AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) operates an e-commerce marketplace in China that specializes in food products but also includes a broader assortment of general merchandise. The unique aspect of the platform is a "team purchase" model where shoppers can share deals on social networks to aggregate demand into bulk orders for even greater savings. The concept is particularly relevant for China's fragmented agricultural sector because it allows independent farmers of fresh produce to operate as merchants and sell directly to consumers. In this regard, Pinduoduo is seen as a leader in digitizing agriculture by driving efficiencies across the supply chain.

Growth has been very impressive with Pinduoduo reporting 742 million monthly active users while translating that momentum into firming profitability. On the other hand, shares of PDD have been nothing short of a disaster, down by more than 70% over the past year which is in the context of extreme volatility for Chinese stocks overall amid ongoing regulatory concerns and otherwise poor sentiment.

That being said, ahead of the company's upcoming Q4 earnings report, we are bullish on the stock viewing PDD as a best-in-class Chinese tech and internet leader that is supported by overall solid fundamentals. The selloff has helped to balance the company's valuation to an attractive level and expect shares to climb higher into what is a strong earnings growth story.

Seeking Alpha

PDD Financials Recap

While a date has not yet been announced, Pinduoduo should report its 2021 Q4 results in mid-March matching the timing from last year. The current consensus is for revenue to reach $4.7 billion, up 15% from the period last year, and 41% higher on a quarter-over-quarter basis with an end of the year seasonality boost. The forecast for EPS at $0.38, if confirmed, would reverse a loss of -$0.17 in Q4 2020.

Seeking Alpha

The setup here is for a continuation of the trends observed in Q3 reported back in November. The development in recent quarters has been a defining shift towards higher net income. In Q3, the company reported revenues of RMB 21.5 billion, representing $3.3 billion, up 51% y/y against just 5% higher operating expenses. The company has been able to keep costs under control with a declining level of SG&A as a percentage of revenue. The company is now generating a positive operating profit compared to recurring losses in 2020.

Company IR

The big story has been the strength in operating metrics with a climbing user base. We mentioned the 742 million average monthly active users on the platform during the quarter. Over the past year, Pinduoduo has counted on 867 million active buyers on the side which is up 19% y/y. The figures here include the "Duo Duo Grocery" delivery segment that has gained momentum.

In this regard, while the user growth has slowed in percentage terms against a pandemic-boosted 2020 comparison period, the silver lining is that the company has been able to pull the lever of monetization. A sticky user base with climbing average revenue per user and higher average sales prices support a growth runway from here. The comment from management is that the focus is moving more towards R&D to enhance the user experience while pulling back from the marketing spending that was necessary for the company's earlier growth phase.

Finally, we note that the company ended the quarter with RMB97.9 billion or $15.2 billion in cash and equivalents against under $2 billion in total debt. The strong net cash balance sheet position and liquidity profile are strong points in the company's investment profile.

Company IR

PDD Stock Price Forecast

A lot has been written about the high risk of Chinese stocks that are facing uncertainties related to the local regulatory environment. The shift began last year with China's "State Administration of Market Regulation" issuing fines for all types of tech platforms across Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu Inc (BIDU), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY), among others citing everything from failing to disclose business dealings, misleading marketing tactics, and anti-competitive contracts. There has also been a renewed concern by the government towards data privacy in regards to private citizens' information potentially falling into the hands of a foreign state.

We bring this up because it's clear that this backdrop with fear among investors regarding "what's next" is a big reason to explain the deep selloff in shares of Chinese stocks including PDD from the highs of Q1 2021. There is also a sense that valuation at the peak was simply too exuberant with stretched multiples amid a sharp speculation-based momentum rally at the time.

Seeking Alpha

Our take is that the Chinese government as a rational actor remains cognizant of the broader implications of taking more extreme measures. A move towards "nationalization" or asset seizures could end up undermining the stability of the country's entire financial system, which is something the government would likely want to avoid. By this measure, we believe the valuation reset has already gone too far by more than pricing in some of the worst-case scenarios.

What we like about Pinduoduo is that with core operations within China in a relatively benign sector being food and groceries related e-commerce. This means the company avoids the more problematic segments like internet search, social media, transportation, and cross-border operations that can face higher scrutiny in regards to national security.

The reality is that the company remains a high-growth category leader. According to consensus estimates, the company is expected to reach EPS of $0.80 for the full year 2021 with the yet-to-be-reported Q4 results. Looking ahead, the market forecast is for revenue growth to average near 30% for 2022 and 2023 while EPS climbs towards $1.27 for 2022 and $2.14 in 2023. This outlook is based on an expectation that the users on the platform will become more valuable, making repeat purchases more often while earnings benefit from its scale.

Seeking Alpha

Within the bullish case for the stock, we can mention the company's exposure to "agriculture" and food as carrying a defensive component drawing parallels to consumer staples. Regardless of the momentum and strength in the Chinese economy, people still need to eat, making PDD more resilient to consumer spending compared to e-commerce for other discretionary categories. There is also a high-level tailwind or ongoing penetration of smartphones within a growing middle class with an expansion of access to the internet in China as an emerging market. All these trends are positive for PDD.

Is PDD Overvalued?

Considering the consensus EPS for 2022, PDD is trading at a forward P/E of 47x. While this level is considered elevated for most companies, for Pinduoduo, our view is that the growth momentum supports the valuation premium. We make the case that PDD's valuation is compelling at the current level, also considering the significant discount to where the stock was trading last year. Furthermore, the company is effectively debt-free and also benefits from its differentiated business model that is in contrast to "regular" e-commerce names.

Data by YCharts

Against a group of Chinese internet stocks with available consensus data, we highlight how PDD trades at a discount considering a forward price-to-earnings-growth (FWD PEG) multiple of 0.8x. This metric essentially standardizes the forward P/E ratio per unit of EPS growth. In other words, the stock's 47x forward P/E is attractive in the context of earnings expected to climb by nearly 60% for 2022. We find that other stocks like Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, JD.com (JD), and NetEase Inc (NTES) are trading at a forward PEG closer to 1.2x, which is a premium to PDD. Again, there are key differences between all these names which are not directly comparable, but our point here is that PDD has real value.

Valuation Comparables PDD verse Select Internet Stocks FWD PE FY-1 Consensus EPS Growth y/y FWD PEG Ratio Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) 47.0x 59.8% 0.8x Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) 13.6x "FY2023" 11.1% 1.2x Baidu Inc (BIDU) 18.1x avg. 2022/2023 14.7% avg.2022/2023 1.2x JD.com (JD) 35.1x 32.8% 1.1x NetEase Inc (NTES) 20.7x 17.6% 1.2x Weibo Corp (WB) 10.0x 5.4% 1.9x

(data source: Seeking Alpha/ table by author)

Is PDD a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Putting it all together, there's a lot to like about Pinduoduo. 2022 is set to be a big year as earnings ramps up. We are bullish and expect the operating and financial momentum to continue. We rate PDD as a buy with a price target of $75, representing a forward P/E of 60x. At this level, the implied forward PEG ratio closer to 1x would help PDD converge closer to the peer group of other major Chinese internet stocks in terms of the metric. Longer-term, we believe the stock has even more upside if the company can string together a couple of quarters that surpass expectations with some revisions higher to the current estimates.

Heading into the Q4 report and through 2022, the key risk will be the trends in the user metrics. We want to see the number of active buyers continue to climb, reflecting engagement on the platform. Weaker than expected results would add further volatility to the stock and force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. The stock also remains exposed to macro headwinds including the potential adverse developments from the regulatory environment in China.