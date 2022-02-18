Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

The main responsibilities (or you may even argue that the only responsibilities) of a business’ chief executives are capital allocation and personnel evaluation. However, for ordinary investors like you and me, both areas are beyond what we can effectively analyze. For example, many of us study and try to imitate Buffett – these two areas are where we just cannot. We simply cannot get to know and evaluate management as he does, or effectively influence capital allocation decisions. Most of us simply do not have the resources and access to start with – let alone the skill or talent.

However, such a lack of access might be a blessing in disguise. Business executives (at least every one of the few that I’ve met in person) are all highly charismatic and charming individuals. They are all 100% confident in their business and their leadership ability. Meeting and hearing them in person probably would most likely mislead us about the business fundamentals more than inform us. As Buffett cautioned, “don’t listen to what they say but look at what they do.” And that is exactly right, for most of us, we would be better off by looking at what they do from the financial reports.

The good news for us is that there are some simple, insightful, and objective methods to evaluate management and capital allocation effectiveness. This article will show one of our favorite methods – the so-called Buffett’s $1 test – on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). You will see the challenges and opportunities its management faces when it boosts its research and development to expand its medicine portfolio.

Buffett’s $1 test applied on AMGN

As Buffett said himself in his 1984 shareholder letter (emphasis added by me):

Unrestricted earnings should be retained only when there is a reasonable prospect – backed preferably by historical evidence or, when appropriate, by a thoughtful analysis of the future – that for every dollar retained by the corporation, at least one dollar of market value will be created for owners. This will happen only if the capital retained produces incremental earnings equal to, or above, those generally available to investors.

The $1 test relies on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity: retained earnings and market capitalization (“MC”) of the business. And for readers following my writings, I always prefer the use of a few reliable data points to the use of many uncertain data points.

For readers who haven’t paid much attention to retained earnings, you can either find them in the balance sheet or directly calculate them by subtracting the dividend payments from earnings.

Without further ado, the following table shows the scorecard of AMGN’s management on this test. For more visually oriented readers, the plot below shows the same information in a bar chart.

The first two rows show the annual retained earnings and the average market cap, respectively. And the third row shows the annual retained earnings as a percentage of the average market capitalization for that year. Because the market price is obviously volatile, Buffett preferred looking at a period long enough (say five years) to filter out the noises and be able to draw meaningful conclusions. So the fourth row shows the 5-year cumulative retained earnings (in $B), and the fifth row shows the 5-year cumulative MC change (in $B). Then finally, the last sixth row shows the ratio between the cumulative retained earnings and MC change.

Obviously, a ratio larger than one means the business has passed the $1 test because, in this case, the business has created more than one dollar of MC for every dollar retained. Vice versa, a ratio less than one means the business has failed the $1 dollar test.

As seen, AMGN has passed the test with flying colors in the early part of the decade. The business has created an average of $2.9 of MC for every dollar retained from 2011 to 2018. However, the ratio gradually declined.

Overall, during the period of 2011~2021, AMGN has retained a total of $36B of earnings and its MC has increased for a total of $81.4B. So during the past decade, AMGN has created $2.26 of shareholder value for every $1 of earnings retained – not a bad grade overall. To put things into perspective, Buffett’s own score at Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) during the same period is about $1.17, which is already a very respectable score already. And Apple (AAPL), always in its own category in so many ways, scored $4.52 during the same period!

So overall, AMGN’s management has been doing a fine job stewarding retained earnings for shareholders. Next, you will see the reason for AMGN’s demising score next – the challenges and opportunities they face.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data Author

AMGN’s R&D yield

For technology businesses like AMGN, an equally important and effective variation of the above $1 test is to apply it to the R&D expenses.

Particularly for myself, I do not invest in a tech business because I have high confidence in a certain product or idea in the pipeline – that is too speculative for me. Instead, I bet on the process. If the process itself is sound and efficient, sooner or later a good idea will be developed into a successful project as long as there are plenty of ideas to be tried. And the $1 test, when applied to R&D expenses, provides a simple and effective indicator of the process.

As seen in the next chart, AMGN has been spending on average 20% of its total revenues on average on R&D. Its R&D expenses gradually decreased and bottomed in 2017 and 2018 at near 15%, mainly because the existing AMGN products then were so successful already that management focused primarily on them. Then management reversed course in recent years to strengthen research and development efforts. The goal is to expand its pipeline and product portfolio. As you can see, the R&D spending is almost 25% in 2021, almost 10% above its bottom level and also about 5% above its historical average.

Author

Now let’s see how we quantify the yield of its R&D expenses. The purpose of any corporate R&D is obviously to generate profit. Therefore, it is intuitive to quantify the yield by taking the ratio between profit and R&D expenditures. This way, we can quantify how many dollars of profit has been generated per dollar of R&D expense, as shown in the next chart. In this chart, I used the operating cash flow as the measure for profit. Also, most R&D investments do not produce any result in the same year. They typically have a lifetime of a few years. Therefore, this analysis assumes a 3-year average investment cycle for R&D. And as a result, we use the 3-year moving average of operating cash flow to represent this 3-year cycle.

As you can see, the R&D yield for AMGN has peaked near $3 in 2017 and 2018, again showing the success they had with their products at that time. This level of R&D yield is still very competitive even for the overachieving FAAMG group. Take Microsoft (MSFT) as an example; its R&D yield has been averaging about $2.9. And again, AAPL is in its own category with an R&D yield of $4.7 of profit output from every $1 of R&D expense.

Its current level of R&D yield is only about $1.6. It is certainly concerning to see such a decline. Many of its recent R&D initiatives have not begun to bear fruits yet. However, I am optimistic that some of them will be successful given AMGN’s track record, and the R&D yield will improve gradually, as to be elaborated on more in the risks section.

Author

Valuation and expected return

In terms of valuation, the business is undervalued. For a mature and stable business like AMGN, there are multiple ways to value it based on P/E multiples, dividends, cost of capital, or EBIT. I’ve tried them and they all lead to about the same projections in AMGN’s case. Here I will just show the results from its dividend yield and P/E ratio. As can be seen, at its current price level, it's very close to fairly valued based on its P/E ratio. And it's at a significant discount from its dividend yield.

Looking forward, for the next 3~5 years, an upper mid-digit annual growth rate is expected (near 6.5%) due to A) its strong existing portfolio and stable cash generation, B) its new products in the pipeline such as LUMAKRAS (lung cancer) and other ongoing clinical trials aimed at various medical arenas. And the total return in the next 3~5 years is projected to be in a range of 7.6% (the low-end projection) to about 54% (the high-end projection), translating into a very attractive return of 7.6% to 11.5% annual total return.

Finally, such a return is even more appealing when adjusted for risks – considering that part of the return is supported by a well-covered dividend (almost 3.5%), the superb financial strength (at the highest A+ level), and also the earning consistency.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Risks

Post-COVID economy recovery

Although the vaccination is progressing extensively and the economy is re-opening at a steady pace. Management cited a noted uptick in demand trends in the last quarter and partly attributed to ease in COVID-19 pressures that have helped facilitate a more stable healthcare backdrop. However, the pandemic is far from over yet. Uncertainties like the delta variant still exist can negatively impact AMGN’s operation.

Waning demand for more-mature offerings and pipelines

Some of AMGN’s more-mature offerings such as Parsabiv (kidney failure) and Aimovig (migraine) are experiencing waning prescriptions. As aforementioned, management is cranking up spending within the research and development arena. The ongoing efforts are aimed at strengthening its pipeline and expanding its portfolio. Recent approvals, such as LUMAKRAS (lung cancer), and ongoing clinical trials aimed at various medical conditions are showing promise.

Even though the approval of new drugs is always uncertain, I am optimistic about both its traditional and biosimilars given the company’s track record of success.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article analyzed AMGN’s management and capital allocation effectiveness using a simple and objective method. This method relies on the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity. I always prefer the use of a few reliable data points to the use of many uncertain data points.

The key takeaways are: