewals. It's coming up shortly.

Scott Charlton

Don't look forward to that. But I mean, there was also that and then you've seen the directives, public liability insurance and other things like that have just gone through the roof right across the market.

Anthony Longo

Yeah, no problem. Looks like on the West Gate Tunnel, so I appreciate all of these disclosure in the presentation that you did last year, but I guess looking at that type of project going forward from here, I mean, what's the risk of additional cost overruns from that going forward or is that largely projected from here?

Scott Charlton

Although we still maintain the underlying structure of a fixed time, fixed-price contract, we have done as best we can to allocate the risks with that project, including the risk of COVID doesn't lie with Transurban if there's continued COVID restrictions. We have a cap on any spoil -- issues with the spoil side. So we've done, we believe, the best to protect ourselves. We've got incentive arrangements and a pool of KPIs to incentivize our contractor.

I was out there yesterday and the site looks fantastic. Everyone is actually very excited just to get on with the project. As I said, they're actually the TBMs are actually turning because of commissioning them. And there's just a ton of activity happening, so it just feels like a completely different project and we're excited to get it going and we believe we've done the best we can to protect us against the major issues.

Anthony Longo

I appreciate that. We'll come just another one for me. Just in terms of -- I guess with offices lock with to come back into the CBD from March, and obviously, the potentially increased flexibility of the workforce. I mean, how is that sort of changing your why you thinking about your projects over the longer-term? Maybe that initially investment case in sort of feel we wanted to understand what the toll traffic into CBD that with a flexible environment, how does that ultimately impacts the broader outlook for traffic across the portfolio?

Scott Charlton

Yes. Thanks, Anthony, it's a good question. And I've talked about it a lot of different forms at a high level. So without going specific. We've always said there's a few long-term trends. We've always talked about, so we've talked about the trend of remote working that was comply out over long term with technology. The ability to service electrification, or zero-emission vehicles, which means the real price of private transport. [Indiscernible], will continue to drop.

Again e-commerce and all these things, we would look at our long-term forecast and how they might play in other things. And what COVID has done to some extent is accelerate those trends. So flexible working arrangements, but also e-commerce and a few other things. So that's why you see the heavy vehicles are so strong because e-commerce has been brought forward as flexible working arrangements will have some impact but all-in-all, if you look at the long-term trend lines, we're not seeing really that much difference in what we would look at or forecast in the long-term trend lines.

You've just accelerated some of the trends that count -- counter each other to some extent. So we expect traffic to come back and again -- because of the public trend, even if -- even if the offices don't fill up, as we said, the reluctance to fully utilized public transport is going to move more people into private vehicles, and again, to a large extent, our roads are directing people around the city's not so much to the cities

Scott Charlton

Yes, we have a couple of strong commuter roads or roads that are connected to the airports like the ED or Western Link in Melbourne, or the Airport Link in Brisbane, which are more effective, probably by CBD and airport traffic. But as you see, like the M7's super strong, you have the M2, Logan, anything that has to do with freight commercial, and moving people around the city as opposed to the city, we still see strong results even despite COVID. Yes, we take all that into account and yes, there's movement and timing issues, but we still think the long-term trend lines and all of those cultural or structural shifts that will occur over the next 20 years will favor more kilometers being driven.

Anthony Longo

That's pretty. Thank you, Scott. Thank you, Michelle, I really appreciate it.

Scott Charlton

Thanks Anthony.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Ben Brayshaw, from Barrenjoey. Please go ahead.

Ben Brayshaw

Good morning, Scott. Thanks for the presentation. Apologies, I missed most of the slides on another call. So I was wondering if you could talk about what higher interest rates and potentially higher inflation might imply for the valuation of motorway assets in the product market. Because I think you've mentioned on several occasions that Transurban uses of through-cycle approach to its underwriting assumptions and presumably your partners and broader practice in the market as well is consistent with that. So I suppose my question is, at what point do you think long-term interest rates could create some disruption to the valuation of the underlying asset class?

Scott Charlton

Ben it is a good question. And looking, we heard of assets about once we competed against, but we heard of assets over the last two years where people were bidding zero inflation -- sorry, zero interest rates into their model for 30-40 year concession, which heroic assumptions. But those people need some assets in Europe, nothing that we're involved with. But I guess the answer is that we've taken those long-term impacts into our investment months, so we're very comfortable with our investment. I think what it does change, Ben, is that one thing that we did do when we all do investments and our partners as well as obviously we can lock in on the short-term rates. We locked that in and taken into account.

Obviously, an investment if you can lock in the debt for 5 years or 7 years when you make the investment then you know, with certainty and then you assume it rises over time. I guess what this does is potentially it ups the front-end as you make a new investment, as rates are rising, so it will affect some of the short-term valuations. But I think what you've seen with Sydney Airport, posing that with everything else, potentially disappearing out of the ASX, is that these long-term infrastructure investors who look through the cycle aren't really that concerned or as concerned about moving in the interest rates through the cycle, and that's what we continue to do.

So yes, there will be some short-term, probably changes in the valuations, but I don't expect significant change in the valuations.

Michelle Jablko

Just to add to what Scott said, clearly it's asset dependent and as rates go up and inflation goes up for some assets, they're offsetting revenue impacts as well, if you talking about the short-term.

Ben Brayshaw

Thanks, Michelle. Let me take you point entirely. I'm looking at your review profile and 50% or thereabouts is all of EBITDA subject to an annual inflation adjustment. So point were made. Thank you.

Scott Charlton

And I think just one thing and I'm sure want to make a comment again about liquidity and capital. And we're always very careful and that's why we lock this away and we balance and manage the book very carefully to manage our security holders capital very carefully. We recently did issue in the U.S. for those public activity volume's 13 times oversubscribed. It was just a massive call for good quality debt at interest rates below our U.S. average in this current environment. We're very careful, we're not saying that's how it's going to remain, but there's still a lot of liquidity in the market.

Ben Brayshaw

Thanks, Scott.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Cameron McDonald from E&P. Please go ahead.

Cameron Mcdonald

Good morning. A couple of questions. If I can, firstly for you Michele just delving into that question a bit earlier about the costs, and insurance, I mean, 20% of the cost coming from insurance still leaves a 5.5% increase in the underlying cost base. Can you just explain to me what's driven that?

Michelle Jablko

Yes. I sort of try to touch on in my spacing note. But essentially, we've continued to invest in our business and I called out a few areas, technology data, cyber, as examples. And what that does is it changes the mix of employees, mix of FTA as well. So it really is that it's just continued investment in the business if you go back, 6 months, 12 months there wasn't a lot coming through the cost basis some of it sort of catch-up and I also I touched on in my speech the annualization of people that were coming on over the prior half of -- full half both of people who would come on in the prior half.

Scott Charlton

I think it can.

Cameron Mcdonald

Sorry. That increase investment, shouldn't that come with a productivity benefit? So some of this should reverse that in future periods?

Michelle Jablko

It does over time, some of it's investing for growth we've had and some of its setting ourselves up for future growth, and again, if you look at the margins slide, we've said if traffic was more normal our margins would come back to more normal margins. And then if traffic increases beyond that, that should help over time.

Scott Charlton

Yes, but some of it can from cyber -- everyone's dealing with the cyber security up lift, it's not -- what comes back to you over time as you protecting your data in particularly your customers. So some of it's just a cost of doing business now in a modern and different environment. As Michelle said, it's we haven't had a huge change in headcount, but we have headcount has left in the headcounts brought in a different level for different purposes. So some of that is just what you need to operate a modern business in today's world.

Cameron Mcdonald

Yes. Understood. Just on some of the assets themselves, are there any -- is there any timing issues we should be aware about the assets of a declared dividends or distributions that have not yet been received, and you're expecting that to come through in the second half?

Michelle Jablko

I think it's probably more the other way, actually, in that we've got WestConnex and Northwestern roads pay in arrears so there's probably a little bit more COVID impact to come through on those.

Scott Charlton

But now, not at this point. And this point, I think, I'm looking at Michelle and Tom and I think we expect all our entities that we're expecting to receive distributions from. And when you particularly see that reversal in the traffic numbers that have come through from January with Omicron and then that's reversing pretty quickly in February.

Michelle Jablko

It just takes a little longer on the distributions than it does on the 100% owned assets.

Cameron Mcdonald

Understood. And Scott, can I just a quick question about the terms of reference for the totaling ranging when I read that in New South Wales, when I read that -- reviewed this, it made some interesting comments around the transparency [Indiscernible], but then also potentially getting iPart involved to independently set tolling in tolling increases. My question is, could this lead to around that transparency -- could this lead to almost like a big case-type scenario where you get a more regulated return? With -- now we've seen that infrastructure assets like gas pipelines as an

Cameron Mcdonald

example, or even a rising network where there's a set amount of capacity you will or expected usage and if you over or under recover these in adjustment to the pricing? And the second part of that question is if they change the pricing methodology, what compensation are you entitled to in your current concessions?

Scott Charlton

Sure. Has listed the first question. Sorry, that's a lot of questions there, but let me cover that quickly. First of the -- the sort of the perimeters are totally inquiry looking at what we have in the past, but then what they might do in the future. So they're not talking about retrospective or retro fitting or doing anything retrospectively with the current concessions that's not really part of the tolling inquiry. And so we have contracts with -- and again, we have contracts with the New South Wales government. That's our commercial rights and obligations.

And we have a lot of obligations and so any changes would need to have some commercial discussions, and again, as we've said, if there's something that makes more sense and we're happy to entertain all ideas and look at how we make it more efficient and better for our customers while we're protecting our security holders. And that's something that we have offered up many times and have discussed and happy to do in public forums. In relation to regulations, I think what they're talking about Cam, is more as IPART gets involved in setting the tolling, not in a regulatory regime like a utility or network that I part in future toll roads, and gets involved with community on what the tolling regime would be.

So what's the initial toll? What the escalation may or may not be? So it's more, I think considering one of the ideas is considering whether independent regulator gets involved in setting the toll, which is really just a question for government. And historically, both labor and liberal governments have set their tolls and escalations, and have put those forward and then that's been provided to the private sector to administer. So again, it's up to what government policy wants to do. But I don't think I've [Indiscernible] saying my part, it becomes a regulated asset.

Cameron Mcdonald

Thank you.

Scott Charlton

Although just for pure clarity, we are heavily regulated because of toll is set and the escalation is set. Thanks Ben. I think will 2 things, hopefully, we've exhausted almost everyone's questions and we've run out of time, but if you have any further questions, please follow up with the Investor Relations team. Will put a plug-in. We are trying to have our Investor Day in May, hopefully in person. If we details are becoming out before too long. But thank you, everyone for your time today. I know it's incredibly busy with the amount of results coming at, and I appreciate your attendance and hopefully I'll be able to see many of you soon. Thanks very much.