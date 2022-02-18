Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

LPL Financial's (NASDAQ:LPLA) results impressed yet again, highlighting its best-in-class organic growth and expense discipline while also benefiting from significant rate optionality. Over the medium to longer-term, the ongoing channel expansion and the addition of new services to support financial advisors should drive revenue growth higher as well, with a sustained low-double-digit % organic growth well within reach. Considering the fee and earnings growth momentum at hand, I believe LPLA should be trading at an upper-teens P/E multiple (in line with its high-growth wealth management peers). Yet, with shares trading at an undemanding 13-14x fiscal 2023 P/E, LPLA offers compelling value to investors.

Ending the Year on a Strong Note with Organic Growth Momentum

The key take from LPLA's latest quarterly report was perhaps its impressive NNA ("Net New Assets") growth, bringing full-year NNA to $119 billion (13% annualized growth). Recruited assets of $89 billion on the year certainly helped, with the $17 billion added in FQ4 '21 driving a doubling over the prior year. Encouragingly, advisors are winning both ways - winning new clients and also expanding the wallet share of existing clients through the addition of new capabilities and technologies to the platform. Meanwhile, the modernization of services and operations is helping to enhance the advisor experience at LPLA, helping it expand into additional affiliation channels and accelerating the advisors joining the platform.

Looking ahead, I view progress in the Business Solutions segment as key – alongside the growing advisor count (now at 19,876), Business Solutions services are increasingly being utilized, with subscriptions doubling to 3k+ from a year ago (also up c. 15% sequentially). As a result, the segment is now contributing $28 million of top-line per year while also increasing differentiation in its offering for advisors, and in turn, a stickier relationship. In addition to the new Paraplanning offering launched last month (a service that builds financial plans for advisors), LPLA has other solutions in the pipeline, including tax planning and high net worth services, all of which should drive continued growth in the upcoming years.

Client Cash Balances to Yield Interest Rate Benefits

Encouragingly, LPLA's client cash balances increased +13% sequentially to $57 billion (equivalent to 4.7% of total assets), which bodes well given the current rising rate backdrop. Per management, the first four rate hikes are set to generate c. $310 million of annual gross profit, and each rate hike following that will produce another c. $50 million of annual gross profit (at a 25% deposit beta). In light of the pace of client asset growth and the relatively low cash percentage, I suspect the benefit could be even higher due to the magnitude of client balances redeployed into the higher-yielding ICA ("Insured Cash Account") program going forward.

Notably, the ICA portfolio has been gaining traction - LPLA added a new $500 million three-year fixed contract at attractive rates and will be renewing a $1 billion fixed contract maturing in FQ1 '22 into a new four-year fixed-rate contract at c. 140 bps (vs. c. 325bps previously). With rate increases beckoning, LPLA will likely want to keep these contracts relatively shorter initially, so it will have opportunities to ladder them into the upcoming hikes. Throughout fiscal 2022/2023, expect more fixed-rate contracts getting locked in amid increased market demand for ICA balances at higher yields, likely driving the proportion of fixed-rate contracts to 70+% over time.

Robust Pipeline Underpins Strategic Growth Strategy

In addition to organic growth investments, LPLA's capital management strategy will also be focused on inorganic opportunities (akin to the recently closed Waddell & Reed (WDR) acquisition). Thus far, LPLA has been successful here, recruiting c. $2 billion of assets during its latest quarter, with management guiding toward strong organic growth on growing demand and expanding pipelines across many channels. Encouragingly, a major part of the growth strategy will be focused on major financial institutions following the addition of BMO Harris (BMO) and M&T (MTB), with CUNA Brokerage also expected to close soon. With large financial institutions increasingly becoming a more accessible market opportunity for LPLA, I see a clear path to sustainable organic growth ahead.

Meanwhile, the integration of WDR is progressing well – its final asset retention and EBITDA run rate came in well ahead of management's previous guidance of c. $50 million, with run-rate EBITDA expectations revised upward to $90+ million. While the deal's timing likely played a part in keeping expectations low, I think management deserves credit for the strong retention of advisors and clients throughout the recent COVID-19-led turbulence. And as LPLA unlocks further platform synergies, I see plenty of upside to WDR's wealth management client assets (now at c. $77 billion) over time.

Final Take

On balance, I think investors will come away from earnings with even more conviction in the longer-term LPLA bull case as the secular shift to independent advice and the consolidation of advisor networks continue. Furthermore, management has offered encouraging clarity around key areas such as the core G&A/promotional expense run-rate as well as increased disclosure on the higher-multiple Business Solutions revenue stream. Heading into the upcoming quarters, I also see incremental upside to the conservative rate sensitivity guidance, especially with the planned remixing of money market balances into ICA and the execution of fixed-rate extensions ahead. As such, I see a clear path to valuation re-rating toward an upper-teens P/E multiple, which seems warranted for a secular growth story positioned to benefit from a higher interest rate backdrop.